Shaved Duck Smokehouse 2900 Virginia Avenue

2900 Virginia Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63118

Smothered Fries
Smoked Meatloaf
2 Meats

Appetizers

Burnt Ends

$14.99

brisket point, smoked slowly over cherry & hickory & tossed in our classic grilla goo sauce

Smothered Fries

Smothered Fries

$12.99

pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes

Duck Confit

$14.99Out of stock

poached in duck fat, served with toast points with an apricot glaze

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99

Pulled pork, black beans, corn, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream topped with smoky sweet and spicy serrano chili sauce

Smoked Crispy Wings

Smoked Crispy Wings

$7.99+

slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb

Veggie Smothered Fries

Veggie Smothered Fries

$12.99

Smoked jalapenos, mixed peppers, spinach, smoked tomatoes over crispy fries smothered in our famous house- made cheese sauce.

Soup of the day

$6.99+

Salads

mixed greens, chopped romaine, tomatoes, red onions, sunflower seeds, feta cheese with lemon & thyme agave vinaigrette
House Salad

House Salad

$6.99+

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, sunflower seeds, feta cheese with lemon & thyme agave vinaigrette

Classic Wedge

Classic Wedge

$6.99+

chopped iceberg, cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese, pickled red onions with house ranch dressing

Combo Plates

2 Meats

$17.99
3 Meats

3 Meats

$21.99

Sides

Smoked Potato

$4.99+
Mac n' cheese

Mac n' cheese

$4.99+
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.99+

Brussel Sprouts

$4.99+

French Fries

$4.99+

Baked Beans

$4.99+

Mashed Potatos

$4.99+Out of stock

BBQ Add ons

Add Burnt Ends

$7.99

Add Ribs

$6.00

Add 2 baby back ribs to any menu item

Bun

$1.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

White cheddar cheese sauce

Duck it

$4.00

White cheddar cheese sauce with a side of bacon

Desserts

Bread Pudding (Straw-nana)

$10.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding (Apple Cinn.)

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Specials with choice of side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked slowly over cherry and hickory, basted with Wee Tilly's bbq sauce, pulled to order

Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked tri tip steak sliced to order

Smoked Meatloaf

Smoked Meatloaf

$15.99

smoked with celery & onions, glazed with spicy bourbon ketchup

Heritage Baby Back Ribs

Heritage Baby Back Ribs

$16.99+

slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub

Brisket Point Burger

Brisket Point Burger

$13.99

the perfect blend of brisket point and flat, ground in house, thin stacked with melted American cheese & charred balsamic onions

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$16.99

Smoked with cherry and a touch of hickory, cut to order, spicy grilla sauce served with smoked jalapenos.

Veggie and mozzarella sandwich

Veggie and mozzarella sandwich

$12.99

Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey breast slow smoked and sliced to order

Shrimp and Grits

$21.99

New Orleans style gulf shrimp and andouille sausage served over cheesy grits

Tri Tip Cheesesteak

$16.99

Duck Breast

$25.99

Kids Togo

Kids Mac Bowl

$6.99

Lil Burger

$7.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Kids Tri Tip Sandwich

$7.99

Flatbreads

Duck Flatbread

$15.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$14.99

Veggie Flatbread

$14.99

Pitmaster’s Plate

Brisket Plate

$25.99

Merch

T- Shirt

$25.00

Ballcap

$25.00

Beanie

$25.00

Apron

$40.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces. Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes

Website

Location

2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63118

Directions

Gallery
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image

