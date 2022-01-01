Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shangri-la Fair Oaks 7960 Winding Way

7960 Winding Way

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Popular Items

TOGO PANNA COTTA

Snacks

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.00

crispy Brussels sprouts topped with an aged cabernet vinegar and parmesan cheese.

CITRUS MARINATED OLIVES

$6.50

variety of olives covered in our house made citrus marinade.

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

MAPLE BACON EGG: three deviled eggs filled with egg, green onion cream cheese. topped with candied bacon, gastrique, and micro cilantro.

MIXED NUTS WITH SMOKED PAPRIKA

$5.50

mixed nuts with smoked paprika seasoning. *contains egg allergy

HAND CUT FRIES

$9.00

hand cut fries served with sides of ketchup and aioli.

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

hand cut truffle fries with parmesan cheese, served with aioli and ketchup.

SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

house made white corn chips served with roasted tomato and tomatillo salsa.

Small Plates

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$21.00

local and imported cheeses (Shropshire Blue, Midnight Moon Aged Goat, Marin French Triple Crème Brie), garlic salami, served with toasted bread, quince membrillo, nuts, olives, tapenade.

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$13.00

organic mixed greens, cranberry vinaigrette, candied walnuts, asian pears, goat cheese.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

little gem lettuces, parmesan, croutons

GRILLED CHEESE

$15.50

roasted garlic puree, swiss and cheddar cheese, local sourdough, tomato jam

GARLIC SHRIMP

$16.00

chili oil vinaigrette, grilled baguette, herbs

GRILLED RIBLETS

$15.00

BBQ dry rub spiced pork riblets, mojo-scallion jus

Large Plates

SALMON

$27.00

sustainable salmon with "blackened" seasoning, coconut rice, papaya salsa, grilled bok choy, red curry

MARY'S FRIED CHICKEN

$27.50

boneless 1/2 chicken, cabbage slaw, pickled onion, black pepper biscuit, chili honey glaze

BAJA FISH TACOS

$18.00

corn tortilla, beer battered local cod with crema, cabbage, pico, side tomatillo and tomato salsa, with chips.

AVOCADO TACO

$18.00

corn tortilla, beer battered fried avocado, with crema, cabbage, pico, side tomatillo and tomato salsa, with chips.

NEW YORK STEAK

$39.00

locally sourced, grass-fed, prime New York steak topped with bone marrow butter, served with mashed potatoes gratin and grilled broccolini.

BURGER

$19.00

aged white cheddar, pickled onion, tomato, butter lettuce, Shang sauce, local bun. served with house-made fries.

VEGGIE BURGER

$18.00

hand formed in-house brown rice/shiitake mushrooms/black bean veggie patty, aged white cheddar, pickled onion, tomato, butter lettuce, edamame hummus, local bun, served with hand cut fries. Add: $3 bacon or $2.5 avocado *breadcrumbs in patty, cannot be gluten free

Desserts

CANDYBAR

$11.00

brownie, peanut butter mousse, candied nuts, caramel, peanut powder

ICE CREAM

$4.00

vanilla ice cream, served with a house-made snickerdoodle cookie.

SORBET

$4.00

season fruit sorbet, served with a house-made snickerdoodle cookie.

TOGO PANNA COTTA

$12.00

cinnamon panna cotta, caramel, compressed apples, candied granola, apple jelly served in mason jar that you keep!

Cocktails

HOT TODDY

$12.00

SATURN SLUSHEE

$12.00Out of stock

Saturn Slushee: vodka, gin, passionfruit, fresh lemon juice, housemade falernum* (*almond allergy)

Kids Menu

KIDS BURGER

$9.00

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$9.00

KIDS FISH TACO

$9.00

KIDS GILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.00

KIDS VEGGIES

$5.00

SHANG T-SHIRT

Shang T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
7960 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

