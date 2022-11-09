- Home
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford 1202 E Main St
502 Reviews
$$
1202 E Main St
Radford, VA 24141
APPETIZERS
BASKET OF FRIES
Seasoned Fries, Waffle Fries, Tater Tots, or Sweet Potato Fries
BASKET OF ONION RINGS
Served w/ horseradish sauce
TRADITIONAL WINGS AND FRIES
8 traditional chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of fries
BONELESS AND FRIES
8 traditional chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of fries
FINGERS AND FRIES
Four chicken tenders w/choice of any wing sauce & choice of fries
DELUXE NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped w/ cheddar cheese sauce, homemade chili or veggiechili, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes & onions ,jack/cheddar cheese, & jalapeos. Finished w/ñsour cream & homemade avocado dip
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Homemade & served w/ tortilla chips
CAJUN CRAB DIP
Our signature homemade crab dip loaded w/ tons of crab meat, served w/ tortilla chips
CREAMY AVOCADO DIP
A blend of fresh avocados, cream cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños ,and onions. Served w/ tortilla chips
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Our new take on a traditional recipe.It's creamy, cheesy, spicy, and delicious!Served w/ tortilla chips
MAC & CHEESE WEDGES
Classic mac & cheese, breaded & fried, served w/ a side of marinara sauce.
FRIED PICKLES
Kosher dill pickle chips, breaded & fried, served w/ a side of horseradish sauce
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Fried to a golden brown, served w/ a side of marinara sauce.
CORN DOG NUGGETS
Served w/ a side of mustard
SOFT PRETZELS
Three giant salted soft pretzels served with nacho cheese sauce for dippin'
TRADITIONAL QUESADILLA
Jam-packed w/ jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions & green peppers, topped w/ jalapeños. Sour cream & salsa upon request
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Jam-packed w/ jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions & green peppers, topped w/ jalapeños. Sour cream & salsa upon request
SIDE ITEM
BOWL OF SOUP
HALF NACHOS
CRABBY FRIES
Seasoned Fries, Waffle Fries, Tater Tots, or Sweet Potato Fries
SALADS
The “Big” Salad
An oversized salad w/ fresh salad greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & fresh mushrooms. Finished off w/ Applewood smoked bacon, jack/cheddar cheese & croutons.
Ahi Tuna Salad
Ahi Tuna grilled w/ lemon-butter, seared or well-done, atop a bed of fresh salad greens w/ grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and Craisins and homegrown Wasabi Micro Greens. Served with our house-made ginger-scallion dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast coated w/ our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce on top of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions ,Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons.Served w/ homemade ranch on the side
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Grilled chicken breast coated w/ our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce on top of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions ,Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons.Served w/ homemade ranch on the side
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed w/ Caesar dressing, topped w/ fresh grated parmesan, cracked black pepper & croutons
Chef Salad
Our "BIG Salad" topped w/ honey-baked ham & smoked turkey.
Chicken Tender Salad
Our “BIG Salad” topped w/ fried chicken tenders. Great w/ our homemade honey mustard
Cobb Salad
Fresh salad greens topped w/ diced grilled chicken breast, grape tomatoes, avocados, hard boiled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles.
Grilled Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed w/ Caesar dressing, topped w/ grilled marinated steak, grape tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh grated parmesan & croutons
Jamaican Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast topped w/sweet & spicy Jamaican relish on top of fresh salad greens w/ grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons
Taco Salad Bowl
Romaine lettuce, jack/cheddar cheese tomatoes, onions & jalapeños, all in a crispy taco salad bowl. Served w/ sides of salsa and homemade Mexi-Ranch.Topped w/ your choice of Seasoned Taco Meat, Seasoned Chicken, Chili, or Veggie Chili
Tarragon Chicken Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with local organic chicken salad made with seedless grapes, slivered almonds, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and Crasins.
Soup and salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Ahi Tuna
Buffalo Shrimp
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Steak
WINGS
SMALL TRADITIONAL WINGS (10)
All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time
LARGE TRADITIONAL WINGS (16)
All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time
1/2 BUCKET TRADITIONAL WINGS (25)
All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time
FULL BUCKET TRADITIONAL WINGS (50)
All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time
SAMPLER TRADITIONAL WINGS (60)
All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time
SMALL BONELESS
Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
LARGE BONELESS
Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
1/2 BUCKET BONELESS
Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
FULL BUCKET BONELESS
Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
SAMPLER BONELESS
Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Side Celery & Ranch / Bleu Cheese
Extra Ranch / Bleu Cheese
BURGERS
The Blacksburger
One-half pound of the freshest ground beef, hand-pattied daily & flame grilled to perfection. Served with L,T,O & mayo on the side
Bison Burger
Fresh ground bison meat, seasoned & grilled, served on a bun w/ L,T,O & mayo on the side
Beyond Burger
A vegan-friendly plant-based burger that looks and satisfies like beef! Served w/ L,T,O & mayo on the side
Gardenburger
The original veggie burger made with real vegetables and grains. Served on a bun w/ L,T,O & mayo on the side
BBQ Burger
Topped w/ a beer battered onion ring, Original BBQ sauce, a blanket of cheddar cheese
Black and Bleu Burger
Our Blacksburger piled high w/ fresh crumbled bleu cheese & L,T,O
Breakfast Burger
Topped w/a fried egg, American cheese & Applewood smoked bacon. Served on Texas Toast.
