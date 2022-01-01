Restaurant header imageView gallery

ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜

455 Reviews

$$

735 Mass Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

N01 Rice w. Sauteed Pork and Veggies in Clay Pot (M) 上海腊味砂锅菜饭中
A26 Pan Fried Dumplings 生煎锅贴
C03 Sichuan Style Fried Chicken 川椒鸡

Seasonal Specials 季节精选

Seaweed Battered Crispy Pork Belly Strips 苔条小酥肉

Seaweed Battered Crispy Pork Belly Strips 苔条小酥肉

$17.95

Seaweed Battered Crispy Fish Strips 苔托鱼条

$18.95
Seaweed Battered Mixed Crispy Pork and Fish Strips 苔拖双样

Seaweed Battered Mixed Crispy Pork and Fish Strips 苔拖双样

$18.95
Duck blood casseroles 鸭血粉丝汤

Duck blood casseroles 鸭血粉丝汤

$28.95

Seafood melody in special broth 佛跳墙

$41.95Out of stock

Braised Pork Cubes(4 buns) 东坡肉(4片荷叶饼)

$20.95

荷叶饼

$0.85

Chinese New Year Set Meal 春节年菜

$188.00Out of stock

賜喜大拼盤 （水晶油鸡/上海烤夫/上海燻鱼/冰糖桂花莲藕） Cold Dish Set ( Marinated Boneless Chicken Leg, Shanghai Gluten, Smoked Fish, Sweet Lotus Root) 招財佛跳牆 Seafood Melody in Special Broth 藥膳醉醺蝦 Drunken Shrimps 如意東坡肉 （配10个荷叶包） Braised Pork Cube with 10 Steamed Buns 年年慶有餘 （糖醋水果全魚） Fruity Sweet and Sour Whole Fish 珍珠菇扒豆苗 Shimeji Mushrooms with Pea Sprouts

全鱼砂锅

$33.95

Cold Dish

A05 Shanghai Braised Wheat Gluten 上海烤麸

A05 Shanghai Braised Wheat Gluten 上海烤麸

$10.95
A02 Smoked Fish Fillet 上海熏鱼

A02 Smoked Fish Fillet 上海熏鱼

$10.95
A07 Wild Veggie and Tofu Salad 香干马兰头

A07 Wild Veggie and Tofu Salad 香干马兰头

$10.95
A08 Chef's Marinated Duck 金陵盐水鸭

A08 Chef's Marinated Duck 金陵盐水鸭

$10.95

A15 Yellow Croaker in Rice Wince Sauce 糟香黄鱼

$13.95

A09 Garlic Cucumber Salad 蒜味凉拌黄瓜

$8.95

A12 Seaweed Salad with Spicy and Sour Sauce 酸辣海带

$9.95

A14 Bamboo Shoots in Chili Sauce 红油笋片

$7.95

A09’ Spicy Cucumber Salad 酸辣凉拌黄瓜

$6.95

前菜

$3.99

A18 Sweet Lotus Root 桂花冰糖莲藕

$8.95

A11 Marinated boiled egg (3) 麻药鸡蛋(3个)

