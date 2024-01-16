Sharky's Pub & Grub
400 S Johnson drive
Nevada, MO 64772
FOOD
SHARK BITES
- 1/2 Order Cheese Balls$5.50
- 1/2 Order Wagon Wheels$5.50
- BBQ Pork Nachos$12.99
Pile of fresh tortilla chips loaded with queso, pulled pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, sour cream & shredded cheese.
- Big Bang Shrimp App$10.99
Hand-breaded shrimp fried and tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce.
- Big Fin Tenders$10.99
Chicken tenders tossed in our homemade breading, fried and served with our hand-cut homemade fries.
- Boneless Wangs$9.99+
- Calamari$12.99
Calamari steak breaded and fried golden brown. Served with pesto & orange horseradish sauce.
- Caribbean Tenders$9.99
Chicken tenders, marinated and grilled in a mild Caribbean jerk sauce.
- Cheese Balls$9.99
Fried pepper jack cheese balls.
- Chips & Salsa$7.99
- Crabby Patties$13.99
Maryland style crab cakes served over a bed of cabbage drizzle with jalapeño cream sauce.
- Fried Shrooms$10.99
- Irish Nachos$9.99
Homemade fries smothered in cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeños & chives served with ranch.
- Loaded Boneless Wangs$10.99
Boneless wings topped with shredded cheese, bacon, red onion & chives.
- Mako Nachos$10.99+
Pile of fresh tortilla chips loaded with queso, seasoned taco meat, tomato, chives, black olive & sour cream.
- O'Rings$8.99
- Potato Skins$10.99
Topped with shredded cheese, bacon & chives.
- Shrimp Diablo$13.99
6 shrimp with a thin slice of jalapeño pepper wrapped in bacon. Served with chipotle ranch.
- Southwest Egg Rolls$9.99
Spicy blend of chicken, cheddar, corn & beans served with chipotle ranch.
- Spin Art Dip$11.99
- Texas Wagon Wheels$9.99
Combo of fried pickles and japs.
- Wangs$7.99+
- 1\2 Shooms$5.00
GREAT WHITE ENTREES
- 10 oz Sirloin$18.99
Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.
- 14 oz Rib-Eye$27.99
Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.
- Beef Tips$18.99+
Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.
- Blackened Salmon$20.99
Served on a bed of jerk rice topped with sweet Thai chili mango salsa, served with grilled veggies. Served with side salad.
- Catfish Dinner$16.99
Served with hand cut fries, 4oz. Of coleslaw & 2oz. Of tarter sauce and side salad.
- Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner$15.99
Topped with country-style white gravy. Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.
- Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$15.99
Topped with country-style white gravy. Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.
- Chicken Tender Dinner$13.99
Country-style white gravy on the side. Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.
- Fish 'N Fries$15.99
Served with side salad, hand-cut fries, 4oz. Coleslaw & 2oz. Tarter sauce.
- Grilled Tilapia$18.99
Served over a bed of jerk rice with a side of grilled veggies & side salad.
- Hamburger Steak Dinner$15.99
Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.
- Pork Chop$19.99
Served with side salad, one side and Texas toast.
- Teriyaki Glazed Chicken$16.99
Grilled chicken served over a bed of rice, topped with grilled onion & peppers, shredded cheddar cheese and teriyaki glaze. Served with a side salad & grilled veggies.
MAC
- Beef Tip Mac$14.99
Sharky’s homemade Mac topped with beef tips, shredded cheese, sautéed mushroom, onion & pepper. Drizzled with A1 steak sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$11.99
Sharky’s homemade Mac topped with fried or grilled chicken, shredded cheese & breadcrumbs. Drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac$11.99
Topped with fried or grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon & bread crumbs. Drizzled with ranch dressing.
- Chicken Parm Mac$11.99
Topped with fried chicken, shredded mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, Italian herbs, garlic seasoning, marinara sauce & bread crumbs.
- OG Mac$9.99
Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon & japs.
- The Taco Mac$10.99
Topped with taco meat, shredded cheese & pico. Drizzled with sour cream & served with tortilla chips.
- The Veg Mac$10.99
Topped with grilled veggies, mushrooms, peppers & onions, garlic seasoning, shredded cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese & bread crumbs.
PASTA
- Beef Tip Pasta Marinara$18.99
6 oz. Of beef tips, marinara, grilled mushroom.
- Chicken Marinara$17.99
Fried chicken with melted mozzarella over marinara sauce.
- Pasta Alfredo$17.99
Choice of grilled shrimp or chicken tossed with sun dried tomato pesto Alfredo sauce.
- Seafood Pasta Alfredo$18.99
Grilled shrimp & scallops tossed with sun dried tomato pesto Alfredo sauce.
- Voodoo Pasta$17.99
Grilled chicken & shrimp, spicy voodoo cream sauce, grilled bell pepper and mozzarella.
COW PATTIES & YARD BIRDS
- Big Shark$12.99
Shredded lettuce, Lockwood (1000 Island) & bacon.
- Cheeseburger in Paradise$13.99
Guacamole, queso, salsa & sour cream.
- Day Tripper$12.99
Mushroom & Swiss cheese.
- Get Back Jack$12.99
Grilled peppers & Onions with pepper jack cheese.
- Hey Jude$12.99
Pineapple, japs & Swiss cheese
- Mac Attack$13.99
Sharky’s homemade Mac n cheese & American cheese.
- Queen of my Double Trailer$13.99
A1 steak sauce, grilled red onion, bacon & shredded cheddar cheese served on Texas toast.
- Ring of Fire$13.99
Topped with pulled pork, Siracha sauce, pepper jack cheese & an onion ring.
- Tangled up in Blue$12.99
Topped with blue cheese crumbles & served with side of ranch.
- The Cheesy$11.99
Swiss & American cheese
- The Elvis$13.99
Creamy peanut butter, sliced ham & bacon drizzled with honey.
- The Hudson$13.99
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, red onion & BBQ sauce topped with an onion ring.
- The Humpty$13.99
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese & Grilled red onion.
- The Lockwood$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. (No cheese)
- The Lug$17.99
Double Decker burger, Swiss cheese, bacon, red onion, smoked BBQ brisket, an onion ring & chili.
QUESADILLAS
- Beef Tip Quesadilla$15.99
Sharky’s famous beef tips, shredded cheese, grilled peppers & onions.
- Brisket Quesadilla$12.99
Brisket, bbq sauce, pickles & shredded cheese.
- Island Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled chicken, Caribbean berry sauce, japs & shredded cheese.
- Spinach Quesadilla$10.99
Spin art dip, shredded cheese & japs.
- Taco Quesadilla$12.99
Seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato.
GOING GREEN
- BCA Salad$10.99+
Mixed greens, blackened chicken, avocado, tomato & Cucumbers. Served with Texas toast.
- Beef Tip Salad$16.99+
Sharky’s famous beef tips over mixed greens. Topped with tomato, carrots, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, croutons, bacon bits & red onion. With a side of Texas toast.
- Caesar$7.99+
Fresh romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons & red onion. Served with side of Texas toast.
- Chef Salad$10.99+
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, egg, tomato, bacon bits, cucumber, carrots, shredded cheese & croutons. Served with side of Texas toast.
- Cobb$10.99+
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, egg & avocado. Served with side of Texas toast.
- Firecracker Chicken$10.99+
Buffaloed chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, celery, tomato & blue cheese crumbles. Served with side of Texas toast.
- House Salad$8.99+
Mixed greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, shredded cheese, croutons, bacon bits & red onion. Served with side of Texas toast.
- Salmon Caesar$15.99+
Blackened salmon, fresh romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons & red onion. Served with side of Texas toast
- SOS Salad$10.99+
Mixed greens, almonds, mandarin oranges, fried chicken tenders, tomato, chive & Asian noodles. Served with side of Texas toast.
- Taco Salad$10.99+
Mixed greens, tomato, chives, black olives, shredded cheese, sour cream & salsa served in a crispy tortilla bowl with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with side of Texas toast.
SAMMIES
- BCA Sammie$13.99
Grilled or blackened chicken breast topped with shredded lettuce & sliced avocado, drizzled with avocado aioli. Served on brioche bun.
- Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Grilled or fried chicken breast with buffalo sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, blue cheese crumbles & pepper jack cheese. Served on brioche bun.
- Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
CFC served on brioche bun.
- Chicken Philly$13.99
Grilled chicken, grilled peppers & onions with Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun.
- Cuban$13.99
Roasted pork loin, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, Mayo & honey mustard on a hoagie bun.
- Hot Ham 'N Cheddar$12.99
Shaved ham & American cheese on toasted wheat.
- Mac N Cheese Grilled Cheese$11.99
Served on Texas toast.
- Mammies BLT$11.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & homemade Lockwood dressing served on Texas toast.
- Patty Melt$13.99
8oz. Burger, grilled onions & American cheese on toasted rye bread.
- Philly$13.99
Fresh smoked brisket, grilled peppers & onions with Swiss cheese on toasted hoagie bun.
- Pork Tender$13.99
Breaded pork tenderloin, lettuce, onions & pickles on brioche bun. Mayo on side.
- Reuben$12.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Lockwood dressing & Swiss cheese. Served on toasted rye bread.
- Shark Club$13.99
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & mayo on toasted wheat bread.
- Smoked French Dip$13.99
Smoked brisket with Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie. Served with a side of Au Jus.
- The Ditto$13.99
Smoked brisket, grilled peppers & onions and American cheese on toasted Texas toast. BBQ sauce on side.
- Turkey Jerk$12.99
Sliced turkey, Jamaican jerk sauce & Sharky’s homemade slaw, drizzled with avocado aioli. Served on hoagie bun.
- Turkey Melt$12.99
Sliced turkey & Swiss on toasted wheat
SIDES
- Big Baker$3.99
- Cottage Cheese$2.99
- Fries$2.99
- Grilled Veggies$3.99
- Jerk Rice$3.99
- Loaded Baker$5.99
- Loaded Skillet Potatoes$5.99
- Mac N Cheese$4.99
- Mash Pot Gvy$4.50
- Pepper Chips$3.99
- Side Caesar$4.99
- Side Cheese Balls$4.50
- Side Chips N Salsa$3.99
- Side Onion Rings$3.99
- Side Salad$4.99
- Side Wagon Wheels$4.50
- Skillet Potatoes$3.99
- Slaw$2.99
- Suzie Q's$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Twice Baked Taters$3.99
- Big Bang Shrimp Taco$12.99
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce, shredded cabbage, shredded cheese & pick on a flour tortilla.
- Cabo Fish Taco$12.99
Grilled, blackened or hand-breaded tilapia, shredded cheese, jalapeño cream sauce, shredded cabbage & pick in a flour tortilla.
- Carne Asada Taco$13.99
Grilled steak tips, shredded cabbage, shredded cheese & pick served on flour tortillas.
- Corona Shrimp Taco$12.99
Grilled, barbecued, or hand-breaded shrimp, shredded cheese, jalapeño cream sauce, shredded cabbage & pico served in a flour tortilla.
- Tequila Lime Chicken Taco$10.99
Grilled chicken, tequila lime glaze, shredded cabbage, cilantro, jalapeño cream sauce, shredded cheese & pico in a flour tortilla.
WRAPS
- BBQ Wrap$12.99
Sharky’s fresh smoked brisket, bell pepper, lettuce, shredded cheese & onion in a flour tortilla.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, red onion & chipotle ranch in a flour tortilla.
- Cali Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato & chipotle ranch in a flour tortilla.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken Caesar salad, red onion & Parmesan cheese in a flour tortilla.
- Salmon Caesar Wrap$14.99
Blackened salmon, Caesar salad, red onion & Parmesan cheese in a flour tortilla.
- SOS Wrap$12.99
Fried chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, almonds, mandarin oranges, chive, tomato, Asian noodles & Asian ginger vinaigrette.
- Southwest Turkey Wrap$12.99
Turkey, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, red onion & honey mustard in a flour tortilla.
- The Brady$13.99
Wussaqued fried chicken, Mac n cheese, shredded cheese, bacon & ranch in a flour tortilla.
CONDIMENTS/EXTRAS
- 2oz Marinara$0.50
- 2oz Ranch$0.50
- 2oz Chip Ranch$0.50
- 2 Oz BBQ$0.50
- 2oz Honey Mustard$0.50
- 2oz Sour Cream$0.50
- 2oz Salsa$0.50
- 2oz Mayo$0.50
- 2oz Swt Chili$0.50
- 2oz Liquid Butter$0.25
- 2oz Buffalo$0.50
- 2oz Honey Buffalo$0.50
- 2oz Buffaqued$0.50
- 2oz Jamaican Jerk$0.50
- 2oz Wuss$0.50
- 2oz Berry Buffaqued$0.50
- 2oz Teriyaki$0.50
- 2oz LYAU$0.50
- 2oz Berry$0.50
- 2oz Avocado Aoli$0.50
- 2oz Fish Sauce$0.50
- 2oz Ceasar$0.50
- 2oz Lockwood$0.50
- 2oz Tartar$0.50
- 2oz French$0.50
- 2oz Asian Ginger$0.50
- 2oz Raspberry Vinegarette$0.50
- 2oz Blue Chez$0.50
- 2oz Italian$0.50
- 2oz Guac$0.75
- 2oz Queso$0.75
- 2oz Balsamic Vinegarette$0.50
- MOP$3.00
- 2oz Japs$0.50
- Bacon$1.00
- Egg$1.00
- Avocado$1.00
- LTOP$2.00
- Lettuce$0.50
- Onion$0.50
- Tomato$0.50
- 2oz Pickles$0.50
- Grilled Onion$1.00
- Grilled Peppers$1.00
- Grilled Mushrooms$1.00
- 2oz Shredded Chez$0.50
- Cucumber$0.50
- Celery$0.50
- 2oz Bacon Bits$0.50
- 2oz Chives$0.50
- 4oz Marinara$1.00
- Add Chili$2.00
- Add Brisket$3.00
- Add Pork$3.00
- 4oz Ranch$1.00
- 4oz Chip Ranch$1.00
- 4oz BBQ$1.00
- 4oz Honey Mustard$1.00
- 4oz Sour Cream$1.00
- 4oz Salsa$1.00
- 4oz Mayo$1.00
- 4oz Swt Chili$1.00
- 4oz Liquid Butter$0.50
- 4oz Buffalo$1.00