California Burger
Our Blacksburger topped w/ fresh avocado, bacon, Swiss, L,T,O & homemade Ranch
Cheeseburger-Cheeseburger
The Daddy of all ONE POUND Double Cheese Burgers! It sports American &provolone cheeses, L,T,O, and is served on a triple-decker bun
Crabby Patty Burger
Smothered w/ our famous Cajun Crab Dip, topped w/ jack/cheddar cheese & L,T,O
Hawaiian Burger
Topped w/ Teriyaki sauce, two grilled pineapple rings, provolone cheese & L,T,O
Highlander Burger
Smothered in sweet & spicy Jamaican relish, habanero-jack cheese, jalapeños & L,T,O
M/O/S Burger
A classic, topped w/ L,T,O
No Name Burger
Stolen from the "No Name Saloon" in Park City, UT. Topped w/ cream cheese & jalapeños, tangy chipotle sauce
Patty Melt
Piled high w/ sauteed onions & provolone cheese. Served on Texas Toast
Spin Dip Burger
Our Blacksburger topped with Spinach & Artichoke Dip, melted mozzarella, crushed red peppers, and L,T,O
Steakhouse Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, homemade crispy onion straws, Applewood-smoked bacon, L,T,O and A1 Aioli!
Tex Mex Burger
Drowning in our homemade chili, topped w/ habanero-jack cheese, jalapeños
Cheeseburger sub
Our one-half pound Blacksburger chopped up & grilled w/ sautéed onions & mushrooms, topped w/ American cheese, served on a toasted sub roll.
Burger of the Month
BBQ RIBS & PORK
Half Rack of Ribs
Our pork BBQ back ribs are falling-off-the-bone tender! A rack of pork BBQ ribs, grilled & basted in your choice of our homemade sauces
Full Rack of Ribs
Our pork BBQ back ribs are falling-off-the-bone tender! A rack of pork BBQ ribs, grilled & basted in your choice of our homemade sauces
BBQ Rib Combo
Half Rack of Ribs & your choice of wings, boneless wings, grilled chicken breast, or smoked pork BBQ
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Smoked pork BBQ served on a toasted bun w/ homemade coleslaw. Your choice of our Carolina-style (vinegar based) sauce or any of our other 4 homemade BBQ sauces
SANDWICHES
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Braised with choice of lemon butter, any BBQ sauce, or Cajun style, with L,T,O & mayo on the side.
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped w/ fresh avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, L,T,O & homemade ranch
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast coated in our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce, topped w/ fresh crumbled bleu cheese & L,T,O
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast grilled with Jamaican Jerk seasoning, topped with sweet & spicy Jamaican Relish, habanero-Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & L,T,O
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped w/ Teriyaki sauce, two grilled pineapple rings & provolone cheese
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Ahi Tuna grilled w/ lemon-butter, seared or well-done, served on a toasted bun w/ L,T,O & homemade tartar sauce
Texas Club
A Texas-sized tower of honey-baked ham, smoked turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, American & provolone cheeses, & L,T,O. Served on 3 layers of thick Texas Toast.
Sharkey’s Super BLT
A stack of Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato, on thick Texas Toast.
Grilled Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Choice of two cheeses, melted & served on grilled Texas Toast w/ a fried farm-raised local egg & Applewood smoked bacon.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of two cheeses, served on grilled Texas Toast w/ Applewood smoked bacon & tomato
Philly Cheese Steak
We use real steak, marinated & grilled w/ fresh mushrooms, onions & green peppers. Topped w/ melted white American cheese. Add lettuce, tomato & mayo at no charge, just ask!
Chicken Fajita Sub
A Sharkey's original! Chicken breast strips w/ fresh green peppers, grilled onions & spices, topped w/ melted habanero-jack cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken tenders topped w/ marinara sauce & loads of mozzarella cheese
Cheeseburger Sub
Our one-half pound Blacksburger diced up & grilled w/ sautéed fresh mushrooms & onions, loaded w/ American cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll
Deli Sub
Honey-baked ham & smoked turkey, topped w/ Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese & L,T,O. Served hot
Grilled Buffalo Shrimp PoBoy
Grilled Buffalo Shrimp served on a sub roll w/ lettuce & tomato, finished w/ chipotle sauce.
