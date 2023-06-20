Sharks 10320 Shawnee Mission Pkwy
10320 Shawnee Mission Pkwy
Shawnee, KS 66203
FAST BAR
*Well Vodka
*Well Whiskey
*Well Rum
*Well Tequila
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Modelo Especial
Corona
Bud Light DFT
Budweiser DFT
Coors Light DFT
Miller Light DFT
BLVD Wheat DFT
Yuengling DFT
Apple Pie
A house made special shot with apple juice and apple cider
Fireball
Vegas Bomb
Rumpleminz
Jameson
Crown Royal
*Tito's
Shark Tank
Shark bowl. 2 oz vodka, 1.5 oz blue curaco, 1 oz coconut vodka. 4 oz pineapple juice, 2 oz sour, fill the rest with sprite. Garnish with an orange and cherry.
FOOD
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
Basket of Tator Tots
Boneless Wings
10 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
A giant, grilled tortilla filled with a six-cheese blend.
Chicken Fries
Thin sliced strips of chicken, hand breaded and fried crispy to order. Served with garlic parmesan dipping sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
Smothered with zesty homemade chili, queso, sour cream, and chives.
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Chips, Salsa & Queso
Fried Pickles
A heaping portion of our house battered pickle chips served with a side of ranch.
Jalapeño Popper Dip
A house favorite made with cream cheese, mixed with peppers and topped with topped with breadcrumbs. Served with tortilla chips.
Jumbo Chicken Tenders
The best part of the chicken, hand breaded and fried to perfection. Request them to be grilled, if you prefer. Served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Make them buffal for $1.
Jumbo Pretzels
Two golden baked, salted soft pretzels served with a side of melted cheddar sauce or queso.
Loaded Mushrooms
10 ounces of fresh jumbo breaded mushrooms, stuffed with a blend of cheese, smoked bacon, and green onion, then fried to perfection. Served with a side of ranch.
Loaded Quesadilla
A giant, grilled tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, grilled peppers, onions, a six-cheese blend and served with house made salsa.
Mini Fried Burritos
Four house made burritos filled with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar jack cheese, and Spanish rice. Served with house made salsa.
Mozzarella Cue-Sticks
Mozzarella cheese rolled in Italian breadcrumbs and served with a tangy marinara sauce.
Nine-Ball Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips with a choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken, refried beans, queso, black olives, green onion, jalapenos, and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and house made salsa.
Shrimp Basket
Six jumbo shrimp fried to a golden brown. Served on top of a basket of fries with a side of cocktail sauce.
Taco Basket
Three hard shell tacos filled with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Served with house made salsa. Sub soft tacos or shredded chicken for a dollar.
Veggie Bowl
A bowl of fresh carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and celery, served with a choice in dressing.
Wild Wings
10 crispy, bone-in chicken wings tossed with in your favorite sauce
Soup/Salad & Wraps
Bowl Chili
Our house made, traditional style chili is rich and flavorful with just the right amount of kick. Topped with scallions. Add cheese or sour cream for 0.75 each.
Bowl Soup
Our soups are made from scratch and full of flavor.
Club Salad
Diced ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, and red onion on a bed of romaine and topped with mozzarella and croutons. Served with a choice of dressing.
Club Wrap
Diced ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, and red onion, with romaine, and mozzarella in a flour tortilla. Served with a side and choice of dressing.
Cup Chili
Our house made, traditional style chili is rich and flavorful with just the right amount of kick. Topped with scallions. Add cheese or sour cream for 0.75 each.
Cup Soup
Our soups are made from scratch and full of flavor.
Grilled Chicken Salad
A freshly grilled, seasoned chicken breast served over crisp romaine with tomatoes, carrots, onions, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Make them buffalo for a $1 or try with hand breaded chicken tenders.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
A freshly grilled, seasoned chicken breast with tomatoes, carrots, onions, cucumbers, romaine lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with a side. Make them buffalo for a $1 or try with hand breaded chicken tenders.
Side Salad
Tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Sandwiches & Burgers
BLT Sandwich
Hickory smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and mayo piled high on two slices of your choice of bread. Add cheese .75 or egg $1
BYO Burger
Hand pressed juicy beef patty served with your choice of toppings and a side.
BYO Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast seasoned and grilled, served with your choice of toppings, and a side.
Corner Pocket Club Sandwich
Oven-roasted turkey and ham, piled high with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and mayo served with your choice of bread and a side.
Country Fried Sliders
Hand breaded fried chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, and white gravy loaded on three toasted slider buns. Add a side for $2
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a hamburger bun. Served with a side. Make it buffalo style for $1
Fat Boy Chicken Parm
Two jumbo hand breaded chicken tenderloins fried to a golden crisp and topped with mozzarella cheese sticks, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella. Served on a hoagie bun. Served with a side.
Firecracker Philly
Thinly sliced ribeye beef grilled with peppers, mushrooms, candied jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, and jalapeno popper spread. Served with a side.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Grilled ham with cheddar and pepper jack served on your side of bread and your choice of slide.
Pot Roast Sliders
Tender pot roast topped with mashed potatoes and smothered in rich brown gravy on three slider buns. Add an additional side for $2.
Shepherds Pie
Ground beef, mushrooms, and onions, sauteed with brown gravy. Topped with corn, house made mashed potatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Baked to perfection and garnished with green onions. Served with a garlic bread stick.
Smokehouse Burger
Handmade patty topped with hickory smoked bacon, onions straws, pepper jack cheese, and honey chipotle barbeque sauce. Served on a hamburger bun with a side.
Traditional Philly
Thinly sliced ribeye beef grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and topped with melted Swiss. Served on a hoagie and with a side.
Turkey Melt
Oven roasted turkey breast and swiss served on your choice of bread and with a side.
Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our house made buffalo sauce topped with a four-cheese blend, grilled chicken, green onions, and a creamy buffalo sauce.
Small BYO Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Small Great White Pizza
Creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, a four-cheese blend and green onion.
Small Hammerhead Pizza
A carnivore's delight! Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon, and a four-cheese blend.
Small Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, four-cheese blend, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our house made buffalo sauce topped with a four-cheese blend, grilled chicken, green onions, and a creamy buffalo sauce.
Large BYO Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Great White Pizza
Creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, a four-cheese blend and green onion.
Large Hammerhead Pizza
A carnivore's delight! Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon, and a four-cheese blend.
Large Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, four-cheese blend, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
Sides & Desserts
1 Scoop of Ice Cream
2 Scoops of Ice Cream
Cue Ball
A scoop of chocolate chip cookie dough, half-baked and topped with ice cream and drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce. and topped