Shantie Bar & Grill 3535 East 9 Mile Road
3535 East 9 Mile Road
Warren, MI 48091
Food Menu
BEVERAGES
Appetizers
- Flaming Cheese$8.00
Kasseri cheese flamed to perfection at the table
- Potato Skins$8.00
Baked to a crisp and topped with cheese, and bacon. Sour cream served on the side
- Mozzarella Stix$7.00
6 pcs. Coated in a simple batter and deep fried to golden perfection
- Breaded Zucchini$6.00
Zucchini fried to crispy perfection
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.00
Battered and fried to a golden crisp
- Nachos$9.90
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, onions, tomatoes, green pepper, and a mixture of cheese
- Poppers$8.00
Jalapeño peppers are stuffed with a cream cheese mixture then battered and deep fried
- 6 Pieces Wing Dings$6.00
Delicious wing dings fried to perfection
- 10 Pieces Wing Dings$10.00
Delicious wing dings fried to perfection
- 20 Pieces Wing Dings$18.00
Delicious wing dings fried to perfection
- Chicken Tenders$8.90
Soups
Salads
- Side Salad$3.00
Iceberg lettuce garnished with tomato, cucumber, and carrot
- Caesar Salad$8.50
Iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with tomato, red onion, boiled egg, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Antipasto Salad$9.50
Lettuce garnished with tomato, cucumber, salami, ham, cheese, olives, and hot peppers
- Julienne Salad$9.50
Lettuce garnished with tomato, cucumber, ham, turkey, cheese, and olives
- Greek Salad$9.50
Lettuce tossed with onion, tomato, cucumber, pickled beets, feta cheese, Greek olives, and hot peppers
- Tuna Salad Plate$9.90
Albacore tuna, tossed salad, cottage cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, and cucumber
Sandwiches
- New York Strip Sandwich$9.90
6 oz grilled New York strip served on a hot buttered bun with fries
- Hot Beef$8.90
Tender slices of roast beef, served over bread, with mashed potatoes and gravy
- French Dip$8.90
Roast beef, served on a hot buttered French roll, served with au jus and fries
- Reuben$8.90
Corned beef, stacked on grilled rye bread, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and fries
- Club Sandwich$8.90
Triple decker with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served with fries
- Chicken Club Sandwich$8.90
Fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato on a French roll served with fries
- Broiled Chicken Sandwich$9.90
Boneless chicken breast broiled to perfection served with fries
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.90
Served with your choice of bread
- Corned Beef$8.90
Corned beef with Swiss cheese stacked on your choice of bread
- Philly Steak & Cheese$9.90
Served with onions, peppers, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and fries
- BLT$8.90
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato stacked on your choice of bread
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.90
Ham grilled to perfection stacked with cheese on your choice of bread
- Fish Sandwich$8.90
Beer battered cod served on a hot buttered French roll
- Grilled Cheese$6.90
Served on your choice of bread
- Gyros$8.90
Lamb served in a pita with onions, tomatoes, and cucumber sauce with fries
- Slim Jimmy$7.90
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.90
Burgers
- 1/3 Pound Hamburger$5.90
1/3 pound seasoned burger on a sesame bun. topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles.
- Cheeseburger$6.90
1/3 pound seasoned burger with American on a sesame bun. topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles.
- 3 Shantie Sliders$7.90
with grilled onions, cheese and pickle on a steamed slider bun
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$7.90
1/3 pound seasoned burger with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms on a sesame bun. topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles.
