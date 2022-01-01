Middle Eastern
Mediterranean
Dessert & Ice Cream
Shaya
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Shaya restaurant marries Israeli staples with Southern flavors and modern techniques, striking a balance between innovation and tradition. Shaya approaches Israeli cuisine as a grand mosaic, drawing influence and inspiration from North Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Turkey and Greece. The contemporary menu reflects the ongoing evolution of Israeli food and celebrates the abundance of Louisiana. Shaya highlights seasonal, responsibly and locally-sourced ingredients.
4213 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
