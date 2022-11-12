Shaved Duck Smokehouse 2900 Virginia Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces. Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes
Location
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grand Spirits Bottle Company - 3194 S Grand Blvd
No Reviews
3194 S Grand Blvd St Louis, MO 63118
View restaurant