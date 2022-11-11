  • Home
  • Sharks Fish and Chicken2 - 124 John Barrow Road
A map showing the location of Sharks Fish and Chicken2 124 John Barrow Road

Sharks Fish and Chicken2 124 John Barrow Road

review star

No reviews yet

124 John Barrow Road

Little Rock, AR 72005

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Okra

Hush Puppies

Onion Rings

Fried Mushrooms

Fried pickles

Corn nuggets

Nachos

Regular Nachos

$4.99

Beef Nachos

$6.99

Chicken Nachos

$6.99

Steak Nachos

$6.99

Shrimp Nachos

$9.99

Fish Dinners

SM Catfish Fillet

$9.99

SM Catfish Nuggets

$6.99

SM Catfish Steak

$9.99

SM Tilapia

$9.99

SM Ocean Perch

$9.99

SM Fried Oysters

$9.99

SM Frog Legs

$9.99

SM Buffalo Fish

$9.99

LG Catfish Fillet

$12.49

LG Catfish Nuggets

$8.99

LG Catfish Steak

$12.49

LG Tilapia

$12.49

LG Ocean Perch

$12.49

LG Fried Oysters

$12.49

LG Frog Legs

$12.49

LG Buffalo Fish

$12.49

Shrimp Dinners

SM Jumbo Shrimp

$9.99

LG Jumbo Shrimp

$19.99

SM Medium Shrimp

$9.99

LG Medium Shrimp

$14.99

10 MD Shrimp Only

$4.99

MYO Combo

Pick 2 Combo

$10.99

Pick 3 Combo

$15.99

Sandwiches

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$5.59

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$5.59

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Philly

$7.99

Philly Steak

$6.49

Hamburger

$4.99

Cheeseburger

$5.79

Philly Mix Sandwich

$8.99

Sandwich Meals

Double Cheeseburger Meal

$10.49

Fish Sandwich Meal

$7.59

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Meal

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal

$7.49

Gyra Sandwich Meal

$9.99

Chicken Philly Meal

$9.49

Philly Steak Meal

$9.49

Hamburger Meal

$7.99

Cheesburger Meal

$8.79

Philly Mix Sandwich Meal

$11.49

Whole Wing Dinners

3 Wings

$5.99

4 Wing Dinner

$6.99

5 Wing Dinner

$8.99

6 Wing Dinner

$9.99

8 Wing Dinner

$11.49

10 Wing Dinner

$12.99

15 Wing Dinner

$19.99

Whole Wings Party Tray

15 Wings Only

$18.99

20 Wings

$24.99

30 Wings

$29.99

40 Wings

$42.99

50 Wings

$55.99

60 Wings

$63.99

75 Wings

$69.99

100 Wings

$109.99

Honey BBQ or Buffalo 1/2 Wings

6 1/2 Wings Dinner

$7.99

9 1/2 Wings Dinner

$9.99

12 1/2 Wings Dinner

$12.99

25 1/2 Wings ONLY

$19.99

50 1/2 Wings ONLY

$37.99

100 1/2 Wings ONLY

$69.99

Boneless Wings

6 pc Boneless Wings

$5.99

8 pc Bonless Wings

$6.99

10 pc Boneless Wings

$8.99

15 pc Boneless Wings

$13.99

20 pc Boneless Wings

$18.99

Chicken Dinners

SM Chicken Gizzards

$6.59

LG Chicken Gizzards

$7.59

SM Chicken Tenders

$7.99

LG Chicken Tenders

$8.99

SM Chicken Nuggets

$6.49

LG Chicken Nuggets

$7.49

3 Pc Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Gizzards. Only

$6.99

French Fries & Cheese Sticks

SM French Fries

$2.99

LG French Fries

$3.99

Box French Fries

$5.99

1/2 Pan French Fries

$12.99

6 pc Cheesesticks

$4.99

9 pc Cheesticks

$6.99

12 oc Cheesesticks

$9.99

Large Coleslaw

$1.99

1/2 Pan Coleslaw

$24.99

Pizza Puff

$4.99

Philly Cheese Fries

$6.99

Full Pan Fries

$24.99

Cheese fries

$4.99

Kids Meals

Kids Wings (2 pc)

$4.99

1 pc kids Catfish Filet

$5.99

10 pc kids Shrimp

$6.99

5 pc kids Nuggets

$5.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.99

Fish Salad

$5.99

Shrimp Salad

$5.99

Gyro Salad

$5.99

Philly Salad

$5.99

Chicken Salad

$5.99

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Plain Cheesecake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Cake

$3.99

By The Piece

1 pc Chicken Wing

$2.09

1 pc Fillet

$3.50

1 pc Tilapia

$3.50

1 pc Frog Leg

$2.00

1 pc Chicken Tender

$2.00

1 pc Buffalo Fish

$3.50

1 pc catfish steak

$3.50

Half Catfish Nuggets

$42.99

Sides

Mac and cheese 6oz

$2.59

Green beans

$2.59

Red beans and rice 6oz

$2.59

Corn 6oz

$2.59

Cup of cheese

$1.29

Red beans and rice 8oz

$3.99

Mac and cheese 8 oz

$3.99

Corn 8oz

$3.99

Green beans 8 oz

$3.99

4 oz Slaw

$0.99

8 oz slaw

$2.99

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.69

SM Fountain Drink

$1.79

LG Fountain Drink

$2.99

Mistic

$2.79

SM Fresh Frozen Lemonade

$2.79

LG Fresh Frozen Lemonade

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.09

Large Cup Of Ice

$0.75

M-cup Of Ice

$0.50

Family Fish & Pack

6 pc Fillet

$21.99

12 pc Fillet

$33.99

21 pc Fillet

$55.99

6 pc Catfish Steak

$21.99

12 pc Catfish Steak

$33.99

21 pc Catfish Steak

$55.99

Family Pack 49.99

$49.99

Family Pack 39.99

$39.99

10 pc Chicken Tenders

$15.99

10 pc Catfish Fillets

$27.99

4 Fillets 10 Wings w/ Fries

$19.99

Extra

Ranch

$0.50

Cup Honey Golds

$0.50

Cup BBQ

$0.50

Cup Of Cheese

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Jalapeños

$1.00

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Pickles & Onions

Picklies

Raw Onions

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

124 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, AR 72005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

