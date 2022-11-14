  • Home
  • ShaWOWrma Restaurant - 1505 South Winchester Boulevard
ShaWOWrma Restaurant 1505 South Winchester Boulevard

No reviews yet

1505 South Winchester Boulevard

San Jose, CA 95128

Order Again

Popular Items

ShaWoW Laffa שווארמה בלאפה
Chicken Schnitzel Plate שניצל בצלחת
ShaWoW Pita שווארמה בפיתה

Turkey ShaWoWrma

ShaWoW Pita שווארמה בפיתה

$20.99

Served with hummus, tahini, Israeli pickles, Amba, S’chüg, two falafel balls, french fries, green and red cabbage, and choice of house salads.

ShaWoW Laffa שווארמה בלאפה

ShaWoW Laffa שווארמה בלאפה

$22.99
ShaWoW Baguette שווארמה בבגט

ShaWoW Baguette שווארמה בבגט

$22.99

Served with hummus, tahini, Israeli pickles, Amba, S’chüg, two falafel balls, french fries, green and red cabbage, and choice of house salads.

ShaWoW Plate שווארמה בצלחת

ShaWoW Plate שווארמה בצלחת

$26.99

Two White Pita, Rice, Green Bean, and Israeli salad. Served With French Fries, Two Falafel Balls And Choice Of House Salad.

Falafel

Pita Falafel פלאפל בפיתה

Pita Falafel פלאפל בפיתה

$14.99

Served With Hummus, Tahini,Israeli Pickles, Amba, S’chüg, Two Falafels Balls, French Fries, Green And Red Cabbage And Choice Of House Salads.

Baguette Falafel פלאפל בבגט

$16.99

Served With Hummus, Tahini,Israeli Pickles, Amba, S’chüg, Two Falafels Balls, French Fries, Green And Red Cabbage And Choice Of House Salads.

Laffa Falafel פלאפל בלאפה

$14.99

Served With Hummus, Tahini,Israeli Pickles, Amba, S’chüg, Two Falafels Balls, French Fries, Green And Red Cabbage And Choice Of House Salads.

Falafel Plate פלאפל בצלחת

Falafel Plate פלאפל בצלחת

$19.99

Two white pita, rice, green bean, and Israeli salad

Sabich

Baguette Sabich סביח בבגט

$16.99

Fried Eggplant, Hummus, Hard Boiled Egg, Tahini, Served With Israeli Pickles, Hummus, Tahini, Amba, S’chüg, Two Falafels Balls, Moroccan Carrots, French Fries, Green And Red Cabbage, And Choice Of House Salads

Pita Sabich סביח בפיתה

Pita Sabich סביח בפיתה

$14.99

Fried Eggplant, Hummus, Hard Boiled Egg, Tahini, Served With Israeli Pickles, Hummus, Tahini, Amba, S’chüg, Two Falafels Balls, Moroccan Carrots, French Fries, Green And Red Cabbage, And Choice Of House Salads

Laffa Sabich סביח בלאפה

$14.99

Served With Hummus, Tahini,Israeli Pickles, Amba, S’chüg, Two Falafels Balls, French Fries, Green And Red Cabbage And Choice Of House Salads.

Sabich Plate סביח בצלחת

Sabich Plate סביח בצלחת

$19.99

Fried eggplant, hummus, hard boiled egg, tahini, and Israeli salad

House Salad Choice

Humus חומוס

$0.00+

pureed chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Tahini טחינה

$0.00+

Finely grounded roasted sesame seeds paste

s´chug סחוג

$0.00+

hot peppers, fresh parsley ,fresh cilantro, garlic, ground cumin, ground coriander ,lemon juice, olive oil.

amba. עמבה

$0.00+

mango, lime, garlic, olive oil, grounded cumin, sumac, fenugreek, mustard seeds ,smoked paprika,cayenne pepper

israeli salad סלט ישראלי

$0.00+

cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, onion

red cabbage כרוב אדום

$0.00+

chopped red cabbage ,salt ,lemon juice, olive oil

Israeli pickles מלפפון חמוץ

$0.00+

pickled cucumbers and olives

sumac onions בצל סומק

$0.00+

onion,sumac

spiced morrocan carrot salad סלט גזר מרוקאי חריף

$0.00+

carrot ,lemon, lemon juice ,parsley, cilantro, garlic, paprika, cumin, black pepper, olive oil,salt

shifka peppers פלפל שיפקה

$0.00+

Pickled hot Shifka Peppers.

t’rshe salad סלט טרשי

$0.00+Out of stock

white cabbage כרוב לבן

$0.00+

shredded white cabbage

Fried Eggplant חציל מטוגן

$0.00+

Everything רוץ על הכל

$0.00+

All house salad options

Parsley פטרוזיליה

Shakshuka

Eggs in spicy tomato and red bell peppers sauce.

Pita Shakshuka שקשוקה בפיתה

$14.99

2 eggs in spicy tomato and bell peppers sauce. Served with 2 falafel balls and choice of house salad.

