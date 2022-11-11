Bars & Lounges
American
Shawn's Crazy Saloon 350 Belleville turnpike
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
🎶 We are #NorthJersey ‘s newest #Nashville style 🤠 #CountryMusic #Bar 🍻 and #LiveMusic 🎸venue.
Location
350 Belleville turnpike, North Arlington, NJ 07103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
500 Cortlandt Street - NJ, Belleville [49]
No Reviews
500 Cortlandt Street Belleville, NJ 07109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Arlington
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café
4.7 • 1,223
374 South St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurant
More near North Arlington