Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream Olympia Fields

review star

No reviews yet

3252 Vollmer Road

Olympia Fields, IL 60461

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

A LA modes

Peach (Mini Ala Mode)

$6.43

Peach (Large Ala Mode)

$10.20

Beverages

Water

$1.30

Ginger Beer

$2.82

Child Sundae

Child Sundae (with Sprinkles & Whipped Cream)

$3.62

Child Scoop

$3.62

2 Scoop Sundae

Custom Double Scoop Sundae

$11.78

2scp Chocolate Brownie Explosion Brownie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Syrup)

$11.78

The Chocolate Turtle 2scp (Chocolate & Pralines N Crememover a brownie and topped with Pecans & Caramel)

$11.78

Lemon Pound Cake 2scp (Pound Cake topped with Vanilla & Lemon Ice Cream and Caramel)

$11.78

Harmony Sundae 2scp (Cookies-n-Cream Ice Cream over a Brownie topped w/ Caramel & Sunflower Seeds)

$11.78

Stairway To Heaven 2scp (Rum Raisin & Strawberry Cookies-n-Cream over a brownie topped with Chocolate Syrup

$11.78

Strawberry Shortcake 2scp (Pound Cake topped w/Vanilla ice cream & Strawberry Drizzle)

$11.78

Ice cream cones

Cake

$0.25

Sugar

$0.25

Waffle cone

$1.25

Milkshakes

Banana Pudding Milkshake

$9.06

Black Walnut Milkshake

$9.06

Blue Moon Milkshake

$9.06

Butter Pecan Milkshake

$9.06

Cookies n Cream Milkshake

$9.06

Custom Milkshake

$9.06

Honey Cinnamon Graham Cracker Milkshake

$9.06

Lemon Sunbeam Supreme Milkshake

$9.06

Lunchroom Butter Cookie Milkshake

$9.06

Melanin Magic (Chocolate) Milkshake

$9.06

Jamaican Rum Raisin Milkshake

$9.06

Pralines & Cream Milkshake

$9.06

Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake

$9.06

Strawberry Cookies-n-Cream Milkshake

$9.06

Strawberry Milkshake

$9.06

Superman (Lemon, Blue Moon & Strawberry) Milkshake

$9.06

Vanilla Milkshake

$9.06

Chocolate Harmony

Desserts/cakes

Sweet Love's Butter Cookies

$5.76

Sweet Love's Pound Cake

$5.98

Signature Ice Cream Flavors

Banana Pudding (Single)

$6.45

Banana Pudding (Double)

$7.99

Banana Pudding (Pint)

$12.99

Black Walnut (Single)

$6.45

Black Walnut (Double)

$7.99

Black Walnut (Pint)

$12.70

Blue Moon (Single)

$6.45

Blue Moon (Double)

$7.99

Blue Moon (Pint)

$12.70

Bourbon Butter Pecan Single

$6.45

Bourbon Butter Pecan Double

$7.99

Bourbon Butter Pecan Pint

$12.70

Butter Pecan (Single)

$6.45

Butter Pecan (Double)

$7.99

Butter Pecan (Pint)

$12.70

Cho. Harmony (Single)

$6.45

Cho. Harmony (Double)

$7.99

Cho. Harmony (Pint)

$12.99

Cookies-n-Cream (Single)

$6.45

Cookies-n-Cream (Double)

$7.99

Cookies-n-Cream (Pint)

$12.70

Honey Cin (Single)

$6.45

Honey Cin (Double)

$7.99

Honey Cin(Pint)

$12.70

Jamaican Rum Raisin (Single)

$6.45

Jamaican Rum Raisin (Double)

$7.99

Jamaican Rum Raisin (Pint)

$12.70

Lemon Sunbeam Supreme (Single)

$6.45

Lemon Sunbeam Supreme (Double)

$7.99

Lemon Sunbeam Supreme (Pint)

$12.70

Lunchroom Butter Cookie (Single)

$6.45

Lunchroom Butter Cookie (Double)

$7.99

Lunchroom Butter Cookie (Pint)

$12.70

Melanin Magic (Chocolate) Single

$6.45

Melanin Magic (Chocolate) Double

$7.99

Melanin Magic (Chocolate) Pint

$12.70

Mint Cnc (Single)

$6.45

Mint Cnc (Double)

$7.99

Mint Cnc (Pint)

$12.70

Pralines & Cream (Single)

$6.45

Pralines & Cream (Double)

$7.99

Pralines & Cream (Pint)

$12.70

Strawberry (Single)

$6.45

Strawberry (Double)

$7.99

Strawberry (Pint)

