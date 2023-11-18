- Home
- /
- Ocean Isle Beach
- /
- Sharky's Waterfront Restaurant
Sharky's Waterfront Restaurant
No reviews yet
61 Causeway Drive
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Calamari Rings$16.00
Basket of fried calamari rings served with marinara
- Cheese Sticks$12.00
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
5 hand-breaded chicken tenders. Ranch, honey mustard or BBQ
- Chicken Wings$18.00
10 Jumbo wings, fried crispy! BBQ, hot, teriyaki, old bay
- Coconut Shrimp App$16.00
- Don't Make!!
- Firecracker Shrimp App$16.00
- Grouper Bites$19.00
Served with remoulade
- Mac-n-Cheese Bites App$14.00
Served with ranch
- Sharks Teeth$16.00
5 crab stuffed jalapeños served with ranch
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
7 large local shrimp
- Tuna Tower$18.00
Piled high with sticky rice, ahi tuna, mango, cucumber, pan Asian and wasabi sauce
- Ultimate Nachos$12.00
Queso, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado sauce, and sour cream
- Oyster Bucket$30.00
Lil Surfers
Mains
- Mains Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Jumbo shrimp, bacon, mushrooms, and green onions in a creamy Parmesan sauce atop cheesy grits
- Piggy Mac$18.00
NC style pulled pork and crispy bacon atop creamy mac-n-cheese, and a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Ray's Favorite$18.00
A Mediterranean spaghetti with a meat and vegetable tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread
- Not-so-Cajun Pasta$12.00
Our signature cream sauce over pasta and served with garlic bread
- Fish of the Day$25.00
Grilled or blackened add mango salsa or pan Asian and served with two sides. Tuna, Salmon, Grouper, or Mahi
- Ribeye Special$37.00
- Don't Make!!
Pizza
Salads
- Don't Make!!
- Garden$11.00
- Kelly Slater$16.00
Turkey, bacon, ham, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and Swiss cheese
- Side Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and croutons
- Tropical Shrimp$18.00
Coconut shrimp, mixed greens, fresh fruit and toasted coconut with citrus vinaigrette
- Wedge$14.00
Romaine, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese crumbles, topped with bacon
Sandwiches
- Don't Make!!
- Flounder Sandwich$17.00
Lightly fried with tomato and lettuce on a brioche roll
- Grouper Sandwich$20.00
Fried, grilled or blackened with tomato, and lettuce on a brioche roll
- Jimmy's Cheeseburger$15.00
Your choice of cheese with tomato, and lettuce on a brioche roll
- Kahuna Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, Provolone cheese, grilled pineapple, and teriyaki sauce on a brioche roll
- Shack Stack$17.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, Provolone, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough
- Shrimp Burger$18.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado sauce, and remoulade on a brioche roll
- Tsunami Sandwich$15.00
Turkey, provolone, caramelized onions, candied jalapeño bacon , and pesto mayo on a brioche roll served
Seafood Baskets
Sides
Tacos
Drink Menu
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
- Bahama Mama$9.75
- Baybreeze$7.75
- Bloody Maria$7.75
- Bloody Mary$7.75
- Blue Motorcycle$9.75
- Buttery N*****$7.50
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Dirty Shirley$7.75
- Floater$4.00
- Gibson$7.25
- Gimlet$7.25
- Grapefruit Crush$7.50
- Greyhound$7.25
- Irish Coffee$7.50
- John Daly$7.75
- Madras$7.25
- Manhattan$7.25
- Margarita$7.25
- Martini$7.25
- Melon Ball$7.50
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mint Julep$8.50
- Mojito$8.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Mudslide$8.00
- Old Fashioned$7.25
- Oyster Shooter$9.00
- Painkiller$11.00
- Purple Hooter$7.25
- Royal Flush$7.50
- Salty Dog$7.25
- Screwdriver$7.25
- Sea Breeze$7.25
- S** on the Beach$8.25
- Tequila Sunrise$7.75
- Tom Collins$7.75
- Vodka Collins$7.75
- Whiskey Sour$7.75
- White Russian$8.25
- Don't Make!!
Everyday Beers
Craft Beers
- AMB Country Apple Cider$5.00
Slim Fits
- AMB Honey Dew$5.00
Wheat
- Blue Moon$4.00
Wheat
- Corona Light$4.50
Island Style
- Don't Make!!
