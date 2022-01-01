  • Home
Sharky's American Grill 126 Vintage Park Boulevard

No reviews yet

126 Vintage Park Boulevard

Houston, TX 77070

Popular Items

White Shark Broiled Platter
Southwest Mahi-Mahi Tacos
Jambalaya Pasta

Appetizers

Shark Bites-5 count

$13.99

Shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, then lightly fried, brushed with BBQ sauce and served with chipotle sauce

Shark Bites-8 count

$16.99

Shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, then lightly fried, brushed with BBQ sauce and served with chipotle sauce

Bucket of Shrimp-1/2 pound

$11.99

Bucket of Shrimp- 1 pound

$18.99

Peel and Eat Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce

M.O.B (Man Over Board)

$9.99

Lightly fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Shark Bait-Fried Calamari

$11.99

Calamari served with marinara and a creamy horseradish sauce

Tostada Ceviche

$11.99

2 ceviche tostadas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro and sour cream. Served with a Valentina sauce

Wipeout

$8.99Out of stock

Queso, Salsa & Chips

Fish Bobbers

$5.99

5 hushpuppies with honey butter

Fried Gator

$12.99

Cajun battered alligator bites served with ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Battered pickles served with ranch dressing

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Onion battered green beans served with ranch dressing

Fried Okra

$7.99

Golden Brown Okra Nuggets, Served with Ranch

Treasure Chest Combo

$17.99

Combo of four shark bites, three M.O.B., popcorn shrimp, shrimply irresistible fondue and four toasted garlic bread

Shrimply Irresistible Fondue

$13.99

Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in a cheese dip, served with toasted garlic bread

Soups

Shrimp Gumbo- a cup

$7.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Shrimp Gumbo- a bowl

$9.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Seafood Gumbo- a cup

$7.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Seafood Gumbo- a bowl

$9.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo- a cup

$7.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo- a bowl

$9.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Captain Marty's Whiskey Crab-a cup

$7.50

A creamy savory bisque with blue crab garnished with chopped tomatoes and chives

Captain Marty's Whiskey Crab-a bowl

$9.50

A creamy savory bisque with blue crab garnished with chopped tomatoes and chives

Fried

Shrimp Boat- 8 count

$13.99

Breaded shrimp served with fries, cocktail & tartar sauce

Shrimp Boat- 12 count

$16.99

Breaded shrimp served with fries, cocktail & tartar sauce

English Fish & Chips

$17.99

Beer battered cod served with fries and tartar sauce

The Trot Line

$16.99

Three breaded catfish filets served with fries and tartar sauce

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$15.99

Seven coconut crusted shrimp served with fries and Hawaiian pineapple plum sauce

Shrimp & Chicken Tenders

$16.99

Six shrimp & four chicken tenderloins served with fries, cocktail, tartar sauce and honey mustard

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Six chicken tenders served with fries, Texas toast and applewood cream gravy

Pirate Smith Platter

$15.99

Boneless or Bone-in Wings (6) & Drumettes (5) topped in your choice of flavor

Whale Shark Platter

$23.99

Seafood stuffed crab balls (3), fried shrimp (4), seafood stuffed shrimp (1), catfish, oysters (4) and hushpuppies (2) served with coleslaw, fries, cocktail & tartar sauce

The Jaws Shrimp Platter

$20.99

Fried shrimp (5), coconut shrimp (4), grilled shrimp (5) and popcorn shrimp served with fries & coleslaw

Hook, Line & Sinker Platter

$18.99

Breaded catfish, breaded oysters (4) and shrimp (4) served with fries, cocktail, tartar sauce & coleslaw

Salads

California Chicken Cobb

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with applewood smoked bacon, diced chicken, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, bleu-cheese crumbles and baby corn, served with bleu-cheese dressing

Sharky's Vineyard House Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, bleu-cheese crumbles and candy walnuts served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Coral Reef Wedge

$10.99

Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes and bleu-cheese crumbles served with bleu-cheese dressing

Crisp Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens with chopped crisp chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens with grilled chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing

California Seafood Cobb

$16.99

Mixed greens topped with applewood smoked bacon, shrimp, blue crab claw meat, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, bleu-cheese crumbles and baby corn, served with bleu-cheese dressing

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, jicama, topped with broiled salmon and fried tortilla strips, served with a spicy chipotle vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Julius Caesar

$12.99

Romaine lettuce served with grilled chicken, tossed in our homemade Sharky’s Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

Grilled

White Shark Broiled Platter

$21.99

Broiled tilapia, shrimp, seafood stuffed shrimp, seafood cake and shrimp scampi

Upstream Salmon

$19.99

Broiled salmon filet topped with citrus butter

Macadamia Nut Crusted Mahi-Mahi

$21.99

Mahi-mahi encrusted with macadamia nuts topped with citrus butter

Paddle Wheels

$15.99

Ten broiled shrimp topped with citrus butter

St. Charles Louisiana Catfish

$17.99

Broiled or blackened catfish topped with shrimp and andouille sausage in a spicy cream sauce

Surfside Combo

$17.99

Six broiled shrimp and two catfish fillets topped with citrus butter

Broiled Redfish

$21.99

Redfish filet topped with citrus butter

Blackened Redfish

$21.99

Redfish filet topped with citrus butter

Rod & Reel

$15.99

Broiled tilapia filets topped with citrus butter

Shark Bite Dinner

$17.99

Six shark bites with chipotle sauce

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccine

$16.99

Broiled or blackened chicken, served over fettuccine alfredo, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes with garlic bread

Shrimp Fettuccine

$16.99

Broiled or blackened shrimp, served over fettuccine alfredo, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes with garlic bread

Jambalaya Pasta

$17.99

Penne pasta tossed in a spicy cajun cream sauce with red & green bell peppers, andouille sausage, shrimp and chicken, garnished with parsley and served with garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed with white wine, lemon, garlic, red onions and a touch of cream, served with pasta

Burgers

Tiger Shark Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef

Mako Shark Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef, applewood smoked bacon and American cheese

California White Tip Shark

$14.99

1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef, avocado, applewood smoked bacon and Swiss cheese

Great White Shark

$18.99

1 lb of certified angus beef stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with Sharky’s chipotle sauce and applewood smoked bacon

Bleu Shark Burger

$13.99

1/2 lb of certified angus beef stuffed with bleu-cheese, topped with caramelized onions (regular toppings not included)

The Texas Melt

$12.99

1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef smothered in cowboy candy and Swiss cheese, served on Texas toast (regular toppings not included)

Seafood Tacos, Po-Boys, Sandwiches, & More

Cabo Tacos

$13.99

Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of broiled, blackened or beer battered tilapia topped with red cabbage, jicama, cilantro, baja sauce and Sharky’s rice

Southwest Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$17.99

2 soft corn tortillas filled with broiled or blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with chipotle coleslaw and jack cheese

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.99

fried popcorn shrimp served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries

Fried Catfish Po-Boy

$12.99

fried catfish served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries

Fried Crawfish Po-Boy

$12.99

fried crawfish served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$14.99

fried oysters served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries

Combo Po-Boy

$14.99

Choice of 2 (catfish, oysters, crawfish, or shrimp) served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

choice of Fried, blackened, or broiled chicken in a jalapeno and cheddar tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic jalapeno ranch dressing and fries

Shrimp Wrap

$11.99

choice of Fried, blackened, or broiled popcorn shrimp in a jalapeno and cheddar tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic jalapeno ranch dressing and fries

Crawfish Étouffée

$17.99

blackened crawfish tails in Etouffee served with white rice

Steak & Chicken

Big Sailor Beef Skewer

$26.99

Sand Bar Chicken

$18.99

2 broiled or parmesan crusted chicken topped with artichoke hearts, spinach and mushrooms

Harbor Side Chicken

$17.99

2 broiled chicken breast topped with jack cheese, bacon strips, tomatoes and onions

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99

Sharky's Rice

$3.99

fluffy pilaf rice

Side Salad

$4.99

mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, and chopped cucumbers

Green Beans

$4.99

sauteed green beans lightly seasoned

Fries

$4.99

crunchy french fries

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

sauteed carrots and green beans lightly seasoned

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

creamy mashed potatoes

Asparagus

$5.99

grilled and lightly seasoned asparagus

Onion Rings

$5.99

large fresh cut fried onion rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

savory sweet potato fries

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

mashed potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon and chives

White Rice

$1.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Truffle fries

$7.99

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

The Pirates & Little Shrimp

$7.99

Twin Mini Tiger Shark

$7.99

Pasta

$7.99

The Jolly Roger

$7.99

Shark Bait

$7.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Mini me Ballpark

$7.99

Lil Shrimps

$7.99

Pirates Parrot

$7.99

Sharky's Build a Shark

$2.99

rice crispy treat shark dessert with an assortment of decorations to create your own sharky identity

I scream you scream scoop

$2.99

one scoop of chocolate or vanilla ice cream

Dessert

Mt. Fuji

$8.99

Colossal cheesecake topped with your choice of one topping: strawberry, blueberry or cherry

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Tart custard on top of a graham cracker and butter crust

I Scream, You Scream Scoop

$6.99

Two scoops of chocolate or vanilla ice cream with your choice of one topping: strawberry, blueberry, cherry, caramel or hot fudge

Black Sand Beach-Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.99

Rich chocolate cake with chocolate mousse in between layers

Krakatoa Brownie

$8.99

A large warmed brownie with vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel, chocolate sauce and chopped walnuts

Island Delight-Banana Cream Pie

$7.99

A creamy pie made with fresh bananas, vanilla cream and vanilla wafers topped with whipped cream and foster sauce

Ice Cream Float

$6.99

Ala Carte

Cod Filet

$5.00

Tilapia Filet

$6.00

Catfish Filet

$7.00

Red Fish Filet

$12.00

1 Burger Patty

$5.00

1 Fish Taco

$6.00

1 Mahi Mahi Taco

$7.00

1 Salmon Filet

$12.00

1 Coconut shrimp

$2.00

LA Cream Sauce

$6.00

1/4 Shrimp Grilled

$2.25

1/4 Shrimp Fried

$2.25

1/4 Stuffed Shrimp

$2.75

3 Crab Balls

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Garlic Toast

$2.50

Crab Cakes

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Family Meals

Shrimp Boat Family Dinner

$39.90

Off Menu Items

Oysters on the Shell-1/2 Dozen

$12.99

Oysters on the Shell- 1 Dozen

$18.99

Oyster Bay

$12.99

Flat Bread Crab Pizza

$12.99

N/A Bevs

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Power Aid

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Apple

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Wine by the Glass

House Cabernet

$8.00

Mad Fish Shiraz

$9.00

House Chardonnay

$8.00

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Sand Point Moscato

$8.00

Los Morros Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Bulletin

$9.00

Wine by the Bottle

Austin Hope Cabernet

$49.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$48.00

Conundrum Blend

$39.00

Caymus Grand Durif Petite Syrah

$48.00

Schooner Malbec Blend

$45.00

Quilt Napa Cabernet

$44.00

Hess Panthera Chardonnay

$39.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Chateau Puech-Haut Argali Rose

$38.00

Bottle/Can

Ghost in the Machine-BTL

$8.00

Blue Moon-BTL

$6.00

Yuengling Flight-BTL

$6.00

Stella Artois-BTL

$6.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.00

Ranch Water Can

$2.00

Neko Bandito Can

$2.00

Ecider Can

$2.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Dos XX BTL

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Negra Modelo- BTL

$5.00

Draft

Karbach Love Street-16 oz.

$5.00

Karbach Love Street-23 oz.

$7.00

Eureka Heights-16 oz.

$5.00

Eureka Heights-23oz.

$7.00

Heineken-16 oz.

$6.00

Heineken.-23 oz.

$8.00

Paradigm Unforgotten Blonde-16 oz.

$6.00

Paradigm Unforgotten Blonde-23 oz.

$7.50

Blue Moon-16 oz.

$6.00

Blue Moon -23 oz.

$8.00

Firemans #4-16 oz.

$6.00

Firemans #4-23 oz.

$7.50

Saint Arnold Dry Cider-16 oz.

$6.00

Passion F EastCider-23 oz.

$7.00

Passion F Eastcider-16 oz.

$5.00

Saint Arnold Art Car-23 oz.

$7.50

Yuengling Flight-16 oz.

$5.00

Yuengling Flight-23 oz.

$7.00

Karbach Hopadillo-16 oz.

$6.00

Karbach Hopadillo-23 oz.

$8.00

Lawn Mower- 16 oz.

$6.00

Citrus Got Real-23 oz.

$7.50

Yuengling Tradtl.-16 oz.

$5.50

Yuengling Tradtl.-23 oz.

$7.00

Karbach Crawford Bock-16 oz.

$6.00

Karbach Crawford Bock-23 oz.

$7.50

Shiner Bock-16 oz.

$6.00

Shiner Bock-23 oz.

$7.50

Bruja's Brew-16 oz.

$6.00

Bruja's Brew-23 oz.

$7.50

Voodoo Ranger-16oz.

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger-23 oz.

$8.00

Michelob Ultra-16 oz.

$5.00

Michelob Ultra-23 oz.

$7.00

Bud Light-16 oz.

$5.00

Bud Light-23 oz.

$7.00

Coors Light-16 oz.

$5.00

Coors Light-23 oz.

$7.00

Miller Light-16 oz.

$5.00

Miller Light-23 oz.

$6.50

Pacifico-16 oz.

$6.00

Pacifico-23 oz.

$7.50

Modelo Especial-16 oz.

$6.00

Modelo Especial-23 oz.

$8.00

Dos XX-16 oz.

$6.00

Dos XX-23 oz.

$8.00

Paradigm Oct Fest-16 oz.

$6.00

Paradigm Oct Fest -23

$8.00

Big Wave 16 Oz

$3.50

Art Car 16 Oz

$5.00

Lawnmower 23 Oz

$6.50

Yellow Rose 16 Oz

$6.00

Yellow Rose-23 Oz

$8.00

Vodka

Nue(Well Vodka)

$6.00

3 Olives-Cherry

$7.00

3 Olives-Vanilla

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Deep Eddy-lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy-Grapefruit

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Gin

Taka(Well Gin)

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bloom

$8.00

Rum

Ron Rio(Well Rum)

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu Strawberry

$8.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$8.00

Tequila

Juarez(Well Tequila)

$6.00

Avion 44

$25.00Out of stock

Casa Amigos

$12.00

Corralejo

$8.00Out of stock

Don Juilo 1942

$30.00

Herradura Anejo

$11.00Out of stock

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Teremana

$20.00Out of stock

Tequila Blanco Gluten Free

Whiskey

TW Samuels (Well Whiskey)

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal-Apple

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Buchanans

Scotch/Bourbon

Clan Mcgregor(Well Scotch)

$6.00

Chivas Regal 12

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Macallan 12

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Glenlivet Founders R

$10.00

Glenlivet Caribbean R

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Gold Schlager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Hennessey

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

126 Vintage Park Boulevard, Houston, TX 77070

Directions

