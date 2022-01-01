Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean
Dessert & Ice Cream

Shaya

review star

No reviews yet

4213 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Israeli Salad
Fried Chicken Hummus
Chicken

Salatim, To-Go

3 Salatim

3 Salatim

choice of three salatim, includes 2 pita

5 Salatim

choice of five salatim, includes 3 pita

Baba Ganoush, To-Go

Baba Ganoush, To-Go

$7.00

creamy eggplant, charred green onions, extra virgin olive oil, includes 1 pita

Chickpea Moussaka, To-Go

Chickpea Moussaka, To-Go

$7.00

chickpeas, tomato, onion, chili, eggplant, mint, includes 1 pita

Heirloom Tomatoes, To-Go

$7.00

toum, sumac, urfa, dill

Ikra, To-Go

Ikra, To-Go

$7.00

whipped cream cheese & anchovy spread, sumac marinated shallots & cucumber, includes 1 pita

Pickled Vegetables, To-Go

Pickled Vegetables, To-Go

$7.00

seasonal pickled vegetables includes 1 pita

Smoked Labneh, To-Go

Smoked Labneh, To-Go

$7.00

smoked pressed yogurt, lima beans in a charred chili vinaigrette, aleppo pepper, includes 1 pita.

Hummus, To-Go

bagna cuada, crispy shallots, urfa
Cauliflower Hummus

Cauliflower Hummus

$17.50

caramelized onions, cilantro, includes 1 pita

Fried Chicken Hummus

Fried Chicken Hummus

$18.50

date salsa verde, Tunisian spices, Aleppo pepper, includes 1 pita

Lamb Ragú Hummus

Lamb Ragú Hummus

$19.50

crispy chickpeas, olive oil, includes 1 pita

Tahini Hummus

Tahini Hummus

$13.50

Aleppo pepper, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, includes 1 pita

Mushroom Hummus

$18.50

assorted mushrooms, sage-brown butter, za’atar-hazelnuts

Small Plates, To-Go

Crispy Halloumi

$15.50

apple, apricots, arak, mint

Falafel Plate

$14.50

pickled cabbage, tahini, harissa

Fattoush Salad

$16.50

seasonal greens, heirloom carrots, green onions, sumac date vinaigrette, za’atar pita chips

Israeli Salad

Israeli Salad

$15.50

cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions with preserved lemon vinaigrette and Bulgaria

Lamb Kofte Kebab

Lamb Kofte Kebab

$20.50

chickpea, tahini, pickled onions, parsley, sumac

Raheb

$15.50

wood roasted eggplant, white anchovies, tomatoes, caper chili vinaigrette, sumac

Large Plates, To-Go

roasted fennel & turnips, banyuls vinaigrette
Chicken

Chicken

$25.50

bone-in chicken leg & thigh, aromatic rice, charred green onion, tzatziki, pistachio, pecan

Hanger Steak

$37.50
Slow Cooked Lamb Shank

Slow Cooked Lamb Shank

$45.50

whipped feta and pecan tabouleh

Gulf Shrimp Kebab

$28.50

Kvaroy Salmon

$29.50

Kids Plates, To-Go

Chicken 'Nuggets'

Chicken 'Nuggets'

$14.50

crispy chicken thigh pieces, choice of plain french fries or classic hummus

Desserts, To-Go

Labneh Cheesecake

$12.50

labneh cheesecake, pomegranate caramel, spiced nuts, dark chocolate ice cream

Extras, To-Go

Wood-Fired Pita

Wood-Fired Pita

$2.00

each additional piece

Classic Hummus, To-Go

Classic Hummus, To-Go

$6.50

side of classic hummus without toppings. does not come with pita.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers

$3.00

sliced cucumbers

Crudite

Crudite

$7.00

chef selection of seasonal raw vegetables

Tahini

Tahini

$1.50

sesame seed condiment

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$1.50

cucumber & dill yogurt condiment

Harissa

Harissa

$2.25

hot chili pepper & tomato condiment

Zhoug

Zhoug

$3.00

spicy pepper & herb condiment

Utensils

individually wrapped disposable fork, knife, spoon, salt & pepper and napkin

Za'atar & Oil

Za'atar & Oil

$0.75

spice blend of oregano, thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, olive oil

Ararat Fries

Ararat Fries

$5.50

ararat spiced fries, harissa mayonnaise

Plain French Fries

Plain French Fries

$5.00

french fries, ketchup

Family-Style, To-Go

Baba Ganoush, Family-Style

Baba Ganoush, Family-Style

$20.50

creamy eggplant, charred green onion, olive oil, serves 4-6, includes 3 pita

Ikra, Family-Style

Ikra, Family-Style

$24.50

whipped cream cheese & anchovy spread, marinated shallots, cucumber, serves 4-6, includes 3 pita

