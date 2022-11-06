Sharon Korean Kitchen

Ox Bone Soup

$14.95

Seolleongtang is a milky beef bone soup that is made beef bone soup is made by boiling down ox leg bones for more than ten hours until the broth becomes rich and creamy white. Seasoning is done at the table according to personal taste by adding salt, and ground black pepper (Provide on the side). Serve with Radish Kimchi and rice. *Gluten-Free Upon Request