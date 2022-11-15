  • Home
Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square 508 2nd AVE

No reviews yet

508 2nd AVE

Seattle, WA 98104

Popular Items

Northwest Salmon (GF)
Bedford's Ginger Beer
Molly's Chicken Wrap

Soup / Salad / Appetizers

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine-kale blend, housemade croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

NA Beverages

Bedford's Ginger Beer

Bedford's Ginger Beer

$3.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.99

Traditional Irish Favorites

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.99

Tender chicken breast, peas, carrots, celery, pearl onions and creamy gravy between a home baked puff pastry.

Irish Beef Stew

Irish Beef Stew

$17.99

Braised beef, carrots, parsnips, celery, onion, thick broth, topped with colcannon mashed potatoes

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.99

Corned beef slow cooked in Guinness and secret spices. Served traditionally with juicy cabbage, colcannon potatoes, and side of horseradish sauce.

Irish Whiskey Mac n' Cheese

Irish Whiskey Mac n' Cheese

$17.99

A brilliant combination of macaroni noodles, red onion, and our famous corned beef drowned in a Dubliner cheese and whiskey cream sauce.

Bangers and Mash

Bangers and Mash

$17.99

Irish sausages, mashed potatoes, pan gravy, market vegetables

Irish Meatloaf

Irish Meatloaf

$17.99

Ground lamb, beef, and bacon, parmesan cheese, pan gravy, colcannon potatoes, market veggies

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$17.99

Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, and onions in a brown gravy base topped with colcannon potatoes and Dubliner cheese

Dublin Broil

Dublin Broil

$19.99

Marinated flank steak, flame-broiled and served traditionally in a thin cross-sliced cut. Broiled to order and served with colcannon mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Northwest Salmon (GF)

Northwest Salmon (GF)

$19.99

Wild caught northwest salmon, topped with herb butter, served with colcannon mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Famous Fish n' Chips

3 piece Fish n' Chips

3 piece Fish n' Chips

$15.99

Lightly breaded, and fried fresh snow-white cod . Served with fries and our house-made tartar. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.

4 piece Fish n' Chips

4 piece Fish n' Chips

$18.99

Lightly breaded, and fried fresh snow-white cod . Served with fries and our house-made tartar. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.

Gourmet Burgers

Gorgonzola BBQ Burger

Gorgonzola BBQ Burger

$16.59

Gorgonzola cheese, scratch BBQ sauce, whiskey caramelized onions, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, ranch, pretzel bun Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.99

Angus beef, Applewood smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions. Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.

Rasher Bacon Burger

Rasher Bacon Burger

$16.99

Angus Beef, rasher Irish bacon, Dubliner cheese, fried egg, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, pretzel bun. Served with gourmet fries.

Guacamole Bacon Burger

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$15.99

Angus beef, Applewood smoked bacon, house guacamole, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a pretzel bun. Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$13.99

Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, secret sauce served on a pretzel bun. Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.

Sandwiches and Wraps

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$15.99

Our family recipe corned beef, secret sauce, Havarti cheese, and plenty of sauerkraut piled high on marbled rye. Served with French fries.

Dubliner Toastie Sandwich

Dubliner Toastie Sandwich

$15.59

Turkey, dubliner cheese, bacon, tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, secret sauce on grilled French bread. Served with French fries.

Monte Cristo Sandwich

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$15.99

Turkey, Irish rasher bacon, cheddar, havarti , egg battered French bread, raspberry jam. Served with French fries.

Chipotle Avocado Chicken Wrap

Chipotle Avocado Chicken Wrap

$15.59

Grilled chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa tortilla. Served with gourmet fries.

Blackened Salmon Caesar Wrap

Blackened Salmon Caesar Wrap

$15.59

Blackened salmon, power greens, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing wrapped in tortilla. Served with fries. Additional sides can be substituted.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Diced chicken breast, power greens, parmesan, Caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla. Served with fries. Additional sides can be substituted.

Molly's Chicken Wrap

Molly's Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken with mixed emerald greens, diced crisp tomatoes, green onions, almond slivers, shredded Parmesan cheese and chopped apples tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette. Served with fries. Additional sides can be substituted.

Emerald Chicken Wrap

Emerald Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Mixed emerald greens, diced grilled chicken breast, candied nuts, fresh seasonal berries and craisins served with balsamic vinaigrette, wrapped in a tortilla wrap. Served with fries. Additional sides can be substituted.

Gourmet Salads

Emerald Chicken Salad

Emerald Chicken Salad

$16.99

Mixed emerald greens topped with grilled chicken breast, apples, candied nuts, Craisins, seasonal berries with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.99

Grilled wild Coho Salmon, house made spice rub, kale-romaine blend, Caesar dressing on the side, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Black and Bleu Salad

Black and Bleu Salad

$17.99

A marinated flank steak, sliced thin, and placed atop mixed greens. Blue cheese crumbles, fresh diced tomatoes, and red onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine-kale blend, housemade croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Molly's Chicken Salad

Molly's Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken atop emerald greens with tomatoes, green onion, fresh Tillamook cheddar, apple slices, and almond slivers served with honey mustard dressing on the side.

Appetizers

Irish Boxty Cakes

Irish Boxty Cakes

$13.59

Corned beef, potatoes, Dubliner cheese packed in golden fried cakes. Served with horseradish on the side

Irish Poutine

Irish Poutine

$11.99

French fries, white cheese curds, pan gravy and bacon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Breaded to order, 3 chicken strips and fries, served with ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Chicken, salsa, cilantro served with chipotle ranch.

Side of Soda Bread

Side of Soda Bread

$3.99

With whipped honey butter

Donegal Bay Clam Chowder

Donegal Bay Clam Chowder

$6.99

8 oz Cup of New England style chowder with an Irish twist – clams, cockles, potatoes, cabbage, bell peppers, and a touch of Cajun spice

Sides

Donegal Bay Clam Chowder

Donegal Bay Clam Chowder

$6.99

8 oz Cup of New England style chowder with an Irish twist – clams, cockles, potatoes, cabbage, bell peppers, and a touch of Cajun spice

Side of Soda Bread

Side of Soda Bread

$3.99

With whipped honey butter

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.99

A house salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and cheese.

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$5.99

6 oz side of french fries

Side of Tater Tots

Side of Tater Tots

$5.99

Side of Tater Tots 6 oz

Desserts

Bailey's Creme Brulee

Bailey's Creme Brulee

$7.99

Irish cream custard, caramelized sugar top, served with a shortbread cookie

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Made from scratch with buttered rum sauce and raisins

Beverages

Bedford's Ginger Beer

Bedford's Ginger Beer

$3.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Pacific Northwest's Premier American Grill and Irish Pub. Traditional Irish-American fare featuring creative Burgers, crispy wild Cod, tender Corned Beef, savory Shepherd's Pie and homemade Bread Pudding! At the base of Pioneer Square's historic Smith Tower in downtown Seattle!

Website

Location

508 2nd AVE, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

