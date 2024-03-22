Restaurant info

THANK YOU FOR BEING PATIENT WITH US. GRAND OPENING COMING SOON, however, you can still try our delicious food before we officially launch. Our temporary hours during the soft launch are listed. Sharpiros Pizzeria, home of the world's best pizza, where every bite is a taste of sheer perfection. Our menu offers an array of mouthwatering dishes from Buffalo style pizza to succulent grilled super cheese steaks, and tasty flavored wings. Our pizzas are crafted with care, using the finest and freshest Buffalo New York and Italian ingredients. This is not a fast food; therefore, all food is fresh and made to order. There's something for everyone! Come check us out! Absolutely delicious!

