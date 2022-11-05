Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Asian Fusion

Shanti - Dorchester

No reviews yet

1111 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester, MA 02125

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa

Soup/Salad

Chicken Soup

$5.95

House made chicken broth, carrots and turmeric. (Dairy Free, Nuts Free)

Tomato Coconut Soup

Tomato Coconut Soup

$5.95

Tomato broth in coconut milk, flavored with curry leaves. ( V, GF, VEG )

Indian Salad

$5.95

Diced cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and fresh coriander . Served with chef's special dressing . ( V, GF, VEG )

Chicken Tikka Salad

$7.95

Strips of barbecued chicken breast served over spring mixed, red onions,carrot and cucumber . Served with house dressing . ( GF )

Shrimp salad

$9.95

Tandoori shrimp served over lettuce, red onions, cucumber, and carrot. Served with chef's special dressing. (GF)

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.95

Rich, warm soup with lentils, vegetables & spices. ( V ) ( GF ) ( VEG)

Chaat Corner

Papri Chaat

Papri Chaat

$6.95

Homemade chips, potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt and tamarind sauce. ( VEG )

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.95

Vegetable samosa, yogurt, chaat masala, cucumber, tomatoes and onions. (VEG)

Corn Bhel

Corn Bhel

$6.95

Young Kernel corn, rice crispy, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, onions with homemade dressing. ( VEG )

Hot Starters

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$5.95

Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )

Mix Vege Pakora

Mix Vege Pakora

$6.95

Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)

Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki

$5.95

Potato Patties, peas, bread crumbs. Served with chutneys. ( VEG ) ( V )

Kashmiri Kabab

$8.95

Chicken thigh marinated with homemade spices and cooked in tandoor. ( GF)

Chicken Tikka ( app )

$8.95

Skewered chicken tender marinated in spices and yogurt, cooked in tandoor. ( GF)

Shanti Platter

Shanti Platter

$12.95

A delicious combination of all meat appetizer.

Veg Shanti Platter

$11.95

A delicious combination of all vegetable appetizer.

Reshmi Pakora

$8.95

Tender pieces of chicken deep fried in chick -pea batter. ( GF)

Vegetarian

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Homemade croquette with potatoes, paneer and chopped vegetables dipped in a vegetable cream sauce and nuts. (Veg) Served with Basmati Rice.

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$14.95

Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chana Masala

$14.95

Garbanzo beans, tomatoes, onion, tamarind and mango powder. ( V, Veg, GF, NF). Served with Basmati Rice.

Bhindi Masala

$14.95

Fresh okra delicately spiced, cooked with tomatoes & onions. (V, Veg, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shahi Paneer Korma

$15.95

Homemade cottage cheese sautéed with ginger, garlic, onions, peppers, nuts and raisins in a creamy tomato sauce. ( VEG, GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Mattar Paneer

$15.95

Homemade cottage cheese with green peas simmered in creamy tomato sauce. ( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$15.95

Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.

Panner Tikka Masala

$16.95

Marinated cubes of paneer baked in tandoor served smothered in aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices.(VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Dal Makhani

$13.95

Lentils flavored with ground garden spices and sautéed in butter. ( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$15.95

Marinated cubes of paneer baked in tandoor served dry in aromatic dry fenugreek leaves and spices.(VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice

Jeera Pulao

$9.95

Basmati rice cooked with roasted cumin, green peas.

Baingan Bharta

Baingan Bharta

$15.95

Roasted eggplant caviar delicately sautéed with spices, green peas, mustard seeds, cardamom and cilantro. ( VEG, V, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.

Mushroom Mattar

$15.95

Mushroom & Green Peas cooked in a creamy tomato sauce. (VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Saag Mushroom

$15.95

Spinach and mushroom cooked with cream and spices. ( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.

Kadhai Paneer

$15.95

Homemade cottage cheese simmered with green pepper, onions, tomatoes, and freshly ground spices

Vegetable Masala

$15.95

Assorted seasonal vegetables, cooked with ground spices. ( V, VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Nabaraton Korma

$16.95

Nine different kinds of vegetables cooked in mild creamy sauce & garnished with nuts. ( VEG, GF ) Served with Basmati Rice.

Vegetable Briyani

$15.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( VEG, GF ) Served with Raita.

Mixed Vegetable Curry

$15.95
Tarka Daal

Tarka Daal

$13.95

Yellow Chana dal with ginger, garlic and spices. ( V, VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb

Tandoori Tikka - Lamb

$18.95

Lamb cubes pieces of protein marinated in tandoori spices and yogurt. (GF,NF)

Lamb Shish Kabab

Lamb Shish Kabab

$18.95

Ground lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs and spices. (GF, NF)

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.95

Lamb cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Bhuna

$18.95

A Bangladeshi style of cooking, onions, peppers and buna masala is gently sautéed to bring out the flavor, tender lamb cube is added to the spices and cooked in its own juice resulting in deep strong flavor.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Curry

$18.95

Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Patia

$18.95

Mango and ginger sauce with fresh coriander and garlic.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$18.95

Rogan josh is an exotic delicacy. Yogurt base sauce is cooked with ground spices, ginger and garlic. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.95

Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Shaag

$18.95

Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Jhalfrezi

$18.95

Marinated pieces of lamb are sautéed with spices, cauliflower, green peppers, onions, tomatoes to produce a thick sauce. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Korma

$18.95

Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Biryani

$18.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.

Chicken

Chicken Shish Kabab

$17.95

Ground Chicken meat marinated with onions, herbs and spices. (GF, NF)

Chicken Malai Kabab

$17.95

Chicken tenders marinated in yogurt and mild spices. (GF,NF)

Tikka - Chicken (Naan)

$17.95

Chicken cubes pieces of protein marinated in tandoori spices and yogurt. (GF,NF)

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.95

Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Bhuna

$17.95

A Bangladeshi style of cooking, onions, peppers and buna masala is gently sautéed to bring out the flavor, tender lamb cube is added to the spices and cooked in its own juice resulting in deep strong flavor.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Curry

$17.95

Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Patia

$17.95

Mango and ginger sauce with fresh coriander and garlic.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Rogan Josh

$17.95

Rogan josh is an exotic delicacy. Yogurt base sauce is cooked with ground spices, ginger and garlic. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.95

Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Saag

$17.95

Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Jhalfrezi

$17.95

Marinated pieces of lamb are sautéed with spices, cauliflower, green peppers, onions, tomatoes to produce a thick sauce. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Korma

$17.95

Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$17.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.

Tandoori Chicken ( Full )

$27.95

Full Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.

Tandoori Chicken

$17.95

Half Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.

Butter Chicken

$17.95

Spring chicken cooked in traditional Indian clay oven lathered with tomato gravy and sauteed in light butter. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat

Goat Bhuna

$18.95

A Bangladeshi style of cooking, onions, peppers and buna masala is gently sautéed to bring out the flavor, tender lamb cube is added to the spices and cooked in its own juice resulting in deep strong flavor.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$18.95

Curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Rogan Josh

Goat Rogan Josh

$18.95

Rogan josh is an exotic delicacy. Yogurt base sauce is cooked with ground spices, ginger and garlic. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Vindaloo

$18.95

Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Saag

$18.95

Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Jhalfrezi

$18.95

Marinated pieces of lamb are sautéed with spices, cauliflower, green peppers, onions, tomatoes to produce a thick sauce. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Korma

$18.95

Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$18.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.

Vegetable Briyani

$15.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( VEG, GF ) Served with Raita.

Seafood

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$20.95

16/20 Tiger Shrimp marinated in yogurt sauce grilled on tandoori oven. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.95

16/20 Tiger Shrimp cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Malai Curry

$19.95

16/20 Tiger Shrimp cooked in a mild coconut and onion sauce with curry leaves carrots, ginger and raisins. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Bhuna

$19.95

A Bangladeshi style of cooking, onions, peppers and buna masala is gently sautéed to bring out the flavor, tender lamb cube is added to the spices and cooked in its own juice resulting in deep strong flavor.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Curry

$19.95

Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Patia

Shrimp Patia

$19.95

Mango and ginger sauce with fresh coriander and garlic.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Rogan Josh

$19.95

Rogan josh is an exotic delicacy. Yogurt base sauce is cooked with ground spices, ginger and garlic. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$19.95

Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Shaag

$19.95

Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Jhalfrezi

$19.95

Marinated pieces of lamb are sautéed with spices, cauliflower, green peppers, onions, tomatoes to produce a thick sauce. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$19.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.

Shanti Special Biryani

$21.95

Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with lamb, chicken, shrimp & goat meat in exotic spices, fresh herbs and nuts.(GF) Served wit Raita.

Shrimp salad

$9.95

Salmon Tikka Masala

$20.95

Salmon fillet cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Tandoori Salmon

$21.95

Salmon fillet marinated in chef's special yogurt sauce and grilled over tandoori oven.(GF,NF) Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.

Roti ( Naan )

Naan

$3.95

Unleavened flour bread baked in hot tandoor oven.

Garlic Naan

$4.95

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic and topped with fresh cilantro.

Peshawary Naan

$5.50

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with grounded raisins, almonds, coconut and pistachio.

Onion Naan

$4.95

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with chopped seasoned onions.

Aloo Naan

$4.95

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mashed potatoes and spices.

Cheese Naan

$5.95

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese.

Paratha

$4.95

Whole Wheat multi layered, leavened flour bread.

Aloo Paratha

$4.95

Whole Wheat baked bread stuffed with spiced potatoes.

Tandoori Roti

$3.95

Whole Wheat tandoor baked bread.

Bread Basket

$14.95

An assortment of our special breads- Naan, Garlic Naan, Aloo Paratha and Onion Naan.

Dessert

Kheer

$5.95

Rice pudding cooked with sweetened milk, garnished with raisin.

Ras Malai

$5.95

Fresh homemade cheese patties cooked in milk syrup with almond and nuts.

Side orders

Papadum

$3.95

Mixed Pickle

$3.50

Indian chili pepper, mustard seed & mixed vegetables.

Mango Chutney

$3.50

Cayenne pepper, jalapeno, cilantro and green mango.

Basmati Rice ( Large )

$5.95

Saffron Flavored Rice.

Basmati Rice (Small )

$4.95

Saffron Flavored Rice.

Onion Chutney

$2.00

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

Mint Chutney

$2.00

Masala Sauce

$7.95

Korma Sauce

$7.95

Curry Sauce

$7.95

Set of chutney

$4.50

Yoghurt

$3.25

Raita

$3.95

Desi Salad

$4.95

Sliced cucumber, red onion, lemon slices and green chilies.

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$3.00

Beverages

Mango Juice

$3.95

Pepsi

$1.95

Bottle Water

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Perrier

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Gingerale

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Pepsi

$1.95

Large Pellegrino Sparkling

$5.00

Large Pana Still

$5.00

Rupee

$9.00

One day liquor permit

$275.00

Mango Lassi

$5.95

Traditional Indian Mango and yogurt shake.

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Traditional Indian sweet yogurt shake.

Salty Lassi

$4.95

Traditional Indian yogurt shake with spices.

Bottle Wine

Pinot Noir La Crema

$48.00

Zinfandel Klinker Brick

$48.00

Barbera del Monferrato

$40.00

Malbec Bodegas Catena

$40.00

Terrasses Chateau Pesquie

$40.00

Rose Gerard

$40.00

West & Wilder Sparkling Rose Can

$12.00

Frico Frizzante Scarpetta Can

$10.00

Prosecco Scarpetta

$40.00

Riesling Thomas Schm

$44.00

Gruner Veltliner Landhaus Mayer

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc Wildsong

$36.00

Chenin Blanc La Craie

$44.00

Albarino Lagar de Cervera

$40.00

Chardonnay, Topiary

$40.00

Beer

Sapporo

$5.00

RUPEE PREMIUM LAGER BEER

$9.00

AERONAUT HOP HOP AND AWAY ALE

$9.00

VERMONT ASCEND HEFEWEIZEN

$9.00

IDLE HANDS FOUR SEAM IPA

$9.00

Taj Mahal (Small)

$5.25
Taj Mahal Tall

Taj Mahal Tall

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shanti Restaurant - Dorchester

Website

Location

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02125

Directions

Gallery
Shanti image
Shanti image
Shanti image
Shanti image

Search similar restaurants

