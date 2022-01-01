  • Home
Sharps Burger Ranch - Lewiston 1227 21st Street

No reviews yet

1227 21st Street

Lewiston, ID 83501

Burgers/Grill🍔

Ranch Burger

$6.59

2 patties, 1 piece of American cheese, sauce, lettuce and pickles comes with a small fry

Ranch NO fry

$4.60

2 patties, 1 piece of American chees, sauce, lettuce and pickles

Big Ranch

$10.99

2 1/4 lb. patty with 2 pieces of american cheese, sauce, lettuce, and pickles comes with a medium fry

Big Ranch NO Fry

$8.69

2 1/4 lb. patty with 2 pieces of american cheese, sauce, lettuce, and pickles

Hamburger

$2.99

1 pattie, sauce, lettuce, pickle

Cheeseburger

$3.19

1 pattie, 1 piece of american cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle

Double Double

$4.99

2 patties, 2 piece of American chees, sauce, lettuce and pickles

Triple Triple

$6.29

3 patties, 2 piece of American cheese, 1 piece of swiss cheese, sauce, lettuce and pickles

Whacker

$5.99

1/4 lb. patty with american cheese, sauce, lettuce, and pickles

Buster

$7.99

1/4 lb. patty with american cheese, ham, bacon, sauce, lettuce, and pickles

Rustler

$6.99

1/4 patty, swiss cheese, bacon, habenero ranch, lettuce, jalepenos

Grilled chicken sandwich

$5.99

pieces of seasoned grilled chicken on a toasted bun with swiss cheese ranch dressing lettuce and tomato

Fryer🍟

Bite Size🥩

$9.89

Bite Size NO fry🥩

$8.59

Breaded Mushrooms🍞🍄

$3.59

Large breaded mushrooms 🍞🍄

$7.18

Chicken Fillet Sandwich🐓

$5.99

Deep fried breaded chicken fillet with tarter, swiss cheese and lettuce

Chicken Strip🍗

$2.09

Fish Fillet 🐟

$5.39

Deep fried breaded fish fillet (polluck) with tarter, american cheese and lettuce

Fish-n-chips🐟

$9.69

3 pieces of breaded cod with a medium fry and a side of tarter

Shrimp dinner 🍤

$10.29

8 breaded deep fried shrimp in a basket with a medium fry and your choice of tarter or cocktail sauce

Shrimp dinner NO fry 🍤

$8.59

8 breaded deep fried shrimp with your choice of tarter or cocktail sauce

Fries 🍟

Made fresh to order shoe string pure potato fries

Onion Ring 🧅💍

$3.09

4 oz. beer battered onion rings

Large Onion Ring🧅💍

$6.18

8 oz. beer battered onion rings

Cod Piece🐟

$2.49

Corndog🌽🐶

$2.19

Fish-n-chips NO fry

$7.39

Weekly Special✨

2 Corndog Monday

$5.18

3 Hamburger Thursday

$7.88

Combos

🍔🍔Cheeseburger Combo

$10.29

2 cheeseburger (1 pattie, 1 piece of american cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle) with fries and a drink

Double Double Combo

$9.29

2 patties, 2 piece of American chees, sauce, lettuce and pickles with fries and a drink

Whacker Combo

$9.89

1/4 lb. patty with american cheese, sauce, lettuce, and pickles with fries and drink

🍗3 pc Chicken Strip Combo

$9.89

3 pieces of breaded chicken with BBQ sauce with fries and a drink

🐓Chicken Fillet Sandwich Combo

$10.39

Deep fried breaded chicken fillet with tarter, swiss cheese and lettuce comes with fries and a drink

🐠Fish Filet Sandwich Combo

$9.49

Deep fried breaded fish fillet (polluck) with tarter, american cheese and lettuce with fries and a drink

Grill Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.79

pieces of seasoned grilled chicken on a toasted bun with swiss cheese ranch dressing lettuce and tomato with fries and a drink

🥓Buster Combo

$12.99

🌶Rustler Combo

$11.89

Triple Combo

$10.59

Monthly Special 🗓

triple fry and drink

$8.87

3 patties, 2 piece of American cheese, 1 piece of swiss cheese, sauce, lettuce and pickles fry and drink

Mushroom and swiss

$5.99

1/4 lb burger with swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onion topped with sauce lettuce and pickles

4HB Family special

$17.12

4 hamburgers and a family fry

Hawaiian Burger

$6.19

1/4 lb burger with swiss cheese, ham and grilled pineapple topped with sauce and lettuce

Cheeseburger fry and drink

$7.27

1 pattie, 1 piece of american cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle with a fry and drink

Fish sandwich fry and drink

$8.19

Deep fried breaded fish fillet (polluck) with tarter, american cheese and lettuce with fries and a drink

Cheeseburger and fry

$3.99

1 pattie, 1 piece of american cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle with a fry

Buster and Onion Ring

$11.08

1/4 lb. patty with american cheese, ham, bacon, sauce, lettuce, and pickles with an onion ring

Saddle Bags 😁

🍗2 Pc Chicken Saddle Bag

$5.99

🍔Hamburger Saddle Bag

$5.99

🍔Cheeseburger Saddle Bag

$5.99

🌽🐶Corndog Saddle Bag

$5.99

🧀Grilled Cheese Saddle Bag

$5.99

Extras

Pint of Sauce

$6.09

Sandwich

Soup

$3.09

Salad

$4.19

Small extra patty

$1.50

Large extra patty

$2.50

Crispy Chicken wrap

$4.09

Apple sauce

$1.99

Chicken fillet patty only

$3.50

Shakes /Floats

Milkshakes

Floats

Other Drinks

Coffee

$2.09

Milk

$1.79

Chocolate Milk

$1.79

Juice Box

$1.89

Energy Drink

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.89

Hot tea

$1.49

Small water

$0.35

Medium water

$0.45

Large water

$0.55

Hot chocolate

$1.49

Kids water

$0.25

Orange Soda

$2.29

Diet Dr. pepper

$2.29

Soda

Kids Soda(12 oz)

$1.59

Small Soda(16 oz)

$1.99

Medium Soda (22 oz)

$2.39

Large Soda(32 oz)

$2.79

Mug (32 oz.)

$4.29

Mug refill

$0.99

Ice Cream

Sundae

$2.79

Ice Cream

Free Sauce

Free Sauce

NO SAUCE

NO SAUCE

Charge Sauce

Fry Sauce

$0.30

Ranch dressing

$0.40

Cocktail sauce

$0.40

Habanero Ranch

$0.40

BBQ

$0.40

Ketchup packet

$0.05

Mustard packet

$0.05

Tarter sauce

$0.40

---Counters----

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come to the ranch!

Location

1227 21st Street, Lewiston, ID 83501

Directions

