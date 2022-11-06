  • Home
Sharky's Waterfront Grill 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway

No reviews yet

1660 West Lake Houston Parkway

Kingwood, TX 77339

Order Again

Popular Items

St. Charles Louisiana Catfish
Coconut Crusted Shrimp
Chicken Fettuccine

Appetizers

Shark Bites-5 count

$13.99

Shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, then lightly fried, brushed with BBQ sauce and served with chipotle sauce

Shark Bites-8 count

$16.99

Shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, then lightly fried, brushed with BBQ sauce and served with chipotle sauce

Bucket of Shrimp- 1/2 Pound

$12.99

Bucket of Shrimp- 1 pound

$18.99

Peel and Eat Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce

M.O.B (Man Over Board)

$9.99

Lightly fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Shark Bait-Fried Calamari

$11.99

Calamari served with marinara and a creamy horseradish sauce

Wipeout

$8.99

Queso, Salsa & Chips

Treasure Chest Combo

$17.99

Combo of four shark bites, three M.O.B., popcorn shrimp, shrimply irresistible fondue and four toasted garlic bread

Shrimply Irresistible Fondue

$13.99

Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in a cheese dip, served with toasted garlic bread

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Onion battered green beans served with ranch dressing

Tostada Ceviche

$11.99

2 ceviche tostadas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro and sour cream. Served with a Valentina sauce

Fish Bobbers

$5.99

5 hushpuppies with honey butter

Fried Gator

$12.99

Cajun battered alligator bites served with ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Battered pickles served with ranch dressing

Fried Okra

$7.99

Golden Brown Okra Nuggets, Served with Ranch

Oysters on the Shell-1/2 Dozen

$12.99

Oysters on the Shell- 1 Dozen

$18.99

Soups

Shrimp Gumbo- a cup

$7.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Shrimp Gumbo- a bowl

$9.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Seafood Gumbo- a cup

$7.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Seafood Gumbo- a bowl

$9.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo- a cup

$7.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo- a bowl

$9.50

Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice

Captain Marty's Whiskey Crab-a cup

$7.50

A creamy savory bisque with blue crab garnished with chopped tomatoes and chives

Captain Marty's Whiskey Crab-a bowl

$9.50

A creamy savory bisque with blue crab garnished with chopped tomatoes and chives

Fried

Shrimp Boat- 8 count

$13.99

Breaded shrimp served with fries, cocktail & tartar sauce

Shrimp Boat- 12 count

$16.99

Breaded shrimp served with fries, cocktail & tartar sauce

English Fish & Chips

$17.99

Beer battered cod served with fries and tartar sauce

The Trot Line

$16.99

Three breaded catfish filets served with fries and tartar sauce

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$15.99

Seven coconut crusted shrimp served with fries and Hawaiian pineapple plum sauce

Shrimp & Chicken Tenders

$16.99

Six shrimp & four chicken tenderloins served with fries, cocktail, tartar sauce and honey mustard

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Six chicken tenders served with fries, Texas toast and applewood cream gravy

Pirate Smith Platter

$15.99

Boneless or Bone-in Wings (6) & Drumettes (5) topped in your choice of flavor

Whale Shark Platter

$23.99

Seafood stuffed crab balls (3), fried shrimp (4), seafood stuffed shrimp (1), catfish, oysters (4) and hushpuppies (2) served with coleslaw, fries, cocktail & tartar sauce

The Jaws Shrimp Platter

$20.99

Fried shrimp (5), coconut shrimp (4), grilled shrimp (5) and popcorn shrimp served with fries & coleslaw

Hook, Line & Sinker Platter

$18.99

Breaded catfish, breaded oysters (4) and shrimp (4) served with fries, cocktail, tartar sauce & coleslaw

Salads

California Chicken Cobb

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with applewood smoked bacon, diced chicken, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, bleu-cheese crumbles and baby corn, served with bleu-cheese dressing

Sharky's Vineyard House Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, bleu-cheese crumbles and candy walnuts served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Coral Reef Wedge

$10.99

Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes and bleu-cheese crumbles served with bleu-cheese dressing

Crisp Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens with chopped crisp chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens with grilled chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing

California Seafood Cobb

$16.99

Mixed greens topped with applewood smoked bacon, shrimp, blue crab claw meat, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, bleu-cheese crumbles and baby corn, served with bleu-cheese dressing

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, jicama, topped with broiled salmon and fried tortilla strips, served with a spicy chipotle vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Julius Caesar

$12.99

Romaine lettuce served with grilled chicken, tossed in our homemade Sharky’s Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

