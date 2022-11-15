Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Shasha's Creole Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

579B Berlin - Cross Keys Rd

Sicklerville, NJ 08081

Platters

Chicken

$16.00

Tassot (Fried Beef)

$16.00

Goat/ Cabrit

$21.00

Pork /Griot

$16.00

Red Snapper (S,M,L,XL)

Shrimp

$17.00

Stewed Oxtail/ K Bef

$21.00

Stewed Turkey

$17.00

Sweetheat

$12.00

Salmon

$15.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.50

Large Soup

$14.50

Branzino

$19.00

Branzino Large

$25.00

Wings

$12.00

Legumes

Eggplant

$17.00

Lalo

$17.00

Mirliton

$17.00

Roland Special (Stewed Okra)

$17.00

Sides

White Rice

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.50

Cornbread

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Fried Plantains

$3.00

Chicken Patty

$2.00

Beef Patty

$2.00

Black Mushroom Rice

$7.00

Sweet Plantains

$3.00

Sauce Pois

$3.00

Fried Patty

$5.00

Pikliz

$4.50

Meduim Soup

$7.00

Curry Suace \Stewed Chichen

$3.00

Medium Haitian Buoillon

$8.50

Large Haitian Buoillon

$14.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Regular Soda

$1.50

Haitian Soda

$2.00

Homemade Drinks

$2.00

Malta (two sizes)

$1.50+

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Special Drinks

$3.00

Homemade Drinks (Gallons)

$15.00

Kremas

$23.00

Robusto

$3.50

Ragaman

$3.50

Toro

$3.50

Red -x

$3.50

Choucoune

$2.00

Cheesecake

Coconut Mango Cheesecake

$5.00

Mango Madness Cheesecake

$5.00

Pineapple Cheesecake

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our Mission is to provide our patrons a different type of experience. We are bringing you to the Caribbean by providing genuine tastes of its first republic. We will treat every guest with great service, delicious foods and a lasting impression that will make you feel at home right here in your own neighborhood, just as if you were in the Caribbean.

