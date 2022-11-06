Sharky's Waterfront Grill 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway
Kingwood, TX 77339
Appetizers
Shark Bites-5 count
Shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, then lightly fried, brushed with BBQ sauce and served with chipotle sauce
Shark Bites-8 count
Shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, then lightly fried, brushed with BBQ sauce and served with chipotle sauce
Bucket of Shrimp- 1/2 Pound
Bucket of Shrimp- 1 pound
Peel and Eat Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce
M.O.B (Man Over Board)
Lightly fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
Shark Bait-Fried Calamari
Calamari served with marinara and a creamy horseradish sauce
Wipeout
Queso, Salsa & Chips
Treasure Chest Combo
Combo of four shark bites, three M.O.B., popcorn shrimp, shrimply irresistible fondue and four toasted garlic bread
Shrimply Irresistible Fondue
Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in a cheese dip, served with toasted garlic bread
Fried Green Beans
Onion battered green beans served with ranch dressing
Tostada Ceviche
2 ceviche tostadas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro and sour cream. Served with a Valentina sauce
Fish Bobbers
5 hushpuppies with honey butter
Fried Gator
Cajun battered alligator bites served with ranch dressing
Fried Pickles
Battered pickles served with ranch dressing
Fried Okra
Golden Brown Okra Nuggets, Served with Ranch
Oysters on the Shell-1/2 Dozen
Oysters on the Shell- 1 Dozen
Soups
Shrimp Gumbo- a cup
Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice
Shrimp Gumbo- a bowl
Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice
Seafood Gumbo- a cup
Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice
Seafood Gumbo- a bowl
Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo- a cup
Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo- a bowl
Sausage and Okra base Gumbo with white steamed rice
Captain Marty's Whiskey Crab-a cup
A creamy savory bisque with blue crab garnished with chopped tomatoes and chives
Captain Marty's Whiskey Crab-a bowl
A creamy savory bisque with blue crab garnished with chopped tomatoes and chives
Fried
Shrimp Boat- 8 count
Breaded shrimp served with fries, cocktail & tartar sauce
Shrimp Boat- 12 count
Breaded shrimp served with fries, cocktail & tartar sauce
English Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod served with fries and tartar sauce
The Trot Line
Three breaded catfish filets served with fries and tartar sauce
Coconut Crusted Shrimp
Seven coconut crusted shrimp served with fries and Hawaiian pineapple plum sauce
Shrimp & Chicken Tenders
Six shrimp & four chicken tenderloins served with fries, cocktail, tartar sauce and honey mustard
Chicken Tenders
Six chicken tenders served with fries, Texas toast and applewood cream gravy
Pirate Smith Platter
Boneless or Bone-in Wings (6) & Drumettes (5) topped in your choice of flavor
Whale Shark Platter
Seafood stuffed crab balls (3), fried shrimp (4), seafood stuffed shrimp (1), catfish, oysters (4) and hushpuppies (2) served with coleslaw, fries, cocktail & tartar sauce
The Jaws Shrimp Platter
Fried shrimp (5), coconut shrimp (4), grilled shrimp (5) and popcorn shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
Hook, Line & Sinker Platter
Breaded catfish, breaded oysters (4) and shrimp (4) served with fries, cocktail, tartar sauce & coleslaw
Salads
California Chicken Cobb
Mixed greens topped with applewood smoked bacon, diced chicken, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, bleu-cheese crumbles and baby corn, served with bleu-cheese dressing
Sharky's Vineyard House Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, bleu-cheese crumbles and candy walnuts served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Coral Reef Wedge
Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes and bleu-cheese crumbles served with bleu-cheese dressing
Crisp Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with chopped crisp chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing
California Seafood Cobb
Mixed greens topped with applewood smoked bacon, shrimp, blue crab claw meat, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, bleu-cheese crumbles and baby corn, served with bleu-cheese dressing
Salmon Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, jicama, topped with broiled salmon and fried tortilla strips, served with a spicy chipotle vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Julius Caesar
Romaine lettuce served with grilled chicken, tossed in our homemade Sharky’s Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons
Grilled
White Shark Broiled Platter
Broiled tilapia, shrimp, seafood stuffed shrimp, seafood cake and shrimp scampi
Upstream Salmon
Broiled salmon filet topped with citrus butter
Macadamia Nut Crusted Mahi-Mahi
Mahi-mahi encrusted with macadamia nuts topped with citrus butter
Paddle Wheels
Ten broiled shrimp topped with citrus butter
St. Charles Louisiana Catfish
Broiled or blackened catfish topped with shrimp and andouille sausage in a spicy cream sauce
Surfside Combo
Six broiled shrimp and two catfish fillets topped with citrus butter
Broiled Redfish
Redfish filet topped with citrus butter
Blackened Redfish
Redfish filet topped with citrus butter
Rod & Reel
Broiled tilapia filets topped with citrus butter
Shark Bite Dinner
Six shark bites with chipotle sauce
Pasta
Chicken Fettuccine
Broiled or blackened chicken, served over fettuccine alfredo, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes with garlic bread
Shrimp Fettuccine
Broiled or blackened shrimp, served over fettuccine alfredo, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes with garlic bread
Jambalaya Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in a spicy cajun cream sauce with red & green bell peppers, andouille sausage, shrimp and chicken, garnished with parsley and served with garlic bread
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed with white wine, lemon, garlic, red onions and a touch of cream, served with pasta
Burgers
Tiger Shark Burger
1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef
Mako Shark Burger
1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef, applewood smoked bacon and American cheese
California White Tip Shark
1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef, avocado, applewood smoked bacon and Swiss cheese
Great White Shark
1 lb of certified angus beef stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with Sharky’s chipotle sauce and applewood smoked bacon
Bleu Shark Burger
1/2 lb of certified angus beef stuffed with bleu-cheese, topped with caramelized onions (regular toppings not included)
The Texas Melt
1/2 lb of ground certified angus beef smothered in cowboy candy and Swiss cheese, served on Texas toast (regular toppings not included)
Seafood Tacos, Po-Boys, Sandwiches, & More
Cabo Tacos
Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of broiled, blackened or beer battered tilapia topped with red cabbage, jicama, cilantro, baja sauce and Sharky’s rice
Southwest Mahi-Mahi Tacos
2 soft corn tortillas filled with broiled or blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with chipotle coleslaw and jack cheese
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
fried popcorn shrimp served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries
Fried Catfish Po-Boy
fried catfish served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries
Fried Crawfish Po-Boy
fried crawfish served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries
Fried Oyster Po-Boy
fried oysters served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries
Combo Po-Boy
Choice of 2 (catfish, oysters, crawfish, or shrimp) served on a baguette with remoulade sauce, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and fries
Chicken Wrap
choice of Fried, blackened, or broiled chicken in a jalapeno and cheddar tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic jalapeno ranch dressing and fries
Shrimp Wrap
choice of Fried, blackened, or broiled popcorn shrimp in a jalapeno and cheddar tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic jalapeno ranch dressing and fries
Crawfish Étouffée
blackened crawfish tails in Etouffee served with white rice
Steak & Chicken
Sides
Coleslaw
Sharky's Rice
fluffy pilaf rice
Side Salad
mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, and chopped cucumbers
Green Beans
sauteed green beans lightly seasoned
Fries
crunchy french fries
Mixed Vegetables
sauteed carrots and green beans lightly seasoned
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
creamy mashed potatoes
Asparagus
grilled and lightly seasoned asparagus
Onion Rings
large fresh cut fried onion rings
Sweet Potato Fries
savory sweet potato fries
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
mashed potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon and chives
White Rice
Side Caesar
Truffle fries
Mushrooms
Kid's Menu
Grilled Cheese
The Pirates & Little Shrimp
Twin Mini Tiger Shark
Pasta
The Jolly Roger
Shark Bait
Mini Corn Dogs
Mini me Ballpark
Lil Shrimps
Pirates Parrot
Sharky's Build a Shark
rice crispy treat shark dessert with an assortment of decorations to create your own sharky identity
Kids I scream you scream scoop
one scoop of chocolate or vanilla ice cream
Dessert
Mt. Fuji
Colossal cheesecake topped with your choice of one topping: strawberry, blueberry or cherry
Key Lime Pie
Tart custard on top of a graham cracker and butter crust
I Scream, You Scream Scoop
Two scoops of chocolate or vanilla ice cream with your choice of one topping: strawberry, blueberry, cherry, caramel or hot fudge
Black Sand Beach-Chocolate Mousse Cake
Rich chocolate cake with chocolate mousse in between layers
Krakatoa Brownie
A large warmed brownie with vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel, chocolate sauce and chopped walnuts
Island Delight-Banana Cream Pie
A creamy pie made with fresh bananas, vanilla cream and vanilla wafers topped with whipped cream and foster sauce
Ice Cream Float
Ala Carte
Cod Filet
Catfish Filet
Tilapia Filet
1 Burger Patty
1 Fish Taco
1 Mahi Mahi Taco
1 Salmon Filet
1 Coconut shrimp
LA Cream Sauce
1/4 Shrimp Grilled
1/4 Shrimp Fried
1/4 Stuffed Shrimp
3 Crab Balls
Fruit Cup
Garlic Toast
Red Fish
Crab Cakes
Chicken Breast
Shrimp Lovers Coconut
Shrimp Lovers Fried
Shrimp Lovers Broiled
Oyster Bay
Family Meals
Draft Beer
16oz Bud Light
24oz Bud Light
16oz Michelob Ultra
24oz Michelob Ultra
16oz Miller Lite
24oz Miller Lite
16oz Shiner Bock
24oz Shiner Bock
16oz Blue Moon
24oz Blue Moon
16oz Dos XX
24oz Dos XX
16 oz Love Street
24 oz Love Street
16oz Hopadillo
24oz Hopadillo
16oz Crawford Bock
24oz Crawford Bock
16 Oz 30 Pieces
24oz 30 Pieces
16 oz Yueng Hersheys
24 oz Yueng Hersheys
16oz Austin Cider
24oz Austin Cider
Bottled Beer
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Restaurant On The Water That Specializes In Seafood? Imagine That! Well, We Did! Sharky’s Is The Freshest Restaurant On The Water And Serves The Freshest Seafood This Side Of The Harbor! But Wait—There’s More! Knowing That Man Cannot Live On Seafood Alone—You’ll Find The Best Burgers In Kingwood (We Dare You To Try The Great White Shark Burger) As Well As A Bountiful Selection Of Sandwiches, Salads Or Gumbo—And Did We Mention The Desserts?! The Whale Shark Sundae And Mondae Is Sooo Big—It Can Feed The Whole Family!
