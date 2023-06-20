A map showing the location of Sharks 10320 Shawnee Mission PkwyView gallery

Sharks 10320 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

No reviews yet

10320 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

Shawnee, KS 66203

FAST BAR

*Well Vodka

$3.75

*Well Whiskey

$3.75

*Well Rum

$3.75

*Well Tequila

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Light

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Bud Light DFT

$4.25+

Budweiser DFT

$4.25+

Coors Light DFT

$4.25+

Miller Light DFT

$4.25+

BLVD Wheat DFT

$5.25+

Yuengling DFT

$4.25+

Apple Pie

$4.00

A house made special shot with apple juice and apple cider

Fireball

$4.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Rumpleminz

$5.00

Jameson

$5.50

Crown Royal

$6.00

*Tito's

$4.75

Shark Tank

$15.00

Shark bowl. 2 oz vodka, 1.5 oz blue curaco, 1 oz coconut vodka. 4 oz pineapple juice, 2 oz sour, fill the rest with sprite. Garnish with an orange and cherry.

FOOD

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Basket of Tator Tots

$6.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

10 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

A giant, grilled tortilla filled with a six-cheese blend.

Chicken Fries

$8.00

Thin sliced strips of chicken, hand breaded and fried crispy to order. Served with garlic parmesan dipping sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Smothered with zesty homemade chili, queso, sour cream, and chives.

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

A heaping portion of our house battered pickle chips served with a side of ranch.

Jalapeño Popper Dip

$9.00

A house favorite made with cream cheese, mixed with peppers and topped with topped with breadcrumbs. Served with tortilla chips.

Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$11.00

The best part of the chicken, hand breaded and fried to perfection. Request them to be grilled, if you prefer. Served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Make them buffal for $1.

Jumbo Pretzels

$8.00

Two golden baked, salted soft pretzels served with a side of melted cheddar sauce or queso.

Loaded Mushrooms

$11.00

10 ounces of fresh jumbo breaded mushrooms, stuffed with a blend of cheese, smoked bacon, and green onion, then fried to perfection. Served with a side of ranch.

Loaded Quesadilla

$11.00

A giant, grilled tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, grilled peppers, onions, a six-cheese blend and served with house made salsa.

Mini Fried Burritos

$9.00

Four house made burritos filled with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar jack cheese, and Spanish rice. Served with house made salsa.

Mozzarella Cue-Sticks

$9.00

Mozzarella cheese rolled in Italian breadcrumbs and served with a tangy marinara sauce.

Nine-Ball Nachos

$13.00

Crisp tortilla chips with a choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken, refried beans, queso, black olives, green onion, jalapenos, and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and house made salsa.

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Six jumbo shrimp fried to a golden brown. Served on top of a basket of fries with a side of cocktail sauce.

Taco Basket

$8.00

Three hard shell tacos filled with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Served with house made salsa. Sub soft tacos or shredded chicken for a dollar.

Veggie Bowl

$5.00

A bowl of fresh carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and celery, served with a choice in dressing.

Wild Wings

$18.00

10 crispy, bone-in chicken wings tossed with in your favorite sauce

Soup/Salad & Wraps

Bowl Chili

$5.00

Our house made, traditional style chili is rich and flavorful with just the right amount of kick. Topped with scallions. Add cheese or sour cream for 0.75 each.

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Our soups are made from scratch and full of flavor.

Club Salad

$13.00

Diced ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, and red onion on a bed of romaine and topped with mozzarella and croutons. Served with a choice of dressing.

Club Wrap

$13.00

Diced ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, and red onion, with romaine, and mozzarella in a flour tortilla. Served with a side and choice of dressing.

Cup Chili

$4.00

Our house made, traditional style chili is rich and flavorful with just the right amount of kick. Topped with scallions. Add cheese or sour cream for 0.75 each.

Cup Soup

$4.00

Our soups are made from scratch and full of flavor.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

A freshly grilled, seasoned chicken breast served over crisp romaine with tomatoes, carrots, onions, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Make them buffalo for a $1 or try with hand breaded chicken tenders.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

A freshly grilled, seasoned chicken breast with tomatoes, carrots, onions, cucumbers, romaine lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with a side. Make them buffalo for a $1 or try with hand breaded chicken tenders.

Side Salad

$4.00

Tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Sandwiches & Burgers

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Hickory smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and mayo piled high on two slices of your choice of bread. Add cheese .75 or egg $1

BYO Burger

$11.00

Hand pressed juicy beef patty served with your choice of toppings and a side.

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Tender chicken breast seasoned and grilled, served with your choice of toppings, and a side.

Corner Pocket Club Sandwich

$12.00

Oven-roasted turkey and ham, piled high with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and mayo served with your choice of bread and a side.

