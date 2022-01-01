Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Shawarma Shack

review star

No reviews yet

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV

Denver, CO 80222

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Lamb Gyro
Chicken Power Bowl

Mezze

Hummus

Hummus

$4.99

traditional garbanzo spread, lemon, garlic and tahini

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$6.99

Roasted eggplant dip with pita bread

Falafel

Falafel

$5.99

crispy chickpea and herb patties

Chicken Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$9.99

fries topped with roasted chicken shawarma, olives, sumac onions, tabbouleh, feta & labneh harissa

Lamb Loaded Fries

Lamb Loaded Fries

$11.99

fries topped with lamb shawarma, olives, sumac onions, tabbouleh, feta & labneh harissa

Sides

Sumac Fries

Sumac Fries

$3.99

Seasoned, hand cut potato fries

Basmati Rice

$2.99

Tabbouleh

$3.49

Pita Bread

$1.49

Toasted pita bread

Power Bowls / Shack Platters

Chicken Power Bowl

Chicken Power Bowl

$13.99

roasted chicken bowl with choice of base; basmati rice, hummus or lettuce. choose your additional toppings

Lamb Power Bowl

Lamb Power Bowl

$14.99

roasted lamb bowl with choice of base; basmati rice, hummus and/or lettuce. choose your toppings

Falafel Power Bowl

Falafel Power Bowl

$12.99

Fried chickpea patty bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce

Grilled Chicken Kebab Platter

$13.99

roasted chicken, hummus, lettuce, rice, mediterranean salad, grilled vegetables, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, pita and pickles

Beef Kebab Platter

$14.99

grilled tenderloin tips with hummus, lettuce, rice, mediterranean salad, grilled vegetables, tzatziki, tahini, pita and pickles

Vegetable Kebab Platter

$12.99

generous portion of grilled vegetables, hummus, lettuce, rice, mediterranean salad, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, pita and pickles

Greek Salad

$12.99

romaine lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, banana peppers, feta cheese and olive oil vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

roasted chicken shawarma, pickled cucumber, turnip, tomato, sumac onion, garlic aioli and parsley

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$10.99

roasted lamb, pickled cucumber, turnips, tomato, sumac onion, tahini and parsley

Falafel Wrap

$8.99

fried falafel, hummus, pickled cucumber, turnips, tomato, sumac onion, lettuce, tahini and harissa

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$9.99

roasted chicken shawarma with lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, cucumber, tzatziki and feta cheese

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$10.99

roasted lamb shawarma with lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, cucumber, tzatziki and feta cheese

Falafel Gyro

$8.59

fried falafel with lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, cucumber, tzatziki and feta cheese

Sharing Plates

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$18.99

tasting platter of hummus, baba ghanoush and falafel with loads of pita, labneh harissa, tahini & harissa sauce

Shawarma Stack

Shawarma Stack

$21.99

french fries stack topped with chicken and lamb shawarma, pickles, tomato, sumac onion, feta, garlic aioli & labneh harissa

Wrap Platter

Wrap Platter

$35.99

four wraps cut into shareable portions with fries, pickles and harissa labneh

Mezze Buffet Platter Per Person

$10.00

Dessert

Baklava

$3.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Rani

$2.99

Smart Water

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Shawarma Shack, now open at Junction Food Hall, Denver, CO, boasts authentic Mediterranean street-food, slow-cooked meats, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options as well as a range of spreads, dips, and marinades. #halal

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver, CO 80222

