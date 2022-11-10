Bakeries
Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Vegan Bakery and Café! Vegan and Made-from-Scratch foods! Soy-free! Family-owned business!
4895 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste D, Lilburn, GA 30047
