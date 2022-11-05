Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Shaw's Supermarket (272)

750 West Center St

West Bridgewater, MA 02379

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
VEGETARIAN BURGER

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.25
1 SCRAMBLED EGG

1 SCRAMBLED EGG

$1.00
HOME FRIES

HOME FRIES

$0.85

TATER TOTS

$0.85

TOAST

$0.50

1 slice of Toast

ENGLISH MUFFIN

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$0.95

BAGEL

$1.10

CROISSANT

$1.95

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$6.50

Hand crafted deli sandwich made to your specifications. Served with Chips & a Pickle Spear.

FROM THE GRILLE

BISTRO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.50

Herb marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender and juicy taste, served on a toasted Bulkie roll with Green Leaf lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

HAMBURGER

$6.50Out of stock

Classic Hand Formed burger made from fresh ground chuck and Served on a toasted, Bulkie with lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

CHEESEBURGER

$6.50Out of stock

Classic Hand Formed burger made from fresh ground chuck with cheese of your choice and Served on a toasted Bulkie with lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB

$6.50

Thinly sliced steak cooked with onions and peppers topped with American cheese stuffed in a Sub Roll. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$6.50

Thinly sliced Chicken cooked with onions and peppers topped with American cheese stuffed in a Sub Roll. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$6.50

Flour tortilla filled with diced chicken breast, onions, peppers and cheese. Grilled and served with guacamole and sour cream. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$5.95

Black Bean Patty grilled and Served on a toasted, Bulkie with lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$5.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$1.75

SNACKS & DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Cookie
DEEP RIVER CHIPS

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$1.25

BEVERAGES

20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.75
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$1.95
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.65
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$2.25
20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.75
16.9oz ASCEND WATER

16.9oz ASCEND WATER

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit272shaws@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

750 West Center St, West Bridgewater, MA 02379

Directions

Gallery
NexDine image
NexDine image

Map
