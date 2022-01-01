Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sharks Fish and Chicken Clinton MD

review star

No reviews yet

6384 Coventry Way

Clinton, MD 20735

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Shrimp Over Rice
Fried Catfish Platter
2 Items

Whole Wing

3pc Whole Wings

$5.99
4pc Whole Wings

4pc Whole Wings

$6.99

6pc Whole Wings

$10.99

10pc Whole Wings

$14.99

20pc Whole Wings (no sides)

$24.99

30pc Whole Wings (no sides)

$36.99

50pc Whole Wings (no sides)

$59.99

100pc Whole Wings (no sides)

$119.99

Fried Chicken (Legs & Thighs)

4pc Mix

4pc Mix

$6.99

6pc Mix

$8.99

10pc Mix

$12.99

20pc Mix

$24.99

30pc Mix

$36.99

50pc Mix

$59.99

100pc Mix

$119.99

Fried Chicken Platters

4pc Jumbo Tenders

$7.99

6pc Jumbo Tenders

$11.99
Chicken Gizzard (1lb)

Chicken Gizzard (1lb)

$9.99

15pc Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Tradition Buffalo Wings

5pc

$7.99

7pc

$9.99

10pc

$12.99

15pc

$15.99

20pc

$19.99

30pc

$28.99
50pc

50pc

$48.99

100pc

$98.99

Fried Chicken Legs

4pc Legs

$6.99

6pc Legs

$10.99

10pc Legs

$12.99

20pc Legs

$24.99

30pc Legs

$36.99

50pc Legs

$59.99

100pc Legs

$119.99

Fried Fish Platters (Boneless Fillet)

Fried Whiting Platter

Fried Whiting Platter

$9.99+
Fried Catfish Platter

Fried Catfish Platter

$11.99+
Fried Tilapia Platter

Fried Tilapia Platter

$11.99+

Fried Trout Platter

$9.99+

Fried Flounder Platter

$12.99+
Fried Perch Platter

Fried Perch Platter

$9.99+
Fried Cod Platter

Fried Cod Platter

$12.99+

Fried Shark Platter

$11.99+
Catfish Nugget (One pound)

Catfish Nugget (One pound)

$9.99
Fish Sampler

Fish Sampler

$16.99

Fried Whole Bone-in Fish

Croaker

$10.99

Red Snapper

$13.99

Fish & Chicken Combo

2 Items

2 Items

$11.99
3 Items

3 Items

$15.99

Grilled Fish Platter

2pc Grilled Tilapia

$10.99

2pc Grilled Catfish

$10.99
1pc Grilled Salmon

1pc Grilled Salmon

$10.99

1pc Grilled Salmon/Shrimp Skewer

$14.99

Fish by the Pieces

Whiting

$2.99+

Perch

$2.99+

Trout

$2.99+

Tilpaia

$3.99+

Catfish

$3.99+

Flounder

$3.99+

Cod

$3.99+

Seafood

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$10.99+
Calamari

Calamari

$10.99

Fried Clam

$10.99

Fried Oyster

$10.99

Fried Scallop

$10.99
1/2lb Spiced Steamed Shrimp

1/2lb Spiced Steamed Shrimp

$10.99
1lb Spiced Steamed Shrimp

1lb Spiced Steamed Shrimp

$16.99

Snow Crab Legs

$17.99+

Fried Shrimp Basket

15pc Medium Shrimp

15pc Medium Shrimp

$10.99

25pc Medium Shrimp

$15.99

6pc Jumbo Shrimp

$12.99

12pc Jumbo Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp

5pc Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

10pc Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

15pc Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

20pc Grilled Shrimp

$18.99

Fried Frog Legs

5pc Fried Frog Legs

$11.99

10pc Fried Frog Legs

$18.99

20pc Fried Frog Legs

$34.99

Subs

8" Philly Steak & Cheese

$8.99

8" Mushroom Philly Steak

$9.99

8" Philly Chicken

$8.99

8" Steak & Shrimp

$10.99

8" Chicken & Shrimp

$10.99

8" Fried Fish Sub

$8.99

8" Salmon Philly

$10.99

8" Salmon & Shrimp Philly

$12.99

8" Seafood Philly

$14.99

12" Philly Steak & Cheese

$12.99

12" Mushroom Philly Steak

$13.99

12" Philly Chicken

$12.99

12" Steak & Shrimp

$14.99

12" Chicken & Shrimp

$14.99

12" Fried Fish (Whiting or Catfish)

$12.99

12" Salmon Philly

$16.99

12" Salmon & Shrimp Philly

$18.99

12" Seafood Philly

$19.99

Louisiana Style Poe Boy Subs

8" Fried Shrimp Poe Boy

$9.99

8" Grilled Shrimp Poe Boy

$9.99

8" Fried Oyster Poe Boy

$19.99

8" Fried Oyster & Shrimp Poe Boy

$11.99

8" Fried Catfish Poe Boy

$9.99

8" Fried Shark Poe Boy

$10.99

8" Grilled Salmon Poe Boy

$15.99

12" Fried Shrimp Poe Boy

$12.99

12" Grilled Shrimp Poe Boy

$12.99

12" Fried Oyster Poe Boy

$13.99

12" Fried Oyster & Shrimp Poe Boy

$14.99

12" Fried Catfish Poe Boy

$12.99

12" Fried Shark Poe Boy

$14.99

12" Grilled Salmond Poe Boy

$15.99

New York Style Street Food

Chicken Over Rice

Chicken Over Rice

$9.99
Lamb Over Rice

Lamb Over Rice

$9.99
Shrimp Over Rice

Shrimp Over Rice

$9.99

Chicken & Lamb Over Rice

$12.99

Chicken & Shrimp Over Rice

$12.99

Lamb & Shrimp Over Rice

$12.99

Chicken, Lamb & Shrimp

$15.99

Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallop Over Rice

$18.99

Salmon Over Rice

$10.99

Greek Gyro

Gyro

$7.99

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Mixed Gyro (Chicken & Lamb)

$10.99

Asian Salmon Wrap

$10.99

Salad

Sm House Salad

$5.99

Lg House Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crab Cake Salad

$13.99
Fried Fish Salad

Fried Fish Salad

$10.99

Grilled Fish Salad

$10.99
Grilled 6oz Salmon Salad

Grilled 6oz Salmon Salad

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Grilled Salmon & Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Side Orders

French Fries

$2.99

Box French Fries

$6.99

Half Pan French Fries

$16.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Box Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Half Pan Sweet Potato Fries

$19.99

Sm Potato Wedges

$4.99

Box Potato Wedges

$8.99

Half Pan Potato Wedges

$19.99

Cajun Rice

$3.99

Onion Ring

$4.99
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Coleslaw 8oz

$3.99
Okra

Okra

$5.99

Collard Green

$3.99
Mac & Cheese 8oz

Mac & Cheese 8oz

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Half Pan Cajun Rice

$16.99

Half Pan Hush Puppies

$36.69

Half Pan Okra

$36.99

Deserts

Pound Cake

$4.99

Double Cake $7

$6.99
Strawberry Cheese Cake

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$3.99

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$3.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Bean Pie

$3.99

Sweet Potato Pie 3.99

$3.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.99

Funnel Cake

$5.99

Fried Oreos (6pc)

$5.99

Beverages

20oz Fountain

$1.89

32oz Fountain

$2.49

Bottle Soda

$2.35

Gatorade

$2.35

Bottle Juice

$2.35

Bottle Water

$0.94

Can Soda

$0.94

Cup Ice

$0.50

Kids Meal

7pc Chicken Nugget Kids Meal

$6.99

3pc Whole Wings Kids Meal

$6.99

2pc Jumbo Tender Kids Meal

$6.99

3pc Legs Kids Meal

$6.99

Family Meals

10pc Whole Wings And 6pc Fried Fish w/BOX FRIES

10pc Whole Wings And 6pc Fried Fish w/BOX FRIES

$29.99
20pc Whole Wings And 10pc Fried Fish w/BOX FRIES

20pc Whole Wings And 10pc Fried Fish w/BOX FRIES

$49.99

50pc Whole Wings And 20pc Fried Fish w/BOX FRIES

$89.99
100pc Whole Wings 40pc Fried Fish w/BOX FRIES

100pc Whole Wings 40pc Fried Fish w/BOX FRIES

$149.99

10pc Fried Chicken (legs & thighs) 6pc Fried Fish w/FRIES

$21.99
20pc Fried Chicken (legs & thighs)and 10pc Fried Fish w/FRIES

20pc Fried Chicken (legs & thighs)and 10pc Fried Fish w/FRIES

$39.99

1 Entree 2 Sides

6pc Fried Mix

$14.99

6pc Whole Wings

$14.99

3pc Fried Fish

$14.99

2pc Fried Fish

$14.99

15pc Medium Shrimp

$14.99

2pc Whiting 10 Med Shrimp

$14.99

Daily Special (Fried Chicken)

8pc Whole Wings w/Fries

$11.99

10pc Whole Wings w/Fries

$13.99

8pc Legs & Thighs w/Fries

$10.99

15pc Legs & Thighs w/Fries

$14.99

Chicken & Waffles

3pc chicken & 1 waffle

$9.99

5pc chicken & 1 waffle

$12.99

9pc chicken & 2 waffle

$19.99

15pc chicken & 3 waffle

$29.99

Waffel By Pieces

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Mango

$3.99

Fresh Watermelon

$3.99

Fresh Cantaloupe

$3.99

Fresh Honeydew

$3.99

Fresh Mix Grapes

$3.99

Fresh Mix Fruit

$4.99

Beverages (Copy)

20oz Fountain

$1.89

32oz Fountain

$2.49

Bottle Juice

$2.35

Bottle Soda

$2.35

Bottle Water

$0.94

Can Soda

$0.94

Cup Ice

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6384 Coventry Way, Clinton, MD 20735

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6349 Old Branch Avenue Temple Hills, MD 20748
View restaurantnext
Via Roma
orange starNo Reviews
4531 Telfair Blvd Camp Springs, MD 20746
View restaurantnext
The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
orange starNo Reviews
4531 Telfair Blvd #202 Suitland, MD 20746
View restaurantnext
Burgers@ Apollo
orange starNo Reviews
4531 Telfair Boulevard Camp Springs, MD 20746
View restaurantnext
THE ROLLING RIB
orange starNo Reviews
9423-a Marlboro Pike Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
View restaurantnext
Magdalena's Restaurant - 6367 Livingston Road
orange starNo Reviews
6367 Livingston Road Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Clinton
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston