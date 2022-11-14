Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shawarma Stop

425 Reviews

$

13903 19 Mile Rd

Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Pita
Bowl
Chicken Shawarma Fattoush

Appetizers

Baba Ghanouj

$7.99+

Served with pita bread.

Garlic Sauce

$1.00+

Medium and large served with pita bread.

Hummus

$6.99+

Served with pita bread.

Hummus With Beef

$10.99

Hummus With Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

$4.99+

Served with homemade ranch.

Chicken Wings

$7.99

Served with homemade ranch.

Grilled Vegetables

$3.99

Seasoned and grilled seasonal veggies.

Pickled Plate

$3.99

Pickled cucumbers, pickled cabbage, and a mixture of pickled turnips and beets.

Spinach Pies

$6.99Out of stock

4 Piece

Stop Fries

Stop Fries

$12.99

Steak fries topped with feta cheese, our homemade ranch, and your choice of beef or chicken shawarma, chicken cream chop, or falafel.

Steak Fries

$4.99+

Veggie Grape Leaves

$6.99+
Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$13.99

Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tabouli, 2 Veggie Grape Leaves, and 2 Falafel. Served with pita bread.

Yellow Rice

$3.99+

Baklava

$1.50

4 PC Falafel Plate

$8.99

8 PC Falafel Plate

$14.99

BYO Bowl

Bowl

$8.99

Bowl Combo

$8.99

BYO Pita

BYO Pita

$6.99

BYO Pita Combo

$6.99

Pitas

Mixed Shawarma Pita

$6.99

Onions, tomatoes, pickles, pickled turnips/beets, and garlic sauce.

Beef Shawarma Pita

Beef Shawarma Pita

$6.99

Comes with Turnips, Onions, Tomatoes, and Tahini.

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$5.99

Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic.

Chicken Cream Chop Pita

Chicken Cream Chop Pita

$6.99

Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turnips, and Ranch.

Beef Kafta Pita

$6.99

Comes with Hummus, Tomatoes, and Onions.

Chicken Kafta Pita

$5.99Out of stock

Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic.

Beef Kabob Pita

$6.99

Comes with Hummus, Tomatoes, and onions.

Shish Tawook Pita

$6.99

Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$5.99

Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turnips, and Tahini.

Hummus & Tabouli Pita

$4.99

Comes with Hummus & Tabouli.

Baba Ghanouj & Fattoush Pita

$4.99

Comes with Baba Ghanouj & Fattoush.

Baba Ghanouj & Tabouli Pita

$4.99

Comes with Baba Ghanouj & Tabouli.

Veggie Grape Leaves Pita

$3.99

Comes with Hummus and Tomatoes.

Mixed Shawarma Pita Combo

$6.99

Combo includes side choice and drink

Beef Shawarma Pita Combo

Beef Shawarma Pita Combo

$6.99

Comes with Turnips, Onions, Tomatoes, and Tahini. Combo includes side choice and drink

Chicken Shawarma Pita Combo

Chicken Shawarma Pita Combo

$5.99

Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic. Combo includes side choice and drink.

Chicken Cream Chop Pita Combo

Chicken Cream Chop Pita Combo

$6.99

Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turnips, and Ranch. Combo includes side choice and drink.

Beef Kafta Pita Combo

$6.99

Comes with Hummus, Tomatoes, and Onions. Combo includes side choice and drink.

Chicken Kafta Pita Combo

$5.99Out of stock

Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic. Combo includes side choice and drink.

Beef Kabob Pita Combo

$6.99

Comes with Hummus, Tomatoes, and onions. Combo includes side choice and drink.

Shish Tawook Pita Combo

$6.99

Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic. Combo includes side choice and drink.

Falafel Pita Combo

Falafel Pita Combo

$5.99

Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turnips, and Tahini. Combo includes side choice and drink.

Hummus & Tabouli Pita Combo

$4.99

Comes with Hummus & Tabouli.

Hummus & Fattoush Pita Combo

$4.99

Comes with Hummus & Fattoush.

Baba Ghanouj & Tabouli Pita Combo

$4.99

Comes with Baba Ghanouj & Tabouli.

Baba Ghanouj & Fattoush Pita Combo

$4.99

Comes with Baba Ghanouj & Fattoush.

Salads

Beef Shawarma Fattoush

$9.99+

Chicken Shawarma Fattoush

$8.99+

Chicken Cream Chop Fattoush

$9.99+
Fattoush

Fattoush

$6.99+

Fattoush W/ Tawook

$9.99+

Chicken Greek Salad

$8.99+

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Tabouli

$6.99+

Tabouli W/ Chicken

$8.99+

House Salad

$4.99+

Romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with pita bread and our signature homemade fattoush dressing.