Country Fried Sliders

$11.00

Hand breaded fried chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, and white gravy loaded on three toasted slider buns. Add a side for $2

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Hand breaded chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a hamburger bun. Served with a side. Make it buffalo style for $1

Fat Boy Chicken Parm

$13.00

Two jumbo hand breaded chicken tenderloins fried to a golden crisp and topped with mozzarella cheese sticks, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella. Served on a hoagie bun. Served with a side.

Firecracker Philly

$13.00

Thinly sliced ribeye beef grilled with peppers, mushrooms, candied jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, and jalapeno popper spread. Served with a side.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled ham with cheddar and pepper jack served on your side of bread and your choice of slide.

Pot Roast Sliders

$11.00

Tender pot roast topped with mashed potatoes and smothered in rich brown gravy on three slider buns. Add an additional side for $2.

Shepherds Pie

$11.00

Ground beef, mushrooms, and onions, sauteed with brown gravy. Topped with corn, house made mashed potatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Baked to perfection and garnished with green onions. Served with a garlic bread stick.

Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

Handmade patty topped with hickory smoked bacon, onions straws, pepper jack cheese, and honey chipotle barbeque sauce. Served on a hamburger bun with a side.

Traditional Philly

$12.00

Thinly sliced ribeye beef grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and topped with melted Swiss. Served on a hoagie and with a side.

Turkey Melt

$10.00

Oven roasted turkey breast and swiss served on your choice of bread and with a side.

Pizza

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Our house made buffalo sauce topped with a four-cheese blend, grilled chicken, green onions, and a creamy buffalo sauce.

Small BYO Pizza

$8.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Small Great White Pizza

$11.00

Creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, a four-cheese blend and green onion.

Small Hammerhead Pizza

$10.00

A carnivore's delight! Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon, and a four-cheese blend.

Small Supreme Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, four-cheese blend, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Our house made buffalo sauce topped with a four-cheese blend, grilled chicken, green onions, and a creamy buffalo sauce.

Large BYO Pizza

$12.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Large Great White Pizza

$18.00

Creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, a four-cheese blend and green onion.

Large Hammerhead Pizza

$18.00

A carnivore's delight! Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon, and a four-cheese blend.

Large Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, four-cheese blend, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.

Sides & Desserts

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$3.00

Cue Ball

$6.00

A scoop of chocolate chip cookie dough, half-baked and topped with ice cream and drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce. and topped

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

4 oz Queso

$3.00

4 oz Salsa

$1.00

Breadstick

$1.50

Cheddar Bacon Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$4.50

Cup of Queso

$5.50

Cup of Salsa

$2.00

House Chips

$3.00

Side Cheddar Sauce

$2.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Side Jalepeños

$1.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Side Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Vegetable

