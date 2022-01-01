Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shared Brewing

2657 Lyle Avenue

Maplewood, MO 63143

Popular Items

Shared/Green Cheek Collaboration Hand Hugs
Shared Wilson
Shared Wilhelm

Draft (On-Site Only)

Shared Bubble DIPA

Shared Bubble DIPA

$8.00+

Triple Dry-Hopped Double IPA brewed with Mosaic, El Dorado & Citra Cryo Hops 7.5% ABV

Shared Content Moderator

Shared Content Moderator

$7.00+Out of stock

Texas-inspired Corn Lager with German Perle & Saphir Hops 4.7% ABV

Shared Juice Grove

Shared Juice Grove

$7.00+

Double Dry-Hopped IPA with Strata, Simcoe & Citra Hops 7.5% ABV

Shared Madam Ruby's

Shared Madam Ruby's

$7.00+

Fresh Hopped IPA with fresh-hop Simcoe Hops 7% ABV

Shared Nitro Windjammer Stout

Shared Nitro Windjammer Stout

$6.00+

Nitro Small Export Stout 6% ABV

Shared Peridot

Shared Peridot

$8.00+

Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA with Citra, Strata & El Dorado Hops 7.5% ABV

Shared Tommy Fresh DIPA

Shared Tommy Fresh DIPA

$8.00+

Triple Dry-Hopped Double IPA with Simcoe, Mosaic & El Dorado Hops 8% ABV

Shared/Green Cheek Collaboration Hand Hugs

Shared/Green Cheek Collaboration Hand Hugs

$7.00+

California-style Double Dry-Hopped IPA with Mosaic, Simcoe & Nelson Hops 7% ABV

Side Project Dry-Hopped Le Saisonnier

Side Project Dry-Hopped Le Saisonnier

$7.00+

Dry-Hopped Oak Aged Missouri Saison brewed with European malts and aged for 6 months 5% ABV

Side Project Single Farm New Zealand Cascade

Side Project Single Farm New Zealand Cascade

$8.00+

A blend of Missouri Saisons Dry-Hopped with New Zealand Cascade hops and refermented with New Zealand Cascade hops from Freestyle Farms in New Zealand. 6%

Bottles (On-Site Only)

Shared Sulla Terra 2019 (Released August 2019)

Shared Sulla Terra 2019 (Released August 2019)

$55.00Out of stock

Bourbon, Whiskey & Maple Bourbon Barrel-aged English Barleywine 13% ABV

Side Project Continuance Blend #3

Side Project Continuance Blend #3

$60.00

Barrel Aged Blended Barleywine (threads of Triple Barrel-Aged M.J.K., Single Barrel-Aged M.J.K., Port Barrel-Aged Ryewine, and Anabasis) aged in oak for 12 to 46 months 15% ABV

Side Project Derivation Blend #16

Side Project Derivation Blend #16

$75.00

A blend of select Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stouts which were aged for 27 to 42 months before being infused with Sump Coffee, Bourbon Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup and Ugandan Vanilla Beans 15% ABV

Side Project Double-Barrel Derivation Willett Mizunara Oak

Side Project Double-Barrel Derivation Willett Mizunara Oak

$45.00

Double Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout. O.W.K. Stout recipe aged in Willett 6 year Family Estate Bourbon Barrels for 18 months then finished in Willett Mizunara Oak casks for their second aging and finishing. 15% ABV

Cider

Shacksbury Dry Cider

Shacksbury Dry Cider

$7.00

Dry and fruit-forward Cider with a crisp finish 5.2% ABV | 12oz Can

Shacksbury Rosé Cider

Shacksbury Rosé Cider

$7.00

Bright and crushable Rosé Cider with notes of wild berries 5.5% ABV | 12oz Can

Canned Cocktails

7% ABV | 8.5oz Can
Luxardo Aperol Spritz

Luxardo Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Italian Apertivo- Aperol, Cava and Sparkling Water 10% ABV | 250ml Can

Onda Tequila Seltzer Blood Orange

Onda Tequila Seltzer Blood Orange

$6.00

Light and refreshing Tequila Seltzer made from Blanco Tequila with carbonated water, lime juice & blood orange juice concentrate 5% ABV | 250ml Can

Onda Tequila Seltzer Watermelon

Onda Tequila Seltzer Watermelon

$6.00

Light and refreshing Tequila Seltzer made from Blanco Tequila with carbonated water, lime juice & watermelon juice concentrate 5% ABV | 250ml Can

Pinckney Bend Gin & Tonic

Pinckney Bend Gin & Tonic

$8.00

Premium Pinckney Bend Gin with crisp, light citrus notes accentuated by distinctive tonic syrup 10% ABV | 12oz Can

Plain Spoke Bourbon Splash

Plain Spoke Bourbon Splash

$7.00

Made with Midwest bourbon , 100% lemon juice, mint & pure cane sugar 8% ABV | 250ml Can

Wine & Wine Spritz

Ramona Meyer Lemon Wine Spritz

Ramona Meyer Lemon Wine Spritz

$8.00

Lightly sparkling organic Sicilian wine made with Zibibbo grapes and mixed with organic lemon juice 7% ABV | 250ml Can

Ramona Ruby Red Grapefruit Wine Spritz

Ramona Ruby Red Grapefruit Wine Spritz

$8.00

Lightly sparkling organic Sicilian wine made with Zibibbo grapes and mixed with organic ruby grapefruit juice 7% ABV | 250ml Can

The Pinot Project Pinot Grigio 2019

The Pinot Project Pinot Grigio 2019

$9.00

Bartlett pear and fresh cantaloupe on the nose with a palate with of tropical fruits & bright acidity 12% ABV | 250ml Can

The Pinot Project Pinot Noir 2018

The Pinot Project Pinot Noir 2018

$9.00

Dark cherry, blackberry, and cacao notes with a medium-body & fine-grained tannins 13.5% ABV | 250ml Can

Cans

Same-Day Pick Up
Shared Madam Ruby's

Shared Madam Ruby's

$18.00

Fresh Hopped IPA with fresh-hop Simcoe Hops 7% ABV

Shared Wilhelm

Shared Wilhelm

$16.00

Bavarian-style Weissbier 4.9% ABV

Shared Wilson

Shared Wilson

$16.00

Island Lager with Omani Black Limes and French Grey Sea Salt 4.5% ABV

Shared/Green Cheek Collaboration Hand Hugs

Shared/Green Cheek Collaboration Hand Hugs

$18.00

California-style Double Dry-Hopped IPA with Mosaic, Simcoe & Nelson Hops 7% ABV

Shared Bubble

Shared Bubble

$20.00

Triple Dry-Hopped Double IPA brewed with Mosaic, El Dorado & Citra Cryo Hops 7.5% ABV

Bottles

Side Project Dry-Hopped Le Saisonnier

Side Project Dry-Hopped Le Saisonnier

$20.00

Dry-Hopped Oak Aged Missouri Saison brewed with European malts and aged for 6 months 5% ABV

Side Project Red Plum du Blé

Side Project Red Plum du Blé

$35.00

Wine Barrel Aged Missouri Wheat Saison with Oregon Red Plums 6% ABV

Side Project Single Farm (New Zealand Cascade)

Side Project Single Farm (New Zealand Cascade)

$20.00

A blend of Missouri Saisons Dry-Hopped with New Zealand Cascade hops and refermented with New Zealand Cascade hops from Freestyle Farms in New Zealand 6% ABV

Side Project Tête de Cuvée Vintage 2020

Side Project Tête de Cuvée Vintage 2020

$50.00

Tête de Cuvée is a blend of some of our finest and oldest wine barrel-fermented and -aged Saisons. Vintage 2020 contains select barrels of Oude Fermier, Oude du Blé and an experimental barrel-fermented Saison, each of which was barrel-fermented in French Oak and aged between 12 and 19 months before blending. 6% ABV

