Shared Coffee 4960 Melrose Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
New coffee shop in Hollywood.
Location
4960 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Gallery
