Shaved Duck Smokehouse 2900 Virginia Avenue

In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces. Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes

