Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Take out available 4 to 8 pm Sunday through Friday. Food and Beer TOGO.
Location
19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66218
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.
4.2 • 1,016
22374 W. 66th St. Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Shawnee
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.
4.2 • 1,016
22374 W. 66th St. Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurant