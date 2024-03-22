Sharpiros Pizzeria, located in Conyers, GA
607 Sigman Road NE
Suite 100, Conyers, GA 30013
Conyers, GA 30013
Sharpiros Everyday Specials
- 1/2 Pizza +1 Topping & 10 Wings$29.97
Delicious 9" cheese square pizza includes 8 squares. Select one topping of your choice. Comes with 10 juicy wings and celery sticks. Add additional toppings to customize your pizza to your liking.
- 1/2 Pizza Cheese +1 Topping & 20 Wings$39.50
Delicious 9" square cheese pizza includes 8 squares. Select the topping of your choice. Also comes with 20 juicy wings and celery. Add additional toppings to customize your pizza to your liking.
- Whole Cheese Pizza + 1 Topping & 20 Wings$53.50
This delicious 18" super large square cheese pizza includes 16 squares. Select the topping of your choice. Also comes with 20 juicy wings and celery. Add additional toppings to customize your pizza to your liking.
- Whole Cheese Pizza + 1 Topping & 30 Wings$62.00
This delicious 18" super large square cheese pizza includes 16 squares. Select the topping of your choice. Also comes with 30 mouth watering wings and celery. Add additional toppings to customize your pizza to your liking.
- Whole Cheese Pizza + 1 Topping & 50 Wings$77.50
This delicious 18" super large square cheese pizza includes 16 squares. Select the topping of your choice. Also comes with 50 mouth watering wings and celery. Add additional toppings to customize your pizza to your liking.
- Party Pizza + 1 Topping & 50 Wings$83.50
This awesome 24" super-size square pizza includes 24 squares. Select the topping of your choice. Comes with 50 juicy wings and celery. Add additional toppings to upgrade your party to your liking.
Daily Special (Vic's Monster, 5 Wings, Soda)
Pizza
- Cheese Only (Whole)$27.90
Delicious 18" square cheese pizza includes 16 delicious squares. Add additional toppings to customize this pizza to your liking.
- Cheese (1/2 pie)$14.90
Delicious 9" square cheese pizza. Add additional toppings to customize this pizza to your liking.
- Cheese & Pepperoni (Whole)$33.80
Delicious 18" square cheese and pepperoni pizza includes 16 delicious squares. Add additional toppings to customize this pizza to your liking.
- Cheese & Pepperoni (Half)$17.90
Delicious 9" square cheese and pepperoni pizza. Add additional toppings to customize this pizza to your liking.
Vic Monster Slice - Pizza by the Slice
Party Pizzas
- Cheese - 24 Squares$37.97
This awesome 24" super-size square cheese pizza includes 24 squares. Add additional ingredients to upgrade your party to your liking.
- Cheese and Pepperoni - 24 Squares$41.97
This awesome 24" super-size square cheese and pepperoni pizza includes 24 squares. Add additional ingredients to upgrade your party to your liking.
Sharpiros Specialty Pizzas
- Michael Angelo Supreme (Whole)$39.97
A masterpiece of authentic Italian ingredients in this perfectly crafted 18" pizza. Topped with velvety cheese, pepperoni, sauteed mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, green peppers, onions, black olives, parmesan.
- Michael Angelo Supreme (Half)$25.97
A masterpiece of authentic Italian ingredients in this perfectly crafted 18" pizza. Topped with velvety cheese, pepperoni, sauteed mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, green peppers, onions, black olives, parmesan.
- The Marko (Whole)$39.97
Authentic Italian ingredients meticulously crafted on this 18" delectable masterpiece. Includes double cheese, double sauce, pepperoni, with sautéed mushrooms and onions.
- The Marko (Half)$25.97
Authentic Italian ingredients meticulously crafted on a 9" delectable masterpiece. Includes double cheese, double sauce, pepperoni, with sautéed mushrooms and onions.
- The Pauly (Whole)$27.97
Fine Italian ingredients on this delicious 18" square pizza creation, including tender, juicy chicken, creamy alfredo sauce, velvety mozzarella cheese, spinach, and onions. If you like alfredo, you will love the Pauly.
- The Pauly (Half)$18.97
Fine Italian ingredients on this delicious 9" square pizza creation, including tender, juicy chicken, creamy alfredo sauce, velvety mozzarella cheese, spinach, and onions. If you like alfredo, you will love the Pauly.
- The Renaissance (Whole)$37.97
A perfectly crafted 18" Philly cheese steak masterpiece topped with tender juicy top-grade sirloin steak, mozzarella, creamy white alfredo sauce, sauteed peppers and onions.
- The Renaissance (Half)$18.97
A perfectly crafted 9" Philly cheese steak masterpiece topped with tender juicy top-grade sirloin steak, mozzarella, creamy white alfredo sauce, sauteed peppers and onions.
- The Southern (Whole) - COMING SOON$49.97
This 18" square pizza creation is topped with smokey and savory ox tails with a white cream cheese sauce along with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
- The Southern (Half) - COMING SOON$27.97
This 9" square pizza creation is covered with smokey and savory ox tails with a white cream cheese sauce.
- The Mona Lisa (Whole)$37.97
This 18" beautiful masterpiece comes with one (1) meat of your choosing and two (2) toppings of your choice eloquently crafted on a flavorful seasoned garlic and herb crust. Includes 16 squares.