- Dos Equis$4.50
Island Style
- Fat Tire$4.00
Amber
- Flying Machine Boat Soda$6.00
Seasonal Hitters
- HI Seltzer$6.00
Slim Fits
- Landshark$4.50
Island Style
- Makai Kamanawanalei'ya$6.00
IPA
- Makai Mango Reef$6.00
Blondies
- Mango Cart$5.00
Wheat
- Pacifico$4.50
Island Style
- Red Oak$5.00
Amber
- Red Oak Oktoberfest$5.00
- Red Stripe$4.50
Island Style
- Stella$4.50
Belgium Lager
- Sweet Water Goin' Coastal$5.00
IPA
- Truly's Summer$4.50
Slim Fits
- Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA$5.00
IPA
- Wicked Weed Pernicious$5.00
IPA
- Cold Glass
Wine by Glass
- J. Lohr 7 Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon- Paso Robles CA$9.50
- Hahn Cab Sauvignon- CA$8.50
- Wild Horse Merlot- CA$8.50
- 7 Moons Red Blend- CA$8.00
- Firesteed Pinot Noir- OR$8.50
- Mark West Pinot Noir- CA$7.50
- House- Cabernet Sauvignon$6.50
- Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay- CA$9.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay- CA$8.00
- The Ned Sauvignon Blanc- NZ$7.50
- Torre Di Luna Pinot Grigio- CA$8.00
- Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio- CA$7.25
- Biltmore Riesling- NC$7.00
- Rosatello Moscato- Italy$7.00
- Zonin Prosecco Italy- Split$7.00
- House- Chardonnay$6.50
- House- Pinot Grigio$6.50
- House- Sauvignon Blanc$6.50
- Yes Way Rose' France$8.00
Wine by Bottle
- J. Lohr 7 Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon- Paso Robles CA BTL$35.00
- Hahn Cab Sauvignon- CA BTL$33.00
- Wild Horse Merlot- CA BTL$33.00
- 7 Moons Red Blend- CA BTL$32.00
- Firesteed Pinot Noir- OR BTL$33.00
- Mark West Pinot Noir- CA BTL$28.00
- Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay- CA BTL$34.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay- CA BTL$32.00
- The Ned Sauvignon Blanc- NZ BTL$28.00
- Torre Di Luna Pinot Grigio- CA BTL$32.00
- Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio- CA BTL$28.00
- Biltmore Riesling- NC BTL$26.00
- Rosatello Moscato- Italy BTL$24.00
- Yes Way Rose' France BTL$32.00
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Pibb Extra$3.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Sundrop$3.00
- 20oz Coke Glass Bottle$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Dasani$2.00
- Smart Water$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Water
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Shark Bait$3.25
- Shirley Temple$3.25
- Virgin Georgia$4.25
- Virgin Zing-Zang$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Half/Half Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$2.25
- Regular Coffee$2.25
Specialty Drinks
- Chip's Rum Runner$12.75
Wanna chase the work week away with one drink to forget it all?! Meet the L.I.T's classy cousin... Made with Sharky's favorite rums, Malibu, Capt. Morgan, Bacardi limon, finished with a healthy dash of Myers. Shake it up with pineapple and cranberry juice.
- Georgia on My Mind$9.75
What's better than hanging out with your favorite cat, on your favorite deck, with the most refreshing drink you've never had? Absolutely nothing.... Sharky's own strawberry lemonade made with Bacardi lemon rum, fresh strawberry puree, and a nice dose of o
- Back Deck Martini$9.75
Ever wondered what it's like to float on a cloud.. Made of coconuts? Here's your chance. Made classy, but simple with Bacardi silver rum, coco Lopez, rimmed with honey and fresh toasted coconut
- P.J. Margarita$7.50
Have a little too much fun last night? Not a bloody Mary fan but still want something a little spicy in your life? Well here ya go! Our own already delicious margarita sent into second gear with fresh pineapple and diced jalapeno. Want to live dangerously?
- Shark Crusher$8.00
Sun time is always fun time. What's more fun than a good ole' fashioned orange crush? Tito's vodka, triple sec, orange juice, shaken and finished off with a splash of sprite. That's more fun than your favorite $5 sunglasses
- Black Russian$7.75
- Don't Make!!
- Don't Make!!
- Tiki Hut$8.00
Want a drink that screams Hawaiian shirt, flip flops and boogie boards but you're not the biggest fan of all things fruity? Well, the doctor is in and has something for what ails you. Tito's vodka with our pink lemonade, topped with a splash of cranberry j
Shots
Merchandise
Apparel
- Small Sharky's Kids T-shirt$22.00
- Medium Sharky's Kids T-shirt$22.00
- Large Sharky's Kids T-shirt$24.50
- Small Kids Long Sleeve$25.00
- Medium Kids Long Sleeve$25.00
- Large Kids Long Sleeve$27.50
- XXS Sharky's Short Sleeve$25.50
- XS Sharky's Short Sleeve$25.50
- Small Sharky's Short Sleeve$25.50
- Medium Sharky's Short Sleeve$25.50
- Large Sharky's Short Sleeve$25.50
- XXXL Sharky's Short Sleeve$25.50
- XXL Sharky's Short Sleeve$28.00
- XXS Sharky's Long Sleeve$29.50
- XS Sharky's Long Sleeve$29.50
- Small Sharky's Long Sleeve$29.50
- Medium Sharky's Long Sleeve$29.50
- Large Sharky's Long Sleeve$29.50
- XXL Sharky's Long Sleeve$32.00
- XXXL Sharky's Long Sleeve$29.50
- XXS Tank Top$24.00
- XS Tank Top$24.00
- Small Tank Top$24.00
- Medium Tank Top$24.00
- Large Tank Top$24.00
- XXL Tank Top$26.50
- XXXL Tank Top$24.00
- XXS Purple Crew Long Sleeve$32.00
- XS Purple Crew Long Sleeve$32.00
- Small Purple Crew Long Sleeve$32.00
- Medium Purple Crew Long Sleeve$32.00
- Large Purple Crew Long Sleeve$32.00
- XXL Purple Crew Long Sleeve$34.50
- XXXL Purple Crew Long Sleeve$32.00
- XXS Pullover Hoodie$37.00
- XS Pullover Hoodie$37.00
- Small Pullover Hoodie$37.00
- Medium Pullover Hoodie$37.00
- Large Pullover Hoodie$37.00
- XXL Pullover Hoodie$39.50
- XXXL Pullover Hoodie$37.00
- XXS Zip Hoodie$38.00
- XS Zip Hoodie$38.00
- Small Zip Hoodie$38.00
- Medium Zip Hoodie$38.00
- Large Zip Hoodie$38.00
- XXL Zip Hoodie$40.50
- XXXL Zip Hoodie$38.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Amazing atmosphere inspired by the beautiful island, Jimmy Buffett and great food and drinks.
61 Causeway Drive, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469