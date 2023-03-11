Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

19800 Johnson Drive

Shawnee, KS 66218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Apparel

Hats

$25.00

Socks

$20.00

Koozie

$2.00

T-Shirts ($20)

$20.00

Indoor Ball

$27.37

Blanket

$30.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Sweatshirts

$25.00

Shorts

$25.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Water Bottle

$5.00

Hawaiian Shirt

$45.00

Rental

1 Hour Court Rental

$40.00

1/2 Hour Court Rental

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take out available 4 to 8 pm Sunday through Friday. Food and Beer TOGO.

Website

Location

19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66218

Directions

Gallery
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill image
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.
orange star4.2 • 1,016
22374 W. 66th St. Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurantnext
Pegah's Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5354 Roberts Street Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurantnext
The Other Place - Shawnee
orange starNo Reviews
22730 Midland Drive Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurantnext
Eggtc. - Shawnee
orange starNo Reviews
7182 Renner Road Shawnee, KS 66217
View restaurantnext
Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee
orange starNo Reviews
16649 Midland Dr. Shawnee, KS 66217
View restaurantnext
Topp'd Pizza + Salads
orange starNo Reviews
8750 Penrose Lane Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shawnee

Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
orange star4.8 • 4,349
6000 Rogers Rd. Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange star4.7 • 2,656
11600 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Blind Box BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,270
13214 W 62nd Terr Shawnee, KS 66216
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.
orange star4.2 • 1,016
22374 W. 66th St. Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurantnext
McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
orange star4.7 • 349
5833 Nieman Rd Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shawnee
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston