Shannon Rose Clifton

review star

No reviews yet

98 Kingsland Road

Clifton, NJ 07014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$16.00
The Shannon Rose Cheeseburger

The Shannon Rose Cheeseburger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk battered chicken breast, coleslaw, brioche, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese

Tiki Menu

Food

BBQ Rubbed Chicken Huli Huli Taco

BBQ Rubbed Chicken Huli Huli Taco

$6.00

Soft flour tortilla, red cabbage slaw, fresh avocado, pineapple salsa, huli huli sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Sweet chili sauce, lime

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$8.00

With huli huli sauce

Grilled Tequila Shrimp Huli Huli Taco

Grilled Tequila Shrimp Huli Huli Taco

$8.00

Soft flour tortilla, red cabbage slaw, fresh avocado, pineapple salsa, huli huli sauce

Slow Roasted Pork Huli Huli Taco

Slow Roasted Pork Huli Huli Taco

$7.00

Soft flour tortilla, red cabbage slaw, fresh avocado, pineapple salsa, huli huli sauce

Spiced Roasted Cauliflower Huli Huli Taco

Spiced Roasted Cauliflower Huli Huli Taco

$6.00

Soft flour tortilla, red cabbage slaw, fresh avocado, pineapple salsa, huli huli sauce

Tropical Sundae

$6.00

Main

Starters

Bacon Cheddar Boxty

Bacon Cheddar Boxty

$11.00

Potato pancakes, cheddar, bacon, chives, with sour cream

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Beer cheese, whole grain mustard

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

With blue cheese dipping sauce

Classic Sliders

Classic Sliders

$11.00

Sauteed onions, American cheese, pickles, ketchup

Corned Beef Spring Rolls

Corned Beef Spring Rolls

$11.00

With whole grain mustard

Grilled Tequila Shrimp

Grilled Tequila Shrimp

$14.00

Cotija, corn, cilantro, lime, cayenne aioli

Hand-Bread Chicken Tenders

Hand-Bread Chicken Tenders

$14.00

With honey mustard

Loaded Bavarian Pretzel

Loaded Bavarian Pretzel

$18.00

Make it a loaded pretzel: Melted cheddar jack, beer cheese, bacon, pickled jalapenos, Sriracha aioli

Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

$12.00

With Sriracha ranch

Pimento Dip

Pimento Dip

$12.00

Sharp cheddar, pimento, cream cheese dip with house chips

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$10.00

Panko crusted rasher wrapped deviled eggs

The Sampler

The Sampler

$19.00

Sliders, Boneless Wings, Mac & Cheese Egg Roll, Boxties

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$16.00

Beef, black beans, cheddar, Monterey Jack, beer cheese, avocado-tequila crema, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Guinness BBQ sauce, cheddar jack, ranch dressing, red onion, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00
Meat Lovers' Pizza

Meat Lovers' Pizza

$19.00

Ground beef, pepperoni, bacon, beer cheese

Pepperoni & Hot Honey Pizza

Pepperoni & Hot Honey Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, Mike’s Hot Honey

Traditional Cheese Pizza

Traditional Cheese Pizza

$14.00
Truffle Ricotta Pizza

Truffle Ricotta Pizza

$17.00

Mushrooms, ricotta, parmesan, truffle oil, arugula

Veggie Lovers' Pizza

Veggie Lovers' Pizza

$17.00

Mushrooms, peppers, red onions, artichokes, balsamic glaze

Wings

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$16.00
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.00
Meatless Gardein Wings

Meatless Gardein Wings

$13.00

Irish Fare

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$17.00

Irish sausage, mashed potatoes, garlic spinach, horseradish gravy

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$24.00

White potatoes, Irish soda bread

Harp-Battered Fish 'N Chips

Harp-Battered Fish 'N Chips

$21.00

Cod, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Irish Soda Bread

Irish Soda Bread

$8.00

With Butter Spread

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$21.00

Ground beef, peas, carrots, corn, mashed potatoes, Irish soda bread

Salads

Arugula & Strawberry Salad

Arugula & Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Blue cheese, candied walnuts, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Boneless Wings Salad

Boneless Wings Salad

$18.00

Romaine, boneless wings tossed with sauce of choice, tomatoes, celery, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Classic Cobb

Classic Cobb

$17.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00
Parnell Chicken

Parnell Chicken

$17.00

Cabbage, romaine, radicchio, pulled chicken, carrots, scallions, cashews, wonton crisps, cilantro-mustard vinaigrette

Soups

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00
Potato Leek

Potato Leek

$7.00

Mains

Ancient Grain Bowl

$16.00

Hard boiled egg, tabbouleh, almonds, pickled onions, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, baby spinach, miso-sesame dressing