Soups

Chicken Lemon Rice

$3.99+

Lentil

$3.99+

Sides

Beef Shawarma Side

$4.99

Chicken Shawarma Side

$3.99

Chicken Cream Chop Side

$4.99

Beef Kafta Skewer

$4.99

Chicken Kafta Skewer

$3.99Out of stock

Beef Kabob Skewer

$5.49

Chicken Kabob Skewer

$4.99

Pita Chips

$1.99

Pita Bread

$0.50

Bag of Pita

$2.99

Feta

$0.99

2oz Cup

Entrees

Chef Special Entree

$16.99

All white meat chicken (5 pieces) charbroiled and served with hummus.

Beef Shawarma Entree

$16.99

Thinly sliced premium grilled beef.

Chicken Shawarma Entree

$15.99

Thinly sliced charbroiled all white meat chicken.

Mixed Shawarma Entree

Mixed Shawarma Entree

$16.99

A combination of chicken and beef shawarma.

Chicken Cream Chop Entree

Chicken Cream Chop Entree

$15.99

All white meat chicken batter dipped, breaded, and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade ranch.

Beef Kafta Entree

Beef Kafta Entree

$16.99

Ground beef mixed with parsley, onions, and a blend of middle eastern spices. Includes three charbroiled skewers.

Chicken Kafta Entree

Chicken Kafta Entree

$15.99Out of stock

Ground chicken mixed with parsley, onions, and a blend of middle eastern spices. Includes three charbroiled skewers.

Shish (Beef) Kabob Entree

Shish (Beef) Kabob Entree

$16.99

Chunks of tender and lean tenderloin skewered with seasonal veggies. Includes two skewers charbroiled to your liking.

Chicken (Tawook) Kabob Entree

Chicken (Tawook) Kabob Entree

$15.99

Chunks of all white meat chicken skewered with seasonal veggies. Includes two charbroiled skewers.

Mix Kabob Entree

$16.99

One charbroiled chicken kabob skewer and one charbroiled beef kabob skewer.

Half Deboned Chicken Entree

$15.99

All white meat charbroiled chicken (3pc)

Whole Deboned Chicken Entree

$20.99

All white meat charbroiled chicken. (6pc)

Beef Ghallaba Entree

$16.99

Tomatoes, onions green peppers, and carrots, topped with beef. Sautéed in our savory house sauce.

Chicken Ghallaba Entree

$15.99

Tomatoes, onions green peppers, and carrots, topped with chicken. Sautéed in our savory house sauce.

Veggie Ghallaba Entree

$14.99

Tomatoes, onions green peppers, and carrots, topped with veggies. Sautéed in our savory house sauce.

Hummus W/ Chicken Entree

$15.99

Homemade hummus topped with chicken shawarma.

Hummus W/Beef Entree

$16.99

Homemade hummus topped with beef shawarma.

Falafel Entree

$12.99

6 pc. homemade falafel served with homemade tahini sauce.

Veggie Grape Leaves Entree

$12.99

BYO Entree

Each entree comes with your choice of rice or fries and soup or salad.

BYO Entree -3

$18.99

Comes with 3 proteins of your choice and your choice of rice or fries and soup or salad.

Combo Specials

Combo for 2

$25.99

1 shish kabob, 1 shish tawook, 1 beef kafta, 1 chicken kafta, chicken shawarma, 2 falafel, and 2 veggie grape leaves.

Combo for 4

$49.99

2 Beef Kabobs, 2 Chicken Tawook, 2 Beef Kafta, 2 Chicken Kafta, Chicken Shawarma, 2 Falafel, 2 Veggie Grape Leaves, Garlic, Hummus, and Fattoush. Served with rice.

Combo for 7

$79.99

3 Beef Kabobs, 3 Tawook, 3 Beef Kafta, 3 Chicken Kafta, Chicken Shawarma, 4 Falafel, 4 Veggie Grape Leaves, Garlic, Hummus and Fattoush. Served with rice.

Combo for 12

$119.99

4 Beef Kabobs, 4 Tawook, 6 Beef Kafta,6 Chicken Kafta, Chicken Shawarma, 6 Falafel, 6 Veggie Grape Leaves, Garlic, Hummus and Fattoush. Served with rice

Dressing & Sauces

Fattoush Dressing

$0.47+

Greek Dressing

$0.47

Hot Sauce

$0.47

Ranch Cup

$0.47

Spicy Mango Chutney

$0.47

Tahini

$0.47

Yogurt

$0.47

Small Cup Garlic

$1.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Bottled Drinks

Arizona

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.79

Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Pop Can

$1.00

Pure Leaf Sweetened

$2.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.99

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.49+

Diet Pepsi

$1.49+

Dr Pepper

$1.49+

Lemonade

$1.49+

Mountain Dew

$1.49+

Cherry Pepsi

$1.49+

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.49+

Sierra Mist

$1.49+

Cherry Pepsi

$1.49+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13903 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Directions

Shawarma Stop image
Shawarma Stop image
Shawarma Stop image