Chickpea Moussaka, Family-Style

Chickpea Moussaka, Family-Style

$20.50

chickpeas, tomato, onion, chili, eggplant, mint, serves 4-6, includes 3 pita

Smoked Labneh, Family-Style

$20.50
Plain Hummus, Family-Style

Plain Hummus, Family-Style

$18.50

classic hummus without toppings, serves 4-6, includes 3 pita

Tahini Hummus, Family-Style

Tahini Hummus, Family-Style

$20.50

classic hummus, tahini, aleppo pepper, parsley, serves 4-6, includes 3 pita

Cauliflower Hummus, Family-Style

Cauliflower Hummus, Family-Style

$24.50

classic hummus, crispy cauliflower, parsley, cilantro, serves 4-6, includes 3 pita

Lamb Ragú Hummus, Family-Style

Lamb Ragú Hummus, Family-Style

$34.50

classic hummus, lamb ragú, crispy chickpeas, green onions, serves 4-6, includes 3 pita

Fried Chicken Hummus, Family-Style

Fried Chicken Hummus, Family-Style

$32.50

classic hummus, fried chicken, date salsa verde, tunisian spices, aleppo pepper. serves 4-6. includes 3 pita.

Israeli Salad, Family-Style

Israeli Salad, Family-Style

$28.50

cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, za'atar vinaigrette, parsley, bulgarian feta, serves 3-4

Cabbage Salad, Family-Style

Cabbage Salad, Family-Style

$15.50

shredded green cabbage, red onion, zhoug vinaigrette, serves 3-4

Wood-Fired Pita

Wood-Fired Pita

$2.00

each additional piece

Crudite, Family-Style

Crudite, Family-Style

$15.50

chef selection of seasonal raw vegetables, serves 4-6

Tzatziki, Family-Style

Tzatziki, Family-Style

$10.50

cucumber & dill yogurt condiment, one cup

Tahini, Family-Style

Tahini, Family-Style

$8.50

sesame seed condiment, one cup

Harissa, Family-Style

Harissa, Family-Style

$10.50

hot chili pepper & tomato condiment, one cup

Zhoug, Family-Style

Zhoug, Family-Style

$10.50

spicy pepper & herb condiment, one cup

Za'atar & Olive Oil, Family-Style

Za'atar & Olive Oil, Family-Style

$12.50

spice blend of oregano, thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, olive oil, one cup

Za'atar Spice Blend, Family-Style

Za'atar Spice Blend, Family-Style

$10.50

spice blend of oregano, thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, one cup

Bulk Utensils

$5.00

individually wrapped disposable fork, knife, spoon, salt & pepper and napkin

Sodas & Juices, To-Go

Coca-Cola

$2.50

8 oz. glass bottle

Diet Coke

$2.50

8 oz. glass bottle

Sprite

$2.50

8 oz. glass bottle

Q Ginger Beer

$5.00

500mL glass bottle

Lemon Pomegranate Soda

Lemon Pomegranate Soda

$6.00

pomegranate juice, house-made lemon syrup, q club soda, 12 oz.

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

ocean spray cranberry juice over ice, 12 oz.

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

dole pineapple juice, 6 oz. can

Bottled Water, To-Go

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$6.00

mountain valley spring water, liter

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$6.00

mountain valley sparkling water, liter

Coffee, To-Go

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

HEY Coffee Co. Cold Brew, 12 oz.

Drip Coffee, Guatemala

$2.50

HEY Coffee Co. Guatemala Huehuetenango SHB coffee, served in a cup ready to drink, 12 oz.

French Press Coffee, Ethiopia Laayyoo

French Press Coffee, Ethiopia Laayyoo

$12.00

HEY! coffee company Ethiopian Laayyoo natural coffee, pressed in house and served in to-go cups with lid

French Press Coffee, Illy Decaf

French Press Coffee, Illy Decaf

$8.00

illy coffee, pressed in house and served in to-go cups with lid

Tea, To-Go

Mediterranean Mint Tea (Hot or Iced)

Mediterranean Mint Tea (Hot or Iced)

$10.00

gunpowder green tea, sweetened lemon, fresh mint leaves. french pressed in house. served hot in two paper cups with lids.

Hibiscus Mango Tea (Hot or Iced)

$10.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

luzianne unsweetened iced tea, 12 oz.

Smith Hot Tea

$4.00

choice of Smith Teamaker tea. Tea sachet served with 12 oz. cup of hot water.

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Shaya restaurant marries Israeli staples with Southern flavors and modern techniques, striking a balance between innovation and tradition. Shaya approaches Israeli cuisine as a grand mosaic, drawing influence and inspiration from North Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Turkey and Greece. The contemporary menu reflects the ongoing evolution of Israeli food and celebrates the abundance of Louisiana. Shaya highlights seasonal, responsibly and locally-sourced ingredients.

Website

Location

4213 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
Shaya Restaurant image
Shaya Restaurant image
Shaya Restaurant image
Shaya Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saba
orange star4.6 • 1,086
5757 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Lebanon Grill - 1122 Decatur St
orange star4.7 • 73
1122 decatur st New orleans, LA 70116
View restaurantnext
1000 Figs
orange star4.8 • 1,337
3141 Ponce De Leon St #1 New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Batture Bites & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
503 Causeway Blvd Jefferson, LA 70121
View restaurantnext
Byblos Restaurant - 1501 Metairie Road
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
We Blend Cafe
orange star5.0 • 11
8613 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St
orange star4.5 • 342
3625 Prytania St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston