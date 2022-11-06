Sharon Korean Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sharon Korean Kitchen is a quick-service restaurant that serves a range of food and beverage items. The restaurant's menu includes grilled beef, chicken, spicy pork, kimchi, rice, noodle, and soup. It additionally serves Boba Tea. Sharon Korean Kitchen is a modern, cozy place to spend quality time with your family and friends. You can enjoy the high-quality authentic Korean food in West Roxbury.
Location
1727 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02132
Gallery