WRAPS
Bison Burger Wrap
Organic bison meat diced and cooked w/ sautéed mushrooms & onions, finished off w/ American & jack/cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
We use real steak, marinated & grilled w/ fresh onions, mushrooms, & green peppers, white American cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Surf and Turf Wrap
Loaded w/ grilled steak & our Grilled Buffalo Shrimp, lettuce & tomato, finished w/ chipotle sauce
Chicken Wing Wrap
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tenders, diced and tossed in your choice of wing sauce, finished off w/ L,T,O & jack/cheddar cheese
Chicken Avocado Dip Wrap
Grilled chicken, homemade Creamy Avocado Dip, Applewood smoked bacon,L,T,O, jack/cheddar cheese & homemade ranch
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Chicken Parmesean Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & fresh grated Parmesan, rolled up w/ diced grilled zesty chicken breast
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & fresh grated Parmesan, rolled up w/ grilled zesty shrimp
Pineapple Express Wrap
Stuffed w/ our Grilled Buffalo Shrimp, pineapple grilled w/ teriyaki sauce, all smothered in provolone cheese
Grilled Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
California Turkey Wrap
Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, L,T,O, jack/cheddar cheese, & homemade ranch
Deli Club Wrap
Honey-baked ham & smoked turkey, bacon, jack/cheddar cheese, L,T,O, & chipotle sauce
Veggie Wrap
Melted Swiss & provolone w/ shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, avocados, carrots, mushrooms & mild banana peppers, topped w/ homemade ranch
KIDS
Lunch Salad Combos
The "Big" Salad
The "BIG Salad" - An oversized salad w/ fresh salad greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & fresh mushrooms. Finished off with Applewood smoked bacon, jack/cheddar cheese, & croutons. Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Tarragon Chicken Salad
Chicken Tender Salad
Our BIG Salad topped with Fried chicken tender. Great with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
Chef Salad
Our BIG Salad topped with honey-baked ham & smoked turkey.
Ahi Tuna Salad
Ahi Tuna grilled with lemon-butter, seared or well-done, atop a bed of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Crasins, and home grown Wasabi Micro Greens. Served with our house-made ginger-scallion dressing.
RAIL DOUBLES
COCKTAILS
16oz Cocktail
Alabama Slammer Cocktail
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Motorcycle
Bullit Old Fashioned
Cosmopolitan
Daily
Dirty Shirley
Grateful Dead
Hairy Palmer
Hanger
Hawaiian Punch
Highlander Punch
Hippie Juice
Hurricane
Kentucky Mule
Killer Koolaid
L.A. Iced Tea
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Raspberry Smash
Red Bull Vodka
Ruby Red
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Shark Juice
Sonic Blaster
Strawberry Iced Tea
Tequila Sunrise
The Weaver
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Trash can
Triple Gold Margarita
Tropical Iced Tea
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Zombie
BEERS
Alwerks Strawberry Shortcake
Anchor Special Ale
Angry Orchard
Angry Orchard Peach Mango Can
Angry Orchard Strawberry Can
Ballast Point Victory @ Sea
Blue Moon Light Sky Tropical Wheat
Blue Moon: Belgian White
Blue Moon: Light Skye
Bold Rock Pineapple
Bold Rock Sangria
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light NEXT
Bud Light Seltzer Cranberry
Bud Light Seltzer Grapefruit
Bud Light Seltzer Lemon Lime
Bud Light Seltzer Pineapple
Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry
Budweiser
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Crabbies Ginger Beer
Cutwater Rum Mint Mojito
Cutwater Tiki Rum Punch
Devil's Backbone Grapefruit Smash
Devil's Backbone Lemonade Smash
Devil's Backbone Orange Smash
Devil's Backbone Vodka Mule
Devil's Backbone: Vienna Lager
Downeast Blackberry Cider
Fighting Hokies Lager
Glutenberg (gluten free IPA)
Guinness Can 16oz
Guinness: Blonde Ale
Heineken
Lagunitas: Lil Sumpin Sumpin
Landshark
Larrys Lemonade
Left Hand Milk Stout
Lienenkugels Summer Shandy
Mich Ultra Lime
Michelob Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Narragansett Lager
Naturdays
New Belgium: Fat Tire
New Realm Hazy Like A Fox
New Realm Vodka Cran
Newcastle Brown Ale
O'Doul's (non-alcoholic)
Parkway: Get Bent
PBR
PBR Hard Coffee
Ranch Water (surprise can)
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Adams Winter Lager
Seaquench Ale
Sierra Nevada: Hazy Lil Thing
Sierra Nevada: Pale Ale
Smooj Piña Colada Seltzer
Stella Artois
Stone Hazy IPA
Tecate
Truly Lemonade
Truly Wild Berry
Twisted Tea
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
Yuengling 16oz Can
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1202 E Main St, Radford, VA 24141