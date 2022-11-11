Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Shawn's Crazy Saloon 350 Belleville turnpike

No reviews yet

350 Belleville turnpike

North Arlington, NJ 07103

Entree

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$17.99

Chilly Bacon Burger

$18.99

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$19.99

Chicken Krunch Sandwich

$16.99

Shrimp Street Tacos

$16.99

American Slam

$16.99

Shawn's Ribeye

$33.99

Captain Morgan Chicken

$23.99

Jumbo Caribbean Scallops

$23.99

Grilled Brûlée

$15.99

Morning Sunrise

$18.99

Nashville Hot

$17.99

Chicken Caesar salad

$13.99

Wedge Salad

$13.99

Lemon Caper Lobster

$18.99

The Breakfast Wrap

$14.99

Pizza

Pizza

$16.95

Cheese Pie

$16.95

Your Way Pie

$23.95

Pepperoni Pie

$17.95

Sides

Steak Fries

$5.00

Tator Tots

$5.00

Maple Wood Bacon

$4.50

Ranch

$1.75

Blue Cheese

$1.75

Buffalo

$1.75

BBQ

$1.75

Asian

$1.75

Dry Rub

$1.75

Roasted Chicken

$8.50

Vegetable Medley

$6.50

Cup Soup

$6.50

Shrimp Scampi

$9.95

White Wine

Draft beer

6 pack Yueng

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
🎶 We are #NorthJersey ‘s newest #Nashville style 🤠 #CountryMusic #Bar 🍻 and #LiveMusic 🎸venue.

350 Belleville turnpike, North Arlington, NJ 07103

