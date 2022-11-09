Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford 1202 E Main St

502 Reviews

$$

1202 E Main St

Radford, VA 24141

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BASKET OF FRIES
LARGE TRADITIONAL WINGS (16)
SMALL TRADITIONAL WINGS (10)

APPETIZERS

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.00

Seasoned Fries, Waffle Fries, Tater Tots, or Sweet Potato Fries

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$10.00

Served w/ horseradish sauce

TRADITIONAL WINGS AND FRIES

$15.00

8 traditional chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of fries

BONELESS AND FRIES

$15.00

8 traditional chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of fries

FINGERS AND FRIES

$12.00

Four chicken tenders w/choice of any wing sauce & choice of fries

DELUXE NACHOS

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped w/ cheddar cheese sauce, homemade chili or veggiechili, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes & onions ,jack/cheddar cheese, & jalapeos. Finished w/ñsour cream & homemade avocado dip

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

Homemade & served w/ tortilla chips

CAJUN CRAB DIP

$14.00

Our signature homemade crab dip loaded w/ tons of crab meat, served w/ tortilla chips

CREAMY AVOCADO DIP

$12.00

A blend of fresh avocados, cream cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños ,and onions. Served w/ tortilla chips

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$12.00

Our new take on a traditional recipe.It's creamy, cheesy, spicy, and delicious!Served w/ tortilla chips

MAC & CHEESE WEDGES

$10.00

Classic mac & cheese, breaded & fried, served w/ a side of marinara sauce.

FRIED PICKLES

$12.00

Kosher dill pickle chips, breaded & fried, served w/ a side of horseradish sauce

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

Fried to a golden brown, served w/ a side of marinara sauce.

CORN DOG NUGGETS

$9.00

Served w/ a side of mustard

SOFT PRETZELS

$11.00

Three giant salted soft pretzels served with nacho cheese sauce for dippin'

TRADITIONAL QUESADILLA

$10.00

Jam-packed w/ jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions & green peppers, topped w/ jalapeños. Sour cream & salsa upon request

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.00

Jam-packed w/ jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions & green peppers, topped w/ jalapeños. Sour cream & salsa upon request

SIDE ITEM

$2.50

BOWL OF SOUP

$6.00

HALF NACHOS

$6.00

CRABBY FRIES

$14.00

Seasoned Fries, Waffle Fries, Tater Tots, or Sweet Potato Fries

SALADS

The “Big” Salad

$11.00

An oversized salad w/ fresh salad greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & fresh mushrooms. Finished off w/ Applewood smoked bacon, jack/cheddar cheese & croutons.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Ahi Tuna grilled w/ lemon-butter, seared or well-done, atop a bed of fresh salad greens w/ grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and Craisins and homegrown Wasabi Micro Greens. Served with our house-made ginger-scallion dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast coated w/ our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce on top of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions ,Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons.Served w/ homemade ranch on the side

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast coated w/ our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce on top of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions ,Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons.Served w/ homemade ranch on the side

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed w/ Caesar dressing, topped w/ fresh grated parmesan, cracked black pepper & croutons

Chef Salad

$15.00

Our "BIG Salad" topped w/ honey-baked ham & smoked turkey.

Chicken Tender Salad

$15.00

Our “BIG Salad” topped w/ fried chicken tenders. Great w/ our homemade honey mustard

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Fresh salad greens topped w/ diced grilled chicken breast, grape tomatoes, avocados, hard boiled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Grilled Steak Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce tossed w/ Caesar dressing, topped w/ grilled marinated steak, grape tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh grated parmesan & croutons

Jamaican Chicken Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast topped w/sweet & spicy Jamaican relish on top of fresh salad greens w/ grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons

Taco Salad Bowl

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, jack/cheddar cheese tomatoes, onions & jalapeños, all in a crispy taco salad bowl. Served w/ sides of salsa and homemade Mexi-Ranch.Topped w/ your choice of Seasoned Taco Meat, Seasoned Chicken, Chili, or Veggie Chili

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh salad greens topped with local organic chicken salad made with seedless grapes, slivered almonds, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and Crasins.

Soup and salad

$10.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Ahi Tuna

$7.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Steak

$7.00

WINGS

SMALL TRADITIONAL WINGS (10)

$14.00

All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time

LARGE TRADITIONAL WINGS (16)

$20.00

All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time

1/2 BUCKET TRADITIONAL WINGS (25)

$30.00

All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time

FULL BUCKET TRADITIONAL WINGS (50)

$55.00

All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time

SAMPLER TRADITIONAL WINGS (60)

$65.00

All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time

TRADITIONAL WINGS AND FRIES

$15.00

8 traditional chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of fries

BONELESS AND FRIES

$15.00

8 traditional chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of fries

SMALL BONELESS

$14.00

Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

LARGE BONELESS

$20.00

Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

1/2 BUCKET BONELESS

$30.00

Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

FULL BUCKET BONELESS

$55.00

Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

SAMPLER BONELESS

$65.00

Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

Side Celery & Ranch / Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Extra Ranch / Bleu Cheese

$0.25

BURGERS

The Blacksburger

$12.00

One-half pound of the freshest ground beef, hand-pattied daily & flame grilled to perfection. Served with L,T,O & mayo on the side

Bison Burger

$14.00

Fresh ground bison meat, seasoned & grilled, served on a bun w/ L,T,O & mayo on the side

Beyond Burger

$14.00

A vegan-friendly plant-based burger that looks and satisfies like beef! Served w/ L,T,O & mayo on the side

Gardenburger

$12.00

The original veggie burger made with real vegetables and grains. Served on a bun w/ L,T,O & mayo on the side

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Topped w/ a beer battered onion ring, Original BBQ sauce, a blanket of cheddar cheese

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.00

Our Blacksburger piled high w/ fresh crumbled bleu cheese & L,T,O

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Topped w/a fried egg, American cheese & Applewood smoked bacon. Served on Texas Toast.

California Burger

$15.00

Our Blacksburger topped w/ fresh avocado, bacon, Swiss, L,T,O & homemade Ranch

Cheeseburger-Cheeseburger

$17.00

The Daddy of all ONE POUND Double Cheese Burgers! It sports American &provolone cheeses, L,T,O, and is served on a triple-decker bun

Crabby Patty Burger

$14.00

Smothered w/ our famous Cajun Crab Dip, topped w/ jack/cheddar cheese & L,T,O

Hawaiian Burger

$14.00

Topped w/ Teriyaki sauce, two grilled pineapple rings, provolone cheese & L,T,O

Highlander Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Smothered in sweet & spicy Jamaican relish, habanero-jack cheese, jalapeños & L,T,O

M/O/S Burger

$14.00

A classic, topped w/ L,T,O

No Name Burger

$14.00

Stolen from the "No Name Saloon" in Park City, UT. Topped w/ cream cheese & jalapeños, tangy chipotle sauce

Patty Melt

$14.00

Piled high w/ sauteed onions & provolone cheese. Served on Texas Toast

Spin Dip Burger

$14.00

Our Blacksburger topped with Spinach & Artichoke Dip, melted mozzarella, crushed red peppers, and L,T,O

Steakhouse Burger

$15.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, homemade crispy onion straws, Applewood-smoked bacon, L,T,O and A1 Aioli!

Tex Mex Burger

$14.00

Drowning in our homemade chili, topped w/ habanero-jack cheese, jalapeños

Cheeseburger sub

$15.00

Our one-half pound Blacksburger chopped up & grilled w/ sautéed onions & mushrooms, topped w/ American cheese, served on a toasted sub roll.

Burger of the Month

$14.00

Topped w/ a beer battered onion ring, Original BBQ sauce, a blanket of cheddar cheese

BBQ RIBS & PORK

Half Rack of Ribs

$20.00

Our pork BBQ back ribs are falling-off-the-bone tender! A rack of pork BBQ ribs, grilled & basted in your choice of our homemade sauces

Full Rack of Ribs

$28.00

Our pork BBQ back ribs are falling-off-the-bone tender! A rack of pork BBQ ribs, grilled & basted in your choice of our homemade sauces

BBQ Rib Combo

$24.00

Half Rack of Ribs & your choice of wings, boneless wings, grilled chicken breast, or smoked pork BBQ

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked pork BBQ served on a toasted bun w/ homemade coleslaw. Your choice of our Carolina-style (vinegar based) sauce or any of our other 4 homemade BBQ sauces

SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Braised with choice of lemon butter, any BBQ sauce, or Cajun style, with L,T,O & mayo on the side.

California Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped w/ fresh avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, L,T,O & homemade ranch

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast coated in our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce, topped w/ fresh crumbled bleu cheese & L,T,O

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken breast grilled with Jamaican Jerk seasoning, topped with sweet & spicy Jamaican Relish, habanero-Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & L,T,O

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped w/ Teriyaki sauce, two grilled pineapple rings & provolone cheese

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Ahi Tuna grilled w/ lemon-butter, seared or well-done, served on a toasted bun w/ L,T,O & homemade tartar sauce

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked pork BBQ served on a toasted bun w/ homemade coleslaw. Your choice of our Carolina-style (vinegar based) sauce or any of our other 4 homemade BBQ sauces

Texas Club

$14.00

A Texas-sized tower of honey-baked ham, smoked turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, American & provolone cheeses, & L,T,O. Served on 3 layers of thick Texas Toast.

Sharkey’s Super BLT

$12.00

A stack of Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato, on thick Texas Toast.

Grilled Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$12.00

Choice of two cheeses, melted & served on grilled Texas Toast w/ a fried farm-raised local egg & Applewood smoked bacon.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Your choice of two cheeses, served on grilled Texas Toast w/ Applewood smoked bacon & tomato

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

We use real steak, marinated & grilled w/ fresh mushrooms, onions & green peppers. Topped w/ melted white American cheese. Add lettuce, tomato & mayo at no charge, just ask!

Chicken Fajita Sub

$14.00

A Sharkey's original! Chicken breast strips w/ fresh green peppers, grilled onions & spices, topped w/ melted habanero-jack cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$14.00

Chicken tenders topped w/ marinara sauce & loads of mozzarella cheese

Cheeseburger Sub

$15.00

Our one-half pound Blacksburger diced up & grilled w/ sautéed fresh mushrooms & onions, loaded w/ American cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll

Deli Sub

$14.00

Honey-baked ham & smoked turkey, topped w/ Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese & L,T,O. Served hot

Grilled Buffalo Shrimp PoBoy

$15.00

Grilled Buffalo Shrimp served on a sub roll w/ lettuce & tomato, finished w/ chipotle sauce.

WRAPS

Bison Burger Wrap

$15.00

Organic bison meat diced and cooked w/ sautéed mushrooms & onions, finished off w/ American & jack/cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$14.00

We use real steak, marinated & grilled w/ fresh onions, mushrooms, & green peppers, white American cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Surf and Turf Wrap

$15.00

Loaded w/ grilled steak & our Grilled Buffalo Shrimp, lettuce & tomato, finished w/ chipotle sauce

Chicken Wing Wrap

$13.00

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tenders, diced and tossed in your choice of wing sauce, finished off w/ L,T,O & jack/cheddar cheese

Chicken Avocado Dip Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, homemade Creamy Avocado Dip, Applewood smoked bacon,L,T,O, jack/cheddar cheese & homemade ranch

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Parmesean Wrap

$13.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & fresh grated Parmesan, rolled up w/ diced grilled zesty chicken breast

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & fresh grated Parmesan, rolled up w/ grilled zesty shrimp

Pineapple Express Wrap

$13.00

Stuffed w/ our Grilled Buffalo Shrimp, pineapple grilled w/ teriyaki sauce, all smothered in provolone cheese

Grilled Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

California Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, L,T,O, jack/cheddar cheese, & homemade ranch

Deli Club Wrap

$13.00

Honey-baked ham & smoked turkey, bacon, jack/cheddar cheese, L,T,O, & chipotle sauce

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Melted Swiss & provolone w/ shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, avocados, carrots, mushrooms & mild banana peppers, topped w/ homemade ranch

KIDS

Kids Wings

$6.75

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.75

Kids Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.75

Kids Pizza

$6.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.75

Kids Tenders

$6.75

Kids Quesadilla

$6.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$2.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$6.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$6.00

Lunch Salad Combos

The "Big" Salad

$12.00

The "BIG Salad" - An oversized salad w/ fresh salad greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & fresh mushrooms. Finished off with Applewood smoked bacon, jack/cheddar cheese, & croutons. Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Tarragon Chicken Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$12.00

Our BIG Salad topped with Fried chicken tender. Great with our homemade honey mustard dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.00

Our BIG Salad topped with honey-baked ham & smoked turkey.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$12.00

Ahi Tuna grilled with lemon-butter, seared or well-done, atop a bed of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Crasins, and home grown Wasabi Micro Greens. Served with our house-made ginger-scallion dressing.

