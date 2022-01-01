Sharetea Arcadia 55 E Duarte Road Unit 104 Arcadia Ca 91006 (626)349-8688

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

QQ Happy Family Milk Tea #29
Honey Milk Tea #18
Mango Green Milk Tea #28

Milk Tea

Cls Pearl Milk Tea (2 Scoops) 22/23

$5.25

Cls Milk Tea (No Boba) #16/17

$4.50

Thai Matcha W/pearls #S45

$5.95

QQ Happy Family Milk Tea #29

$5.75

Honey Milk Tea #18

$4.75

Classic Coffee #19

$4.85

Thai Pearl Milk Tea #S20

$5.50

Premium Milk Tea W/Pearls #S44

$5.95

Okinawa Pearl Milk Tea (Roasted Brown Sugar) #25

$5.45

Hokkaido Pearl Milk (Caramel Toffee) #24

$5.45

Coffee Milk Tea #21

$5.00

Taro Pearl Milk Tea #27

$5.50

Mango Green Milk Tea #28

$5.50

Matcha Red Bean Milk Tea #30

$5.75

Winter Melon Milk GT W/boba

$5.95

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.95

Peach Milk Tea w/pearls

$5.95

Ginger Milk Tea #20

$5.00

Smurfs Milk Tea W/pearls

$6.25

Dice Milk Tea W/pearls #S65

$5.95

Shrek w/pearls #S63

$5.95

Picasso W/ Pearls

$6.95

Fruit Tea

Mango Green Tea #1

$4.95

Mango & Passion Fruit Green Tea #8

$5.35

Hawaii Fruit Tea w/ Aiyu Jelly #9

$5.50

Kiwi Fruit Tea with Aiyu Jelly 🍋 #7

$5.35

Passion Fruit, Orange & Grapefruit Tea #11

$5.50

Honey Lemonade W/Aloe Vera 🍋 #6

$5.35

Wintermelon Lemonade #2

$4.95

Tropical Fruit Tea #10

$5.50

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.95

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.95

Pineapple Green / Black Tea with Aiyu Jelly #S15

$5.00

Strawberry Tea Blk/Grn #3

$4.95

Peach Tea With Aiyu Jelly #4

$5.25

Peach Kiwi Tea W/Aiyu Jelly #5

$5.35

Whole Lemon Black Tea / Green Tea

$5.50

Brewed Tea

Classic Black Tea #12

$4.25

Classic Green Tea #12

$4.25

Classic Oolong Tea #12

$4.25

Wintermelon Tea #13

$4.50

Honey Black Tea #14

$4.50

Honey Green Tea #14

$4.50

Ginger Tea #15

$4.50

Honey Oolong Tea #14

$4.50

Premium Tea

$4.95

Fresh Milk

Fresh Milk Tea #31/32

$5.00

Tiger FM LARGE

$6.95

Strawberry FM Large w/Boba #66

$5.95

Matcha w/Fresh Milk #36

$5.25

Handmade Taro w/Fresh Milk #37

$5.75

Cocoa Lover #34

$5.25

Wintermelon w/Fresh Milk #33

$5.25

Fresh Milk Family #35

$5.25

Boba Fresh Milk

$5.25

Creama

Creama Tea (Choose Tea)

$5.25

Wintermelon Tea Creama

$5.50

Coffee Creama

$5.75

Matcha Green Tea Creama

$6.00

Strawberry Creama #67

$6.00

Cocoa Creama

$6.00

MANGO Green Tea Creama

$6.00

Premium Creama Tea

$5.95

Ice Blended

Strawberry Ice Blended w/Lychee Jelly & Ice Cream #48

$6.35

Mango ice Blended w/Ice Cream #47

$6.35

Coffee Ice Blended w/Ice Cream #46

$6.35

Thai Tea Ice Blended With Pearl #44

$6.35

Taro Ice Blended w/Pudding #43

$6.35

Matcha Red Bean Ice Blended w/Ice Cream #45

$6.35

Oreo Ice Blended w/Pearl #42

$6.35

Peach Tea Ice Blended W/Lychee Jelly #49

$6.35

Milk Tea Ice Blended w/Pearl #S28

$6.35

Strawberry Mango With Lychee And Ic Cream

$6.75

Strawberry Mango W/Lychee And Ice Cream #S44

$6.75

Pink Elephant Ice Blended with Lychee Jelly and Ice Crean

$6.95

Grapefruit Ice Blended W/ Ice Cream

$6.35

Snow White W/,pearls

$7.25

Picachu With Ice Cream

$7.50

Pikachu

$7.50

Signature Mojito

Lime Mojito Large

$5.95

Mango Mojito Large

$5.95

Peach Mojito Large

$5.95

Strawberry Mojito Large

$5.95

Pink Diamond Mojito

$5.95

Toppings In a Cup

Ice Water

$1.75

Pearl

$0.75

Mini Pearl

$0.75

Pudding

$0.75

Aloe Vera

$0.75

Red Bean

$0.75

Aiyu Jelly

$0.75

Herb Jelly

$0.75

Lychee Jelly

$0.75

Ice Cream

$1.00

Creama

$1.25

A Cup Of Boba

$5.00

Stamp Cards

$6.00

mixed Boba

$1.00

Boba With Water

$2.00

Secret Menu

THAI MATCHA W/pearls #S32

$6.25

Love Potion W/Pearls 🍋 #S37

$6.25

Rain Forest #S1

$5.95

Mango Peach #S9

$5.95

Passionfruit Peach #S7

$5.95

Premium Milk Tea W/ Pearls

$5.95

Thor w/aloe & aiyu #S6

$6.25

Green Kit Kat Bar #S18

$5.95

Pink Panther #S23

$6.95

The Cotton Candy with Pearls

$6.25

Sunset #S4

$5.95

Pacman #S5

$5.95

Mango Kiwi #S8

$5.95

Summer Breeze #S10

$5.95

Taxi Cab #S11

$5.95

Plum Wine #S12

$5.95

Strawberry Fresh Milk #S13

$5.95

Manhattan Beach #S17

$5.95

Bloody Frankenstein #S14

$5.95

Powerpuff Girls #S2

$6.25

Mint Green Tea #S16

$5.95

Sunrise #S3

$5.95

Pink Winter #S19

$5.95

Hawaii Milk Tea #S21

$5.96

Pina Colada #S22

$5.95

Garfield #S24

$5.95

The Grinch #S25

$5.95

Teddy Bear #S26

$5.95

Unicorn #S27

$5.95

Milk Tea Ice Blended #S28

$6.95

Oreo Taro #S29

$6.95

The Avengers #S30

$7.50

Thunder w/aloe and aiyu #S35

$5.95

Cupid #S36

$5.95

SMURFS MILK TEA #S33

$5.95

VIETNAMESE COFFEE #S34

$5.95

PEACH MILK TEA W/PEARLS #S31

$5.95

The Rainbow w/Aloe & Aiyu #S40

$6.25

The Paradise w/ Aloe & Aiyu 🍋 #S38

$6.25

Tiger w/Aloe and Aiyu #39

$6.25

The Hulk In Hawaii W/Pearls And Pudding #S41

$6.25

Chipmunks

$5.95

Pink Diamond #S57

$5.95

Smurfs Fruit 🍋#S55

$5.95

Golden River #S56

$5.95

The devil with Pearls #S55

$6.50

Spiderman W!Lychee Jelly #S663

$6.25

Mr Krabs #62

$5.95

Champion Waloe And Aiyu #61

$6.25

The Hornet Ice Blended With Pearls

$6.95

Rose Garden W/aloe #64

$5.95

Polar Bear Rainbow

Polar Wintermelon (ice blended) with pearls

$6.00

Polar Honey (ice blended) with pearls

$6.00

Polar Pudding (ice blended) with pearls

$6.00

Polar Green Mango (ice blended) with pearls

$6.00

Polar Mango (ice blended) with pearls

$6.00

Polar Strawberry (ice blended) with pearls

$6.00

Polar Orange (ice blended) with pearls

$6.00

Yogurt Series

Strawberry Mango Yogurt

$6.25

Mango Yogurt

$6.25

Strawberry Yogurt

$6.25

Passionfruit Yogurt

$6.25

Peach Yogurt

$6.25

Pineapple Yogurt

$6.25

Hawaii Yogurt

$6.25

Orange Yogurt

$6.25

Wintermelon Yogurt

$6.25

Mango Peach Yogurt

$6.50

Passionfruit Peach Yogurt

$6.50

Grapefruit Yogurt

$6.25

Love Potion Yogurt

$6.50

Thor Yogurt

$6.50

Rain Forest Yogurt

$6.50

Gumby Yogurt

$6.50

Ice Cream w/Pearls

Ice Cream w/pearls brown sugar

$5.95

Ice cream w/pearls strawberry

$5.95

Ice cream w/pearls honey

$5.95

Ice Cream w/pearls condensed milk

$5.96
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sharetea brings you deliciously refreshing Bubble tea to quench your thirst and delight your senses. We’re San Diego’s favorite tea spot, and we offer a variety of flavors and drinks. Our customers can’t get enough of our Milk Teas -- from our Hokkaido Pearl Milk Tea -- made with caramel toffee and pearls -- to our smooth Classic Milk Black Tea. Our icy Fruit Teas will cool you down on a hot day with refreshing toppings like grapefruit and lemon. And with combination drinks, ice-blended coffee drinks, and more, we know we have something that you’ll love! Some come hang out or grab a tea to go! One taste of our beverages will make you an instant fan.

Website

Location

55 East Duarte, #104, Arcadia, CA 91007

Directions

Gallery
Sharetea image
Sharetea image
Sharetea image

