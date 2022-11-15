Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream 47th Street Chicago
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Shawn Michelle’s produces the very best homemade ice cream and cobblers in the world. We produce an exclusive one of a kind ice cream called “Grandma’s Old Fashioned Vanilla”. We promise, you won’t find a better vanilla anywhere.
46 East 47th, Chicago, IL 60653
