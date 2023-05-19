  • Home
  • Sharks Burger - Buda - 16649S IH 35 Frontage Road
Sharks Burger - Buda 16649S IH 35 Frontage Road

No reviews yet

16649S IH 35 Frontage Road

Buda, TX 78610

FOOD

Burgers

Build Your Own Sharks Burger

$7.29

Two Angus Beef patties. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies.

Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger

$9.99

Two Angus Beef patties topped with 3 slices of melted sharp White Cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.

Jalapeño Jack Jalapeño Burger

$9.19

Two Angus Beef patties topped with fresh grilled jalapeños and 2 slices of melted Jalapeño Jack Cheese. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.

Rise & Shine Burger

$10.59

Two Angus Beef patties topped with 2 slices of melted white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tater tots, a fried egg, and shark sauce.

Sharks Philly Cheese Burger

$9.99

Two Angus Beef patties topped with grilled red & green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with 2 slices of melted Provolone Cheese.

The Tiller

$10.59

Three Angus Beef patties, 3 slices of American Cheese, crispy bacon strips, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, jalapeños & shark sauce.

Texas BBQ Burger

$10.49

A one-third pound Angus beef burger topped with grilled jalapeños, crispy bacon, melted white cheddar cheese, crunchy fried onions and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce.

A1 Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

A 1/3 pound angus burger topped with A1 infused grilled onions and mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, A1 Mayo, crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

The Patty Melt

$9.99

A 1/3 pound Angus beef burger with two slices of American and Swiss cheese, grilled onions and your choice of sauce (Shark, BBQ, A1) on buttery Texas Toast.

Bleu Cheese Bacon Avocado Burger

$10.49

A one third pound Angus beef burger topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced Avocado, crispy bacon, lettuce tomato, red onion served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Chicken

Build Your Own Grilled Chicken

$7.29

Grilled chicken breast on a toasted Brioche bun- Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast served with crispy bacon strips, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Includes a single chicken patty drizzled in our tangy Buffalo sauce, melted Jalapeño Jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Includes a single chicken patty drizzled in our house made Honey Mustard and topped with lettuce and tomato.

Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Includes a single chicken patty drizzled in our honey BBQ sauce and topped with White Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, red onions and pickles.

Jalapeño Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Includes a single chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and our house made Jalapeño Ranch. This will also include a 2 oz dipping sauce of Jalapeño Ranch.

9 Bites

$8.59

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 1 dipping sauce.

15 Bites

$11.59

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 2 dipping sauces.

33 Bites

$24.99

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with a family order of fries or tots and 4 dipping sauces.

Kids

Junior Sharks Burger

$5.89

Single Angus Beef patty. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies. Served with fries or tots.

Junior Bites (4)

$5.89

Hand breaded and made to order chicken tenderloins served with fries or tots and 1 dipping sauce.

Corn Dog Bites (5)

$5.89

5 mini corn dog bites served with fries or tots.

Grilled Cheese

$5.89

Buttered Texas Toast with 4 melted slices of American Cheese & cut in half. Served with fries or tots.

Side Order Favorites

Shark Teeth (Onion Rings)

$3.99Out of stock

Only available on Tuesdays! Deep fried onions coated in our in-house Shark Spice.

Fries

$2.49

Tots

$2.49

Family Fry

$6.50

Family Tot

$6.50

Side Jalapeño Ranch (2oz)

$0.79

Side Shark Sauce (2oz)

$0.79

Side Ranch (2 oz)

$0.79

Side BBQ (2 oz)

$0.79

Side Honey Mustard (2 oz)

$0.79

Side Buffalo (2 oz)

$0.79

Side Roasted Jalapenos (2 oz)

$0.79

Side of Bacon

$1.49

Side of Pickles

$0.25

Single Chicken Breast

$2.40

Single Patty

$1.49

Side of Avocado

$0.99

Drinks

24 oz Sweet Tea

$0.99

24 oz Unsweet Tea

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

16649S IH 35 Frontage Road, Buda, TX 78610

Directions

Main pic

