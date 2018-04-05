Shaw's Steakhouse and Tavern imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Shaw's Steakhouse and Tavern

714 South Broadway Avenue

Santa Maria, CA 93454

Popular Items

Beans 16oz
Salsa 16oz

Sides

Salsa 16oz

$5.99

Beans 16oz

$7.50

Chipotle sauce 8oz

$6.99

Full loaf Garlic bread

$7.50

1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread

$5.50

Side Salad

$3.95

Salad Dressing 16oz

$6.50

BBQ Sauce 8oz

$4.95

Family salad

$9.99

Ala carte

Whole Tri-Tip

$50.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Santa Maria Style BBQ...... For now please order online or via phone and enjoy!!

714 South Broadway Avenue, Santa Maria, CA 93454