Grilled

White Shark Broiled Platter

$21.99

Broiled tilapia, shrimp, seafood stuffed shrimp, seafood cake and shrimp scampi

Upstream Salmon

$19.99

Broiled salmon filet topped with citrus butter

Macadamia Nut Crusted Mahi-Mahi

$21.99

Mahi-mahi encrusted with macadamia nuts topped with citrus butter

Paddle Wheels

$15.99

Ten broiled shrimp topped with citrus butter

St. Charles Louisiana Catfish

$17.99

Broiled or blackened catfish topped with shrimp and andouille sausage in a spicy cream sauce

Surfside Combo

$17.99

Six broiled shrimp and two catfish fillets topped with citrus butter

Broiled Redfish

$21.99

Redfish filet topped with citrus butter

Blackened Redfish

$21.99

Redfish filet topped with citrus butter

Rod & Reel

$15.99

Broiled tilapia filets topped with citrus butter

Shark Bite Dinner

$17.99

Six shark bites with chipotle sauce

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccine

$16.99

Broiled or blackened chicken, served over fettuccine alfredo, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes with garlic bread

Shrimp Fettuccine

$16.99

Broiled or blackened shrimp, served over fettuccine alfredo, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes with garlic bread

Jambalaya Pasta

$17.99

Penne pasta tossed in a spicy cajun cream sauce with red & green bell peppers, andouille sausage, shrimp and chicken, garnished with parsley and served with garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed with white wine, lemon, garlic, red onions and a touch of cream, served with pasta

Burgers

Tiger Shark Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef

Mako Shark Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef, applewood smoked bacon and American cheese

California White Tip Shark

$14.99

1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef, avocado, applewood smoked bacon and Swiss cheese

Great White Shark

$18.99

1 lb of certified angus beef stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with Sharky’s chipotle sauce and applewood smoked bacon

Bleu Shark Burger

$13.99

1/2 lb of certified angus beef stuffed with bleu-cheese, topped with caramelized onions (regular toppings not included)

The Texas Melt

$12.99

1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef smothered in cowboy candy and Swiss cheese, served on Texas toast (regular toppings not included)

Seafood Tacos, Po-Boys, Sandwiches, & More

Cabo Tacos

$13.99

Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of broiled, blackened or beer battered tilapia topped with red cabbage, jicama, cilantro, baja sauce and Sharky’s rice

Southwest Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$17.99

2 soft corn tortillas filled with broiled or blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with chipotle coleslaw and jack cheese

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.99

fried popcorn shrimp served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries

Fried Catfish Po-Boy

$12.99

fried catfish served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries

Fried Crawfish Po-Boy

$12.99

fried crawfish served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$14.99

fried oysters served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries

Combo Po-Boy

$14.99

Choice of 2 (catfish, oysters, crawfish, or shrimp) served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

choice of Fried, blackened, or broiled chicken in a jalapeno and cheddar tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic jalapeno ranch dressing and fries

Shrimp Wrap

$11.99

choice of Fried, blackened, or broiled popcorn shrimp in a jalapeno and cheddar tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic jalapeno ranch dressing and fries

Crawfish Étouffée

$17.99

blackened crawfish tails in Etouffee served with white rice

Steak & Chicken

Big Sailor Beef Skewer

$26.99

Sand Bar Chicken

$18.99

2 broiled or parmesan crusted chicken topped with artichoke hearts, spinach and mushrooms

Harbor Side Chicken

$17.99

2 broiled chicken breast topped with jack cheese, bacon strips, tomatoes and onions

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99

Sharky's Rice

$3.99

fluffy pilaf rice

Side Salad

$4.99

mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, and chopped cucumbers

Green Beans

$4.99

sauteed green beans lightly seasoned

Fries

$4.99

crunchy french fries

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

sauteed carrots and green beans lightly seasoned

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

creamy mashed potatoes

Asparagus

$5.99

grilled and lightly seasoned asparagus

Onion Rings

$5.99

large fresh cut fried onion rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

savory sweet potato fries

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

mashed potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon and chives

White Rice

$2.00

Side Caesar

$4.99

Truffle fries

$8.99

Mushrooms

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

The Pirates & Little Shrimp

$7.99

Twin Mini Tiger Shark

$7.99

Pasta

$7.99

The Jolly Roger

$7.99

Shark Bait

$7.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Mini me Ballpark

$7.99

Lil Shrimps

$7.99

Pirates Parrot

$7.99

Sharky's Build a Shark

$2.99

rice crispy treat shark dessert with an assortment of decorations to create your own sharky identity

Kids I scream you scream scoop

$2.99

one scoop of chocolate or vanilla ice cream

Dessert

Mt. Fuji

$8.99

Colossal cheesecake topped with your choice of one topping: strawberry, blueberry or cherry

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Tart custard on top of a graham cracker and butter crust

I Scream, You Scream Scoop

$6.99

Two scoops of chocolate or vanilla ice cream with your choice of one topping: strawberry, blueberry, cherry, caramel or hot fudge

Black Sand Beach-Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.99

Rich chocolate cake with chocolate mousse in between layers

Krakatoa Brownie

$8.99

A large warmed brownie with vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel, chocolate sauce and chopped walnuts

Island Delight-Banana Cream Pie

$7.99

A creamy pie made with fresh bananas, vanilla cream and vanilla wafers topped with whipped cream and foster sauce

Ice Cream Float

$6.99

Ala Carte

Cod Filet

$5.00

Catfish Filet

$7.00

Tilapia Filet

$6.00

1 Burger Patty

$5.00

1 Fish Taco

$6.00

1 Mahi Mahi Taco

$7.00

1 Salmon Filet

$12.00

1 Coconut shrimp

$2.00

LA Cream Sauce

$6.00

1/4 Shrimp Grilled

$2.25

1/4 Shrimp Fried

$2.25

1/4 Stuffed Shrimp

$2.75

3 Crab Balls

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Garlic Toast

$2.50

Red Fish

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Shrimp Lovers Coconut

$6.00

Shrimp Lovers Fried

$6.00

Shrimp Lovers Broiled

$6.00

Oyster Bay

$12.99

Family Meals

Shrimp Boat Family Dinner

$39.90

Draft Beer

16oz Bud Light

$3.99

24oz Bud Light

$5.50

16oz Michelob Ultra

$3.99

24oz Michelob Ultra

$5.50

16oz Miller Lite

$3.99

24oz Miller Lite

$5.50

16oz Shiner Bock

$3.99

24oz Shiner Bock

$5.50

16oz Blue Moon

$4.99

24oz Blue Moon

$6.99

16oz Dos XX

$4.99

24oz Dos XX

$6.99

16 oz Love Street

$4.99

24 oz Love Street

$6.99

16oz Hopadillo

$4.99

24oz Hopadillo

$6.99

16oz Crawford Bock

$3.00

24oz Crawford Bock

$5.00

16 Oz 30 Pieces

$5.00

24oz 30 Pieces

$7.00

16 oz Yueng Hersheys

$5.00

24 oz Yueng Hersheys

$7.00

16oz Austin Cider

$5.99

24oz Austin Cider

$8.50

Bottled Beer

Bud Light BTL

$3.99

Coors Light BTL

$3.99

Michelob BTL

$3.99

Miller BTL

$3.99

Ziegenbock BTL

$3.99

Blue Moon BTL

$4.99

Dos XX BTL

$4.99

Corona BTL

$4.99

Corona Light BTL

$4.99

Crawford Bock BTL

$4.99

Heineken BTL

$4.99

Modelo BTL

$4.99

Pacifico BTL

$4.99

Stella

$4.99

Corona Preimere

$4.99

Angry Orchard

$4.99

White Claw

$4.99

Vodka

Nue(Well Vodka)

$6.00

3 Olives-Cherry

$7.00

3 Olives-Vanilla

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Deep Eddy-lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy-Grapefruit

$7.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$7.00

Gin

Taka(Well Gin)

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bloom

$8.00Out of stock

Rum

Ron Rio(Well Rum)

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Sailor Jerry's

$8.00

Malibu Strawberry

$8.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$8.00

Tequila

Juarez(Well Tequila)

$6.00

Avion 44

$25.00

Casa Amigos

$9.00

Corralejo

$8.00

Don Juilo 1942

$30.00

Herradura Anejo

$11.00Out of stock

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Teremana

$12.00

Tequila Blanco Gluten Free

Whiskey

TW Samuels (Well Whiskey)

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal-Apple

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00Out of stock

Scotch/Bourbon

Clan Mcgregor(Well Scotch)

$6.00

Chivas Regal 12

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Bourbon

$8.00

Macallan 12

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Gold Schlager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

N/A Bevs

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Power Aid

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Apple

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Restaurant On The Water That Specializes In Seafood? Imagine That! Well, We Did! Sharky’s Is The Freshest Restaurant On The Water And Serves The Freshest Seafood This Side Of The Harbor! But Wait—There’s More! Knowing That Man Cannot Live On Seafood Alone—You’ll Find The Best Burgers In Kingwood (We Dare You To Try The Great White Shark Burger) As Well As A Bountiful Selection Of Sandwiches, Salads Or Gumbo—And Did We Mention The Desserts?! The Whale Shark Sundae And Mondae Is Sooo Big—It Can Feed The Whole Family!

Location

1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood, TX 77339

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

