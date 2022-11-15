Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream 47th Street Chicago

No reviews yet

46 East 47th

Chicago, IL 60653

Order Again

A LA modes

Large Ala Mode

$10.20

Mini Ala Mode

$6.43

Apple Full

$9.06Out of stock

Apple Mini

$5.43Out of stock

Blueberry Full

$9.06Out of stock

Blueberry Mini

$5.43Out of stock

Beverages

Water

$1.30

Child Sundae

Child Sundae (with Sprinkles & Whipped Cream)

$3.62

Child Scoop

$3.62

2 Scoop Sundae

Custom Double Scoop Sundae

$11.78

2scp Chocolate Brownie Explosion Brownie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Syrup)

$11.78

The Chocolate Turtle 2scp (Chocolate & Salted Caramel over a brownie and topped with Pecans & Caramel)

$11.78

Lemon Pound Cake 2scp (Pound Cake topped with Vanilla & Lemon Ice Cream and Caramel)

$11.78

Harmony Sundae 2scp (Cookies-n-Cream Ice Cream over a Brownie topped w/ Caramel & Sunflower Seeds)

$11.78

Stairway To Heaven 2scp (Rum Raisin & Strawberry Cookies-n-Cream over a brownie topped with Chocolate Syrup

$11.78

Strawberry Shortcake 2scp (Pound Cake topped w/Vanilla ice cream & Strawberry Drizzle)

$11.78

Ice cream cones

Cake

$0.25

Sugar

$0.25

Waffle Cone

$1.25

Milkshakes

Banana Pudding Milkshake

$9.99

Black Walnut Milkshake

$9.99

Blue Moon Milkshake

$9.99

Butter Pecan Milkshake

$9.99

Cookies n Cream Milkshake

$9.99

Custom Milkshake

$9.99

Honey Cinnamon Graham Cracker Milkshake

$9.99

Lemon Sunbeam Supreme Milkshake

$9.99

Lunchroom Butter Cookie Milkshake

$9.99

Melanin Magic (Chocolate) Milkshake

$9.99

Jamaican Rum Raisin Milkshake

$9.99

Pralines & Cream Milkshake

$9.99

Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake

$9.99

Strawberry Cookies-n-Cream Milkshake

$9.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$9.99

Superman (Lemon, Blue Moon & Strawberry) Milkshake

$9.99

Sweet Bourbon Black Cherry Milkshake

$9.99

Sajdah Milkshake

$9.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$9.99

Chocolate Harmony

$9.99

Funnel Cake Sundae

(Small) Funnel Cake Sundae (Powdered Sugar, Icecream, Drizzle)

$9.98

Large Funnel Cake Sundae (Powdered Sugar, Icecream, Drizzle)

$12.99

Shawn M. Favorites

Homemade Chocolate Brownies

$4.88

Comfort Cakes

$3.90

Sweet Love's Butter Cookies

$5.67

Bean pie Mini

$4.32

Bean Pie Full

$11.74

Signature Ice Cream Flavors

Banana Pudding (Single)

$6.60

Banana Pudding (Double)

$7.81

Banana Pudding (Pint)

$12.99

Black Walnut (Single)

$6.60

Black Walnut (Double)

$7.81

Black Walnut (Pint)

$12.99

Blue Moon (Single)

$6.45

Blue Moon (Double)

$7.81

Blue Moon (Pint)

$12.70

Butter Pecan (Single)

$6.45

Butter Pecan (Double)

$7.81

Butter Pecan (Pint)

$12.70

Bourbon Bp Single

$6.45

Bourbon Bp (Double)

$7.81

Bourbon Bp (Pint)

$12.70

Cookies-n-Cream (Single)

$6.45

Cookies-n-Cream (Double)

$7.81

Cookies-n-Cream (Pint)

$12.70

Honey Cin (Single)

$6.45

Honey Cin (Double)

$7.81

Honey Cin(Pint)

$12.70

Jamaican Rum Raisin (Single)

$6.45

Jamaican Rum Raisin (Double)

$7.81

Jamaican Rum Raisin (Pint)

$12.70

Lemon Sunbeam Supreme (Single)

$6.45

Lemon Sunbeam Supreme (Double)

$7.81

Lemon Sunbeam Supreme (Pint)

$12.70

Melanin Magic (Chocolate) Single

$6.45

Melanin Magic (Chocolate) Double

$7.81

Melanin Magic (Chocolate) Pint

$12.70

Pralines & Cream (Single)

$6.60

Pralines & Cream (Double)

$7.81

Pralines & Cream (Pint)

$12.70

Strawberry (Single)

$6.45

Strawberry (Double)

$7.81

Strawberry (Pint)

$12.70

Cheese Ck (Single)

$6.45

Cheese Ck (Double)

$7.81

Cheese Ck (Pint)

$12.70

Str Cookies-n-Cream (Single)

$6.45

Str Cookies-n-Cream (Double)

$7.81

Str Cookies-n-Cream (Pint)

$12.70

Superman (Single)

$6.45

Superman (Double)

$7.81

Superman (Pint)

$12.70

Pistachio (Single)

$6.45

Pistachio (Double)

$7.81

Pistachio (Pint)

$12.70

Cho. Harmony (Single)

$6.45

Cho. Harmony (Double)

$7.81

Cho. Harmony (Pint)

$12.70

Grandma's Vanilla (Single)

$6.45

Grandma's Vanilla (Double)

$7.81

Grandma's Vanilla (Pint)

$12.70

Sugar Free Vanilla (Single)

$6.60

Sugar Free Vanilla ( Double)

$7.99

Sugar Free Vanilla (Pint)

$12.99

Sugar Free Vanilla (Qt.)

$19.55

Bourbon Butter Pecan Single

$6.45

Bourbon Butter Pecan Double

$7.81

Bourbon Butter Pecan (Pint)

$11.70

1 Scoop Sundae

Custom Single Scoop Sundae 1scp

$9.99

Chocolate Brownie Explosion 1scp (Brownie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Syrup) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

The Chocolate Turtle 1scp(Chocolate & Salted Caramel over a brownie and topped with Pecans & Caramel) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

Harmony Sundae 1scp (Cookies-n-Cream Ice Cream over a Brownie topped w/ Caramel & Sunflower Seeds) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

Lemon Pound Cake 1scp (Pound Cake topped with Vanilla & Lemon Ice Cream and Caramel) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

Strawberry Shortcake 1scp (Pound Cake topped w/Vanilla ice cream & Strawberry Drizzle) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

Stairway To Heavenf 1scp (Rum Raisin & Strawberry Cookies-n-Cream over a brownie topped with Chocolate Syrup (Deep Copy)

$9.98

Peach Cobblers

Peach Butter Crust Cobbler Small

$6.84

Peach Butter Crust Cobbler Large

$9.77

Vegan Ice Cream

Mango Sweet (Single)

$2.90

Mango Sweet(Double)

$3.90

Mango Sweet Triple

$4.85

Mango Sweet Pint

$6.85

Strawberry Sweet Single

Strawberry Sweet Double

$3.85

Strawberry Sweet Triple

$4.85

Strawberry Sweet Pint

$6.85

Pina Colada Sweet Single

$2.90

Pina Colada Sweet Double

$3.85

Pina Colada Sweet Triple

$4.85

Pina Colada Sweet Pint

$6.85

V. Cookies-n-Cream (Double)

$7.99

V. Cookies-n-Cream (Pint)

$12.99

V. Cookies-n-Cream (Quart)

$19.99

V. Cookies-n-Cream (Single)

$6.60

Vegan Mango (Double)

$7.99

Vegan Mango (Pint)

$12.99

Vegan Mango (Quart)

$19.99

Vegan Mango (Single)

$6.60

Vegan Coco Rum (Single)

$6.60

Coco Rum (Double)

$7.99

Vegan Coco Rum (Pint)

$12.99

Vegan Vanila Single

$6.60

Vegan Vanila Double

$7.99

Vegan Vanila Pint

$12.99

Vegan Vanila Quart

$19.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Shawn Michelle’s produces the very best homemade ice cream and cobblers in the world. We produce an exclusive one of a kind ice cream called “Grandma’s Old Fashioned Vanilla”. We promise, you won’t find a better vanilla anywhere.

46 East 47th, Chicago, IL 60653

