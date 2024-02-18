Shay's Steaks 200 N 16th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy premium cheesesteaks, custom made to order!
Location
1600 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Federal Donuts & Chicken - Parkway
No Reviews
1776 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurant
Victory Brewing Philadelphia
No Reviews
1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurant
Southern Tier Distilling Co. - Philadelphia
No Reviews
1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant