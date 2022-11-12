- Home
Sharky’s Cantina Edgartown
1,118 Reviews
$$
266 Upper Main St
Edgartown, MA 02539
STARTERS
WE ADD AN 10% SERVICE FEE TO ALL TOGO ORDERS!
We believe our staff deserve to be properly compensated for their time. Living expenses on the Island are outrageous, and in order to maintain a year round staff we impose a 10% service fee on all togo orders. If you would like to remove it or replace it with cash, please let us know when you pick up. Please also feel free to tip them even more. Thank you!
PORK TAQUITOS
Seasoned, shredded pork with jack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served crispy with our house “Something Something” sauce. Delish! 3 per order.
ALL CHIPS AND DIPS!
If you can dip it with a chip we got it! Our fried in house chips and awesome dippers will be the perfect way to start your meal!
THE TRIFECTA
Our most popular way to kick off the meal at Sharky's! Guac, pico and queso cheese with our amazing chips are a great start, maybe add some beef to the queso cheese or order some killa' salsa to make it a fourfecta!
TORTILLA SOUP
Chicken, tomatoes, corn, green peppers, onions, white corn tortilla chips, diced green chilies, lime oil, jack cheddar cheese, sour cream, guac and spices!
STREET CORN SHRIMP
Mexican spices, Street Corn Flavors, lime & a cornmeal batter coat these delectable shrimp while our sweet chili aioli is the perfect dipping companion!
SWEET CHILI COCONUT SHRIMP
The perfect appetizer! Tropical coconut shrimp drizzled with our housemade sweet chili sauce
JALAPENO POPPERS
Deep fried breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and served with a red chile dipping sauce
JALAPENO CHEDDAR STUFFED PRETZELS
Perhaps the greatest thing that has ever happened to freshly baked pretzels. (2) stuffed pretzels served warm with a housemade agave mustard dipping sauce
CHICKEN FLAUTA
Crispy tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken, salsa & addictive queso cheese.
STEAK & CHEESE FLAUTA
Crispy tortilla stuffed with steak, salsa & addictive queso cheese
BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS
Three sliders of our amazing braised honey-chipotle-BBQ Pulled Pork topped with our house pickled poblano slaw
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
CHIMICHANGA
This specialty of Sonora, Mexico, is a flash-fried burrito that is stuffed with jack-cheddar cheese & housemade salsa. Served on rice with your choice of beans
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER CHIMICHANGA
It's like two cheeseburgers wrapped in a french fry. I mean, do I need to say anything else?
SIZZLIN' FAJITAS
Your choice of protein along with cheese rice, beans, guac, sour cream, pico and shredded lettuce. 4 tortillas. If you want extras of anything please go to SIDES and order away!
ENCHILADAS
Your choice of filling rolled with cheese in 3 corn tortillas and smothered in more melted cheese, fresh salsa and our housemade red chile enchilada sauce. Served with rice & your choice of beans
STREET CORN SHRIMP PLATTER
A pound of our street corn battered fried shrimp with a pile of fries and a side of our pickled poblano slaw. Comes with sweet chili aioli dipping sauce.
QUESADILLAS
SPECIAL: GOBBLER QUESADILLA
It’s back! Maybe the greatest quesadilla of all time! Melted jack cheddar cheese with roasted Turkey, stuffing and whole berry cranberry sauce inside a perfectly crispy tortilla! Wanna splurge? Add a cranberry-guacamole on the side for dipping!! Amazing! Get it while it’s lasts!
BUILD-A-QUESADILLA
Our build your own quesadilla comes with the tortilla, cheese and pico...the rest is up to you! At Sharky's we stuff everything inside the 'dilla for a much tastier experience! Want something on the side? Go to our SIDES section and order away!
BIG MACADILLA
This may be the best quesadilla we have...crumbled beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and melted jack cheddar cheese all stuffed inside our toasted 12' flour tortilla...be a hero and add bacon...nom...
QUANSOO BBQ QUESADILLA
WARNING! THIS QUESADILLA BITES BACK! Many will consider this dish to be Hot/Spicy. A grilled chicken quesadilla with our housemade habanero-pineapple-mango-cilantro salsa. Also delish with our BBQ Pulled Pork instead of grilled chicken...your choice! Make it a plato and get rice or beans on the side, or maybe fries?
BLT QUESADILLA
Whats better than bacon, lettuce and tomato inside a warm, griddle toasted quesadilla with melted jack cheddar cheese? I'm not sure much is!
CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheddar cheese, bacon shredded lettuce and ranch dressing are all stuffed inside our perfectly grill toasted flour tortilla.
NEW! STEAK & CHEESE QUESADILLA
It’s not from Philly, and that’s OK! Enjoy our marinated steak, grilled onions & peppers, jack cheddar cheese and silky queso ‘nacho cheese’ inside a perfectly grilled tortilla! Is it better than Philly? :)
THE FAJITA QUESADILLA
Everything you love about a Fajita nicely stuffed inside a huge quesadilla...your choice of protein, cheese, beans, even a little rice with lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole! Fajita-dilla!!
VEGADILLA
Jack cheddar cheese with sauteed red peppers, poblanos, spanish onions, zucchini & summer squash, pickled poblano slaw, shredded lettuce, pico & guacamole all get stuffed inside this veggie experience.
KICKIN’ HONEY GARLIC SHRIMP QUESADILLA
NEW SPECIAL! Sweet and spicy honey garlic marinated shrimp stuffed into a quesadilla with sautéed onions and peppers with loads of jack cheddar cheese! Your new favorite!!
CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA
It's like our Big Macadilla with a little less stuff! Enjoy crumbled burger patties with Cheese and then you can add what you want to it!
WINGS & THINGS
FAMOUS BONE-IN WINGS (WITH BONES)
We never like the word 'best', because it really is an individual decision, but our wings are at the top of the pile not just on the island, but anywhere. With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options! WANT SAUCE ON THE SIDE? PLEASE ORDER YOUR WINGS WITHOUT SAUCE AND THEN GO TO OUR ‘SIDES’ SECTION AND PURCHASE THE SAUCE YOU WOULD LIKE.
BONELESS WINGS (WITHOUT BONES)
For those who want to pass on the bones, try these beauties! With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options! WANT SAUCE ON THE SIDE? PLEASE ORDER YOUR WINGS WITHOUT SAUCE AND THEN GO TO OUR ‘SIDES’ SECTION AND PURCHASE THE SAUCE YOU WOULD LIKE
FISH AND CHIPS
Corona beer battered cod with fries and our housemade special sauce
DOUBLE CORNDOG & FRIES
You can't eat only one right? Too good to be on the kids menu only, so we double the dogs and offered it to the masses! Tasty!!
BASKET OF FRENCH FRIES
Fries, in a basket...
BASKET OF ONION RINGS
Thinner onion rings with an amazing crunch...altho remember that nothing crunches as well when it's fried and togo, so make sure you come join us dine in soon to appreciate the true crunch factor!!
BASKET OF TETRIS TOTS
Not only are they addictively delicious, if your evening gets boring you can literally play with your food.
BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WRAPS
SPECIAL! MAC RIB SANDWICH! (MAC JONES)
It’s back! Well, we actually never sold it before, but the Golden Arches have! This is our take on theirs- two boneless rib patties tossed in bbq sauce, pickled poblano slaw and dill pickles in a seeded burger bun served with a pile of fries. So yum! Better than the one the clown makes!!!
SHARKY'S BUILD-A-BURGER
Let's do it your way...start with our grass fed, free range, antibiotic free burger patty, sesame seeded bun and a pile of fries...the rest is up to you! Make the magic happen!
SPECIAL SAUCE BURGER
100% grass fed beef patty, our very secret housemade special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles, onions and tomatoes on a sesame seed bun
TEXIFORNIA BURGER
California meets Texas...via MV Applewood smoked bacon, fresh guacamole, sliced tomatoes, American cheese and red onions top our grass fed, free range, antibiotic free burger
HAWAIIAN BURGER
It's not really from Hawaii, but it has grilled pineapple on it and your choice of sauce, so it's more Hawaii than not! Tasty too!!
PULLED BBQ BURGER
Our amazing BBQ Pulled Pork sits atop our pickled poblano slaw that is perched atop melted american cheese that is restin’ atop our grass fed, free range burger. Yes, it is as good as it sounds
BUILD-A-GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
We start with a grilled chicken breast, seeded bun & pile of fries...the rest of the magic is up to you! We Sous Vide our breasts and then finish them off on the grill!!
CORONA COD SANDWICH
Half a pound of Corona® beer battered cod loins with pickled poblano slaw, a slice of American cheese and our house special sauce (tartar sauce but better). Served with fries.
STREET CORN SHRIMP PLATTER
A pound of our street corn battered fried shrimp with a pile of fries and a side of our pickled poblano slaw. Comes with sweet chili aioli dipping sauce.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDWICH
Our beautiful sous vide chicken breast patty finished off on the grill with crispy bacon, lettuce and ranch in between our sesame seed bun. Served with fries. Looking to modify this sandwich? Go to the build a chicken sandwich and create your own!
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
BBQ Pulled pork on our seeded bun...choose your extra toppings! Pro tip- add pickled poblano slaw! Yum!
DOUBLE DOGS
Two hot dogs with Fries. Kids get just one, but we aren't kids...we're adults...ordering 2 hotdogs...cause we can!!
DOUBLE CORNDOG & FRIES
You can't eat only one right? Too good to be on the kids menu only, so we double the dogs and offered it to the masses! Tasty!!
NACHOS & TACO SALAD BOWLS
TACO SALAD BOWLS
Taco Salad Bowl comes in a golden crispy tortilla with rice, your choice of beans, shredded iceberg and cabbage, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and fresh salsa (pico)
BUILD-UR-OWN NACHOS! 9”
We start you off with chips, cheese, pico & pickled jalapeños...Our nachos have received international fame...literally. The 9" are large, and we dont just thrown stuff on top, we layer the ingredients and our average nacho has 19 levels! Feeling really hungry? Upgrade to the Colossal 11" Nacho platter and sleep well tonight!
BUILD-UR-OWN NACHOS 11”
Warning- these are addictive and huge! We are the first to admit that nachos never present as well togo as they do dine in, but that doesnt stop the amazing flavors from exploding in your mouth! Get ready to enjoy this not-cho average nacho experience!
BBQ NACHOS 9"
We smother corn chips with our BBQ pulled pork, cheese, pineapple-mango, killa’ salsa and our housemade pickled poblano slaw. It‘s a backyard BBQ on a plate of nachos. WARNING- Killa’ salsa is HOT!
BBQ NACHOS 11"
Same as the 9" but a lot bigger! These nachos have a kick and you'll love the freshness the slaw brings to it!
TACOS & BURRITOS
CRISPY CORONA COD TACOS
Golden Fried Cod in a Corona® beer batter with housemade pickled poblano pepper and red onion slaw, sweet chile aioli & pico de gallo. Add rice and beans on the side and your happiness is complete.
BUILD-A-BOWL
Our bowl now comes with rice, beans, cheese, pico and shredded cabbage...the rest is up to you!
BUILD-A-BURRITO
You choose, we build, you eat! Make it GRANDIOS and we will cover it in cheese and your choice of sauce and then bake it, then we add rice and beans on the side!!
VEGARITO
Flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheddar cheese, sautéed red and yellow peppers, Spanish onions, poblano peppers, zucchini, summer squash, pickled poblano slaw, shredded lettuce, pico & guacamole.
BUILD-'EM-TACOS
2 Tacos, your way. Send it!
MIXED TACOS
If you want to mix up your taco shells and stuffing, you're in the right place...our base taco comes with cheese, pico & lettuce.
KIDS
DESSERT
SPECIAL! BAKED PLANTAIN SUNDAE
Baked Plantains, topped with vanilla icecream, whipped cream, cherries and a caramel drizzle!
APPLE STUFFED CHURROS
Cinnamon sugar sprinkle, whipped cream and a caramel drizzle! Soooo good!!
