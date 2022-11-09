BG picView gallery

SHAY AND BAEEE 824 Chartiers Ave

No reviews yet

824 Chartiers Ave

Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136

Popular Items

Salmon Meal
Chicken Meal
Steak & Chicken Meal

Boils/Platters

Chase the Flavors Personal Platter

$25.00
Show Me That Tummy Full Boil

Show Me That Tummy Full Boil

$60.00

Salmon Boil

$50.00

Personal Salmon Platter

$25.99

Shrimp Boil

$43.50

Build Your Own Boil

Steak & Chicken Salad

Steak & Chicken Salad

$26.00

Salmon Catering Order

$210.00

Spanish Cilantro Rice For Catering

$95.00

Entrees

Lamb Lollipop Chop Meal

Lamb Lollipop Chop Meal

$33.00Out of stock

Salmon Meal

$29.00

Twin Lobster Tail Meal

$42.00

(1) Lobster Tail Meal

$31.00
Snow Crab Cluster Meal

Snow Crab Cluster Meal

$33.00

Steak & Chicken Meal

$32.00

Chicken Meal

$23.00

(6) Jumbo Shrimp Meal

$27.00

Steak Meal

$25.00

(6) Large Shrimp Meal

$24.00

Surf & Turf -

$57.00

Baeee's Ultimate Surf & Turf

$65.00

Salmon & Steak Meal

$39.00

Lamb Chops & Salmon

$46.00Out of stock

Snow Crab Cluster & Shrimp Meal

$42.00

Lobster & Shrimp Meal

$40.00

Salmon & Snow Crab Cluster Meal

$46.00

Salads

Shay & Baeee's Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Steak Salad

$19.00

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Steak & Shrimp Salad

$29.00

Chicken & Steak Salad

$27.00

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$27.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Chk, Steak & Shrimp Salad

$37.00

Shrimp & Salmon Salad

$33.00

Sides & Specialty Sides

Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Linguine Pasta

$5.00
Yaaams

Yaaams

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Baked Mac n Cheese

$6.00
Greens

Greens

$6.00

Corn On The Cob

$3.00

Boiled Eggs

$2.50

Red Potatoes

$4.00

Hawaiian Rolls

$2.00

Large Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Shay And Baeee Sauce

$5.00

Cornbread

$2.00Out of stock

Large Yaams

$10.00

Large Green Bean

$10.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Sauce

$1.50

Large Yam

$10.00Out of stock

Large Green

$12.00

Desserts

Strawberry Crunch

$5.00Out of stock

Oreo Crunch Waffle Cone

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Fruity Pebble

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Patato Pie Order (12)

$60.00Out of stock

Turkey Strawberries (12)

$45.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Cheesecake Shortcake

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding Shortcake

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake Shortcake

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Comes with Apple slices and cream dip with a drink.

Grilled Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Comes with Apple slices and cream dip with a drink.

AJ's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

A La Carte Protein

Lamb Chops AL LA CARTE (Copy)

$6.00Out of stock

SALMON AL LA CARTE (Copy)

$14.00

LOBSTER AL LA CARTE (Copy)

$16.00

Crab Cluster AL LA CARTE (Copy)

$15.00

Grilled Cube Steak AL LA CARTE

$9.00

Grilled Cube Chicken AL LA CARTE

$8.00

(6) Jumbo Shrimp AL LA CARTE

$12.00

(6) Large Shrimp AL LA CARTE

$9.00

Chicken Walking Tacos

$5.00Out of stock

Steak Walking Tacos

$5.00Out of stock

Beef Sausage

$6.00

Lobster Tail Special (2)

$20.00

SHAY AND BAEEE SEASONING

$16.00

BAEEE'S CORN BREAD CHILI BOWL

$19.00Out of stock

Sour Cream

Shredded Cheese

White Rice

$5.00

Extra Chili

$5.55

Lemons

$1.00

6 oz Salmon Add On

$10.00

Pan Of Clinatro Rice

$45.00

Drinks

House Made Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Classic Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Cans

$1.50

Snapple

$2.50

Lipton Tea Bottles

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Fiji Water

$2.50

1 Liter Bottle Water

$3.50

Kids Drinks

Arctic Under The Sea Fish Bowl Drink

$2.99Out of stock

Welch's Juice

$1.50

Mini Water Bottles

$1.00

Little Hugs Assorted Drinks

$0.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

824 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136

Directions

Gallery
