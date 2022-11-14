  • Home
Shastas Sweet Treats & Coffee 290 East Horizon Drive

No reviews yet

290 East Horizon Drive

Henderson, NV 89015

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Roll
Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll
Classic Cinnamon Roll

Brownies

Brownie

$3.75

Fresh baked daily, with a soft gooey center and nice crisp edges. Several flavors to choose from.

Cupcakes

*Single Standard Cupcake

*Single Standard Cupcake

$4.25

Make your cupcake just the way you love it! Pick your flavor combination to make your dessert to match your mood!

*Multi Flavor 4-Pack Standard Cupcakes

$15.50

*Multi Flavor 12-Pack Standard Cupcakes

$42.00

*Single Flavor 4-Pack Standard Cupcakes

$15.50

*Single Flavor 12-Pack Standard Cupcakes

$42.00

Cookies

Single Cookie

$2.75

6-Pack of Cookies

$15.00

12-Pack of Cookies

$30.00

Other Sweets

Brownie

$3.75

Fresh baked daily, with a soft gooey center and nice crisp edges. Several flavors to choose from.

Classic Cinnamon Roll

Classic Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Sticky gooey goodness, these cinnamon rolls will melt your brain.

pineapple upside down

pineapple upside down

$5.75

Classic, moist yellow cake crowned with a pineapple & a cherrv on top

cereal bar

$3.50

Cereal Treats! Classic & Twists on a Marshmallowy Favortie

single pinwheel

single pinwheel

$4.25

Best of both worlds! Have cookie, half brownie swirl

Maple Bacon Cinnamon Roll

$5.75

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll

$5.75

Caramel Apple

$5.75Out of stock

Savory

Classic Breakfast Roll

$5.50

Fluffy dough with meat, cheese and savory spices.

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Half an Avocado on Buttered Toast with balsamic drizzle, everything bagel seasoning

single charcuterie

$13.00

A generous serving of cured meats, cheese, pickles, olives, fruit, crackers, and more!

table top charcuterie

$35.00

Bigger version of our Charcuterie board that serves 3-4 people

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+

cappuccino

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Breve

$4.75+

Mocha

$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and cocoa

Americano

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

expresso shot

$1.25

Drinks

hot chocolate

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

bottled water

$1.75

coke

$1.75

diet coke

$1.75

root beer

$1.75

sprite

$1.75

Lemonade

$4.75+

milk

$2.50

chocolate milk

$3.00

Italian Soda

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sweetest local spot to reconnect, recharge and indulge in life's little pleasures. Great Coffee & teas, Fresh baked goodies and community all in one place.

Location

290 East Horizon Drive, Henderson, NV 89015

Directions

