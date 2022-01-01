Shawnee General Store 542 River Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50+

San Pellogrino

$3.50

Juice

1/2 gal OJ

$3.50

12 oz Apple Juice

$2.00

12 oz Cranberry

$2.00

12 oz Orange Juice

$2.00

Nesquik

$2.50

Oj Gallon

$4.00

Quart OJ

$2.50

Apple Cider

$4.99

Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00+

La Colombe Coffee

$4.50

Santa mama coffee bags

Hot Choc Packet

$1.75

Tea

Joes Tea

$3.00

Zimmermin Pint

$1.50

Small Arizona

$2.50

Large Arizona

$4.50

Soda

Glass 12oz soda

$2.94

Diet coke 20 oz

$2.25

Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Sanpellegrino

$2.25

Funky Drink

$3.25

Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Spring water

$3.99

Butter

Butter

$5.50

Butter stick

$1.75

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Half Half Quart

$3.99

Half Half Pint

$2.50

Corn

$5.00

Tomatoes

$2.50

Ice

$3.50

Half Gallon

$3.75

Gallon

$4.50

Quart

$2.75

Medicine

Advil

$6.99

Advil single

$1.25

Tylenol single

$1.25

Allergy

$2.99

Breakfast Meat

Bacon

$9.99

Sausage

$9.99

Water

One Liter

$2.29

Gallon

Breads

Hot dog buns

Hamburger Buns

White Bread Loaf

Snacks

Pretzel Rods

$6.00

Cheese stick

$1.49

Cheese babybel

$1.49

Trail mix

$1.79

Fruit bowl

$4.99

Meat and cheese

$8.50

Watermelon

$3.99

Fruit

Apple

$0.99

Lemons

$1.25

Limes

$1.25

Pineapple

$3.99

Fruit cup

$3.99

Hot sauce

Hot sauce

$7.99

Syrup

Syrup, glass 12oz

$13.99

Syrup, etched glass

$15.99

Syrup, jug 3.4 oz small

$5.00

Syrup, jug 16 oz

$13.99

Candy

Candy buttons

$1.75

Candy cigaretts

$1.50

Candybars/ Candy

$1.99

Gum

$1.99

Jar of candy

$7.99

Jaw breakers

$3.75

Pop Rocks

$1.50

Vintage. Gum

$0.99

Bag of candy

$6.99

Pumpkin Candy

$8.99

Small Jar Candy

$4.99

Lolly Pops

$0.71

Bourbon candy bar

$5.99

Carbernet candy bar

$5.99

Peanuts

$1.00

Bear poop

$6.99

Sasquatch poop

$6.99

Soda can candy ind

$0.71

Penny candy

$0.25

Chips

Small Bag

$1.99

Large Bag

$3.99

Large Joes Chip

$4.99

Tin Chip Can

$19.99

Snacks

Kind Bars

$2.00

Cereal Cups

$2.00

Nut mix

$6.99

The naked bee pack

Almonds

$7.99

Aloe, 8 fl oz

$9.99

Bacon

$9.99

Bacon

$9.99

balls, foam sport

$4.99Out of stock

Bear Mug multi color

$16.00

Bear stuffed med

$16.99

Biscuit mix buttermilk

$12.50

Biscuit mix scone

$12.50

Black Bear Mug

$12.00

Blackberry

$4.99

blanket, Mexican

$15.99

Book, 100 things

$9.99

book, bears nat geographic

$4.99

book, in the forest

$4.99

Book, in the forest

$4.99

Bread, wheat

$3.99

Bread, white

$3.99

bug spray, active off

$8.99Out of stock

bug spray, cutter lemon

$9.49

bug spray, deep woods off

$9.49

Bumble berry farms sweet orange cardamom

$12.50

Bumbleberry Farms chocolet raspberry

$12.50

Bumbleberry Farms Dark Chocolate

$12.50

Bumbleberry Farms Dark Chocolate

$12.50

Bumbleberry Farms Peppermint Mocha

$12.50

candle, citronella tin

$7.99Out of stock

Candy juicy drop

$2.99

Candy soda can 6 pk

$2.49

Candy, bourbon bar

$6.99

candy, gold nugget

$2.99

Candy, yoohoo small

$0.60

Card, bee

$5.99

Card, bird

$5.99

Card, birds

$5.99

Card, frog

$5.99

Card, hedgehog

$5.99

Card, playing

$4.99

cards, aviator playing cards

$3.99

Chair kids bear

$24.99

chair, kids bear

$19.99

charcoal

$9.99

Chexmix

$4.99

Chobani peach

$2.49

Chobani, black cherry

$2.49

Chobani, blueberry

$2.49

Chobani, strawberry

$2.49

Coffee Dark Roast

$8.99

Coffee Filters

$2.59

Coffee med roast

$8.99

Cookie Cutter- Christmas Tree

$5.99

Cookie Cutter-Bell

$5.99

Cookie Cutter-Biscuits

$5.99

Cookie Cutter-Butterfly

$5.99

Cookie Cutter-Ginger

Cookie Cutter-Horse

$5.99

Cookie Cutter-House

$5.99

Cookie Cutter-Penguin

$5.99

Cookie Cutter-Shamrock

$5.99

Cookie Cutter-Snowman

$5.99

Cookie Cutter-Squirrel

$5.99

Cookie Cutter-Tea Cup

$5.99

Cooler

$6.99

Cow tales

$0.87

Crackers wheat

$4.99

cup, red solo

$2.49

Diet coke, 2 liter

$2.99

Duraflame log

$9.99

Eggs blue

$3.99

Eggs, dozen

$3.50

Extension roast fork

$4.99

fat bat

$8.49

Fishing pole, avengers

$14.99

Fishing pole, fly fishing

$34.99

Fishing pole, kids lil bear

$19.99

Fishing pole, ugly stik

$39.99

Goldfish

$5.99

Graham crackers

$3.99

Grill, large rectangle

$27.99

Grill, large round

$36.99

Grill, small round

$17.99

Gum big league

$2.79

Half and half, pint

$2.99

hammock

$27.99

Hammock

$35.99

Hershey bar

$1.99

hiking stick

$19.99

Honey 17.6 oz bumbleberry

$18.00

Honey spread

$12.00

Honey spread, peppermint

$12.00

Honey, avocado blossom

$12.99

Hot cocoa mix

$0.99

Hot dog, jumbo franks

$5.99

Hot dogs, hatfield

$5.99

Iced tea, half gallon zimmerman

$3.99

Jerky, venison

$3.79

Jerky, venison

$3.79

Jerky, venison

$3.79

Jerky, venison

$3.79

Jerky, venison

$3.79

Jerky, venison

$3.79

Juice, large apple

$4.49

Juice, tropicana apple 12oz

$2.79

Juice, tropicana On 12oz

$2.79

Kazoo

$4.99

Keychains Wood Engraved

$9.00

Lighter fluid

$6.99

lighter, mini Kingsford refill

$6.99

mad lab mini sludge

$4.99

Marshmallows

$3.99

Matches, wood large

$1.79

Mermaid, grow

$4.49

milk, chocolate quart

$2.75

Milk, gallon

$6.99

Milk, half gallon

$3.99

Milk, half gallon 2%

$3.99

Milk, pint

$1.79

Milk, quart

$2.79

Milk, quart 2%

$2.79

Mood mud

$5.99

mug, bear with peace sign

$12.50

Naked bee lotion

$6.00

Net kids

$9.99

Nuts, almonds

$7.99

Nuts, cashews

$7.99

Nuts, peanuts

$4.99

Nuts, pistachios

$7.75

Orange juice, 52 oz

$5.99

Ornament bear

$12.00

Ornament bear with lights

$14.00

Ornament bear with ski

$12.00

Ornament bears with skis

$14.00

Pancake mix blueberry

$12.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Pita chips

$4.99

Pita crackers

$4.49

Pop rocks candy watermelon

$1.49

Pop rocks cherry

$1.49

Red Truck Xmas Tree Ornament

$15.00

rope, braided color

$3.49

Rubber duck

$1.99

Santa Clause Golf Ornament

$12.00

Saratoga water

$4.50

Shirt short sleeve

$30.00

Shirt short sleeve 2xl

$34.00

silly putty

$2.79

Slime color goo

$2.79

Smoress roasting fork

$12.99

Snow globe bear

$14.00

Soda, coke 2 liter

$2.99

Soda, diet coke 2 liter

$2.99

Sprite, 2 liter

$2.99

Strawberries

$4.99

Stuffed Cloud

$8.99Out of stock

Stuffed Mushroom

$16.99Out of stock

Stuffed Rainbow

$8.99

Stuffed snake

$14.99

Sunscreen 50

$11.99

Sunscreen 70 spray

$12.99

Sunscreen, spf 30 lotion

$9.99

Sunscreen, spf 15 lotion

$9.99

sunscreen, spf 30 6 oz spray

$12.99Out of stock

sunscreen, spf 50 8oz

$12.99

Sunscreen. Sport 50 3.4 oz

$9.29

Sweatpants

$39.99

Sweatshirt kids

$34.00

tampax

$4.99Out of stock

toothbrush

$2.99

toothpaste

$1.89

Toy jiggly pals squeesh

$3.49

Toys, silly sludge

$4.99

Utensils, plastic

$3.99

Walking stick bear kids

$16.99

Water deer park

$2.75

Water, 33 oz

$2.29

Water, deer park 50.7 oz

$2.50

Water, gallon

$1.99

waterproof pouch extra lg

$13.99

Waterproof pouch lg

$12.99

White bread

$4.49

wine glass stainless camp

$19.99

Yogurt, chobani cook and cream

$2.79

Yogurt, chobani key lime

$2.79

Yogurt, chobani smores

$2.79

Yogurt, chobani straw cheesecake

$2.79

Bear small sullivan

$12.99

Deer small

$12.99

Bear med sullivan

$17.99

Night shirt

$26.99

Pajama top bear

$21.75

Pajama onsie adult

$49.00

Bigfoot grow toy

$7.49

Grow yeti

$7.49

Chicken and egg

$6.99

Chicken finger

$4.99

Lip balm the naked bee

$4.99

Lip balm lip naturals

$3.99

The naked bee pack

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shawnee General Store is an original General Store in operation since 1859. Located near the Delaware River and Appalachian Trail we provide breakfast, lunch and grab and go to take on your outdoor adventure. We also have wine tasting, local made products like soap, maple syrup and honey. Consistently known as the best breakfast sandwich spot in the Poconos, stop in for a visit and step back in time.

Location

542 River Road, Shawnee On Delaware, PA 18356

Directions

Gallery
Shawnee General Store image
Shawnee General Store image
Main pic

Map
