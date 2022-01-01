Restaurant header imageView gallery

sharetea monrovia

69 Reviews

$

506 S MYRTLE AVE

MONROVIA, CA 91016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Milk Tea #18
Mango Green Milk Tea #28
Tiger FM W/Pearls

Milk Tea

Cls Pearl Milk Tea (2 Scoops) #22/23

$5.25

Cls Milk Tea (No Boba) #16/17

$4.50

Thai Pearl Milk Tea #20

$5.50

Premium Milk Tea W/Pearls S43

$5.95

Coffee Milk Tea #21

$5.00

Honey Milk Tea #18

$4.75

Taro Pearl Milk Tea #27

$5.50

QQ Happy Family Milk Tea #29

$5.75

Classic Coffee #19

$4.85

Hokkaido Pearl Milk Tea(Caramel Toffee) #24

$5.45

Okinawa Pearl Milk Tea (Roasted Brown Sugar) #25

$5.45

Matcha Red Bean Milk Tea #30

$5.75

Vietnamese Coffee #S34

$5.95

Mango Green Milk Tea #28

$5.50

Thai Matcha W/pearls #S45

$5.95

Ginger Milk Tea #20

$5.00

Wintermelon milk Tea W/Pearls

$5.95

Smurfs Milk Tea w/pearls

$5.95

Peach Milk Tea W /Pearls

$5.95

Ginger Milk Tea #S20

$5.00

Shrek W/Pearls

$5.95

Fruit Tea

Mango Green Tea #1

$4.95

Mango & Passion Fruit Green Tea #8

$5.35

Hawaii Fruit Tea With Aiyu Jelly #9

$5.50

Passion Fruit, Orange & Grapefruit Tea #11

$5.50

Peach Kiwi Tea W/Aiyu Jelly #5

$5.35
Kiwi Fruit Tea with Aiyu Jelly #7🍋

Kiwi Fruit Tea with Aiyu Jelly #7🍋

$5.35

Peach Tea With Aiyu Jelly #4

$5.25

Honey Lemonade W/Aloe Vera #6 🍋

$5.35

Wintermelon Lemonade #2

$4.95

Tropical Fruit Tea #10

$5.50

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.95

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.95

Strawberry Tea #3

$4.95

Pineapple Green / Black Tea with Aiyu Jelly

$5.00

Whole Lemon Black Tea / Green Tea 🍋

$5.00

Brewed Tea

Classic Black Tea #12

$4.25

Classic Green Tea #12

$4.25

Classic Oolong Tea #12

$4.25

Wintermelon Tea #13

$4.50

Honey Black Tea #14

$4.50

Honey Green Tea #14

$4.50

Honey Oolong #14

$4.50

Ginger Tea #15

$4.50

Fresh Milk

Fresh Milk Tea #31/32

$5.00

Tiger FM W/Pearls

$6.95

Starwberry FM W/ Boba

$5.95

Cocoa Lover #34

$5.25

Fresh Milk Family W/Pearls,Pudd,Herb #35

$5.25

Matcha w/Fresh Milk #36

$5.25

Handmade Taro w/Fresh Milk #37

$5.75Out of stock

Boba Fresh Milk

$5.25

Wintermelon w/Fresh Milk #33

$5.25

Tiger Strawberry

$6.95

Green Tiger

$6.95

Purple Tiger

$6.95

Thai Tiger

$6.95

Peach Tiger

$6.95

Tiger Coffee Fresh Milk

$7.95

Creama

Creama Tea

$5.25

Coffee Creama

$5.75

Wintermelon Tea Creama

$5.50

Matcha Green Tea Creama

$6.00

Cocoa Creama

$6.00

MANGO Green Tea Creama

$6.00

Strawberry Creama

$6.00

Water

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Ice Blended

Strawberry Ice Blended w/Lychee Jelly & Ice Cream #48

$6.35

Mango ice Blended w/Ice Cream #47

$6.35

Milk Tea Ice Blended w/Pearl #S28

$6.35

Taro Ice Blended w/Pudding #43

$6.35

Matcha Red Bean Ice Blended w/Ice Cream #45

$6.35

Oreo Ice Blended w/Pearl #42

$6.35

Coffee Ice Blended w/Ice Cream #46

$6.35

Peach Tea Ice Blended W/Lychee Jelly #49

$6.35

Thai Tea Ice Blended With Pearl #44

$6.35

Strawberry Mango Ice Blended W/lychee and ice cream #S44

$6.75

Pineapple Peach Ice Blended With Lychee And Ice Cream

$6.75

Vietnamese Coffee Ice Blended

$6.95

Signature Mojito

Lime Mojito Large

$5.95

Mango Mojito Large

$5.95

Peach Mojito Large

$5.95

Strawberry Mojito Large

$5.95

Toppings In a Cup

Ice Water

$1.75

Pearl

$0.75

Mini Pearl

$0.75

Pudding

$0.75

Aloe Vera

$0.75

Red Bean

$0.75

Aiyu Jelly

$0.75

Herb Jelly

$0.75

Lychee Jelly

$0.75

Ice Cream

$1.00

Creama

$1.00

A Full Cup Of Pearls

$5.00

Stamp Card

$6.00

Secret Menu

Thai Matcha W/Pearls #S32

$6.25

RAIN FOREST #S1 🍋

$6.25

Love Potion W/Pearls 🍋#S37

$6.25

MANGO PEACH #S9

$5.50

GREEN KIT KAT #S18

$6.25

THOR w/Aloe and Aiyu #S6

$6.25

PASSIONFRUIT PEACH #S7

$6.25

Thunder W/aloe and aiyu

$6.25

Cupid W/Aloe And Aiyu

$6.25

Vietnamese Coffee#S34

$6.25

The Devil W/Pearls

$6.25

MANGO KIWI #S8

$5.95

SUMMER BREEZE #S10

$5.95

TAXI CAB #S11

$5.95

PLUM WINE #S12

$5.95

STRAWBERRY FRESH MILK #S13

$5.95

BLOODY FRANKENSTEIN #S14

$5.95

PINEAPPLE GREEN/BLACK TEA #S15

$5.00

MINT GREEN TEA #S16

$5.95

MANHATTAN BEACH #S17

$5.95

Sunrise W/pearls #S3

$5.95

THAI TEA #S20

$4.95

PINA COLADA #S22

$5.95

PINK PANTHER #S23

$5.95

GARFIELD #S24

$5.95

HAWAII MILK TEA #S21

$5.95

THE GRINCH #S25

$5.95

TEDDY BEAR #S26

$5.95

UNICORN #S27

$5.95

MILK TEA ICE BLENDED #S28

$5.95

OREO TARO #S29

$6.95

THE AVENGERS #S30

$6.50

PEACH MILK TEA WITH PEARLS #S31

$5.95

Pink Winters #S19

$5.95

SMURF MILK TEA #S33

$5.50

THUNDER #S35

$5.95

Powerpuff Girls #S2

$5.95

CUPID #S36

$5.95

Pacman #S5

$5.95

The Paradise with Aiyu/Aloe 🍋 #S38

$5.95

Tiger with Aiyu/Aloe #S39

$5.95

The Rainbow w/Aiyu and Aloe #S40

$5.95

The Hulk In Hawaii w/Pudding and Pearls #S41

$5.95

Stamp Card

$6.00

Stamp Card

$6.00

Green Kit Kat W/Mango

$6.50

The Bobcat Milk Tea

$5.95

Th Devil With Pearls

$5.95

The Devil W/Pearls

$5.95

Cotton Candy Milk Tea W/ Pearls

$5.95

The Golden River

$5.95

The Sunset #S04

$5.95

Smurfs

$5.95

Pink Diamond

$5.95

Pink Elephant w lychee and ice cream

$6.95

Dice

$6.35

The champion w/aloe and aiyu

$6.25

Polar Bear Rainbow

Polar Wintermelon with pearls (ice blended)

$6.00

Polar Honey with pearls (ice blended)

$6.00

Polar Pudding with pearls (ice blended)

$6.00

Polar Green Mango with pearls (ice blended)

$6.00

Polar Mango with pearls (ice blended)

$6.00

Polar Strawberry with pearls (ice blended)

$6.00

Polar Orange with pearls (ice blended)

$6.00

Yogurt

Strawberry Mango Yogurt

$6.25

Mango Yogurt

$6.25

Strawberry Yogurt

$6.25

Passionfruit Yogurt

$6.25

Peach Yogurt

$6.25

Pineapple Yogurt

$6.25

Hawaii Yogurt

$6.25

Orange Yogurt

$6.25

Wintermelon Yogurt

$6.25

Mango Peach Yogurt

$6.50

Passionfruit Peach Yogurt

$6.50

Grapefruit Yogurt

$6.25

Love Potion Yogurt

$6.50

Thor Yogurt

$6.50

Rain Forest Yogurt

$6.50

Gumby Yogurt

$6.50

Stamp Card

The Guava Yogurt

Ice cream w/pearls

Ice Cream w/pearls Brown Sugar

$5.95

Ice cream w/pearls Strawberry

$5.95

Ice cream w/pearls Honey

$5.95

Ice Cream w/pearls Condensed milk

$5.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

506 S MYRTLE AVE, MONROVIA, CA 91016

Directions

Gallery
Sharetea image
Sharetea image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sena on Myrtle
orange starNo Reviews
409 S. Myrtle Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Knight Cap - 406 South Myrtle Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
406 South Myrtle Avenue Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia - 730 S. MYRTLE AVE
orange starNo Reviews
730 S. MYRTLE AVE Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM Monrovia
orange starNo Reviews
1108 So. Fifth Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Wako - Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
401 E. Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91006
View restaurantnext
Pieology 8050 - Monrovia
orange starNo Reviews
915 W Huntington Drive Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MONROVIA

Luscious Dumplings - Arcadia
orange star4.2 • 1,975
919 W Duarte Rd Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Ikonicks Burgers & Brew Co.
orange star4.1 • 450
406 S Myrtle Ave Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0022 - Monrovia
orange star4.6 • 421
941 W Huntington Dr Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
ZZD - WG0218 - Monrovia
orange star4.3 • 57
186 W. Foothill Blvd Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
ZZD - WG0218 - Monrovia 2
orange star4.3 • 57
186 W. Foothill Blvd Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MONROVIA
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Azusa
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston