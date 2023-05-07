Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill

19800 Johnson Drive

Shawnee, KS 66218

Appetizers

Chipotle Quesadilla

$13.00

Chipotle tortilla filled w/ shredded chicken, cheese blend, pico de gallo, served w/chipotle ranch & salsa.

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried pickle chips served with ranch

Hachos

$12.00

Hot Wings

$8.00+

Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki or Jerked. Served w/celery sticks, ranch & bleu cheese

Hummus

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Loaded Fires

$9.00

Fried golden brown, smothered in our queso topped w/bacon, green onions, sour cream

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Nacho chips with queso, pico, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, guacamole w side sour cream & salsa. Add beef, chicken or pulled pork for extra $1

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Fried golden brown, smothered in our queso topped w/bacon, green onions, sour cream

Pretzels

$9.00

4 soft pretzel sticks served w/nacho cheese

SW Egg Rolls

$11.00

Egg rolls stuffed w/chicken, peppers, corn, black beans & spinach. Served w/ chipotle ranch

Teriyaki Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Sammies & Wraps

Beach Club

$13.00

Beef Brisket Sand

$13.00

Thin sliced smoked beef brisket, coleslaw & onion ring served on toasted brioche bun

BLT

$12.00

Piled high bacon, lettuce, tomato with guacamole and spicy mayo on Texas toast

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

Chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce w/lettuce, tomato, bacon & cheese in a Chipotle tortilla

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Greek Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Grilled PB&J

$10.00

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$13.00

smoked to perfection with tangy barbecue sauce, onion ring on a brioche bun

Pizzas

Pizza

$13.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

marinara and bbq sauce mixed, pulled pork, red onion, pineapple and cilantro

Beach Favorites

BBQ Platter

$19.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Four plump and juicy tenders served w/fries or tots. Choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Fish N Chips

$14.00

Hawaiian Bowl

$14.00

Power Bowl

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Cakes

$21.00

Southwest Bowl

$12.00

Street Tacos

STREET TACOS your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas traditional (onions, cilantro, tomatilla salsa) american (pico, shredded cheese, lettuce) chicken 3 chorizo 4 carne asada 4

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Bottled Lemonade

$4.00

Dasani

$2.50

Gatorade

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Powerade

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$5.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Duncan Iced Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Pickle Juice

$0.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tropical Fantasy

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottle Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Sides & Extras

BBQ Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Dressings

$0.50

French Fires

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

LARGE QUESO

$4.00

LARGE Salsa

$2.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Rice

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Small Guac

$0.50

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Desserts

Brownie Bites

$6.00

Ice Cream Treats

$3.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Take out available 4 to 8 pm Sunday through Friday. Food and Beer TOGO.

19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66218