NON ALCOHOLIC

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

RAIL DOUBLES

WELL DOUBLE

$7.00

WELL VODKA DBL

$7.00

WELL GIN DBL

$7.00

WELL RUM DBL

$7.00

WELL WHISKEY DBL

$7.00

WELL BOURBON DBL

$7.00

WELL TEQUILA DBL

$7.00

DAILY

$7.50

LONG ISLAND

$7.50

16oz Cocktail

$7.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Corona

$4.50

Bud Light 16oz

$4.50

BELLS: TWO HEARTED IPA 16oz

$5.50

COCKTAILS

$7.50

Alabama Slammer Cocktail

$7.50

Appletini

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Blue Motorcycle

$7.50

Bullit Old Fashioned

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

Daily

$7.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

Grateful Dead

$7.50

Hairy Palmer

$7.50

Hanger

$7.50

Hawaiian Punch

$7.50

Highlander Punch

$7.50

Hippie Juice

$7.50

Hurricane

$7.50

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Killer Koolaid

$7.50

L.A. Iced Tea

$7.50

Long Beach Tea

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.50

Mai Tai

$7.50

Margarita

$7.50

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Raspberry Smash

$7.50

Red Bull Vodka

$8.50

Ruby Red

$7.50

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Shark Juice

$7.50

Sonic Blaster

$7.50

Strawberry Iced Tea

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

The Weaver

$10.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Trash can

$9.00

Triple Gold Margarita

$10.00

Tropical Iced Tea

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.50

Zombie

$7.50

BEERS

Alwerks Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Anchor Special Ale

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Angry Orchard Peach Mango Can

$2.50

Angry Orchard Strawberry Can

$2.50

Ballast Point Victory @ Sea

$6.00

Blue Moon Light Sky Tropical Wheat

$5.00

Blue Moon: Belgian White

$5.00

Blue Moon: Light Skye

$5.00

Bold Rock Pineapple

$5.50

Bold Rock Sangria

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Light NEXT

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Cranberry

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer Grapefruit

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer Lemon Lime

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer Pineapple

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry

$3.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Crabbies Ginger Beer

$5.50

Cutwater Rum Mint Mojito

$5.00

Cutwater Tiki Rum Punch

$5.00

Devil's Backbone Grapefruit Smash

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Lemonade Smash

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Orange Smash

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Vodka Mule

$7.00

Devil's Backbone: Vienna Lager

$5.00

Downeast Blackberry Cider

$5.00

Fighting Hokies Lager

$3.00

Glutenberg (gluten free IPA)

$5.00

Guinness Can 16oz

$6.50

Guinness: Blonde Ale

$5.00

Heineken

$5.50Out of stock

Lagunitas: Lil Sumpin Sumpin

$5.50

Landshark

$4.50

Larrys Lemonade

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$5.00

Lienenkugels Summer Shandy

$5.00

Mich Ultra Lime

$4.00

Michelob Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Narragansett Lager

$3.00

Naturdays

$2.00

New Belgium: Fat Tire

$5.50

New Realm Hazy Like A Fox

$5.00

New Realm Vodka Cran

$3.50

Newcastle Brown Ale

$5.50

O'Doul's (non-alcoholic)

$4.00

Parkway: Get Bent

$5.50

PBR

$3.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$6.00

Ranch Water (surprise can)

$5.50

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.50

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$5.50

Seaquench Ale

$5.00

Sierra Nevada: Hazy Lil Thing

$5.00

Sierra Nevada: Pale Ale

$6.50

Smooj Piña Colada Seltzer

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Stone Hazy IPA

$5.00

Tecate

$2.00

Truly Lemonade

$3.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Yuengling 16oz Can

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1202 E Main St, Radford, VA 24141

Directions