- Patty Melt$7.00
1/3 pound seasoned burger with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye.
- Smith Burger$8.90
Smothered in fried onions, served with cottage cheese (no bun)
- Big Daddy Burger$10.00
Double patty stacked high with 2 melted cheeses, bacon, sautéed onions, and mushrooms. served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- Black Bun Burger$8.90
Entrees
- Broiled New York Strip$14.90
Regular 10 oz cut
- Wayne Steak$11.90
6 oz strip steak, smothered in onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
- Broiled Chopped Sirloin Steak$10.90
10 oz chopped sirloin, grilled to your order
- Half Slab Shantie BBQ Baby Back Ribs$18.00
- Whole Slab Shantie BBQ Baby Back Ribs$21.00
- Broiled Chicken Breast$10.90
Broiled to perfection. Served with choice of rice or potato and vegetable
- Liver & Onions$9.00
Grilled to perfection. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetable
- Chicken Monterey$11.90
Chicken breast with green pepper, onion, mushrooms, and Jack cheese. Choice of potato or rice with vegetable
- Chopped Steak Monterey$11.90
Served with green pepper, onion, mushrooms, and Jack cheese. Choice of potato or rice with vegetable
- Stuffed Cabbage$9.90
2 rolls served with vegetable and mashed potatoes
- Chicken Parmesan$10.90
- Steak Stir Fry$13.90
- Chicken Stir Fry$10.90
- Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$8.90
- Baked Spaghetti Casserole$9.90
- Baked Ravioli with Cheese$10.90
Served with garlic bread
- Chicken Tenders$8.90
Seafood
- Fish & Chips$10.00
Beer battered cod, deep fried to a crispy golden brown, served with fries
- Lake Perch$11.90
Lightly breaded, deep fried to a golden crisp. Choice of potato or rice with vegetable
- Baked Cod$11.90
Our own recipe of cod with lemon and butter sauce, baked to perfection. Choice of potato or rice with vegetable
- Seafood Platter$15.90
Combination of fish, smelt, shrimp, and clams, served with fries
- Shrimp & Chips - Coconut$9.90
Butterfly, breaded and deep fried to a crispy golden brown, served with fries
- Shrimp & Chips - Plain$9.90
Butterfly, breaded and deep fried to a crispy golden brown, served with fries
- Shrimp Basket$8.50
Deep fried mini shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce
- Smelt & Chips$10.90
(In season) beer battered and deep fried to a golden crisp
- Clams & Chips$9.00
Tender strips of clams, breaded and deep fried to a crisp, served with fries
- Frog Legs$11.90
Lightly breaded, deep fried to a golden crisp. Choice of potato or rice, with vegetable
- Broiled Salmon$11.90
Broiled to perfection. Choice of potato
- Shrimp Stir-Fry$12.90
Served with stir-fried vegetables and teriyaki sauce
- Breaded Tilapia$10.90
Lightly breaded, served with choice of potato
Sides
Desserts
Drinks Menu
BEER
- BUD$2.50
- BUD LIGHT$2.50
- BUD SELECT$2.50
- COORS LIGHT$2.50
- MILLER LITE$2.50
- MGD$2.50
- MILLER CHILL$3.00
- MILLER$2.50
- NEW STROHS$4.50
- PABST$2.50
- SHARPS$2.50
- STROHS$2.50
- LITE CAN 24OZ$3.50
- BUD LIGHT 24OZ$3.50
- TIGERS LIGHT GAME$2.00
- 16OZ LITE ALUMINUM$3.00
- 5 BEERS FOOTBALL$10.00
- ODOULS$2.50
- BL LIME$3.00
- BUSCH$2.50
- COORS LT ALUMINUM$3.00
- PABST COFFEE$5.50
- MGD 64$2.50
- BUCKET 4 BEER$9.00
- BUD CANS 25OZ$3.50
- AMSTEL LIGHT$3.50
- MIKES BERRY$3.50
- CORONA$3.50
- CORONA LIGHT$3.50
- GUINNESS$4.50
- HEINEKEN$4.00
- MODELO$4.00
- BLUE MOON$3.50
- KILLIANS$3.00
- LABATTS$3.00
- LABATTS LIGHT$3.00
- BUD LIGHT PLATINUM$3.00
- MICHELOB$3.00
- MICH LIGHT$3.00
- MOLSON$3.00
- BUD LIGHT NEXT$3.50
- BECK BEER$4.00
- ROLLING ROCK$3.00
- SAM ADAMS$3.50
- 5910 IPA$5.00
- MIKES HARD LEMONADE$3.50
- SMIRNOFF ICE$3.50
- RAGGEDY ASS$5.00
- CONEY ISLAND RO$4.50
- HEINEKEN LIGHT$4.00
- MICHELOB ULTRA$3.00
- ANGRY ORCHARD$3.50