$2.25

Dressings

2oz 1000 Island

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2oz Brown Gravy

$0.50

2oz Buffalo

$0.50

2oz Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

2oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

2oz Honey Chipotle

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Italian

$0.50

2oz Jerk Glaze

$0.50

2oz Marinara

$0.50

2oz Mayo

2oz Pico

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Salsa

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Taco Sauce

2oz White Gravy

$0.50

2oz Xtra Hot

$0.50

4oz 1000 Island

$1.00

4oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

4oz BBQ

$1.00

4oz Bleu Cheese

$1.00

4oz Brown Gravy

$1.00

4oz Buffalo

$1.00

4oz Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

4oz Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

4oz Honey Chipotle

$1.00

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

4oz Italian

$1.00

4oz Jerk Glaze

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$1.00

4oz Pico

$1.00

4oz Ranch

$1.00

4oz Salsa

$1.00

4oz Taco Sauce

$1.00

4oz White Gravy

$1.00

4oz Xtra Hot

$1.00

Specials

Chicken Parm Rolls

$5.00

Chicken Fajitas

$10.00

Steak Fajitas

$11.00

Combo Fajitas

$12.00

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Cherry Starry

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water

Water Pitcher

Bloody Mary Mix

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Creamer

$0.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Bang Blue Raspberry

$4.50

Bang Sour Head

$4.50

Energy

$3.00

Redbull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Watermelon Redbull

$4.50

Yellow Redbull

$4.50

Beer

Blue Moon DFT

$5.25+

BLVD Space Camper DFT

$5.25+

BLVD Tank 7 (8oz) DFT

$5.25

BLVD Wheat DFT

$5.25+

Bud Light DFT

$4.25+

Budweiser DFT

$4.25+

Busch Light DFT

$4.25+Out of stock

Coors Light DFT

$4.25+

Guinness DFT

$6.00+

Michelob Ultra DFT

$4.75+

Miller Light DFT

$4.25+

Modelo DFT

$5.25+

Yuengling DFT

$4.25+

Dolly Saves World DFT

$5.25+

Summer Shandy DFT

$5.25+

Quirk Rocket DFT

$5.25+

Mango Cart DFT

$5.25+

***IN A BUCKET***

Angry Orchard

$4.75

BL Lime

$4.75

BL Platinum

$4.75

BLVD Irish Ale

$4.75

BLVD KC Pils

$4.75

BLVD Pale Ale

$4.75

BLVD Single Wide

$4.75

BLVD Tank 7

$7.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.75

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona Premier

$3.75

Dos Equis

$3.75

FS Yakimaniac

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Heineken 0.0

$4.75

KCBC Dunkel

$4.75

Laguinitas IPA

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$3.75

Modelo Negra

$3.75

Red Stripe

$4.75

Reds Apple

$4.75

Smirnoff Ice

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.75

***IN A BUCKET***

BLS Cherry Lime

$4.75

BLVD Quirk Blackberry

$4.75

BLVD Quirk Blueberry

$4.75

BLVD Quirk Cherry

$4.75

BLVD Quirk Rocketpop

$4.75

BLVD Quirk Strawberry

$4.75

BLVD Southwest Boulevard

$4.75

BLVD Tropic Slam

$4.75

Breck Juice Drop IPA

$4.75

Bud 0.0

$3.75

Busch Light Peach

$3.75

Crane Berry Weis

$5.50

Founders All Day IPA

$4.75

MC Hazy IPA

$4.75

MC Yoga Pants

$6.00

Modelo Orange

$8.25

Modelo Pineapple

$8.25

Mothers Vanilla Stout

$4.75

PBR

$3.75

Sam Adams NA

$4.75

TG Buffalo Sweat

$4.75

Topo Chico Margarita

$4.75

Topo Chico Pineapple

$4.75

Topo Chico Prickly Pear

$4.75

Topo Chico Strawberry

$4.75

Truly Mixed Berry

$4.75

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Vizzy Orange

$4.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.75

White Claw Peach

$4.75

Young Double Chocolate Stout

$6.75

Wine

GLS Cabernet

$6.00

GLS Merlot

$6.00

GLS Chardonay

$6.00

GLS Moscato

$6.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

*Well Vodka

$3.75

*Tito's

$4.75

Friday Vodka NRG

$5.00

3 Olives Apple Vodka

$4.75

360 Apple

$4.75

360 Cherry

$4.75

360 Chocolate

$4.75

360 Grape

$4.75

360 Red Raspberry

$4.75

360 Vanilla

$4.75

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Ketel One Cucumber

$6.00

UV Blue

$4.75

UV Grape

$4.75

UV Orange

$4.75

UV Red

$4.75

*DBL Well Vodka

$7.50

DBL 3 Olives Apple

$9.50

DBL 360 Apple

$9.50

DBL 360 Blue Raspberry

$9.50

DBL 360 Cherry

$9.50

DBL 360 Chocolate

$9.50

DBL 360 Grape

$9.50

DBL 360 Red Raspberry

$9.50

DBL 360 Vanilla

$9.50

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$9.50

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$9.50

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.50

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Ketel One Cucumber

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$9.50

DBL UV Blue

$9.50

DBL UV Grape

$9.50

DBL UV Orange

$9.50

DBL UV Red

$9.50

Rum

*Well Rum

$3.75

Bacardi

$4.75

Bacardi Black

$4.75

Bacardi Lime

$4.75

Bacardi Limon

$4.75

Calico Jack

$4.75

Captain Morgan

$4.75

Cruzan 151

$5.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$4.75

Cruzan Mango

$4.75

Cruzan Passion Fruit

$4.75

Cruzan Strawberry

$4.75

Meyer's Dark

$5.00

Parrot Bay

$4.75

Sailor Jerry 92

$4.75

*DBL Well Rum

$7.50

DBL Bacardi

$9.50

DBL Bacardi Black

$9.50

DBL Bacardi Lime

$9.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$9.50

DBL Calico Jack

$9.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.50

DBL Cruzan 151

$10.00

DBL Cruzan Black Cherry

$9.50

DBL Cruzan Mango

$9.50

DBL Cruzan Passion Fruit

$9.50

DBL Cruzan Strawberry

$9.50

DBL Meyer's Dark

$10.00

DBL Parrot Bay

$9.50

DBL Sailor Jerry 92

$9.50

Tequila

*Well Tequila

$3.75

Cazadores

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Dobel

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Espalon

$6.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Teremana

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.50

DBL Cazadores

$20.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$10.00

DBL Dobel

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$26.00

DBL Espalon

$12.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

DBL Teremana

$18.00

Gin

*Well Gin

$3.75

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

Whiskey

*Well Whiskey

$3.75

American Honey

$5.50

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Fireball

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$4.75

Jim Beam Apple

$4.75

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.75

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$4.75

Skrewball

$5.50

Smoregasm

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$4.75

Templeton Rye

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$5.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

*DBL Well Whiskey

$7.50

DBL American Honey

$11.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Apple

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.50

DBL Jim Beam Apple

$9.50

DBL Jim Beam Red Stag

$9.50

DBL Maker's Mark

$14.00