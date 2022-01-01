Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shawrma Bros

review star

No reviews yet

5722 Mayfield Rd

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawrma Wrap
Beef Shawrma Wrap
Chicken Arabic Shawrma

WRAPS

Chicken Shawrma Wrap

Chicken Shawrma Wrap

$7.99

Freshly thin sliced chicken wrapped in special pita bread with signature Garlic sauce and cucumber pickles

Beef Shawrma Wrap

Beef Shawrma Wrap

$8.99

Freshly thin sliced beef wrapped in special pita bread with signature Tahini sause and cucumber pickles, onions and tomatoes

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Freshly deep fried Falafel wrapped in special Pita bread with signature Tahini Sauce, Arabian salad & pickles

ARABIC SHAWRMA

Chicken Arabic Shawrma

Chicken Arabic Shawrma

$11.99

Chicken Shwarma wrap cut into 6 pcs. with side Garlic Sauce, pickles and a half side listed of your choice

Beef Arabic Shawrma

Beef Arabic Shawrma

$12.99

Beef Shawrma wrap cut into 6 pcs. with side Garlic Sauce, Pickles and a half side listed of your choice

DOUBLE Chicken Arabic Shawrma

$17.99

2 Chicken Shawrma wraps cut into 12 pcs. with a side of garlic sauce, pickles and half a side of your choice.

DOUBLE Beef Arabic Shawrma

$18.99

2 Beef Shawrma wraps cut into 12 pcs. with a side of garlic sauce, pickles and half a side of your choice.

DOUBLE MIX ARABIC SHAWRMA

$18.99

1 chicken, 1 Beef Shawrma wraps cut into 12 pcs. with a side of garlic sauce, pickles and half a side of your choice.

Build your BOWL

Chicken BOWL

Chicken BOWL

$11.99

Chicken thin sliced shawrma,a Base and HALF SIDE of your choice and sauce.

BEEF BOWL

BEEF BOWL

$12.99

Beef thin sliced shawrma, a Base & HALF SIDE of your choice and sauce.

Falafel BOWL

$11.99

3 pcs of fresh deep fried Falafel on top of a Base, HALF SIDE of your choice and a sauce.

FULL SIDES

French Fries

$3.99
Hummus

Hummus

$6.99

made in house dip/spread of Mashed chickpeas blended with Tahini sauce, hint of Garlic and lemon

Kebbe - 3 pcs.

Kebbe - 3 pcs.

$7.99

Our signature pounded meat and bulgur shaped into a dough, filed with cooked spiced ground beef and onions, served with a side of yogurt sauce

Fatoush Salad

Fatoush Salad

$6.99

Cube cut tomato, cucumber, lettuce, and pita crisps with a side of our signature vinaigrette

Taboulie

Taboulie

$6.99

Fine chopped parsley, tomatoes, cucumber and Bulgur with a side of our signature vinaigrette

Grape leaves - Yalanji

Grape leaves - Yalanji

$6.99

6 pcs of Wrapped/Stuffed Grape leaves with rice, greens, tomatoes and special lemony sauce

Falafel - 3 pcs.

Falafel - 3 pcs.

$4.99

3 pcs. Falafel balls served with tahini sauce side

Rice

Rice

$6.99

Yellow Basmati Rice

Pita bread

$0.99

Baba Ganoush

$6.99

Chopped roasted eggplant, olive oil, lemon juice, various seasonings, and tahini.

SAUCE

GARLIC SAUCE

$0.50

TAHINI SAUCE

$0.50

SHATTA HOT

$0.50

SERRANO HOT

$0.50

VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

KETCHUP

$0.50

TOPPINGS

Pita chips - cup

Pita chips - cup

$0.99
Pickles

Pickles

$0.50

Cucumber pickles مخلل خيار

Pickled pepper

Pickled pepper

$0.50

Pickled pepper

Onions

Onions

$0.50

Red thin sliced onion

BASE

Rice

Hummus

Fries

Fattoush

Taboulie

Drinks

Soda Cans

$0.99

Small water

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now Open!!

Location

5722 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Primoz Pizza - Mayfield - 5867 Mayfield Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5867 Mayfield Rd Mayfield Hts, OH 44124
View restaurantnext
The Tavern of Mayfield
orange starNo Reviews
6088 Mayfield Rd Mayfield hts, OH 44124
View restaurantnext
Bangkok Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 779
5359 Mayfield Rd Lyndhurst, OH 44124
View restaurantnext
Goldie’s Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
5211 Mayfield Rd Lyndhurst, OH 44124
View restaurantnext
Abo’s Grill
orange star4.5 • 982
5288 Mayfield Rd Lyndhurst, OH 44124
View restaurantnext
Pizza Roto - Highland Heights
orange star4.0 • 23
6139 Wilson Mills Rd Highland Heights, OH 44143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lyndhurst

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lyndhurst
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston