Bakeries

Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

4895 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste D

Lilburn, GA 30047

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Pecan Roll
Apple Caramel Pound

CAKE & POUND SLICES

Our made-from-scratch cakes sold by the slice!

Apple Caramel Pound

$6.61

Spiced pound cake filled with fresh apples and topped with caramel sauce!

Banana Pudding

$6.61Out of stock

Banana pudding in cake form!

Carrot

$6.61Out of stock

Carrot cake with raisins & walnuts!

Chocolate

$5.66

Moist chocolate cake!

Chocolate Chip Cake

$6.61Out of stock

Moist vanilla cake with chocolate chips throughout and on top!

Coconut

$6.61

Coconut Cake filled & covered with coconut!

Cookies & Cream

$6.61Out of stock

Vanilla cake filled and topped with real Oreo cookies! *Oreos contain soy*

German Chocolate

$6.61Out of stock

Chocolate cake topped with coconut & pecan frosting along with chocolate frosting!

Key Lime

$5.66

Key Lime cake topped with key lime frosting!

Lemon

$5.66

Lemon cake topped with fresh lemon frosting made with fresh lemons!

Peanut Butter

$5.66Out of stock

Peanut butter cake topped with peanut butter frosting!

Red Velvet

$5.66Out of stock

Southern classic! Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting!

Strawberry

$5.66Out of stock

Strawberry cake topped with strawberry frosting!

Sweet Potato Pecan Pound

$6.61

Spice pound cake adorned with freshly baked sweet potatoes - filled with pecans and topped with caramel sauce!

Vanilla

$5.66

CINNAMON ROLLS

Fresh baked cinnamon rolls!

Regular Cinnamon Roll

$5.66

Fresh baked cinnamon rolls topped with cream cheese frosting!

Sweet Potato Pecan Roll

$6.61

Cinnamon rolls filled with fresh baked sweet potato and spices--topped with cream cheese frosting and pecans!

Blueberry Cinnamon Roll

Blueberry Cinnamon Roll

$6.61

Fresh blueberry cinnamon rolls

Cherry Vanilla Roll

$6.61Out of stock

Cinnamon roll filled with sweet cherries and spices-topped with cherry vanilla cream cheese frosting!

COOKIES

Fresh baked cookies!
2pk Chocolate Chip

2pk Chocolate Chip

$2.36

2pk of chocolate chip cookies--made fresh!

2pk Oatmeal Raisin

$2.36

2pk oatmeal raisin cookies. These are gluten -free and sugar-free

2pk Peanut Butter

2pk Peanut Butter

$2.36Out of stock

2pk fresh peanut butter cookies. Also gluten -free

2pk Sugar

2pk Sugar

$2.36Out of stock

Soft sugar cookies

2pk Gluten-free Chocolate Chip

2pk Gluten-free Chocolate Chip

$2.36Out of stock

Gluten-free Chocolate chip cookies

12ct Chocolate Chip

12ct Chocolate Chip

$14.15Out of stock

12pk of freshly made chocolate chip cookies

12ct Sugar Cookies

12ct Sugar Cookies

$14.15Out of stock

12ct sugar cookies

12ct Oatmeal Raisin

$14.15Out of stock

12pk oatmeal raisin cookies

12ct Peanut Butter

$14.15Out of stock

12pk fresh peanut butter cookies

GF/SF CAKE & POUND CAKE SLICES

GF Vanilla cake

$6.61Out of stock

Vanilla cake made with GF flour

ICE CREAM TREATS

Fried Ice Cream Pop

Fried Ice Cream Pop

$4.72Out of stock

One(1) large scoops of cinnamon ice cream covered in delicious crunchy flakes and fried to perfection. Topped with a cherry and chocolate sauce.

Vanilla & Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Pop

Vanilla & Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Pop

$4.72Out of stock

Vanilla Ice cream pop covered with dark chocolate.*Ice cream made by us*

Banana Cinnamon Ice Cream Pops

$4.72Out of stock

Ice cream pop made from cinnamon ice cream & fresh bananas sprinkled with dark chocolate. *Ice cream made by us*

Fried Ice Cream Pops

$4.72Out of stock

Ice cream pop made from cinnamon ice cream sprinkled with dark chocolate and crunchy corn flake bits. *Ice cream made by us*

Strawberry Basil Pops

$4.72Out of stock

Fresh strawberries & fresh basil ice cream pop

Lemon Poppy Pops

$4.72Out of stock

Fresh lemon and poppy seeds combined in our vanilla pop

Vanilla Pops

$4.72Out of stock

Vanilla Ice cream pop

MUFFINS & BREADS

Fresh baked muffins!

SF Coconut Muffin

$5.66Out of stock

Coconut muffin made with coconut palm sugar

Sweet Potato Muffin

$5.66Out of stock

Fresh sweet potato muffin! No pecans!

Sweet Potato Pecan Muffin

$6.61Out of stock

Fresh sweet potato pecan muffins with pecans!

Banana Bread Loaf-Sugar Free

$13.21Out of stock

Banana bread made with coconut palm sugar.

Bottled Drinks

All drinks made in-house with fresh ingredients!

16oz - Alkaline Water

$1.88

16oz - Sourced from an alkaline well in Snellville, GA!

16oz - Fresh Basil Ginger Lemonade

$4.72Out of stock

Fresh lemonade made with fresh basil, fresh ginger, and fresh lemons! Sweetened with agave!

16oz - Fresh Mint Ginger Lemonade

$4.72

Made with fresh lemons, ginger & mint! Sweetened with agave!

16oz - Peach Hibiscus Elderberry Tea

$4.72

Made with dried peaches & spices, fresh hibiscus, fresh elderberry, and sweetened with agave!

16oz - Rosemary Lavender Lemonade

$4.72Out of stock

Made with fresh rosemary, fresh lavender, and sweetened with vegan cane sugar!

16oz - Shawnee's Chai Sweet Tea

$4.72

Chai Sweet Tea made with local alkaline water! Sweetened with agave!

Sea Moss Gel

16oz jar--Sea moss gel is sea moss that has been cleaned, soaked & blended with alkaline water. Sea moss (Chondrus crispus) is a spiny sea vegetable found in the cold waters of the Atlantic coasts. It comes in a number of colors, such as green, yellow, red, brown, purple, and even black.

Sea Moss Gel- Plain

$15.10

Sea Moss Gel- Pineapple

$17.92Out of stock
All hours
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Vegan Bakery and Café! Vegan and Made-from-Scratch foods! Soy-free! Family-owned business!

Website

Location

4895 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste D, Lilburn, GA 30047

Directions