$12.70

Cheese Ck (Single)

$6.45

Cheese Ck (Double)

$7.99

Cheese Ck (Pint)

$12.99

Str CnC (Single)

$6.45

Str CnC (Double)

$7.99

Str CnC (Pint)

$12.70

Sugar Free Vanilla (Single)

$6.45

Sugar Free Vanilla ( Double)

$7.99

Sugar Free Vanilla (Pint)

$12.99

Superman (Single)

$6.45

Superman (Double)

$7.99

Superman (Pint)

$12.99

Sweet Bourbon Black Cherry Chocolate Brownie (Single)

$6.45

Sweet Bourbon Black Cherry Chocolate Brownie (Double)

$7.99

Sweet Bourbon Black Cherry Chocolate Brownie (Pint)

$12.99

Grandma's Vanilla (Single)

$6.45

Grandma's Vanilla (Double)

$7.99

Grandma's Vanilla (Pint)

$12.70

Pistachio (Single)

$6.45

Pistachio (Double)

$7.99

Pistachio

$12.99

1 Scoop Sundae

Custom Single Scoop Sundae 1scp

$9.98

Chocolate Brownie Explosion 1scp (Brownie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Syrup) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

The Chocolate Turtle 1scp(Chocolate & Pralines Nncreme over a brownie and topped with Pecans & Caramel) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

Harmony Sundae 1scp (Cookies-n-Cream Ice Cream over a Brownie topped w/ Caramel & Sunflower Seeds) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

Strawberry Shortcake 1scp (Pound Cake topped w/Vanilla ice cream & Strawberry Drizzle) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

Stairway To Heavenf 1scp (Rum Raisin & Strawberry Cookies-n-Cream over a brownie topped with Chocolate Syrup (Deep Copy)

$9.98

Homemade Peach Cobblers

Peach Butter Crust Cobbler Small

$6.84

Peach Butter Crust Cobbler Large

$9.77

Christmas Spec. Only Cobb

$28.29

Thanksgiving Cobbler

$65.00

Vegan Ice Cream

Vegan Mango (Single)

$6.45

Vegan Mango (Double)

$7.81

Vegan Mango (Pint)

$11.73

Vegan Pina Colada (Single)

$6.45

V. Pina Colada (Double)

$7.81

Vegan Pina Colada (Pint)

$11.73

V. Ras Cnc (Single)

$6.45

V. Chocolate Rasp (Double)

$7.81

V. Rasp Cnc (Pint)

$11.73

Vegan Banana Pud (Single)

$6.45

Vegan Banana Pud(Double)

$7.81

Vegan Banana Pud(Pint)

$11.73

Vegan Coco-Rum (Single)

$6.45

Vegan Coco-Rum (Double)

$7.81

Vegan Coco-Rum (Pint)

$11.73

V. CNC (Single)

$6.45

V. CNC(Double)

$7.81

V. CNC (Pint)

$11.73

Vegan Vanila Single

$6.45

Vegan Vanila Double

$7.81

Vegan Vanila Pint

$11.73

(NEW) Sweet Ice

Mango 1scoop

$2.90

Mango 2scoops

$3.85

Mango 3scoop

$4.85

Mango Pint

$6.85

Pina Colada Single

$2.90

Pina Clada Double

$3.85

Pina Colada Triple

$4.85

Pina Colada Pint

$6.85

Strawberry (Single)

$2.90

Strawberry (Double)

$3.90

Strawberry (Triple)

$4.85

Strawberry (Pint)

$6.85

Bunt Cake

Comfort Cake Slice

$3.54
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Shawn Michelle’s produces the very best homemade ice cream and cobblers in the world. We produce an exclusive one of a kind ice cream called “Grandma’s Old Fashioned Vanilla”. We promise, you won’t find a better vanilla anywhere.

Location

3252 Vollmer Road, Olympia Fields, IL 60461

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Olympia Fields
orange starNo Reviews
3248 Vollmer Road Olympia Fields, IL 60461
View restaurantnext
Captain Hooks Fish & Chicken- Flossmoor
orange star4.1 • 1,035
3760 Vollmer Rd Flossmoor, IL 60422
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
800 S Kedzie Ave Flossmoor, IL 60422
View restaurantnext
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Chicago Heights
orange starNo Reviews
222 Dixie Highway Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View restaurantnext
Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson
orange star4.3 • 1,894
3613 216th Matteson, IL 60443
View restaurantnext
Grady's Snack N Dine
orange star4.3 • 2,100
18147 Harwood Ave Homewood, IL 60430
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Olympia Fields
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston