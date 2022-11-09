Chen’s Ramen 🍜 imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Chinese

Chen’s Express-chinese kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14

Unit 14

Billings, MT 59102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BUILD A COMBO

Build your own combo from us 20 different homemaker dishes( if you are allergic for the nuts, we are not recommend to choose Kongpao Chicken and Honey Walnut shrimp)
1 Side 1 Entree

1 Side 1 Entree

$7.99

Build your own combo from us 20 different homemaker dishes( if you are allergic for the nuts, we are not recommend to choose Kongpao Chicken and Honey Walnut shrimp)

1 Side 2 Entree

1 Side 2 Entree

$10.99

Build your own combo from us 20 different homemaker dishes( if you are allergic for the nuts, we are not recommend to choose Kongpao Chicken and Honey Walnut shrimp)

1 Side 3 Entree

1 Side 3 Entree

$12.99

Build your own combo from us 20 different homemaker dishes( if you are allergic for the nuts, we are not recommend to choose Kongpao Chicken and Honey Walnut shrimp)

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.99

Build your own combo from us 20 different homemaker dishes( if you are allergic for the nuts, we are not recommend to choose Kongpao Chicken and Honey Walnut shrimp)

APPETIZER

Crab Rangoon (3pcs)

Crab Rangoon (3pcs)

$3.49
Meat Egg Roll (1pcs)

Meat Egg Roll (1pcs)

$1.99
Spring Roll (2pcs)

Spring Roll (2pcs)

$2.49

FAMILY MEAL

Build your own combo from us 20 different homemaker dishes( if you are allergic for the nuts, we are not recommend to choose Kongpao Chicken and Honey Walnut shrimp)
2 Side 3 Entrée

2 Side 3 Entrée

$49.99

Build your own combo from us 20 different homemaker dishes( if you are allergic for the nuts, we are not recommend to choose Kongpao Chicken and Honey Walnut shrimp)

2 Side 4 entrée

2 Side 4 entrée

$59.99

SIDE OEDER

Medium (16oz)

Medium (16oz)

$7.99

Build your own combo from us 20 different homemaker dishes( if you are allergic for the nuts, we are not recommend to choose Kongpao Chicken and Honey Walnut shrimp)

Large (32oz)

Large (32oz)

$12.99

Build your own combo from us 20 different homemaker dishes( if you are allergic for the nuts, we are not recommend to choose Kongpao Chicken and Honey Walnut shrimp)

Beverage

Medium

$2.10Out of stock

Large

$2.49Out of stock
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49
Dr.Pepper

Dr.Pepper

$2.49
Root beer

Root beer

$2.49
Gold Peak Green Tea

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.49
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.49
Minute Maid Apple Juice

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.49
Monster

Monster

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00

BUILD A COMBO (Deep Copy)

1 Side 1 Entree

$9.59

1 Side 2 Entree

$13.19

1 Side 3 Entree

$15.59

Kids Meal

$8.39

FAMILY MEAL (Deep Copy)

2 Side 3 Entree

$59.99

SIDE OEDER (Deep Copy)

Small (16oz)

$9.59

Large (32oz)

$15.59

APPETIZER (Deep Copy)

Crab Rangoon (3pcs)

$4.19

Meat Egg Roll (1pcs)

$2.39

Spring Roll (2pcs)

$2.99

Drink (Deep Copy)

Medium

$2.52

Large

$2.99

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14, Unit 14, Billings, MT 59102

Directions

Gallery
Chen’s Ramen 🍜 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shanghai Village - Downtown Billings
orange star4.5 • 2,041
2926 2nd Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Billings

Shanghai Village - Downtown Billings
orange star4.5 • 2,041
2926 2nd Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Bull Mountain Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,455
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Tippy Cow Cafe
orange star4.5 • 600
279 E Airport Rd Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - N 27th St
orange star4.5 • 575
1211 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Mazevo Coffee - 819 Grand
orange star4.6 • 437
819 Grand Ave Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billings
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston