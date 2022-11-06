Sharky's Waterfront Grill 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway

Restaurant info

A Restaurant On The Water That Specializes In Seafood? Imagine That! Well, We Did! Sharky’s Is The Freshest Restaurant On The Water And Serves The Freshest Seafood This Side Of The Harbor! But Wait—There’s More! Knowing That Man Cannot Live On Seafood Alone—You’ll Find The Best Burgers In Kingwood (We Dare You To Try The Great White Shark Burger) As Well As A Bountiful Selection Of Sandwiches, Salads Or Gumbo—And Did We Mention The Desserts?! The Whale Shark Sundae And Mondae Is Sooo Big—It Can Feed The Whole Family!