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$18.00

House made cavatappi, buffalo chicken tenders

Cavatappi Pesto Pasta

Cavatappi Pesto Pasta

$17.00

Corn, tomatoes, parmesan

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Roasted chicken breast, vegetables, cream sauce, puff pastry, Irish soda bread

Fried Fish Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$16.00

Two harp-battered or grilled cod, flour tortillas, avocado, kimchi slaw, pickled red onions, cilantro, avocado-tequila créma, Sriracha aioli, house-made chips or side salad

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.00

Two harp-battered or grilled cod, flour tortillas, avocado, kimchi slaw, pickled red onions, cilantro, avocado-tequila créma, Sriracha aioli, house-made chips or side salad

Herb & Panko Crusted Salmon

Herb & Panko Crusted Salmon

$29.00

Garlic green beans, mustard-chive cream sauce

Lemon Artichoke Chicken

Lemon Artichoke Chicken

$25.00

Panko-crusted chicken breast, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, garlic spinach, lemon-white wine sauce

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$30.00

Flat iron steak, garlic butter, fries

Strip Steak

$35.00

Garlic green beans, mashed potatoes

Burgers

Beer Cheese Burger

Beer Cheese Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche

Hangover Burger

$17.00

NY cheddar, over-easy egg, rashers, ketchup, English muffin

Memphis Burger

Memphis Burger

$19.00

Pulled pork, Guinness BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, onion ring, brioche

The Dublin Burger

The Dublin Burger

$18.00

Irish bacon, NY cheddar, English muffin

The Murder Burger

The Murder Burger

$18.00

Sautéed onions, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, pepper jack, ketchup, Thousand Island dressing, harp-battered and deep fried

The Shannon Rose Cheeseburger

The Shannon Rose Cheeseburger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Spinach, quinoa, black bean patty, avocado, pickled jalapeños, spring mix, ranch dressing, brioche

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk battered chicken breast, coleslaw, brioche, Guinness BBQ

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk battered chicken breast, coleslaw, brioche, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing, garlic-pesto wrap

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$18.00

NY cheddar, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, rye bread, served open-faced

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk-battered chicken breast, coleslaw, brioche

French Dip

French Dip

$18.50

Roast beef, provolone, rosemary au jus, hero

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

NY cheddar, mixed greens, tomato jam, pesto mayo, brioche

Guinness BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Guinness BBQ pulled pork, frizzled onions, pepper jack, coleslaw, Portuguese roll

Hand-Carved Turkey Club

Hand-Carved Turkey Club

$18.50

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, lemon-herb aioli, white bread

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk battered chicken breast, coleslaw, brioche, Nashville Hot Sauce

Sides

Side Bacon Cheddar Fries

$7.00

Side Bacon Cheddar Tots

$6.00

Side Cabbage

$4.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Disco Fries

$7.00

Side Dublin Fries

$7.00

Side Dublin Tots

$7.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00
Side Green Beans

Side Green Beans

$4.00
Side Irish Soda Bread

Side Irish Soda Bread

$3.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$4.00
Side Mashed

Side Mashed

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side Steamed Green Beans

$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00
Side Tots

Side Tots

$5.00

Kids

Kid Menu

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00
Kids Flat Iron Steak

Kids Flat Iron Steak

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with house-made honey mustard

Kids Grilled Shrimp

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$8.00
Kids Hand Bread Chicken Tenders

Kids Hand Bread Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with house-made honey mustard

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Kids Veggie Nuggets

Kids Veggie Nuggets

$7.50

Scoop of Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.50

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Dessert

Desserts

Chocolate PB Cake

Chocolate PB Cake

$12.00

Chocolate cake, peanut butter mousse

Ghirardelli Brownie Sundae

Ghirardelli Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, salted caramel

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$10.00

Powdered sugar, salted caramel

Irish Soda Bread Pudding

Irish Soda Bread Pudding

$7.50

Irish soda bread, Baileys whipped cream

ROSÉ CHAMPAGNE, Moet & Chandon 187

$24.00

QR TEMPRANILLO, Condado de Haza Ribera del Duero

$18.00

BR TEMPRANILLO, Condado de Haza Ribera del Duero

$70.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub combines Irish roots with a commitment to our community. The interior of the pub is entirely composed of furniture and decorations shipped directly from Ireland, but our chef-driven, scratch-made menu incorporates seasonal & local ingredients from our community partners. We are dedicated to providing Irish hospitality, and are always eager to provide our guests with a warm meal and a perfectly poured pint. Slàinte!

Location

98 Kingsland Road, Clifton, NJ 07014

Directions