$4.50

A16 Crystal Chickens 新派水晶鸡

$12.95Out of stock

A17 Shrimps in Special Wine Sauce 药膳醉醺虾

$14.95Out of stock

雪菜毛豆拌香干

$9.95Out of stock

水晶扎蹄

$12.95Out of stock

麻药蛋 前菜

$3.99

莲藕 前菜

$3.99

黄瓜 前菜

$3.99
A03 Sweet and Sour Ribs 糖醋小排

A03 Sweet and Sour Ribs 糖醋小排

$10.95

Appetizers

A15 Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小笼包

A15 Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小笼包

$9.95
A20 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

A20 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$7.95

A27 Shanghai Spring Roll 上海春卷

$5.95

A26 Pan Fried Dumplings 生煎锅贴

$8.95

A21 Steamed Open Top Dumplings with Glutinous Rice 糯米烧卖

$9.95

A23 Pork and Chives Dumplings 韭菜水饺

$8.95

A22 Vegetarian Steamed Dumplings 素菜蒸饺

$8.95

A28 Pan Fried Buns with Pork Filling 生煎包

$9.95
A17 Scallion Pancake Beef Roll 牛肉卷饼

A17 Scallion Pancake Beef Roll 牛肉卷饼

$13.50

A25 Crab Rangoon 蟹饺

$8.95

Soup

S01 Shanghai Traditional Pork Soup with Bamboo Shoot 腌笃鲜

S01 Shanghai Traditional Pork Soup with Bamboo Shoot 腌笃鲜

$18.95

S04 Winter Melon Soup 冬瓜咸肉扁尖汤

$13.95
S02 Fish Head and Tofu Casserole 鱼头豆腐萝卜砂锅汤

S02 Fish Head and Tofu Casserole 鱼头豆腐萝卜砂锅汤

$23.95Out of stock

S11 Shanghai Won-ton Soup 上海菜肉大馄饨

$10.95

S03 Tofu Wraps in Pork Soup Base 阿婆百叶包

$15.95

S12 Sweet Corn Soup with Minced Chicken 鸡茸玉米汤

$11.95
S07 Vegetarian Soup 养生素菜汤

S07 Vegetarian Soup 养生素菜汤

$10.95

S08 Hot and Sour Soup (L) 大酸辣汤

$9.50

S08 Hot and Sour Soup (S) 小酸辣汤

$5.95

S09 Egg Drop Soup (L) 大蛋花汤

$9.50

S09 Egg Drop Soup (S) 小蛋花汤

$5.95

Poultries

C01 Shanghai Crispy Duck (Half) 上海香酥鸭

C01 Shanghai Crispy Duck (Half) 上海香酥鸭

$21.95
C12 House Braised Duck with Scallion (Half) 京葱扒鸭

C12 House Braised Duck with Scallion (Half) 京葱扒鸭

$22.95
C04 Braised Chicken and Chestnut Hot Pot 黄焖栗子鸡煲

C04 Braised Chicken and Chestnut Hot Pot 黄焖栗子鸡煲

$16.95
C03 Sichuan Style Fried Chicken 川椒鸡

C03 Sichuan Style Fried Chicken 川椒鸡

$17.95
C02 Diced Chicken in House Chili Sauce 十八鲜风味鸡丁

C02 Diced Chicken in House Chili Sauce 十八鲜风味鸡丁

$18.95
C11 Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

C11 Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$16.95

C06 General Gao's Chicken 左宗鸡

$16.95
C07 Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

C07 Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$16.95

C08 Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

$16.95

C09 Chicken with Broccoli 芥兰鸡

$15.95

Beef

B01 Beef Cubes w. Mushrooms and Asparagus in Chef's Special Sauce 蜜椒牛子粒

B01 Beef Cubes w. Mushrooms and Asparagus in Chef's Special Sauce 蜜椒牛子粒

$22.95
B15 Braised Beef Tendon 红烧牛筋

B15 Braised Beef Tendon 红烧牛筋

$20.95
B03 Beef in Spicy Broth 水煮牛肉

B03 Beef in Spicy Broth 水煮牛肉

$18.95

B16 Braised Beef Brisket w. Daikon 萝卜牛腩

$20.95

B17 Spicy Braised Beef Brisket 红烧牛腩

$20.95

B17 Spicy Braised Beef Brisket 川味牛腩

$20.95
B14 Beef w. Broccoli 芥兰牛肉

B14 Beef w. Broccoli 芥兰牛肉

$18.95

Steamed Beef in Lotus Leaf 荷香粉蒸牛

$21.95

Bo6葱爆牛肉

$19.95

Pork

P02 Traditional Sweet and Sour Pork 传统糖醋里脊

$16.95
P04 Pork and Egg Braised in Bamboo Leaves 棕香肉焖蛋

P04 Pork and Egg Braised in Bamboo Leaves 棕香肉焖蛋

$18.95
P06 Lion's Head -- Braised Meat Ball 红烧狮子头

P06 Lion's Head -- Braised Meat Ball 红烧狮子头

$7.50

each

P07 Double-Cooked Pork Belly 回锅肉

P07 Double-Cooked Pork Belly 回锅肉

$18.95
P08 Yuxiang Shredded Pork w. Steamed Buns 鱼香肉丝夹饼

P08 Yuxiang Shredded Pork w. Steamed Buns 鱼香肉丝夹饼

$18.95
P09 Braised Pork Belly w. Tofu Skin Knots 百叶结红烧肉

P09 Braised Pork Belly w. Tofu Skin Knots 百叶结红烧肉

$18.95
P10 Pork Belly Slices with Horn Pepper 外婆家小炒肉

P10 Pork Belly Slices with Horn Pepper 外婆家小炒肉

$18.95
P12 Sauteed Preserved Pork Slices w. Leeks 蒜苗腊肉

P12 Sauteed Preserved Pork Slices w. Leeks 蒜苗腊肉

$18.95
P13 Sliced Pork Sautéed w. Horn Pepper 尖椒肉丝

P13 Sliced Pork Sautéed w. Horn Pepper 尖椒肉丝

$17.95
P14 Salt and Pepper Pork Tenderloin 椒盐里脊

P14 Salt and Pepper Pork Tenderloin 椒盐里脊

$16.95
P15 Shredded Pork w. Preserved Veggies and Edamame 雪菜毛豆百叶肉丝

P15 Shredded Pork w. Preserved Veggies and Edamame 雪菜毛豆百叶肉丝

$16.95

P10 Peking Shredded Scallion Pork 京酱肉丝

$17.95Out of stock

香炸肉排

$18.95

炝爆腰花

$19.95

Seafood

SF19 Red Braised Fish Belly 红烧肚档

SF19 Red Braised Fish Belly 红烧肚档

$36.95Out of stock

SF19 Red Braised Fish Belly 红烧全鱼

$36.95
SF01 Ginger Scallion Whole Fish 葱烤全鱼

SF01 Ginger Scallion Whole Fish 葱烤全鱼

$36.95

SF02 Steamed Whole Fish 清蒸全鱼

$36.95
SF03 Fish Fillet w. Salty Egg Yolk Sauce 咸蛋黄鱼片

SF03 Fish Fillet w. Salty Egg Yolk Sauce 咸蛋黄鱼片

$19.95
SF05 Fish Fillet in Wine Sauce 糟熘鱼片

SF05 Fish Fillet in Wine Sauce 糟熘鱼片

$19.95

SF06 Sichuan Style Whole Fish 川味干烧鱼

$36.95

SF07 Steamed Fish Belly w/ Pickled Pepper 剁椒全鱼

$36.95

SF07 Steamed Fish Belly w/ Pickled Pepper 剁椒鱼腩

$36.95
SF08 Ma-Po Tofu w. Fish Fillet 麻婆豆腐鱼煲

SF08 Ma-Po Tofu w. Fish Fillet 麻婆豆腐鱼煲

$18.95
SF09 Fish Fillet in Spicy Broth 水煮鱼片

SF09 Fish Fillet in Spicy Broth 水煮鱼片

$19.95
SF11 Shrimps in Salty Egg Yolk Sauce 咸蛋黄大虾

SF11 Shrimps in Salty Egg Yolk Sauce 咸蛋黄大虾

$22.95
SF15 Shrimps with Salty Pork and Soft Tofu 咸肉虾仁烩豆腐

SF15 Shrimps with Salty Pork and Soft Tofu 咸肉虾仁烩豆腐

$17.95
SF18 Shrimp w. Broccoli 芥兰大虾

SF18 Shrimp w. Broccoli 芥兰大虾

$20.95

油豆腐鱼片

$23.95

Vegetables

V01 Sautted Pea Pod Stems 生煸豆苗

V01 Sautted Pea Pod Stems 生煸豆苗

$18.95
V02 Sauteed String Bean 干煸四季豆

V02 Sauteed String Bean 干煸四季豆

$12.95

V05 String Beans Braised in Brown Sauce 酱烤四季豆

$12.95
V06 Garlic Sauteed Spinach 蒜蓉菠菜

V06 Garlic Sauteed Spinach 蒜蓉菠菜

$14.95
V07 Ma-Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐

V07 Ma-Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$12.95
V12 Garlic Sauteed Baby Bok-Choy 蒜炒上海菜心

V12 Garlic Sauteed Baby Bok-Choy 蒜炒上海菜心

$12.95
V09 Family Style Tofu 家常豆腐

V09 Family Style Tofu 家常豆腐

$12.95
V10 Yu-Xiang Eggplants in Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子

V10 Yu-Xiang Eggplants in Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子

$13.95
V16 Shanghai Baby Bok-Choy w. Tofu Skin 腐衣菜心

V16 Shanghai Baby Bok-Choy w. Tofu Skin 腐衣菜心

$15.95
V17 Preserved Viggie, Edamame, and Tofu Skin 雪菜毛豆百叶

V17 Preserved Viggie, Edamame, and Tofu Skin 雪菜毛豆百叶

$15.95
V18 Garlic Chinese Water Spinach 蒜炒空心菜

V18 Garlic Chinese Water Spinach 蒜炒空心菜

$18.95

丝瓜扒竹苼

$21.95

双东豆腐

$17.95

Fried Rice/Thick Noodles/Rice Cakes/Rice

N01 Rice w. Sauteed Pork and Veggies in Clay Pot (M) 上海腊味砂锅菜饭中

N01 Rice w. Sauteed Pork and Veggies in Clay Pot (M) 上海腊味砂锅菜饭中

$12.95
N01 Rice w. Sauteed Pork and Veggies in Clay Pot (L) 上海腊味砂锅菜饭大

N01 Rice w. Sauteed Pork and Veggies in Clay Pot (L) 上海腊味砂锅菜饭大

$15.95

N05 Rice cake with Shepard's Green 荠菜肉丝炒年糕

$15.95

N07 Rice cake with preserved mustard 雪菜肉丝炒年糕

$15.95

N11 Egg Scallion Fried Rice 香葱蛋炒饭

$12.95

FR01 Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭

$12.95

FR02 Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭

$14.95

FR03 Pork Fried Rice 猪肉炒饭

$12.95

FR04 Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭

$13.95

FR05 House Fried Rice 本楼炒饭

$14.95

FR06 Vegetable Fried Rice 素菜炒饭

$12.95

FN01 Shanghai Chicken Fried Thick Noodle 鸡肉炒面

$12.95

FN02 Shanghai Thick Shrimp Fried Noodle 虾炒面

$14.95
FN03 Shanghai Thick Pork Fried Noodle 猪肉炒面

FN03 Shanghai Thick Pork Fried Noodle 猪肉炒面

$12.95

FN04 Shanghai Thick Beef Fried Noodle 牛肉炒面

$13.95
FN05 Shanghai Thick House Fried Noodle 本楼炒面

FN05 Shanghai Thick House Fried Noodle 本楼炒面

$14.95

FN06 Shanghai Thick Vegetable Fried Noodle 素菜炒面

$12.95

RC01 Chicken Rice Cake with Cabbage 黄芽菜鸡肉年糕

$12.95

RC02 Shrimp Rice Cake w/ Cabbage 黄芽菜虾炒年糕

$14.95

RC03 Pork Rice Cake w/ Cabbage 黄芽菜猪肉年糕

$12.95

RC04 Beef Rice Cake w/ Cabbage 黄芽菜牛肉年糕

$13.95

RC05 House Rice Cake w/本楼年糕

$14.95

RC06 Vegetable Fried Rice Cake 素菜炒年糕

$12.95

White Rice 白饭

$2.50

三鲜炒年糕

$17.95

Noodle Dishes

N01 House Special Braised Duck Noodle Bowl 本楼扒鸭面

N01 House Special Braised Duck Noodle Bowl 本楼扒鸭面

$16.95
N02 Chef's Special beef Tendon Noodle Bowl 多一味臊子牛筋面

N02 Chef's Special beef Tendon Noodle Bowl 多一味臊子牛筋面

$18.95

N03 Exclusive Chinse Chili Chicken Noodle Bowl 秘制鸡肉干拌面

$15.95

Spicy

N04 Sichuan Spicy Braised Beef Noodle Bowl 川味牛腩面

N04 Sichuan Spicy Braised Beef Noodle Bowl 川味牛腩面

$16.95
N05 Braised Beef Noodle Bowl 红烧牛腩面

N05 Braised Beef Noodle Bowl 红烧牛腩面

$16.95
N06 Minced Pork with Shrimp Noodle Bowl 秘制肉燥拌面

N06 Minced Pork with Shrimp Noodle Bowl 秘制肉燥拌面

$15.95
N08 Scallion Oil Meat Sauce Noodle Bowl 葱油炸酱面

N08 Scallion Oil Meat Sauce Noodle Bowl 葱油炸酱面

$13.95

N10 Shanghai Wonton Noodle Bowl 菜肉馄饨汤面

$13.95
N11 Hot and Sour Noodle Bowl(V) 酸辣面

N11 Hot and Sour Noodle Bowl(V) 酸辣面

$12.95

N12 Vegetable Noodle Bowl(V) 素菜汤面

$12.95

N13 Scallion Sauce Over Noodle 葱油拌面

$10.95

N14 YungChun Noodle Bowl 阳春面

$9.95

N09 Preserved Veggies Noodle 雪菜肉丝面

$13.95

香炸肉排汤面(过桥)

