Shanti - Kendall Square

review star

No reviews yet

Shanti Boston LLC

Cambridge, MA 02142

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
NAAN

Soup/Salad

TANDOORI VEGETABLE SOUP

$7.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables, masoor daal and dry tadka. V/VEG/GF/ NF

WATERMELON SALAD

$7.00

Char watermelon, mixed greens, carrot, grape tomatoes, cucumber, tamarind raspberry dressing. V/VEG/ GF/NF

Desi Salad

$3.95

Hot Starters

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$7.00

Sort-crust pastry, potatoes, peas and aromatic spices. V/ VEG/N.

PANI POORI

PANI POORI

$8.00

Semolina Poori, Tamarind, Mint, Cilantro, Black Salt, Chat Masala, Potatoes, Onion, Cilantro, Black Chick Peas, Roasted Cumin Seeds. V/VEG/NF

RAGADA PATTY

$9.00

White peas, potatoes cake, hung curd, chat masala and chutney’s. VEG/ GF/NF

MOMO

MOMO

$11.00

Ground Chicken Dumplings, Peanut Shorba and Himalayan Spices.

MIXED VEGETABLE PAKORAS

MIXED VEGETABLE PAKORAS

$7.00

Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chick-pea batter and fried. VEG/V/NF/GF.

BOMBAY 65.

BOMBAY 65.

$9.00

Seasonal fish, hot garlic sauce, mustard seeds and curry leaves. N.F.

Samosa Chat

$9.00

Side orders

RAITA

$5.00

Papadum

$3.95

MIXED PICKLE

$4.00

MANGO CHUTNEY

$4.00

BASMATI RICE (LARGE)

$7.00

BASMATI RICE (SMALL)

$6.00

TAMRIND CHUTNEY

$3.00

MINT CHUTNEY

$3.00

Plain Yogurt

$2.95

Vegetarian

MALAI KOFTA

MALAI KOFTA

$18.00

Homemade croquette with potatoes, paneer and chopped vegetables dipped in a vegetable cream sauce and nuts. VEG.

MILONI ALOO GOBI

MILONI ALOO GOBI

$17.00

Cauliflower, Peas, Potatoes, Fresh Tarka. VEG/V/NF/GF.

PINDI CHOLE

PINDI CHOLE

$17.00

Chick-Peas, Tamarind, Tea juice and Chana Masala. V/VEG/NF/GF.

SAAG PANEER

SAAG PANEER

$18.00

Cube Cottage Cheese, Cream, Spinach. VEG/NF/GF.

BHINDI MASALA

BHINDI MASALA

$17.00

Fresh Okra, Onion, Panch Phoran and Lemon Juice. V/VEG/GF/NF.

DAL MAKHANI

DAL MAKHANI

$15.00

Black Lentils, Creamy Tomato Sauce, Fenugreek. VEG/NF.

YELLOW DAAL

$15.00

MIXED VEGETABLE CURRY

$17.00

Seasonal Vegetable Cooked with Ground Spices. VEG/V/NF/GF.

KADAI PANEER

$18.00

Homemade Cottage Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, And Freshly Ground Spices. VEG/NF/GF.

AFGANI MUSHROOM AND PANEER TIKKA

$22.00

Cream Cheese, Saffron And Cardamom. V/ VEG/ NF.

DUM VEGETABLE BRIYANI

DUM VEGETABLE BRIYANI

$20.00

Seasonal Vegetable, Saffron, Fried onion, Biryani Masala, Mint And Raita. VEG.

Mattar Paneer

$18.00

Paneer Tika Masala

$19.00

Chicken

TANDOORI CHICKEN

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$21.00

Spring Chicken Marinated in Tandoori Masala and Yogurt. NF.

BHATTI DA TRI RANGA TIKKA

$25.00

Three Way Boneless Chicken.

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$20.00

Creamy Tomato Sauce, Fenugreek, Butter Masala and Honey. GF/NF.

CHICKEN KORMA

CHICKEN KORMA

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Simmered In Cashew And Onion -Based Velvety Sauce. GF.

Chicken Curry

$18.00

Chicken Briyani

$22.00

Butter Chicken

$20.00

Chicken Jalfrazi

$20.00

Chicken Vindalo

$22.00

Roti ( Naan )

NAAN

NAAN

$4.00

GARLIC NAAN

$5.00

PESHWARI NAAN

$6.00

PARATHA

$6.00

TANDOORI ROTI

$4.00

Lamb

SALONI SEEKH KEBAB

$25.00

Ground Lamb And Lahori Spices.

LAMB VINDALOO

$22.00

Cube Pieces Of Lamb, Spicy Vindaloo Sauce And Potatoes. GF/NF.

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$22.00

Yogurt Base Sauce Cooked With Ground Spices, Ginger and Garlic. GF/NF.

DUM LAMB BRIYANI

$23.00

Lamb Cubes, Saffron, Fried Onion, Biryani Masala, Mint And Raita.

Lamb Saag

$22.00

Lamb Curry

$22.00

Goat

GOAT CURRY

$23.00

Cooked With Onion, Tomatoes, Ginger, Garlic, Onion, Cumin, Turmeric, Coriander And Chili Powder. GF/ NF.

Goat Briyani

$23.00

Seafood

TANDOORI SHRIMP TIKKA

$27.00

Shrimp Marinated In Tandoori Spices And Yogurt.

AMRITSAR MACHLI

$27.00

Seasonal Fish, Tomatoes, Ajawin And Poopy Seeds. GF/NF.

MALABAR PRAWN CURRY

$25.00

Shrimp, Coconut Milk , Curry Leaves, Coastal Spices. GF/ NF.

Dessert

RAS MALAI

$6.95

Cottage Cheese, Creamy Milk Syrup, Cardamom, Pista.

GULAB JAMUN

$6.95

Milk Powder, Flour, Sugar Syrup, Rose Water, Nuts.

KHEER

$6.95

Basmati Rice, Milk, Cardamom, Sugar, Saffron. GF.

Beverages

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Mango Lassi

$5.95

Mango Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

LARGE STILL WATER

$5.95

LARGE SPARKLING WATER

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Shanti Restaurant - Kendall Square, Cambridge

