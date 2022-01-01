Shared Brewing

Side Project Tête de Cuvée Vintage 2020

$50.00

Tête de Cuvée is a blend of some of our finest and oldest wine barrel-fermented and -aged Saisons. Vintage 2020 contains select barrels of Oude Fermier, Oude du Blé and an experimental barrel-fermented Saison, each of which was barrel-fermented in French Oak and aged between 12 and 19 months before blending. 6% ABV