$15.95

Dessert

D01 Small Rice Balls in Sweet Rice Wine Sauce 酒酿小圆子

$7.95

D02 Big Rice Ball with Black Sesame Filling in Rice Wine Sauce 酒酿芝麻汤圆

$8.95
D03 Sweet Shanghai Eight Treasure Rice Pudding (L) 上海八宝饭（大份）

D03 Sweet Shanghai Eight Treasure Rice Pudding (L) 上海八宝饭（大份）

$12.95

D04 Shanghai Eight Treasure Rice Pudding with Black Rice (S) 紫米八宝饭 （小份）

$6.95

D05 Shanghai Steamed Rice Flour Cake 上海松糕

$12.95

焦糖豆花

$5.95

豆浆豆花

$6.50

珍珠豆花

$6.50

花生豆花

$6.50

Weekend Brunch

BR01 Sweet Soy Milk 甜豆浆

$2.99

BR02 Savory 咸豆浆

$4.99

BR03 油条

$3.50

BR04 Shanghai Thick Fried Noodle 上海粗炒面

$12.95+

BR05 YungChun Noodle Bowl 阳春面

$9.95

BR06 Scallion Sauce Over Noodle 葱油拌面

$10.95

BR07 Scallion Oil Meat Sauce Noodle Bowl 葱油炸酱面

$13.95
BR08 Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小笼包

BR08 Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小笼包

$9.95

BR09 Pan Fried Dumplings 生煎锅贴

$8.95

BR10 Steamed Open Top Dumplings with Glutinous Rice 糯米烧卖

$9.95

BR11 Pork and Chives Dumplings 韭菜水饺

$8.95

BR12 Vegetarian Steamed Dumplings 素菜蒸饺

$8.95

BR13 Shanghai Spring Roll 上海春卷

$5.95

BR14 Pan Fried Wonton 生煎馄饨 (Copy)

$9.95
BR15 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

BR15 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$7.50
BR16 Scallion Pancake Beef Roll 牛肉卷饼

BR16 Scallion Pancake Beef Roll 牛肉卷饼

$13.50

BR17 Rice Soup w/ Salted Pork & Veggie 咸肉腊味菜泡饭

$12.95

BR18 Rice Cake Soup w. Baby Bok-Choy and Shredded Pork 菜心肉丝年糕汤

$12.95

BR19 Shanghai Won-ton Soup 上海菜肉大馄饨

$10.95

BR20 Pork Rice Cake w/ Cabbage 黄芽菜肉丝炒年糕

$12.95

BR21 Rice cake with Shepard's Green 荠菜肉丝炒年糕

$15.95

BR22 Rice cake with preserved mustard 雪菜肉丝炒年糕

$15.95

BR23 Shanghai Steamed Rice Flour Cake 上海松糕

$12.95

BR24 Big Rice Ball with Black Sesame Filling in Rice Wine Sauce 酒酿芝麻汤圆

$7.95

Shanghai Eight Treasure Rice Pudding W Black Rice

$6.95

BR26 Sweet Shanghai Eight Treasure Rice Pudding (L) 上海八宝饭(大份)

$12.95

Sweet Tofu Pudding

$5.99

Bubble Tea

Black Milk Tea 珍珠奶茶

$4.95

茉香绿茶jasmine Green

$4.95

Premium Taro 芋头珍珠

$4.95

Japanese Matcha 日式抹茶珍珠

$4.95

King Mango 芒果珍珠

$4.95

Strawberry 草莓珍珠

$4.95

Peach桃子

$4.95

Watermelon 西瓜

$4.95

Thai Tea 泰茶

$4.95

Soft Drinks and Jiuces

Bottle Water 矿泉水

$1.00

Sparkling Water 气泡水

$3.00

Coke 可乐

$1.99

Diet Coke 健怡可乐

$1.99

Sprite 雪碧

$1.99

Ginger Ale 姜汁汽水

$1.99

Ice Tea 冰茶

$1.99

Chinese Herbal Tea Drink 凉茶

$2.99

Apple Juice 苹果汁

$2.99

Orange Juice 橙汁

$2.99

Chrysanthemum Tea 菊花茶

$1.99

Canned Soy Milk 瓶装豆奶

$2.99

Chinese Plum Drink 酸梅汤

$2.99

Fanta 芬达

$1.99

Alcohol

Tsing Tao 青岛啤酒 (Copy)