Laffa Shakshuka שקשוקה בלאפה

$14.99
Baguette Shakshuka שקשוקה בבגט

Baguette Shakshuka שקשוקה בבגט

$16.99

Shakshuka in baguette. Served with 2 falafel balls and choice of house salad.

Shakshuka Plate שקשוקה בצלחת

Shakshuka Plate שקשוקה בצלחת

$19.99

Served with 2 pitas,2 Falafel balls and choice of house salad.

Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel Plate שניצל בצלחת

Chicken Schnitzel Plate שניצל בצלחת

$26.99

Two White Pita, Rice, Green Bean, And Israeli Salad, Served With French Fries, Two Falafel Balls And Choice Of House Salad

Laffa Schnitzel שניצל בלאפה

$22.99
Pita Schnitzel שניצל בפיתה

Pita Schnitzel שניצל בפיתה

$20.99

Chicken Schnitzel in pita. Served with house salad.

Baguette Schnitzel שניצל בבגט

Baguette Schnitzel שניצל בבגט

$22.99

Chicken Schnitzel in baquette. Served with house salad.

Hummus plate

Hummus צלחת חומוס

Hummus צלחת חומוס

$12.99

Hummus: Chickpeas,Garlic,Tahini,Lemon Juice,Salt Served with 2 pitas.

Hummus and tahini צלחת חומוס וטחינה

Hummus and tahini צלחת חומוס וטחינה

$12.99

Hummus and tahini. Served with 2 pitas.

Hummus and falafel צלחת חומוס ופלאפל

$14.99

Hummus and falafel. Served with two pitas.

Hummus and shawowrma צלחת חומוס ושווארמה

$16.99

Hummus and shawowrma. Served with two pitas.

House salad plate

Israeli Salad סלט ישראלי

Israeli Salad סלט ישראלי

$8.99

Cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, onion

Kid's Menu

Chicken nuggets with rice and salad צ'יקן נאגטס עם אורז וסלט

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken nuggets served with rice and house salad.

Falafel balls

6 falafel balls שישה כדורי פלאפל

6 falafel balls שישה כדורי פלאפל

$6.99

Chickpeas beans , onion ,garlic, parsley, green spicy pepper ,cumin, salt

12 falafel balls שנים עשר כדורי פלאפל

12 falafel balls שנים עשר כדורי פלאפל

$9.99

French fries

French fries big צלחת ציפס גדולה

French fries big צלחת ציפס גדולה

$8.99
French fries small צלחת ציפס קטנה

French fries small צלחת ציפס קטנה

$6.99

Veal ShaWoWrma

ShaWoW Pita שווארמה בפיתה

$21.99Out of stock

Served with tomato, onions, hummus, amba, s'chug. Two Falafel Balls, French Fries, Green and Red Cabbage, and Choice of House Salads.

Veal ShaWoW Baguette שווארמה בבגט

Veal ShaWoW Baguette שווארמה בבגט

$23.99Out of stock

Served with tomato, onions, hummus, amba, s'chug. Two Falafel Balls, French Fries, Green and Red Cabbage, and Choice of House Salads.

Veal ShaWoW Plate שווארמה בצלחת

Veal ShaWoW Plate שווארמה בצלחת

$27.99Out of stock

Two White Pita, Rice, Green Bean, Tomatoes, Onions, Parsley, and Cilantro. Served With French Fries, Two Falafel Balls And Choice Of House Salad.

Veal ShaWoW Laffa שווארמה בלאפה

Veal ShaWoW Laffa שווארמה בלאפה

$23.99Out of stock

Served with tomato, onions, hummus, amba, s'chug

Lamb Shawowrma

Lamb ShaWoW Pita שווארמה בפיתה

$21.99Out of stock

Served with tomato, onions, hummus, amba, s'chug

Lamb ShaWoW Laffa שווארמה בלאפה

Lamb ShaWoW Laffa שווארמה בלאפה

$23.99Out of stock

Served with tomato, onions, hummus, amba, s'chug

Lamb ShaWoW Baguette שווארמה בבגט

Lamb ShaWoW Baguette שווארמה בבגט

$23.99Out of stock

Served with tomato, onions, hummus, amba, s'chug

Lamb ShaWoW Plate

Lamb ShaWoW Plate

$27.99Out of stock

Two White Pita, Rice, Green Bean, Tomatoes, Onions, Parsley, and Cilantro. Served With French Fries, Two Falafel Balls And Choice Of House Salad.

Soda

Coca Cola קוקה קולה

$2.50

Diet Coke דיאט קולה

$2.50

Coke Zero קולה זירו

$2.50

Fanta פאנטה

$2.50

Sprite ספרייט

$2.50

Mexican Coke קולה מקסיקנית

$3.50

Mexican Coke,355 ml,glass bottle

Water

Bottled Water

$1.75

San Pellegrino

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Prepared from scratch with Love and care

Location

1505 South Winchester Boulevard, San Jose, CA 95128

Directions

