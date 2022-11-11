Sharky’s Oak Bluffs

FAMOUS BONE-IN WINGS (WITH BONES)

We never like the word 'best', because it really is an individual decision, but our wings are at the top of the pile not just on the island, but anywhere. With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options! WANT SAUCE ON THE SIDE? PLEASE ORDER YOUR WINGS WITHOUT SAUCE AND THEN GO TO OUR ‘SIDES’ SECTION AND PURCHASE THE SAUCE YOU WOULD LIKE.