$5.99

Sam Adams 美国啤酒 (Copy)

$5.99

Japanese Beer 日本啤酒 (Copy)

$5.99

IPA 精酿 (Copy)

$5.99

Heineken

$5.99

Bento Boxes (Copy)

BD01 House Sepcial Braised Duck Bento 本楼扒鸭饭

BD01 House Sepcial Braised Duck Bento 本楼扒鸭饭

$16.95
BD02 Diced Chicken in House Special Chili Sauce Bento 秘制鸡肉饭

BD02 Diced Chicken in House Special Chili Sauce Bento 秘制鸡肉饭

$14.95
BD03 Kung Pao Chicken Bento 宫保鸡丁饭

BD03 Kung Pao Chicken Bento 宫保鸡丁饭

$14.95
BD04 General Gao's Chicken Bento 左宗鸡饭

BD04 General Gao's Chicken Bento 左宗鸡饭

$14.95
BD05 Sesame Chicken Bento 芝麻鸡饭

BD05 Sesame Chicken Bento 芝麻鸡饭

$14.95
BD06 Chicken with Broccoli Bento 芥兰鸡饭

BD06 Chicken with Broccoli Bento 芥兰鸡饭

$14.95
BD07 Red Braised Beef Tendon Bento 红烧牛筋饭

BD07 Red Braised Beef Tendon Bento 红烧牛筋饭

$14.95

BD08 Braised Beef Brisket with Daikon Bento 萝卜牛腩饭

$14.95

BD09 Sichuan Spicy Beef Brisket Bento 香辣牛腩饭

$16.95

BD10 Beef with Broccoli Bento 芥兰牛肉饭

$14.95
BD11 Braised Pork Belly w. Tofu Knots Bento 百叶结红烧肉饭

BD11 Braised Pork Belly w. Tofu Knots Bento 百叶结红烧肉饭

$16.95
BD12 Preserved Pork w. Leak Bento 蒜苗腊肉饭

BD12 Preserved Pork w. Leak Bento 蒜苗腊肉饭

$16.95
BD13 Double Cooked Pork Bento 回锅肉饭

BD13 Double Cooked Pork Bento 回锅肉饭

$16.95

BD14 Yuxiang Shredded Pork Bento 鱼香肉丝饭

$16.95
BD15 Egg Yolk Sauce Fish Fillet Bento 金沙鱼片饭

BD15 Egg Yolk Sauce Fish Fillet Bento 金沙鱼片饭

$16.95
BD16 Fish Fillet in Shanghai Rice Wine Sauce Bento 糟熘鱼片饭

BD16 Fish Fillet in Shanghai Rice Wine Sauce Bento 糟熘鱼片饭

$16.95
BD17 Ma-po fish fillet with Tofu Bento 麻辣豆腐鱼饭

BD17 Ma-po fish fillet with Tofu Bento 麻辣豆腐鱼饭

$16.95
BD18 Home Style Tofu Bento 家常豆腐饭

BD18 Home Style Tofu Bento 家常豆腐饭

$13.95
BD19 Ma-Po Tofu Bento 麻婆豆腐饭

BD19 Ma-Po Tofu Bento 麻婆豆腐饭

$13.95

BD20 Sauteed String Beans Bento 干煸四季豆饭

$14.95

BD21 Yu-Xiang Eggplants in Garlic Sauce Bento 鱼香茄子饭

$14.95

BD22 Braised Pork Cube Bento 东坡肉饭 (Copy)

$18.95

Bd07红烧牛筋饭

$15.95

香炸肉排饭

$15.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Authentic Shanghai Food and unique Chinese dishes

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

Shanghai Fresh image
Shanghai Fresh image
Shanghai Fresh image
Shanghai Fresh image

