FOOD

Baklava

Baklava Pistachio

Baklava Pistachio

$20.50+

Baklava Walnut

$15.50+

Baklava Almond

$1.10+

Ballourie

$21.50+

Basma

$21.50+

Burma

$32.00+

Bird Nest

$21.50+

Fingers

$15.50+

Mini Roses

$15.50+

Mixed Pastry Tray

$17.50+

Osmaliye with Nuts (per piece)

$1.50

Dozen baklawa mixed

$12.00

Fillo dough

$5.00

Sugar free baklava piece

$1.25

Shredded dough

$6.00

Burma fingers pistachio

$2.50

Burma fingers walnut

$2.00

lotus fingers

$1.75

oreo fingers

$1.75

pistachio fingers nutella

$2.00

cocoa baklawa

$4.00

pistachio roses

$2.50

walnut roses

$2.00

farashi baklawa

$1.50

toufi caramel

$2.00

Signature Box

$29.95

Half Elegant Gold Box

$25.00

Full Elegant Gold Box

$41.00

Small Mixed Pastry Tin

$23.50

Large Mixed Pastry Tin

$40.50

French Cakes

French cake slice

$4.00

1 dozen French cake

$40.00

French 8”

$40.00

Regular Cakes

Baba-Rom

$4.50

Regular cake slice

$3.00

Firework candles

$6.00

Candles

$1.75

Pound cake

$8.00

Balloons

$5.00

1 dozen regular cake

$30.00

Wholesale Menu

Wholesale Baklava

Baklava Pistachio Full

$37.00

Baklava Pistachio Half

$20.00

Baklava Walnut Full

$29.00

Baklava Walnut Half

$15.00

Ballourie Full

$40.50

Ballourie Half

$21.00

Basma Full

$40.50

Basma Half

$21.00

Birdnest Full

$38.00

Birdnest Half

$21.00

Fingers/Mini Roses Full

$29.00

Fingers/Mini Roses Half

$15.00

Mixed Pastry Full

$32.95

Mixed Pastry Half

$17.00

Burma half

$31.50

Burma full

$63.00

Wholesale Meshabak

Awameh/Mshabak/Makaroon

$6.50

Sfouf Full

$24.00

Sfouf Half

$12.50

Namoura Full

$25.00

Namoura

$13.50

Mammoul Dates Dozen

$10.00

Mammoul Pistachio Dozen

$11.50

Mammoul Walnut Dozen

$10.00

Mammoul Mixed Dozen

$12.00

Wholesale Knafee

Knafee Full

$44.00

Knafee Half

$23.50