- WHITE CLAW$3.50
- SUMMER SHANDY$4.00
- STELLA$4.00
- LARGE BUD DRAFT$3.00
- BUD PITCHER$8.00
- BUD PINT DRAFT$2.50
- SHOCK TOP PITCHER$11.00
- SHOCK TOP LARGE$3.50
- LITE PITCHER$8.00
- SHOCK TOP SUMMER$3.50
- LABATTS PITCHER$9.00
- BUD LIGHT LARGE$3.00
- BUD LIGHT PINT$2.50
- BLUE POINT$4.50
- LARGE LABATTS DRAFT$3.50
- LABATTS PINT DRAFT$3.00
LIQUOR
- WELL VODKA$3.00
- SMIRNOFF$3.50
- ABSOLUT$5.00
- ABSOLUT MANDARIN$4.50
- STOLI$6.00
- SKYY$5.00
- KETEL ONE$6.00
- STOLI RASPBERRY$5.50
- GREY GOOSE$6.50
- THREE OLIVES$4.50
- PINNACLE WHIP$4.00
- CIROC$6.50
- CHILLED DILLS$4.50
- TITOS$5.00
- CIROC WATERMELON$6.50
- CIROC PEACH$6.50
- CIROC SUMMER CITRUS$6.50
- CIROC PASSIONFRUIT$6.50
- CIROC PINEAPPLE$6.50
- CIROC HONEY MELON$6.50
- CIROC APPLE$6.50
- CIROC COCONUT$6.50
- WELL RUM$3.50
- BACARDI LIGHT$4.00
- BACARDI DARK$4.00
- BACARDI LIMON$4.00
- CAPTAIN MORGAN$4.00
- MALIBU$4.00
- BACARDI WATERMEON$3.50
- CRUZAN COCONUT$3.50
- JAMAICA RUM$4.00
- GIN$3.00
- BEEFEATER$5.00
- TANQUEREY$5.00
- GORDANS$3.00
- BOMBAY$3.50
- SEAGRAMS EXTRA DRY$3.00
- SLO GIN$3.00
- TEQUILA$3.00
- CUERVO$4.50
- TEQUILA ROSE$4.00
- PATRON SILVER$11.00
- LUNAZUL$5.50
- HORNITOS$7.00
- VILLAONE TEQUILA$8.00
- PATRON REPO$11.00
- PATRON ANEJO$12.00
- DON JULIO 70$12.00
- 1800$8.50
- WHISKEY$3.00
- JIM BEAM$5.00
- JACK DANIELS$6.00
- V.O.$4.00
- CC$4.00
- CROWN ROYAL$6.00
- CROWN APPLE$6.00
- CROWN PEACH$6.00
- CROWN VANILLA$6.00
- HONEY JACK$6.00
- JACK FIRE$6.00
- JACK DANIELS APPLE$6.00
- Gentleman Jack$8.00
- 7 CROWN$3.50
- YUKON JACK$4.50
- FIREBALL$4.50
- TULLAMORE DEW$7.00
- MAKERS MARK$7.00
- SKREWBALL$5.00
- HELLCAT MAGGIE$5.00
- JAMESON$7.00
- Whicked Pickle$4.50
- Red Stag$5.00
- SOUTHERN COMFORT$4.50
- HENNESSY$7.00
- REMY VSOP$7.50
- ST REMY VSOP$4.00
- MARTELL$7.00
- COURVOISIER VSOP$8.00
- GRAND MARNIER$7.00
- FRANGELICO$5.50
- B.B.$7.50
- BAILEYS$4.50
- CHAMBORD$6.00
- GALLIANO$5.50
- SAMBUCA$5.50
- OUZO$4.00
- IRISH MIST$5.50
- DRAMBUIE$7.00
- BUSHMILLS$5.50
- CAROLANS IRISH$5.00
- KAHLUA$6.50
- AMARETTO$3.00
- DISARONNO$5.50
- COINTREAU$6.00
- JAGERMEISTER$5.50
- Licor 43$5.00
- HOT DAMN$3.50
- HOT DAMN 100$4.00
- PEACH$3.50
- PEPPERMINT$3.50
- APPLE PUCKER$3.50
- GRAPE PUCKER$3.50
- WATERMELON PUCKER$3.50
- CHERRY PUCKER$3.50
- PEACH PUCKER$3.50
- BUTTERSHOTS$3.50
- BUTTERSCOTCH$3.50
- ROOTBEER$3.50
- SCOTCH$3.00
- J.B.$6.00
- DEWARS$7.00
- JOHNNY WALKER RED$5.50
- JOHNNY WALKER B$10.00
- CUTTY SARK$3.50
- CHIVAS REGAL$6.00
- BALLATINES$3.50
- Glenlivet 12 year$10.00
- FISTFUL OF BOURBON$7.00
- WOODFORD RESERVE$6.50
- RED STAG$5.00
MIXED DRINKS
- MANHATTAN$4.00
- PINA COLADA$4.50
- MARGARITA$4.00
- LONG ISLAND$5.50
- LONG ISLAND SPECIAL$3.50
- PREMIUM LONG ISLAND$7.50
- VIRGIN DACQUIRI$3.50
- PREMIUM WHITE RUSSIAN$6.50
- PREMIUM BLACK RUSSIAN$6.50
- FUZZY NAVEL$3.00
- ORGASM$4.50
- ROB ROY$4.00
- WHISKEY SOUR$3.50
- WHITE RUSSIAN$5.50
- BLACK RUSSIAN$5.50
- DACQUIRI$4.00
- WASHINGTON APPLE$6.00
- IRISH COFFEE$5.50
- SEX ON THE BEACH$4.50
- RUSTY NAIL$6.00
- KAMAKAZE$4.50
- GODFATHER$4.50
- TEQUILA SUNRISE$3.50
- SCREWDRIVER$3.00
- TOM COLLINS$3.50
- B52$5.50
- SPANISH COFFEE$4.50
- MANGO RITA$3.50
- 57 CHEVY$6.50
SHOTS
- WHITE TEA$6.50
- CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH$6.50
- BLUE MOTHER FUCKER$7.50
- HONEY NUT CHEERIOS$5.50
- MINI BEER$5.50
- JAGERBOMB$6.50
- WASHINGTON APPLE$6.00
- B52$5.00
- KAMAKAZE$4.50
- GREEN TEA$6.50
- WHITE TEA$6.50
- PINK PUSSY$5.00
- MIND ERASER$5.50
- SUPERMAN$5.50
- OATMEAL COOKIE$5.50
- JOHNNY VEGAS$6.50
- JOLLY RANCHER$4.50
- GUMMY BEAR$4.50
- RED HEADED SLUT$6.00
- CHERRY BOMB$5.00
- LEMON DROP$4.50
- CHERRY CHEESECAKE$5.00
White Wine
BAR SNACKS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3535 East 9 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48091