SP Bière Blanche Blend #4

SP Bière Blanche Blend #4

$25.00

Wine Barrel Aged Tart Witbier with Orange Peel & Coriander 5% ABV

Juice & Soda

12oz Can
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

100% Apple Juice 10oz Bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sugar & Calorie-Free Cola 12oz Can

Excel Cherry Ski

Excel Cherry Ski

$3.00

Lemon, Orange & Cherry Soda 12oz Bottle

Excel Original Ski

Excel Original Ski

$3.00

Lemon & Orange Soda 12oz Bottle

Fitz’s Root Beer

Fitz’s Root Beer

$3.00

Locally made Root Beer using the original 1947 recipe featuring a blend of roots, herbs and spices 12oz Bottle

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00

Coca-Cola sweetened with real Cane Sugar 12oz Bottle

Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Caffeine-free Orange soda sweetened with real Cane Sugar 12oz Bottle

Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

Sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895 355ml Bottle

Lemonade, Coffee & Tea

Calypso Lemonade

Calypso Lemonade

$3.00

Regular Lemonade, full sugar, no caffeine

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade, full sugar, no caffeine

Excel Premium Black Tea

Excel Premium Black Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Small-batch Black Tea 12oz Bottle

Excel Hibiscus Lime Premium Tea

Excel Hibiscus Lime Premium Tea

$3.00

Lightly Sweetened Premium Craft Tea with hibiscus and lime 12oz Bottle

NA Beer

Wellbeing Intentional IPA

Wellbeing Intentional IPA

$6.00

Intentional IPA delivers the distinctly and delightfully bitter characteristics of Mosaic and Citra hops, refreshingly punctuated with pineapple and peach notes. This sessionable IPA offers a full-flavored, alcohol-free experience for any intentional occasion.

Beanies, Coozies & Openers

Shared gradient logo with full color sublimation made of insulating neoprene foam Available in Dark Navy & Magenta
Shared 16oz. Coozie

Shared 16oz. Coozie

$6.00

Shared gradient logo with full color sublimation made of insulating neoprene foam Available in Navy Blue and Magenta

Shared Pom Beanie

Shared Pom Beanie

$25.00

Shared Jacquard Pom Beanie - Jersey Knit with medium gauge cuff - Deep sea and seafoam recycled poly yarn - "By SPB STL MO" woven pinch tag

Side Project Barrel Stave Bottle Opener

Side Project Barrel Stave Bottle Opener

$10.00

Made from previously used Side Project Derivation barrels Handmade locally by our buddies at BTR Woodworks

Side Project Metal Keychain Opener

Side Project Metal Keychain Opener

$6.00

Double sided with Side Project logo & light bulb Made of durable metal Approximately 3.75" long Available in Brass, Copper & Pewter

Stickers & Lapel Pins

Shared Blue Logo Sticker

Shared Blue Logo Sticker

$1.00

Matte sticker printed on a durable vinyl Scratch, water & sunlight proof

Shared Can Sticker

Shared Can Sticker

$1.00

Matte sticker printed on a durable vinyl Scratch, water & sunlight proof

Shared Holographic Sticker

Shared Holographic Sticker

$1.00

Rainbow effect which changes with light and perspective Scratch, water & sunlight proof

Side Project Green & Yellow Sticker

Side Project Green & Yellow Sticker

$1.00

Matte sticker printed on a durable vinyl Scratch, water & sunlight proof

Side Project Light & Dark Purple Sticker

Side Project Light & Dark Purple Sticker

$1.00

Matte sticker printed on a durable vinyl Scratch, water & sunlight proof

Side Project Light Bulb Sticker

Side Project Light Bulb Sticker

$1.00

Matte sticker printed on a durable vinyl Scratch, water & sunlight proof

Shared & Side Project 5-pack Stickers

Shared & Side Project 5-pack Stickers

$4.00

Shared & Side Project 5-pack stickers Matte sticker printed on a durable vinyl Scratch, water & sunlight proof

Shared & Side Project Lapel Pins

Shared & Side Project Lapel Pins

$10.00

Two-pack of pins Cast alloy metal with metal clasp back.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood, MO 63143

