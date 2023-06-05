Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Shayna's Place Sylvan

659 Reviews

$

1868 Sylvan Ave. Unit D150

Dallas, TX 75208

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$6.75

Bacon Egg Chz Bagel

$7.50

Bagel

$3.25

Cream Chz Avo Bagel

$6.25

Cream Chz Nutella Banana Bagel

$4.50

Cream Chz Tom Bagel

$5.50

Green Eggs & Ham

$8.25

Lox Bagel

$11.25

Morning Glory

$6.75

Love Waffle

$14.50

The Classic

$4.75

Bee Nana

$6.75

Waffle

$6.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$3.00

Katie Sewellxx

$13.00

Rise and Shine Toast

$8.25

Loaded Avacado Toast

$9.50

Sandwiches

Sandwiches

$5 Wednesday Special

$10.95

Custer's Last Ham

$11.50

Tuna Sandwich

$10.75

Peace Train

$10.00

Town Gobbler

$11.50

The Kessler

$11.50

The Traveler

$10.75

The Villager

$10.75

Vinny's Kitchen

$11.75

Zapp's

$2.00

Ford

$8.46

Half Sandwich/Soup

Half Chicken Pomodori

$10.50

Half Custer's Last Ham

$10.50

Half East Matuna

$10.50

Half Ham Sandwich

$10.50

Half Reuben

$10.50

Half The Kessler

$10.50

Half The Peace Train

$10.50

Half The Traveler

$10.50

Half The Villager

$10.50

Half Town Gobbler

$10.50

Half Turkey Club

$10.50

Half Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Half Vinny's Kitchen

$10.50

Half Tuna Sandwich

$10.50

Half Veggie Paninie

$11.50

Hot Sammies

Chicken Pomodori

$11.00

Papa Joe's Meatball

$11.50

Reuben

$11.00

Turkey Club

$11.00

Veggie Panini

$10.50

BLT Sandwich

$9.25

Zapp's

$2.00

Salads

Oak Cliff Cobb

$12.75

Plum Beach Garden

$10.50

Sweet Baby Kale

$11.75

Zorba The Greek

$11.75

Kale Chicken Ceaser Salad

$11.25

Soup

Soups

Clam Chowder

$7.50

Seasonal Soup

$7.50

Event

$7.50

Sides

Pesto Pasta Salad

$5.50

Seasonal Fruit

$5.75

Side House Salad

$4.50

curry salad

$6.50

terragon salad

$6.50

tuna salad

$6.00

Zapp's

$2.00

Charcutie mini box

$10.50

Protein to go

$11.50

Sandwich to go

$10.00

Wrap to go

$10.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda Can

$2.00

Panna Water

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$4.00

Mayawell

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Skittles Energy

$4.00

Recess

$5.50

Vibes CBD

$6.50

Slingshot

$3.00

Boylan Orange

$3.00

Boylan Red

$3.00

Shaynas Bottle Water

$2.00

Celsies

$2.50

Purpose Tea

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$3.50

White Mocha Raspberry

$5.50

Vanilla Honey Late

$5.75

Creme Brulee

$5.50

Mocha

$5.25

Lavender Latte

$5.50

Chinitas Late

$5.75

Burbon Cold Brew

$6.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Tea

Matcha latte

$4.50

Chai latte

$4.50

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50

Other

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.00

Smoothies

Chai smoothie

$8.50

Cocoa Cabana

$8.50

Mangonada

$8.50

Matcha smoothie

$8.50

Shayna Shake

$8.50

Starving Artist

$8.50

Acai Bowl

$9.50

Pastries

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Harvest Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.50

brownies

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

peanut Reese's cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cookie

$2.50

Kids

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Kids PB & J

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Retail

Shayna's Dressing

$3.99

Honey Poppyseed Dressing

$3.99

BBQ Sauce

$3.99

BBQ Rub

$4.99

Cranberry Chutney

$5.99+

Mango Chutney

$5.99+

Bacon Chutney

$5.99+

Side Chutney

Cofee Caramels

$3.50

Catering Menu

BYO Sandwich

Vinny's Kitchen

$10.25

The Villager

$10.25

Custer's Last Ham

$10.25

Town Gobbler

$10.25

Peace Train

$10.25

Lunch Box

$13.00

Sandwich Upgrade

Vinny's Kitchen

$14.00

Custer's Last Ham

$14.00

The Villager

$14.00

Town Gobbler

$14.00

Peace Train

$14.00

Large Salads

Leah's House Salad

$17.95

Caprese Salad

$29.95

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Beverages

Shaynas Tea

$8.50

Lemonade

$9.95

Dessert

Sweet Tray

$17.00

Banana Nut Bread

$9.95

Individual Salads

Italian Stallion

$11.95

Plum Beach Garden

$9.95

Sweet Baby Kale

$10.95

Zorba The Greek

$10.95

Caesar's Mother

$9.95

Pasta

Shayna’s Spaghetti

$15.00

Extra Sides

Food

Avo Dressing

$0.75

HPS Dressing

$0.50

Shaynas Dressing

$0.50

Extra Chutney

$1.00

Extra Goat Cheese

$1.00

Extra Feta Cheese

$1.00

Extra Boil Egg

$0.75

Extra Pickle

$0.50

Peppers

$0.50

Whole Pickle

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

All Day Cafe and Sandwich Shop

Website

Location

1868 Sylvan Ave. Unit D150, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery
Shayna's Place image
Shayna's Place image