- The Mona Lisa (Half)$24.97
This 18" beautiful masterpiece comes with one (1) meat of your choosing and two (2) toppings of your choice eloquently crafted on a flavorful seasoned garlic and herb crust. Includes 16 squares. Includes 8 squares.
- The Spicy Shrimp Pizza - (Whole)$34.97
18" includes savory garlic shrimp with a slight kick, mozzarella, marinara sauce, along with sauteed onions and green peppers.
- The Spicy Shrimp Pizza - (Half)$23.97
9" includes savory garlic shrimp with a slight kick, mozzarella, marinara sauce, along with sauteed onions and green peppers.
Chicken Wings
- Chicken Wings 10 piece$13.99
10 mouth watering, tender and juicy chicken wings served with hot, golden french fries and a side of celery sticks. Your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
- Chicken Wings 20 piece$25.99
20 mouth watering, tender and juicy chicken wings served with hot, golden french fries and a side of celery sticks. Your choice of homemade blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.
- Chicken Wings 30 piece$39.99
30 mouth watering, tender and juicy chicken wings served with hot, golden french fries and a side of celery sticks. Your choice of homemade ranch and blue cheese dipping sauce.
- Chicken Wings 50 piece$69.99
50 mouth watering, tender and juicy chicken wings served with hot, golden french fries and a side of celery sticks. Your choice of homemade blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.
- Chicken Wings 70 piece$89.99
70 mouth watering, tender and juicy chicken wings served with hot, golden french fries and a side of celery sticks. Your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
- Chicken Wings 150 piece$189.99
150 mouth watering, tender and juicy chicken wings served with hot, golden french fries and a side of celery sticks. Your choice of homemade blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.
Boneless Wings (Includes Celery)
Chicken Tenders
Cold Subs
- Turkey$10.99+
Includes savory turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo, mustard, vinegar, oil, and seasoning all on a toasted bun.
- Ham$10.99+
Includes savory ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and American cheese, mayo, mustard, vinegar, oil, and seasoning all on a toasted bun.
- Assorted Meat$11.99+
Includes flavorful turkey, ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo, mustard, vinegar, oil, and seasoning all on a toasted bun.
- Seasoned Salami$10.99+
Includes flavorful salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo, mustard, vinegar, oil, and seasoning all on a toasted bun.
- Sharpiros Special$13.99+
Includes flavorful turkey, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo, mustard, vinegar, oil, and seasoning all on a toasted bun.
- Cheese$8.99+
Includes American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and oil.
Hoagies (Philly Cheese)
- Regular Steak$11.99+
Tender, juicy savory steak with cheese, onions, and Sharpiros special sauce on a toasted bun.
- Regular Chicken$11.99+
Tender, juicy chicken with cheese, onions, and Sharpiros special sauce on a toasted bun.
- Super Chicken$13.99+
Tender, juicy chicken and cheese, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
- Super Steak$13.99+
Tender, juicy savory steak and cheese, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
- Chopped Burger$11.99+
Tender, chopped burger with cheese, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
Sharpiros Sub Sandwiches (Hot)
- Fried Itailan Sausage$10.99+
Tender, juicy fried italian sausage with cheese, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
- Pizza Sub$10.99+
Delicious pizza sub with pepperoni, cheese, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
- Chicken & Parmesan Cheese$11.99+
Tender, juicy chicken with parmesan cheese, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
- Baked Beef$13.99+
Tender, juicy beef with cheese, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
- Roast Beef$13.99+
Tender, juicy roast beef with cheese, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
- Meatball$11.99+
Tender, juicy meatballs with cheese, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
- Cheeseburger$11.99+
Tender, juicy ground beef with cheese, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
- Burger$10.99+
Tender, juicy beef with onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and Sharpiros special seasonings all on a toasted bun.
Fish Plates
Momma G's Lasagna with Salad / Italian Fried Rice
- Momma G's Lasagna - Veggie$19.97
Momma G's lasagna is a quintessential Italian comfort food, thriving with rich flavors and layered with velvety ricotta cheese, savory marinara sauce, and generous sprinkling of grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. The serving is enough for two people. Also comes with a side Italiano salad. This dish is seasonal, so call us in advance to see when we will have it available for you to try.
- Momma G's Lasagna - With Meat$24.97
Includes ground beef and pepperoni layered in velvety ricotta cheese, savory marinara sauce, and generous sprinkling of grated Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. The serving is enough for two people. Also comes with a side Italiano salad. This dish is seasonal, so call us in advance to see when we will have it available for you to try.
- Italian Fried Rice - COMING SOON$9.97
Delicious, fried rice with savory Italian flavors. Includes onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and basil. Add a meat of your choice for even more flavor.
Fresh Salads
Appetizers
Side of Sauce
Kid's Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
THANK YOU FOR BEING PATIENT WITH US. GRAND OPENING COMING SOON, however, you can still try our delicious food before we officially launch. Our temporary hours during the soft launch are listed. Sharpiros Pizzeria, home of the world's best pizza, where every bite is a taste of sheer perfection. Our menu offers an array of mouthwatering dishes from Buffalo style pizza to succulent grilled super cheese steaks, and tasty flavored wings. Our pizzas are crafted with care, using the finest and freshest Buffalo New York and Italian ingredients. This is not a fast food; therefore, all food is fresh and made to order. There's something for everyone! Come check us out! Absolutely delicious!
607 Sigman Road NE, Suite 100, Conyers, GA 30013