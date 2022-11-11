Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sharks Burger 12681 Hero Way West

1,146 Reviews

$

12681 Hero Way West

Leander, TX 78641

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sharksburger
Junior Sharksburger
Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger

The Weekly Special

Double Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Includes a *Double* chicken patty drizzled in our tangy Buffalo sauce, melted Jalapeño Jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing.

Burgers

Sharksburger

$6.99

Two Angus Beef patties. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies.

Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger

$8.99

Two Angus Beef patties topped with 3 slices of melted sharp White Cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.

Jalapeño Jack Jalapeño Burger

$8.99

Two Angus Beef patties topped with fresh grilled jalapeños and 2 slices of melted Jalapeño Jack Cheese. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.

Rise & Shine Burger

$10.59

Two Angus Beef patties topped with 2 slices of melted white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tater tots, a fried egg, and shark sauce.

Sharks Philly Cheese Burger

$8.99

Two Angus Beef patties topped with sautéed red & green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with 2 slices of melted Provolone Cheese.

The Tiller

$10.59

Three Angus Beef patties, 3 slices of American Cheese, crispy bacon strips, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, jalapeños & shark sauce.

Chicken

Build Your Own Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Grilled chicken breast served with crispy bacon strips, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Includes a single chicken patty drizzled in our tangy Buffalo sauce, melted Jalapeño Jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$7.59

Includes a single chicken patty drizzled in our house made Honey Mustard and topped with lettuce and tomato.

Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Includes a single chicken patty drizzled in our honey BBQ sauce and topped with White Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, red onions and pickles.

Jalapeño Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$7.59

Includes a single chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and our house made Jalapeño Ranch. This will also include a 2 oz dipping sauce of Jalapeño Ranch.

9 Bites

$8.59

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 1 dipping sauce.

15 Bites

$11.59

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 2 dipping sauces.

33 Bites

$24.99

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with a family order of fries or tots and 4 dipping sauces.

70 Bites

$51.99

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with 2 family orders of fries or tots and 10 dipping sauces.

3 Tenders

$11.99

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 1 dipping sauce.

5 Tenders

$15.99

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 2 dipping sauces.

Kids

Junior Sharksburger

$5.89

Single Angus Beef patty. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies. Served with fries or tots.

Junior Bites (4)

$5.89

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 1 dipping sauce.

Corn Dog Bites (5)

$5.89

5 mini corn dog bites served with fries or tots.

Grilled Cheese

$5.89

Buttered Texas Toast with 4 melted slices of American Cheese & cut in half. Served with fries or tots.

Side Order Favorites

Fries

$2.49

Tots

$2.49

Family Fry

$6.50

Family Tot

$6.50

Side Jalapeño Ranch (2oz)

$0.79

Side Shark Sauce (2oz)

$0.79

Side Ranch (2 oz)

$0.79

Side BBQ (2 oz)

$0.79

Side Honey Mustard (2 oz)

$0.79

Side Buffalo (2 oz)

$0.79

Side Roasted Jalapenos (2 oz)

$0.79

Side of Bacon

$1.49

Side of Pickles

$0.25

Single Chicken Breast

$2.49

Single Patty

$1.49

Side of Avocado

$0.99
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We are located inside Shell Gas Station.

12681 Hero Way West, Leander, TX 78641

Directions

Consumer pic
Sharks Burger image

