Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square 508 2nd AVE
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Welcome to the Pacific Northwest's Premier American Grill and Irish Pub. Traditional Irish-American fare featuring creative Burgers, crispy wild Cod, tender Corned Beef, savory Shepherd's Pie and homemade Bread Pudding! At the base of Pioneer Square's historic Smith Tower in downtown Seattle!
508 2nd AVE, Seattle, WA 98104
