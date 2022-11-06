Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sharon Korean Kitchen

No reviews yet

1727 Centre Street

Boston, MA 02132

Popular Items

Bulgogi Bibimbap
Chicken Katsu
Fried Dumplings

Starters

Fried Dumplings

Eight fried dumplings stuffed with veggies or Beef. Served with dipping sauce. *Vegetarian option available

Steamed Dumplings

Eight Steamed dumplings stuffed with veggies. Served with dipping sauce. *Vegetarian

Spicy Rice Cake

$10.95

Tteokbokki is one of the most popular Korean street foods in Korea. Spicy Rice Cakes are chewy, saucy, spicy, and loaded with vegetables. *Gluten Free *Vegetarian

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$14.95

Dakgangjeong is a Korean-Chinese-style dish, modified to suit Korean tastes with Korean ingredients. Deep-fried and bite-sized chicken breast pieces stir-fried with sweet, sour, and spicy sauce. *Gluten Free

Soup & Rice

Silky Tofu Stew

$13.95

Soondubu Jjigae is a traditional Korean dish made with silky tofu coated in a spicy and flavorful broth. To give it more texture and flavor veggies, an egg is added. Serve with rice. *Gluten-Free *Vegetarian Option Available

Ox Bone Soup

$14.95

Seolleongtang is a milky beef bone soup that is made beef bone soup is made by boiling down ox leg bones for more than ten hours until the broth becomes rich and creamy white. Seasoning is done at the table according to personal taste by adding salt, and ground black pepper (Provide on the side). Serve with Radish Kimchi and rice. *Gluten-Free Upon Request

Spicy Beef Soup

$15.95

Yukgaejang is a hearty, spicy beef soup that is highly popular in Korea. Made with shredded beef, lots of scallions, and other vegetables such as royalfern, glass noodles, and egg. Serve with rice. *Gluten-Free

Kimchi Stew

$14.95

Kimchi Jjigae is a hearty, spicy, sour, savory, delicious dish that pretty much every Korean loves. As long as they can handle spicy food. To give it a rich flavor veggies, tofu, pork, and rice cakes are added. Serve with rice. *Gluten-Free *Vegetarian Option Available

Noodles

Kimchi Udon

$13.95

Kimchi Udon (wheat flour noddle) is predominantly cooked with spicy and sour Kimchi with Udon noodles. It has the right amount of spiciness, chewiness balances well with the crunchiness of the kimchi. *Vegetarian

Japchae

$14.95

Japchae is a classic Korean dish made with sweet potato starch noodles. Japchae is an essential dish for traditional holidays and special occasions. To give it more texture and flavor veggies and pork are added. *Vegetarian Option Available

Spicy Veggie Udon

$14.95

Spicy stir-fried Udon (wheat flour noddle) with vegetables. More Udon noodles instead protein in the veggie version. *Vegetarian

Spicy Seafood Udon

$14.95

Spicy stir-fried Udon (wheat flour noddle) with shrimp, crabsticks, mussels, and vegetables.

Spicy Bulgogi Udon

$14.95

Spicy stir-fried Udon (wheat flour noddle) with Bulgogi steak and vegetables.

Spicy Shin Ramen

$12.95

Fully upgraded instant Shin Ramen noodles with veggies and Ham or Beef in comforting broth. Serve with yellow pickled radish.

Katsu & Rice

Chicken Katsu

$14.95

Chicken or Pork Katsu breaded with panko, these Japanese-style cutlets are shatteringly crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. Serve with Katsu Sauce (Japanese-style BBQ sauce) on the side.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$13.95

Kimchi Bokkeumbap is a type of Korean fried rice and it is predominantly cooked with Kimchi. To give it more texture and flavor pork and fried egg are added. *Gluten-Free *Vegetarian Option Available * Consumer Advisory Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Bibimbap

Veggies Bibimbap

$11.95

Steamed white rice topped with steamed bean sprouts, squash, spinach, carrots, radish, a fried egg, and hot chili paste on the side. The authentic way to eat it is to mix everything together in your bowl with the chili paste. *Gluten-Free *Vegetarian * Consumer Advisory Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Fried Tofu Bibimbap

$13.95

Steamed white rice topped with steamed bean sprouts, squash, spinach, carrots, radish, a fried egg, fried tofu, and hot chili paste on the side. The authentic way to eat it is to mix everything together in your bowl with the chili paste. *Vegetarian * Consumer Advisory Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Bulgogi Bibimbap

$15.95

Steamed white rice topped with steamed bean sprouts, squash, spinach, carrots, radish, a fried egg, Bulgogi steak, and hot chili paste on the side. The authentic way to eat it is to mix everything together in your bowl with the chili paste. * Consumer Advisory Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Spicy Pork Bibimbap

$15.95

Steamed white rice topped with steamed bean sprouts, squash, spinach, carrots, radish, a fried egg, spicy pork, and hot chili paste on the side. The authentic way to eat it is to mix everything together in your bowl with the chili paste. * Consumer Advisory Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Chicken Bibimbap

$14.95

Steamed white rice topped with steamed bean sprouts, squash, spinach, carrots, radish, a fried egg, grilled chicken, and hot chili paste on the side. The authentic way to eat it is to mix everything together in your bowl with the chili paste. * Consumer Advisory Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Spicy Squid Bibimbap

$17.95

Steamed white rice topped with steamed bean sprouts, squash, spinach, carrots, radish, a fried egg, spicy squid, and hot chili paste on the side. The authentic way to eat it is to mix everything together in your bowl with the chili paste. * Consumer Advisory Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Grill & Rice

Bulgogi Steak

$15.95

Thin slices of beef rib-eye are marinated in a delicious Bulgogi seasoning.

Spicy Pork

$15.95

Spicy Korean pork bulgogi marinated in a gochujang(Korean chili paste) based sauce.

Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Premium chicken thigh marinated in delicious Bulgogi seasoning. Keywords: savory and sweet.

Spicy Squid

$16.95

Ojingeo Bokkeum is squid stir-fried with spicy, savory, and slightly sweet sauce.

Boba Tea

Milk Tea

$4.35
Fruity Tea

$3.75
Milk

$4.35
Lemonade

$3.75

Packaged Beverages

Soda

$1.99
San Pellegrino

$2.99
Ito En Green Tea

$3.49
Juice

$1.99
Bottled water

$1.99
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea

$3.49
Aloevine Aloe Mango

$3.49
OKF Aloe Vera

$3.49

Korean Style Drinks

Hot Barley Tea

$1.49+Out of stock

Barley tea—also known as Korean barley tea or roasted barley tea—is a popular hot and cold drink in Asia. In Korea, the drink is called boricha (bori meaning barley and cha meaning tea).

Iced Barley Tea

$1.49+Out of stock

Barley tea—also known as Korean barley tea or roasted barley tea—is a popular hot and cold drink in Asia. In Korea, the drink is called boricha (bori meaning barley and cha meaning tea).

Korean Style Iced Coffee

$2.99

Old fashion Korean Style Iced Coffee provides a cold, sweet, and strong coffee flavor.

Extra

Rice

$2.15
Brown Rice

$3.49
Extra Sauce

Kimchi

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented napa cabbage.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sharon Korean Kitchen is a quick-service restaurant that serves a range of food and beverage items. The restaurant's menu includes grilled beef, chicken, spicy pork, kimchi, rice, noodle, and soup. It additionally serves Boba Tea. Sharon Korean Kitchen is a modern, cozy place to spend quality time with your family and friends. You can enjoy the high-quality authentic Korean food in West Roxbury.

Website

Location

1727 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02132

Directions

