Shawnee General Store 542 River Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Shawnee General Store is an original General Store in operation since 1859. Located near the Delaware River and Appalachian Trail we provide breakfast, lunch and grab and go to take on your outdoor adventure. We also have wine tasting, local made products like soap, maple syrup and honey. Consistently known as the best breakfast sandwich spot in the Poconos, stop in for a visit and step back in time.
Location
542 River Road, Shawnee On Delaware, PA 18356
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Teddy's University - 114 Kintner Alley
No Reviews
114 Kintner Alley Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurant
More near Shawnee On Delaware