Chinese

Shanti Express

review star

No reviews yet

49 Warren St.

Roxbury, MA 02119

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Naan
Vegetable Samosa

Salad

Shanti Express Salad

$8.95

Soup

Chicken Soup

$5.95

Homemade Chicken Broth, Carrots and Turmeric. ( DF, NF, GF)

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.95

Rich Warm Soup with Lentils, Vegetable and Spices. ( V, GF, VEG )

Appetizer

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$5.95

Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )

Mix Vege Pakora

Mix Vege Pakora

$6.95

Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)

Shanti Platter

$12.95

A delicious combination of all meat appetizer.

Veg Shanti Platter

$11.95

A delicious combination of all vegetable appetizer.

Vegetarian

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Homemade croquette with potatoes, paneer and chopped vegetables dipped in a vegetable cream sauce and nuts. (Veg) Served with Basmati Rice.

Aloo Gobi

$14.95

Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chana Masala

$14.95

Garbanzo beans, tomatoes, onion, tamarind and mango powder. ( V, Veg, GF, NF). Served with Basmati Rice.

Navratan Korma

$16.95

Nine different kinds of vegetables cooked in mild creamy sauce & garnished with nuts. ( VEG, GF ) Served with Basmati Rice.

Saag Paneer

$15.95

Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$13.95

Lentils flavored with ground garden spices and sautéed in butter. ( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$15.95

Marinated cubes of paneer baked in tandoor served dry in aromatic dry fenugreek leaves and spices.(VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice

Vegetable Briyani

Vegetable Briyani

$15.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( VEG, GF ) Served with Raita.

Lamb

Lamb Shish Kebab

$18.95

Ground lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs and spices. (GF, NF)

Tandoori Tikka - Lamb

Tandoori Tikka - Lamb

$18.95

Lamb cubes pieces of protein marinated in tandoori spices and yogurt. (GF,NF)

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.95

Lamb cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Curry

$18.95

Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.95

Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Saag

$18.95

Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Korma

$18.95

Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$18.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.

Chicken

Tandoori Chicken ( Full )

$27.95

Full Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.

Tikka - Chicken (Naan)

Tikka - Chicken (Naan)

$16.95

Chicken cubes pieces of protein marinated in tandoori spices and yogurt. (GF,NF)

Butter Chicken

$17.95

Spring chicken cooked in traditional Indian clay oven lathered with tomato gravy and sauteed in light butter. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chick Tikka Masala

$17.95

Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Curry

$17.95

Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.95

Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Saag

$17.95

Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Korma

$17.95

Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$17.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.

Goat

Goat Curry

$18.95

Curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Vindaloo

$18.95

Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Saag

$18.95

Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Korma

$18.95

Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$18.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.

Seafood

Tandoori Salmon

$21.95

Salmon fillet marinated in chef's special yogurt sauce and grilled over tandoori oven.(GF,NF) Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$20.95

16/20 Tiger Shrimp marinated in yogurt sauce grilled on tandoori oven. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.95

16/20 Tiger Shrimp cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Salmon Tikka Masala

$20.95

Salmon fillet cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Curry

$19.95

Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$19.95

Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Shaag

$19.95

Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$19.95

An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.

Naan

Naan

Naan

$3.95

Unleavened flour bread baked in hot tandoor oven.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.95

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic and topped with fresh cilantro.

Peshawary Naan

$5.50

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with grounded raisins, almonds, coconut and pistachio.

Cheese Naan

$5.95

Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese.

Paratha

Paratha

$4.95

Whole Wheat multi layered, leavened flour bread.

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha

$4.95

Whole Wheat baked bread stuffed with spiced potatoes.

Tandoori Roti

$3.95

Whole Wheat tandoor baked bread.

Bread Basket

$14.95

An assortment of our special breads- Naan, Garlic Naan, Aloo Paratha and Onion Naan.

Dessert

Ras Malai

$5.95

Fresh homemade cheese patties cooked in milk syrup with almond and nuts.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$5.95

Deep fried wheat and milk balls, soaked in sugar syrup.

Kheer

Kheer

$5.95

Rice pudding cooked with sweetened milk, garnished with raisin.

Side orders

Raita

$4.95

Yogurt with shredded cucumber, potato, carrot, tomato & mint.

Plain Yogurt

$3.25

Papadum

$3.95

Mixed Pickle

$3.50

Indian chili pepper, mustard seed & mixed vegetables.

Mango Chutney

$3.50

Cayenne pepper, jalapeno, cilantro and green mango.

Basmati Rice ( Large )

$5.95

Saffron Flavored Rice.

Basmati Rice (Small )

$4.95

Saffron Flavored Rice.

Onion Chutney

$2.00

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

Mint Chutney

$2.00

Masala Sauce

$7.95

Korma Sauce

$7.95

Curry Sauce

$7.95

Set of chutney

$4.50

Desi Salad

$4.95

Sliced cucumber, red onion, lemon slices and green chilies.

Beverages

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Traditional Indian sweet yogurt shake.

Mango Lassi

$3.95

Traditional Indian Mango and yogurt shake.

Strawberry Lassi

$5.95

Salty Lassi

$4.95

Traditional Indian yogurt shake with spices.

Mango Juice

$2.95

Gingerale

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Bottle Water

$1.95

Perrier

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Large Pellegrino Sparkling

$5.00

Large Pana Still

$5.00

Appetizer

Vegetable Samosa

$1.75

Meat Samosa

$3.00

Aloo Tikki

$1.15

Mix Vegetable Pakora

$0.75

Onion Bhajee

$0.75

Vada Pau

$1.85

Chicken Tikka

$175.00

Chicken Malai Kebab

$110.00

Paneer Pakoda

$1.75

Reshmi Chicken Pakoda

$2.25

Vegetable Samosa Large Tray

$90.00

Naan Bread

Regular Naan ( 10 pc )

$30.00
Garlic Naan ( 10 Pc )

Garlic Naan ( 10 Pc )

$40.00

Pesawary Naan (10 pc )

$50.00

Onion Naan ( 10 pc )

$40.00

Aloo Naan ( 10 pc )

$40.00

Salad / Side Orders

Indian Salad ( Small Tray )

$55.00

Indian Salad ( Large Tray )

$100.00

Garden Salad ( Small Tray )

$50.00

Garden Salad ( Large Tray )

$100.00

Raita ( 16 oz )

$10.00

Raita [32 Oz]

$12.00

Papadum ( 50 pc )

$25.00

Papadum ( 100 pc )

$45.00

Drinks

Assorted Soda

$1.75

Mango Lassi 25

$75.00

Mango Lassi 50

$150.00

Sweet / Salty Lassi 25

$70.00

Sweet / Salty Lassi 50

$92.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.00

BTL Red Wine

$22.00

BTL White Wine

$22.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$0.90

Rasmalai

$1.25

Kheer ( Small Tray )

$45.00

Kheer ( Large Tray )

$90.00

Curry

Chicken Curry ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Chicken Curry ( Large Tray )

$170.00

Lamb Curry ( Small Tray )

$130.00

Lamb Curry ( Large Tray )

$225.00

Goat Curry ( Small Tray )

$120.00

Goat Curry ( Large Tray )

$225.00

Shrimp Curry ( Small Tray )

$125.00

Shrimp Curry ( Large Tray )

$225.00

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Chicken Tikka Masala ( Large Tray )

$175.00

Lamb Tikka Masala ( Small Tray )

$120.00

Lamb Tikka Masala ( Large Tray )

$225.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala ( Small Tray )

$125.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala ( Large Tray )

$240.00

Bhuna /Jhalfrezie /Do Piaza /Vindaloo

Chicken ( Small Tray )

$95.00

Chicken ( Large Tray )

$180.00

Lamb ( Small Tray )

$135.00

Lamb ( Large Tray )

$240.00

Goat (small Tray )

$135.00

Goat ( Large Tray)

$240.00

Korma /Rogan Josh / Patai

Chicken ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Chicken ( Large Tray)

$175.00

Lamb ( Small Tray )

$120.00

Lamb ( Large Tray)

$225.00

Goat ( Small Tray )

$135.00

Goat ( Large Tray )

$240.00

Shrimp ( Small Tray )

$125.00

Shrimp ( Large Tray )

$240.00

Tandoori

Tandoori Chicken ( Sm )

$75.00

Tandoori Chicken ( 60 Pc )

$175.00

Chicken Tikka (Small Tray )

$90.00

Chicken Tikka ( Large Tray)

$175.00

Lamb Shek Kabab ( Small Tray )

$135.00

Lamb Shek Kabab ( Large Tray )

$250.00

Lamb Tikka ( Small Tray )

$135.00

Lamb Tikka ( Large Tray )

$250.00

Chicken Malai Kebab ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Chicken Malai Kebab ( Large Tray)

$175.00

Vegetable Specialties

Malai Kofta ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Malai Kofta ( Large Tray )

$175.00

Aloo Gobi ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Aloo Gobi ( Large Tray )

$175.00

Channa Masala ( Small Tray )

$80.00

Channa Masala ( Large Tray )

$150.00

Bhindi Masala ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Bhindi Masala ( Large Tray )

$175.00

Nabarton Korma ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Nabarton Korma ( Large Tray )

$175.00

Begun Bhartha ( Small Tray )

$95.00

Begun Bhartha ( Large Tray )

$175.00

Daal Makhani ( Small Tray )

$80.00

Daal Makhani ( Large Tray )

$150.00

Mixed Vegetable Curry ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Mixed Vegetable Curry ( Large Tray )

$175.00

Shahi Panner Korma ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Shahi Panner Korma ( Large Tray )

$175.00

Kadai Panner ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Kadai Panner ( Large Tray )

$175.00

Saag Paneer ( Small Tray )

$90.00

Saag Paneer ( Large Tray )

$175.00

Briyani

Chicken Biryani

$77.00+

Lamb Biryani

$95.00+

Goat Biryani

$95.00+

Shrimp Biryani

$105.00+

Vegetable Biryani

$60.00+

Butter Chicken ( Small Tray)

$90.00

Corporate

Classic Packages

$12.95

Deluxe

$15.95

Supreme

$17.95

Plain Naan

$1.00

Garlic Naan

$2.00

L Tikka Masala

$1.00

S Tikka Masala

$1.50

L Curry

$1.00

S Curry

$1.50

L Bhuna

$1.00

S Bhuna

$1.50

L Korma

$1.00

S Korma

$1.50

Retail

One day liquor permit

$275.00

Special Plasticware

$2.50

Plasticware

$1.99

Chaffing Dishes and Sterno

$20.00

Server at the Event

$35.00

Sterno

$4.00

Admin Fee

$200.00

Rice

Saffron Basmati Rice (Small Tray)

$30.00

Saffron Basmati Rice (Large Tray)

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Indian Cusine.

Location

49 Warren St., Roxbury, MA 02119

Directions

Gallery
Shanti image
Shanti image
Shanti image

