Sharky’s Pub & Grub- Iola

review star

No reviews yet

112 s Washington ave

Iola, KS 66749

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wangs
Funnel Cake Fries
The Cheesy

SHARK BITES

Wangs

$7.99+
Boneless Wangs

Boneless Wangs

$8.99+
Loaded Boneless Wangs

Loaded Boneless Wangs

$10.99

Big Fin Tenders

$9.99
Calamari

Calamari

$10.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.99

Spin Art Dip

$10.99
BBQ Pork Nachos

BBQ Pork Nachos

$11.99
Big Bang Shrimp App

Big Bang Shrimp App

$9.99
O'Rings

O'Rings

$8.99
Fried Shrooms

Fried Shrooms

$9.99
Shrimp Diablo

Shrimp Diablo

$11.99
Cheese Balls

Cheese Balls

$9.99

Crabby Patties

$11.99

Mako Nachos

$15.99+
Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$9.99
Texas Wagon Wheels

Texas Wagon Wheels

$9.99

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.99

Caribbean Tenders

$8.99
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

1/2 Order Cheese Balls

$4.50

1/2 Order Wagon Wheels

$4.50

GREAT WHITE ENTREES

Beef Tips

Beef Tips

$17.99+

10 oz Sirloin

$17.99
14 oz Rib-Eye

14 oz Rib-Eye

$26.99

Pork Chop

$18.99

Grilled Tilapia

$17.99

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.99
Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.99
Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$18.99
Catfish Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$15.99
Fish 'N Fries

Fish 'N Fries

$14.99

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

$15.99

MAC

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$10.99

OG Mac

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$10.99
Chicken Parm Mac

Chicken Parm Mac

$10.99

The Taco Mac

$9.99
Beef Tip Mac

Beef Tip Mac

$13.99

The Veg Mac

$9.99

PASTA

Beef Tip Pasta Marinara

Beef Tip Pasta Marinara

$17.99

Pasta Alfredo

$16.99
Seafood Pasta Alfredo

Seafood Pasta Alfredo

$17.99

Chicken Marinara

$16.99
Voodoo Pasta

Voodoo Pasta

$16.99

COW PATTIES & YARD BIRDS

The Lockwood

The Lockwood

$8.99
The Cheesy

The Cheesy

$10.99
Day Tripper

Day Tripper

$11.99

Mac Attack

$12.99

Big Shark

$11.99
Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire

$12.99

Tangled up in Blue

$11.99
Get Back Jack

Get Back Jack

$11.99
Cheeseburger in Paradise

Cheeseburger in Paradise

$12.99
The Humpty

The Humpty

$12.99
The Lug

The Lug

$16.99
The Hudson

The Hudson

$12.99
Hey Jude

Hey Jude

$11.99
Queen of my Double Trailer

Queen of my Double Trailer

$12.99
The Elvis

The Elvis

$12.99

QUESADILLAS

Island Quesadilla

Island Quesadilla

$11.99

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.99Out of stock

Taco Quesadilla

$11.99
Spinach Quesadilla

Spinach Quesadilla

$9.99

Beef Tip Quesadilla

$13.99

GOING GREEN

House Salad

$7.99+

Salmon Caesar

$13.99+

Firecracker Chicken

$9.99+
Beef Tip Salad

Beef Tip Salad

$14.99+

Cobb

$9.99+

Caesar

$6.99+
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99+
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99+
SOS Salad

SOS Salad

$9.99+
BCA Salad

BCA Salad

$9.99+

SAMMIES

Shark Club

Shark Club

$11.99
Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Turkey Jerk

$10.99
Pork Tender

Pork Tender

$11.99
Philly

Philly

$11.99Out of stock
BCA Sammie

BCA Sammie

$11.99
Smoked French Dip

Smoked French Dip

$11.99Out of stock
Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$10.99

Hot Ham 'N Cheddar

$10.99
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Mammies BLT

$9.99
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.99
The Ditto

The Ditto

$11.99Out of stock
Mac N Cheese Grilled Cheese

Mac N Cheese Grilled Cheese

$9.99
Cuban

Cuban

$11.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99
Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$11.99

SIDES

Grilled Veggies

$3.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Slaw

$2.99

Twice Baked Taters

$3.99
Fries

Fries

$2.99

Pepper Chips

$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Skillet Potatoes

$3.99

Big Baker

$3.99
Loaded Baker

Loaded Baker

$5.99

Side Caesar

$4.99
Suzie Q's

Suzie Q's

$3.99Out of stock

Jerk Rice

$3.99

Side Chips N Salsa

$3.99
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Cheese Balls

$4.50

Side Wagon Wheels

$4.50

Mash Pot Gvy

$4.50

Loaded Skillet Potatoes

$5.99

SLIDERS

Baja Fish

$9.99

Mini Cow Patty Sliders

$8.99
Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.99

Brisket Sliders

$8.99Out of stock

TACOS

Cabo Fish Taco

Cabo Fish Taco

$11.99

Corona Shrimp Taco

$11.99
Tequila Lime Chicken Taco

Tequila Lime Chicken Taco

$9.99
Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$12.99
Big Bang Shrimp Taco

Big Bang Shrimp Taco

$11.99

WRAPS

Cali Wrap

$10.99
Luther's BBQ Wrap

Luther's BBQ Wrap

$10.99Out of stock
Southwest Turkey Wrap

Southwest Turkey Wrap

$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Salmon Caesar Wrap

$12.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99
The Brady

The Brady

$11.99

SOS Wrap

$10.99

SOUP/CHILI

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Landshark Chili

$3.99+

LITTLE SHARKS

Cash’s Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Miranda’s Tenders

$6.99
Chance’s Cheese Pizza

Chance’s Cheese Pizza

$6.99
Molly’s Cheese Quesadilla

Molly’s Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Colt’s Burgers

$6.99

Katlyn’s PB&J

$6.99

Cade’s Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Hobb’s Corn Doggies

$6.99

Karleigh’s Pasta

$6.99

DESSERTS

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Sodas

Diet Coke

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Orange Fanta

$2.69

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.69

Mello Yello

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Sweet/Iced Tea

$2.69

Raspberry Tea

$2.69

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Water

Fall drink menu

Autumn Rum Punch

$8.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$11.00

Autumn Mule

$10.00

Apples To Apples Mule

$10.00

Cran Apple Margarita

$9.00

Cranberry Mule

$10.00

Honey Crisp Sangria

$11.00

Oh My Gourd Mule

$10.00

The In Cider

$11.00

The Big Apple

$9.00

That Basic Bitch

$8.00

On The Rum

$11.00

Piece Of The Pie

$11.00

Thanksgiving Margarita

$9.00

Spice Spice Baby

$9.00

Pumpkin Piie Shot

$6.00

Apple Pie Shot

$6.00

Smart Ass

$10.00

Monday Specials

Pot Roast

$9.00

Tuesday Specials

Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.00

Wednesday Specials

Pot Roast

$9.00

Fried chicken bowl

$9.00

Thursday Specials

The Lockwood

$8.00

The Cheesy

$8.00

Day Tripper

$8.00

Mac Attack

$8.00

Big Shark

$8.00

Ring of Fire

$8.00

Tangled up in Blue

$8.00

Get Back Jack

$8.00

Cheeseburger in Paradise

$8.00

The Humpty

$8.00

The Hudson

$8.00

Hey Jude

$8.00

Queen of my Double Trailer

$8.00

The Elvis

$8.00

Friday Specials

Fish & Fries

$9.00

SHIRTS

T-shirt-Dark Blue

$25.00

T-shirt- Red

$25.00

T-shirt- Bright Blue

$25.00

T-shirt- Grey

$25.00

T-shirt- Purple

$25.00

Fleece vest

$38.00

Fleece jacket

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

112 s Washington ave, Iola, KS 66749