HOT SKILLET COOKIE SUNDAE
Possibly the most popular dessert on Martha's Vineyard, this hot skillet sundae doesn't disappoint. It's not the same togo, but the components are all there and it's still fabulous! But to truly experience this skillet, you really need to order it while dining in with us! Vanilla bean ice cream on top of a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie with a pile of whipped cream and chocolate and caramel drizzle!
VANILLA ICE CREAM
Just a couple scoops of ice cream to put out the fire of any spicy foods you just ate
SIDES
ALL CHIPS AND DIPS!
If you can dip it with a chip we got it! Our fried in house chips and awesome dippers will be the perfect way to start your meal!
SIDE OF SOUR CREAM 3oz
LARGE GUAC 8oz
8 OZ OF 100% HAAS AVOCADO, LIME JUICE, SALT, TOMATOES, ONIONS, JALAPENOS & CILANTRO
SMALL GUAC 3oz
3 OZ OF 100% HAAS AVOCADO, LIME JUICE, KOSHER SALT, TOMATOES, ONIONS, JALAPENOS & CILANTRO
LARGE SALSA 8oz
Your choice of our traditional sipping salsa or our fresh pico de gallo. Both are mild. 8 oz. (Dipping salsa contains garlic)
SMALL SALSA 3oz
YOUR CHOICE OF OUR TRADITIONAL DIPPING SALSA OR OUR PICO DE GALLO. BOTH ARE MILD. 3 oz. (DIPPING SALSA CONTAINS GARLIC)
SMALL QUESO CHEESE SAUCE 3oz
LARGE SALSA CON QUESO CHEESE SAUCE 8oz
TORTILLA
BASKET OF CHIPS
A BASKET OF OUR WARM, FRIED IN HOUSE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS. NEVER FROM A BAG...
SIDE OF RICE 8oz
SIDE OF BEANS
SIDE OF RICE & BEANS 16oz
SIDE OF RICE, BEANS & CHEESE 16oz
BASKET OF ONION RINGS
BASKET OF FRIES
BASKET OF TETRIS TOTS
Not only are they addictively delicious, if your evening gets boring you can literally play with your food.
SIDE OF GROUND BEEF 1/2 POUND
OUR SEASONED GROUND BEEF
SIDE OF CHICKEN 1/2 POUND
CHOOSE BETWEEN OUR TENDER SEASONED CHICKEN THIGH OR FAJITA SEASONED GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST!
SIDE OF CHICKEN & RICE 16oz
SIDE CORONA FRIED COD 1/4# EA
SD PULLED PORK CARNITAS 1/2 POUND
TENDER CARNITAS (SLOW ROASTED) SEASONED PULLED PORK. 8oz PORTION
SIDE OF SHRIMP 1/2 POUND
SIDE OF MARINATED STEAK 1/2 POUND
SIDE OF PICKLED POBLANO SLAW 8oz
MADE WITH FRESH POBLANOS, RED ONIONS, RED & GREEN CABBAGE & SHREDDED CARROTS. PERFECTLY TANGY WITH A BIT OF SWEET FLAVOR.
SIDE OF CARAMELIZED ONIONS & PEPPERS 8oz
SIDE OF JACK-CHEDDAR CHEESE 8oz
HIGHEST QUALITY SHREDDED JACK AND WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESES. 8oz
SIDE OF PICKLED JALAPENOS
SIDE OF PICKLES
SIDE OF GRILLED VEGETABLES 8oz
SIDE OF SHREDDED LETTUCE 8oz
SIDE OF SHREDDED GREEN CABBAGE 8oz
SIDE OF GREEN TACO SAUCE 3oz
SIDE OF RED TACO SAUCE
SIDE OF TARTAR SAUCE
SIDE OF RANCH DRESSING
SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
SIDE OF TANGO MANGO SAUCE
SIDE OF BBQ SAUCE
SIDE OF BUFFALO SAUCE
SIDE OF HABANERO PINEAPPLE SAUCE
SIDE OF SWEET CHILI AIOLI
SIDE KICKIN' KOREAN BBQ SAUCE
SIDE OF GEN TSO'S SAUCE
SIDE OF CAROLINA MUSTARD SAUCE
SIDE OF STINGIN' GARLIC HONEY SAUCE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
266 Upper Main St, Edgartown, MA 02539