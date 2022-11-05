Shanti Express
49 Warren St.
Roxbury, MA 02119
Popular Items
Soup
Appetizer
Vegetable Samosa
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )
Mix Vege Pakora
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
Shanti Platter
A delicious combination of all meat appetizer.
Veg Shanti Platter
A delicious combination of all vegetable appetizer.
Vegetarian
Malai Kofta
Homemade croquette with potatoes, paneer and chopped vegetables dipped in a vegetable cream sauce and nuts. (Veg) Served with Basmati Rice.
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans, tomatoes, onion, tamarind and mango powder. ( V, Veg, GF, NF). Served with Basmati Rice.
Navratan Korma
Nine different kinds of vegetables cooked in mild creamy sauce & garnished with nuts. ( VEG, GF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Saag Paneer
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Dal Makhani
Lentils flavored with ground garden spices and sautéed in butter. ( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Marinated cubes of paneer baked in tandoor served dry in aromatic dry fenugreek leaves and spices.(VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice
Vegetable Briyani
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( VEG, GF ) Served with Raita.
Lamb
Lamb Shish Kebab
Ground lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs and spices. (GF, NF)
Tandoori Tikka - Lamb
Lamb cubes pieces of protein marinated in tandoori spices and yogurt. (GF,NF)
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Curry
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Vindaloo
Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Saag
Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Korma
Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Biryani
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.
Chicken
Tandoori Chicken ( Full )
Full Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Tikka - Chicken (Naan)
Chicken cubes pieces of protein marinated in tandoori spices and yogurt. (GF,NF)
Butter Chicken
Spring chicken cooked in traditional Indian clay oven lathered with tomato gravy and sauteed in light butter. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chick Tikka Masala
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Curry
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Vindaloo
Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Saag
Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Korma
Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Biryani
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.
Goat
Goat Curry
Curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Vindaloo
Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Saag
Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Korma
Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Biryani
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.
Seafood
Tandoori Salmon
Salmon fillet marinated in chef's special yogurt sauce and grilled over tandoori oven.(GF,NF) Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Tandoori Shrimp
16/20 Tiger Shrimp marinated in yogurt sauce grilled on tandoori oven. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
16/20 Tiger Shrimp cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Salmon Tikka Masala
Salmon fillet cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Curry
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Shaag
Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Biryani
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.
Naan
Naan
Unleavened flour bread baked in hot tandoor oven.
Garlic Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic and topped with fresh cilantro.
Peshawary Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with grounded raisins, almonds, coconut and pistachio.
Cheese Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
Paratha
Whole Wheat multi layered, leavened flour bread.
Aloo Paratha
Whole Wheat baked bread stuffed with spiced potatoes.
Tandoori Roti
Whole Wheat tandoor baked bread.
Bread Basket
An assortment of our special breads- Naan, Garlic Naan, Aloo Paratha and Onion Naan.
Dessert
Side orders
Raita
Yogurt with shredded cucumber, potato, carrot, tomato & mint.
Plain Yogurt
Papadum
Mixed Pickle
Indian chili pepper, mustard seed & mixed vegetables.
Mango Chutney
Cayenne pepper, jalapeno, cilantro and green mango.
Basmati Rice ( Large )
Saffron Flavored Rice.
Basmati Rice (Small )
Saffron Flavored Rice.
Onion Chutney
Tamarind Chutney
Mint Chutney
Masala Sauce
Korma Sauce
Curry Sauce
Set of chutney
Desi Salad
Sliced cucumber, red onion, lemon slices and green chilies.
Beverages
Sweet Lassi
Traditional Indian sweet yogurt shake.
Mango Lassi
Traditional Indian Mango and yogurt shake.
Strawberry Lassi
Salty Lassi
Traditional Indian yogurt shake with spices.
Mango Juice
Gingerale
Sprite
Diet Pepsi
Bottle Water
Perrier
Pineapple Juice
Large Pellegrino Sparkling
Large Pana Still
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Indian Cusine.
49 Warren St., Roxbury, MA 02119